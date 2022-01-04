Saudi Shoura Council speaker meets senior Bahraini officials to strengthen joint parliamentary work

RIYADH: Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad on Monday praised the historical relations that unite his country and Saudi Arabia during a meeting with the Speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh.
The Saudi official arrived in Manama on Sunday, as part of an official visit at the invitation of Fawzia Zainal, speaker of the Bahraini Council of Representatives, to strengthen joint parliamentary work between the two countries.
Al-Asheikh thanked the Bahraini crown prince for his interest and keenness to consolidate joint cooperation between the two countries at all levels, and praised the efforts made by the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council, headed by Prince Salman and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During his visit, he also held talks with Zainal, where she praised the steady growth and progress in bilateral relations and said the two countries are a model of cohesion and solidarity in the face of various circumstances and challenges.
She added that Saudi Arabia “represents a safety valve for regional stability, an impenetrable dam, a center of strategic depth, and a global force that is becoming more firmly established day by day.”
Zainal praised the Kingdom’s humanitarian role and its support for the interests of Arab and Islamic nations.
She said that Saudi Arabia remains Bahrain’s largest trading partner, due to the distinguished economic cooperation and the huge trade exchange, especially in light of the work of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council, which plays an important and strategic role in developing aspects of cooperation.
Al-Asheikh thanked Zainal for the invitation and said his visit and the discussions that take place are an opportunity to strengthen joint parliamentary work and coordinate positions and views.
He stressed the importance of effective communication and mutual visits between the two councils in opening wider and broader horizons of joint action.
Saudi Shoura Council speaker meets senior Bahraini officials to strengthen joint parliamentary work
https://arab.news/4rp9c
Saudi Shoura Council speaker meets senior Bahraini officials to strengthen joint parliamentary work
- Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh held talks with Bahraini crown prince and speaker of the Council of Representatives
RIYADH: Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad on Monday praised the historical relations that unite his country and Saudi Arabia during a meeting with the Speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh.