Saudi Shoura Council speaker meets senior Bahraini officials to strengthen joint parliamentary work

Speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh meets Fawzia Zainal, speaker of the Bahraini Council of Representatives, in Manama. (SPA)
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

  Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh held talks with Bahraini crown prince and speaker of the Council of Representatives
RIYADH: Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad on Monday praised the historical relations that unite his country and Saudi Arabia during a meeting with the Speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh.
The Saudi official arrived in Manama on Sunday, as part of an official visit at the invitation of Fawzia Zainal, speaker of the Bahraini Council of Representatives, to strengthen joint parliamentary work between the two countries.
Al-Asheikh thanked the Bahraini crown prince for his interest and keenness to consolidate joint cooperation between the two countries at all levels, and praised the efforts made by the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council, headed by Prince Salman and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During his visit, he also held talks with Zainal, where she praised the steady growth and progress in bilateral relations and said the two countries are a model of cohesion and solidarity in the face of various circumstances and challenges.
She added that Saudi Arabia “represents a safety valve for regional stability, an impenetrable dam, a center of strategic depth, and a global force that is becoming more firmly established day by day.”
Zainal praised the Kingdom’s humanitarian role and its support for the interests of Arab and Islamic nations.
She said that Saudi Arabia remains Bahrain’s largest trading partner, due to the distinguished economic cooperation and the huge trade exchange, especially in light of the work of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council, which plays an important and strategic role in developing aspects of cooperation.
Al-Asheikh thanked Zainal for the invitation and said his visit and the discussions that take place are an opportunity to strengthen joint parliamentary work and coordinate positions and views.
He stressed the importance of effective communication and mutual visits between the two councils in opening wider and broader horizons of joint action.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bahrain Abdullah Al-Asheikh Saudi Shoura Council Bahrain’ Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa Fawzia Zainal Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council

Saudi aid agency rolling out relief projects worldwide

Yemen is among the top beneficiaries of KSrelief assistance. (SPA)
Yemen is among the top beneficiaries of KSrelief assistance. (SPA)
Updated 03 January 2022
SPA

Saudi aid agency rolling out relief projects worldwide

Yemen is among the top beneficiaries of KSrelief assistance. (SPA)
  The clinics offer epidemiology, emergency, internal medicine, children's, reproductive health, nutritional therapy, immunization, awareness and education, surgery and surgical dressing services
Updated 03 January 2022
SPA

ADEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has rolled out aid projects in several countries, including a training course in Yemen covering community treatment for malnutrition.

The course, which drew in participants from the governorates of Aden, Lahj, Taiz, Abyan, and Hodeidah, aimed to boost knowledge of nutrition, food components and forms of malnutrition.

It was held in collaboration with the International War and Disaster Victims Protection Association.

Dr. Mohammed Rajminar, director general of family health at the Yemeni Ministry of Health, stressed the importance of the course, which he said will help alleviate the suffering of Yemeni children.

Meanwhile, KSrelief mobile medical clinics provided treatment services for 152 patients in one week in the Abs district of Yemen’s Hajjah Governorate.

The clinics offer epidemiology, emergency, internal medicine, children’s, reproductive health, nutritional therapy, immunization, awareness and education, surgery and surgical dressing services.

Yemen is among the top beneficiaries of KSrelief assistance. In total, the center has implemented 644 projects in Yemen at a total cost of more than $3.92 billion.

The center’s programs cover food security, water sanitation and hygiene, health, education, emergency aid and nutrition.

In Sudan, the center distributed more than six tons of food baskets to people affected by flooding in the River Nile state, helping 1,308 people.

In Afghanistan, KSrelief distributed more than 22 tons of food baskets to impoverished families in the Qala-e-Fathullah district of Kabul, benefiting 300 families.

The aid falls within the framework of humanitarian aid provided by the Kingdom to support food security in Sudan and Afghanistan.

 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

OIC chief urges more support for Islamic fund

Hissein Brahim Taha. (Twitter: @oicarabic)
Hissein Brahim Taha. (Twitter: @oicarabic)
Updated 03 January 2022
SPA

OIC chief urges more support for Islamic fund

Hissein Brahim Taha. (Twitter: @oicarabic)
  Taha urged the fund's board to continue with its support projects in Jerusalem, and health and educational programs in Palestine
Updated 03 January 2022
SPA

JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has called on member states to increase their financial backing for a humanitarian aid fund.

Hissein Brahim Taha, said that the OIC’s Islamic Solidarity Fund had provided vital support for Muslims around the world but that more money was required to fund projects in areas such as helping refugees and victims of natural disasters.

The organization’s leader made his appeal during a speech at the 65th session of the fund’s permanent council, that was held virtually on Monday. He described the fund as one of the most important Islamic charities and called for efforts to expand its reach through increased voluntary donations from OIC member countries.

Taha also urged the fund’s board to continue with its support projects in Jerusalem, and health and educational programs in Palestine.

The Islamic Solidarity Fund aims to advance Muslim communities by providing social and cultural material support while also offering urgent humanitarian assistance to Muslim countries and people affected by disasters and crises.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Women set to take over admin duties in all Saudi personal status courts

Women set to take over admin duties in all Saudi personal status courts
Updated 03 January 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Women set to take over admin duties in all Saudi personal status courts

Women set to take over admin duties in all Saudi personal status courts
  Over the last six months, the ministry has trained the female workers according to plans to enable them to serve in the personal status courts
Updated 03 January 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Dammam’s personal status court has been paving the way for the empowerment of women working in similar centers throughout Saudi Arabia.

The Eastern Province city court now operates with an all-female staff of 116 and authorities have plans to offer the same employment opportunities to women at all the Kingdom’s personal status courts. 

Nourah Al-Ghonaim, director of women’s administration at the Ministry of Justice, said the move was part of a restructuring program to gradually replace male clerical workers with females to carry out a range of admin duties.

“We now have 100 percent female staff members, as the employees in all the departments and sections of the personal status court in Dammam are women,” she added.

She pointed out that prior to the restructuring, the Dammam court employed only six female members of staff. “The number has jumped to 116 in only six months.”

And Al-Ghonaim noted that most of the female court workers held bachelor’s or master’s degrees.

“They are well-qualified staff members with degrees in Islamic Shariah, law, administration, and sociology. Over the six-month period, these employees have accomplished 107,000 job tasks,” she said.

The women provide a range of operational and management services.

“They have received several training courses on clerical work, work systems in the personal status courts, and others related to the nature of their work in such courts.

“Over the last six months, the ministry has trained the female workers according to plans to enable them to serve in the personal status courts and their administrative departments.

“This is all in line with the new restructuring plan that targets all the country’s personal status courts,” Al-Ghonaim added.

Topics: Saudi women empowerment Dammam

Ubayyah horse festival to showcase Saudi equestrian heritage

Ubayyah horse festival to showcase Saudi equestrian heritage
Updated 03 January 2022
Zaid Khashogji

Ubayyah horse festival to showcase Saudi equestrian heritage

Ubayyah horse festival to showcase Saudi equestrian heritage
  The most prominent event will be the International Championship for Purebred Arabian Horses
Updated 03 January 2022
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: A horse festival launched in Riyadh on Monday will bring together more than 350 horses to make it the largest international gathering of horses in the region.

Ubayyah in Diriyah takes place on Jan. 10 and runs for eight days at the International Equestrian Resort, under the patronage of Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar.

The festival, in partnership with the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, aims to showcase the beauty of purebred Arabian horses to the world, as part of the Kingdom’s cultural initiatives for Vision 2030.

“This festival is about highlighting the harmony between man and horse, and through different activities and shows, demonstrate how the horse has played a strategic role in aiding our founders to expand and conquer these lands,” said Prince Salman bin Faisal bin Salman Al-Saud, chairman of the festival’s higher committee. “We want our youth and our guests to know and cherish the deep value they have in the Kingdom.”

He said the festival aimed to take place at least once a year, every year, as the horse played a significant role in preserving the Kingdom’s identity. He hoped that the festival, using modern ways, would evoke the emotions that tied locals back to their forefathers.

Horse-riding shows will be staged to illustrate the harmony between humans and horses, along with cavalry shows. The festival will also include art competitions, live music, shops and restaurants, and many other events including the Ubayyah Experience, similar to the dining, wellness and hospitality concept of Sadu Escape in AlUla.

The most prominent event will be the International Championship for Purebred Arabian Horses, expected to take place on the third day of the festival, with the participation of 350 horses from different Arab countries and prizes worth more than SR2 million ($532,730).

The name of the festival comes from a famous stallion that belonged to the founder of the Kingdom, King Abdulaziz.

Visitors attending the opening will experience a horse auction called the Pride of Diriyah containing rare, purebred Arabian horses, with some of the proceeds going to charity.

They will also have the chance to see direct descendants of famous horses that were owned by Imam Faisal and King Abdulaziz, as well as taking advantage of a horse-riding area for all ages.

Topics: Saudi Arabia International Equestrian Resort Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) Ubayyah in Diriyah Prince Faisal bin Bandar horse festival culture

Saudi Arabia launches e-visa service for cruise tourists

Saudi Arabia launches e-visa service for cruise tourists
Updated 36 min 40 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi Arabia launches e-visa service for cruise tourists

Saudi Arabia launches e-visa service for cruise tourists
  Saudi authorities plan to invest up to $200 billion and welcome 100 million visitors by 2030
Updated 36 min 40 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched an e-visa service for cruise tourists.

Through Twitter, the ministry on Sunday said that the e-visa would be issued to people arriving in Saudi Arabia via cruises, and that applications could be filed through its electronic platform.

Proof of a cruise ticket purchase is required to apply for the visa, it added. Applications will then be processed before a visa is issued through the ministry’s digital embassy platform.

Tourism plays a crucial role in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan for economic diversification.

As a result, Saudi authorities plan to invest up to $200 billion and welcome 100 million visitors by 2030. Vision 2030 aims to increase the tourism sector’s contribution to gross domestic product to 10 percent.

Part of the Kingdom’s strategy involves job creation and the construction of additional tourism facilities, including hotels.

NUMBER

100m

KSA plans to invest up to $200bn and welcome 100m visitors by 2030. Vision 2030 aims to increase the tourism sector’s contribution to GDP to 10%.

Last month, the Madinah-based University of Prince Mugrin signed a deal with Cruise Saudi, an affiliate of the Public Investment Fund, to train national cadres in the tourism field.

Under the deal, young Saudis will be offered professional programs in various tourism specializations. It aims to develop the capabilities of the local workforce in the cruise industry, tourism and hospitality sectors. Cruise Saudi aims to create 50,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2035.

Similarly, Saudia, the Kingdom’s national airline, signed an agreement last November with MSC Cruises and Cruise Saudi to provide 20,000 seats on its flights from Europe and North America to Jeddah.

Military personnel and civil servants are working round the clock at Jeddah’s Red Sea Operations Center to provide tourist yachts with entry licenses. The multi-agency center assists foreign yacht owners and local agents in both Arabic and English, enabling them to enter Saudi waters.

It comes as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to reinforce tourism through marine activities, Cmdr. Hasan Al-Asmari, the manager of the center, told Arab News.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) tourism Cruise Ship saudi tourism

Across the Arabian Peninsula, written inscriptions offer clues to the Arab communities that lived in various areas. (Shutterstock)

