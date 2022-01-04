Saudi Shoura Council speaker meets senior Bahraini officials to strengthen joint parliamentary work

Saudi aid agency rolling out relief projects worldwide

ADEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has rolled out aid projects in several countries, including a training course in Yemen covering community treatment for malnutrition.

The course, which drew in participants from the governorates of Aden, Lahj, Taiz, Abyan, and Hodeidah, aimed to boost knowledge of nutrition, food components and forms of malnutrition.

It was held in collaboration with the International War and Disaster Victims Protection Association.

Dr. Mohammed Rajminar, director general of family health at the Yemeni Ministry of Health, stressed the importance of the course, which he said will help alleviate the suffering of Yemeni children.

Meanwhile, KSrelief mobile medical clinics provided treatment services for 152 patients in one week in the Abs district of Yemen’s Hajjah Governorate.

The clinics offer epidemiology, emergency, internal medicine, children’s, reproductive health, nutritional therapy, immunization, awareness and education, surgery and surgical dressing services.

Yemen is among the top beneficiaries of KSrelief assistance. In total, the center has implemented 644 projects in Yemen at a total cost of more than $3.92 billion.

The center’s programs cover food security, water sanitation and hygiene, health, education, emergency aid and nutrition.

In Sudan, the center distributed more than six tons of food baskets to people affected by flooding in the River Nile state, helping 1,308 people.

In Afghanistan, KSrelief distributed more than 22 tons of food baskets to impoverished families in the Qala-e-Fathullah district of Kabul, benefiting 300 families.

The aid falls within the framework of humanitarian aid provided by the Kingdom to support food security in Sudan and Afghanistan.