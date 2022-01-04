You are here

Saudi Alwasail IPO priced at SR19 per share

Saudi Alwasail IPO priced at SR19 per share
Saudi Alwasail IPO priced at SR19 per share

Saudi Alwasail IPO priced at SR19 per share
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Alwasail Industrial Co.’s offering has been priced at the top of the indicative range at SR19 ($5.06) per share, a bourse statement on Monday revealed.

This came in line with the completion of qualified investors’ book-building by FALCOM Financial Services Co., where the offering was 16.2 times covered.

The listing date is to be disclosed after FALCOM finalizes the necessary procedures with the Saudi Exchange Tadawul, the statement added.

Upon completion of all steps, the company’s shares will debut on Nomu — Saudi bourse’s parallel market.

In late December 2021, Alwasail raised 2.5 million shares in an initial public offereing solely to qualified investors. The offer size represented 10 percent of the company’s share capital.

Based in Buraydah, Alwasail Industrial manufactures plastic pipes to support irrigation systems, water, gas, communications, and sewage projects.

Oil prices edge higher ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting

Oil prices edge higher ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting
Oil prices edge higher ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting

Oil prices edge higher ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting
MELBOURNE/BEIJING: Oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors embraced expectations that oil producers will add supply at a meeting on Tuesday as a sign that fuel demand remains robust despite the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Brent crude futures gained 43 cent to $79.41 a barrel at 0502 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude recouped its earlier loses and rose 33 cents to $76.41 a barrel.

The benchmark contracts both climbed more than 1 percent on Monday.

"Number one driver (of global oil prices) at the moment is management of the supply side of the market by OPEC+," said Virendra Chauhan, analyst from Energy Aspects.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies, together called OPEC+, are due to meet on Tuesday. The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee will meet at 1200 GMT, followed by a ministerial meeting at 1300 GMT, both by video conference.

Chauhan also said that fuel demand concerns from the spread of omicron are ebbing and the planned releases of crude from various national strategic petroleum reserves are smaller than expected.

Three OPEC+ sources told Reuters the group is likely to stick to its plan to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day in February, as it has done each month since August.

RBC Capital Markets analysts said OPEC+ was unlikely to change course given the current price outlook, pressure from the administration of US President Joe Biden to boost supply, and no major new COVID-19 mobility curbs.

"Though omicron (COVID-19 variant) cases continue to climb in key geographies, the absence of widespread lockdown restrictions will likely keep near-term demand concerns in check," RBC analysts said in a note.

Despite the emergence of omicron and its potential impact on international travel, economies such as Australia are sticking to their reopening plans.

Factory activity also grew in Asia last month as companies took global cases of omicron in stride. However, analysts warned that OPEC+ may have to change tack if tension between the West and Russia over Ukraine flares up and hits fuel supplies, or Iran's nuclear talks with major powers make progress, which would lead to an end to oil sanctions on Iran.

"We think these two events represent major wildcards that could quickly alter the price trajectory and test OPEC's rapid response mechanism," RBC analysts said.

Here’s what you need to know before trading on Jan. 4

Here’s what you need to know before trading on Jan. 4
Here’s what you need to know before trading on Jan. 4

Here’s what you need to know before trading on Jan. 4
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange witnessed a mixed performance on Monday, Jan. 3,  as its main index TASI stagnated amid worries over the spread of omicron.

At the closing bell, TASI remained flat at 11,328 points and the parallel market Nomu lost almost 1 percent, reaching 26,030 points.

The Kingdom recorded a 70-percent hike in daily coronavirus cases on Monday, a report by the Saudi Health Ministry revealed.

According to the ministry, 1,746 cases were newly confirmed along with 2 coronavirus-related deaths.

As the Saudi bourse ended flat, major stock indexes in the Middle East closed lower in the prior session amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Abu Dhabi’s ADI and the UAE’s main index, DFMGI, declined by 0.3 and 0.2 percent, respectively. The Egyptian index EGX30 edged down 0.1 percent. However, the Qatari index, QSI, went against the tide as it gained 0.4 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude oil added 0.27 cents to reach $79.25 a barrel while US WTI crude went up by 0.21 cents to $76.29 per barrel as of 8:23 a.m. Saudi time.

  • Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co. has signed two contracts worth SR292 million ($77.8 million) to supply steel towers for electricity transmission lines
  • East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry announced its intention to IPO 6.3 million shares on the main market TASI, representing 30 percent of the company’s capital
  • Alwasail Industrial Co.’s final offer price was set at SR19 per share, after its IPO was 16.2 times covered, according to a bourse filing by FALCOM Financial Services
  • Jarir Marketing Co. has shut down its showroom in the UAE. The loss from the transaction is estimated at SR1.7 million, which is to roll out in its financial statements of the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Albilad Saudi Sovereign Sukuk ETF is to distribute SR98,826 cash dividends for December 2021
  • Al-Moammar Information Systems, MIS, has launched a venture studio through its fully owned subsidiary MIS Forward
  • The board of the National Co. for Glass Industries, known as Zoujaj, recommended SR16.5 million cash dividends – SR0.5 per share – for the fiscal year 2021
  • Al Rajhi Bank announced on Jan. 3 the start of its Tier 1 Sukuk offer – an Islamic bond dominated in Saudi riyals – through a private placement in the Kingdom. The offering will run through Jan. 26

Jan. 5, 2022

  • Jahez International Co. to list its shares on the Nomu parallel market

Jan. 6, 2022

  • Sadr Logistics will start compensating rights issue owners who did not exercise their subscription rights

 

Saudi private sector growth drops to 9-month low on omicron concerns: IHS Markit

Saudi private sector growth drops to 9-month low on omicron concerns: IHS Markit
Saudi private sector growth drops to 9-month low on omicron concerns: IHS Markit

Saudi private sector growth drops to 9-month low on omicron concerns: IHS Markit
RIYADH: Fuelled by omicron worries, the growth of the Saudi private non-oil sector experienced a nine-month low as demand and confidence weakened in December, according to IHS Markit.

The Kingdom’s Purchasing Managers’ Index dropped considerably in December, falling by three points to 53.9 in December, the latest survey release showed. However, since it still crossed the 50-threshold, the reading still indicated improvement in conditions.

The drop in PMI was attributed to a sharp decline in new orders which, in turn, softened both backlogs and employment, with output expanding at the lowest rate since August.

Moreover, the firms’ outlook for the next year slumped to an 18-month low. Only 8 percent of surveyed firms thought that output will rise in 2022, despite some optimism concerning potentially higher demand and new product releases, the London-based firm added.

"The Saudi Arabia PMI ended the year on a dull note, as it registered its lowest reading for nine months due to concerns about the global spread of the Omicron variant leading to a marked slowdown in new business growth,” David Owen, economist at IHS Markit, said

In addition, costlier raw materials and transportation were a result of increasing input prices, as the inflation rate reached its highest level since June. This induced firms to raise their selling prices, yet there were some reports that healthy competition prompted some businesses to make discounts.

Saudi companies sign agreement to develop largest mall in Makkah by 2026

Saudi companies sign agreement to develop largest mall in Makkah by 2026
Saudi companies sign agreement to develop largest mall in Makkah by 2026

Saudi companies sign agreement to develop largest mall in Makkah by 2026
  • The planned mall will be located at the western entrance of the Masar destination, opposite the Haramain train station
JEDDAH: Officials in Saudi Arabia have signed an agreement to develop and operate the largest mall in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The partnership agreement for the Masar Mall will involve Umm Al-Qura for Development and Construction Company, owner and executor of the project, and Hamat Holding.

Work is set to be completed in 2026 with an investment volume of SR2.7 billion ($719 million). 

The agreement, which was signed by Yasser Abu Atiq, CEO of Umm Al-Qura for Development and Construction, and Saleh Al-Habib, Hamat Holding’s chairman, provides for the development of the mall's facilities and amenities, creating many direct and indirect job opportunities.

The mall will be developed over a ​​71,000 square-meter area and will provide more than 130,000 square meters of shopping space.

The development is located at the western entrance of the Masar destination, a cultural project in the western part of Makkah, opposite the Haramain train station. It is also easily accessible through the Third Ring Road and King Abdul Aziz north and south roads.

The mall will feature “many specifications and advanced equipment, which reflect an exceptional value for investment, and establish unique horizons in the Kingdom’s shopping and entertainment industry,” the partnership statement said.

Masar will constitute a modern landmark with multiple capabilities and advantages, it added.

“It will contribute to enhancing the quality of life for the residents of Makkah and its guests, and will provide a diversified integrated system that attracts investment in a number of basic sectors, to make Makkah an attractive destination for long-term investment,” the statement said.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

 

 

Apple becomes first company to hit $3 trillion market value, then slips

Apple becomes first company to hit $3 trillion market value, then slips

NEW YORK: Apple Inc. on Monday became the first company to hit a $3 trillion stock market value, before ending the day a hair below that milestone, as investors bet the iPhone maker will keep launching best-selling products as it explores new markets such as automated cars and virtual reality.
On the first day of trading in 2022, the Silicon Valley company’s shares hit an intraday record high of $182.88, putting Apple’s market value just above $3 trillion. The stock ended the session up 2.5 percent at $182.01, with Apple’s market capitalization at $2.99 trillion.
The world’s most valuable company https://www.reuters.com/technology/apples-3-trillion-market-value-follows-5800-gain-since-iphone-debut-2022-01-03 reached the milestone as investors bet https://www.reuters.com/technology/is-apple-worth-3-trillion-bulls-bears-examine-case-2022-01-03 that consumers will continue to shell out top dollar for iPhones, MacBooks and services such as Apple TV and Apple Music.
“It’s a fantastic accomplishment and certainly worthy to be celebrated,” said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “It just shows you how far Apple has come, and how dominant it is seen as in the majority of investors’ eyes.”

Apple shared the $2 trillion market value club with Microsoft Corp, which is now worth about $2.5 trillion. Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc. and Tesla Inc. have market values above $1 trillion. Saudi Arabian Oil Co. is valued at about $1.9 trillion, according to Refinitiv.
“The market is rewarding companies that have strong fundamentals and balance sheets, and the companies that are hitting these sort of huge market caps have proven they are strong businesses and not speculation,” said Scott Wren, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.
Apple’s shares have climbed around 5,800 percent since co-founder and former chief executive Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone in January 2007, far outpacing the S&P 500’s gain of about 230 percent during the same period.
Under Tim Cook, who in 2011 became chief executive following Jobs’ death, Apple has sharply increased its revenue from services like video streaming and music. That helped Apple reduce its reliance on the iPhone to about 52 percent of total revenue in fiscal 2021 from over 60 percent in 2018, pleasing investors worried the company relied too much on its top-selling product.
Still, some investors worry Apple is hitting the limits of how much it can expand its user base and how much cash it can squeeze from each user, with no guarantees that future product categories will prove as lucrative as the iPhone.
The rapid embrace of technologies such as 5G, virtual reality and artificial intelligence has also increased the allure of Apple and other Big Tech companies.
In China, the world’s largest smartphone market, Apple continued to lead for the second straight month, beating rivals such as Vivo and Xiaomi, recent data from CounterPoint Research showed.
With Tesla now the world’s most valuable automaker as Wall Street bets heavily on electric cars, many investors expect Apple to launch its own vehicle within the next few years.
“The icing on the cake, which may turn out to be the cake, is the potential for an EV car,” Rhys Williams, chief strategist at Spouting Rock Asset Management said.
Just as Apple’s market capitalization hits the $3 trillion milestone, its share price as a percentage of the Nasdaq 100 index’s value is bumping up against a key technical level. In recent prior times, the stock price has risen above such a level and then subsequently declined.

