You are here

  • Home
  • UK PM Johnson warns Iran: time is running out for nuclear deal

UK PM Johnson warns Iran: time is running out for nuclear deal

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) held a phone call with his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett. (File/AFP and Wikipedia)
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) held a phone call with his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett. (File/AFP and Wikipedia)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gfw9z

Updated 1 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

UK PM Johnson warns Iran: time is running out for nuclear deal

UK PM Johnson warns Iran: time is running out for nuclear deal
Updated 1 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Iran on Tuesday that time was running out to salvage a 2015 nuclear accord with major powers.
In a call with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Johnson discussed the ongoing talks on the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna.
“The prime minister said the UK wants to see the negotiations in Vienna lead to full restoration of the JCPoA, but that we need Iran to engage in good faith,” a Downing Street spokesman said. “The diplomatic door is open, but time is running out to reach an agreement.”

Meanwhile, State Department spokesman Ned Price said nuclear deal talks with Iran in Vienna have shown modest progress and that the US hopes to build on that this week.

Topics: Britain Boris Johnson Naftali Bennett Israel Iran Iran nuclear deal United Kingdom

Related

Eight killed in southern Iran floods: state media
World
Eight killed in southern Iran floods: state media
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan (L) makes statements with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias after their meeting in Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Greece discuss Iran, Middle East security

Moroccan tour operators protest pandemic restrictions

Moroccan tour operators protest pandemic restrictions
Updated 4 sec ago

Moroccan tour operators protest pandemic restrictions

Moroccan tour operators protest pandemic restrictions
Updated 4 sec ago
RABAT: Moroccan tour operators threatened with bankruptcy due to border closures protested Tuesday, calling for the tourism industry to be “saved” as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on international travel.
About 200 industry workers demonstrated in front of the tourism ministry in Rabat, demanding the reopening of borders and talks with the authorities, citing the “dramatic collapse” of the industry in the wake of the pandemic.
“Have mercy on the economy and the people,” one sign read.
Morocco suspended all passenger flights from November 29 until January 31 as a result of rising infections of the omicron variant worldwide.
The restrictions have dealt a punishing blow to the North African country’s vital tourism sector, already on its knees after two lost seasons because of the pandemic.
Lahcen Zelmat, head of the national federation of the hotel industry, said the situation for tourism was “catastrophic” and called for borders to be reopened and bank loan payments to be delayed.
Raja Ould Hamada, the owner of a travel agency in Marrakesh, said the most recent border closure was a “fatal blow” to the industry, claiming “other competing countries” such as Egypt, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates had benefitted.
Rabat recently promised a 2,000-dirham (about $216) monthly allowance to tourism workers for the final quarter of 2021.

Palestinian prisoner ends hunger strike in deal with Israel

Palestinian prisoner ends hunger strike in deal with Israel
Updated 14 min 54 sec ago
AP

Palestinian prisoner ends hunger strike in deal with Israel

Palestinian prisoner ends hunger strike in deal with Israel
  • He reached a deal with Israel to be released next month, his lawyer said
  • His lawyer said he agreed to end the hunger strike after Israel pledged to release him on Feb. 26
Updated 14 min 54 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian prisoner who has been on hunger strike for over 140 days to protest being imprisoned without charge agreed Tuesday to end his fast.
He reached a deal with Israel to be released next month, his lawyer said.
Hisham Abu Hawash, a 40-year-old father of five and a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group, is among several Palestinians who have gone on hunger strike to protest being held under “administrative detention,” a controversial measure Israel says is needed for security.
His lawyer, Jawad Boulos, said he agreed to end the hunger strike after Israel pledged to release him on Feb. 26. There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.
Palestinians have protested across the occupied West Bank and Gaza in support of Abu Hawash and Islamic Jihad had threatened military action against Israel if he died in custody. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, a bloc of 57 Muslim-majority states headquartered in Saudi Arabia, issued a rare statement expressing “grave concern” over his condition.
The Prisoners’ Club, which represents former and current Palestinian prisoners, hailed the strike as a victory. It said Abu Hawash had previously spent eight years in Israeli prisons, more than half of it in administrative detention.
The 2.5 million Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank are subject to Israeli military courts, while Jewish settlers living in the territory are citizens subject to Israel’s civilian justice system. Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and the Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state.
Under administrative detention, which is only rarely used against Jews, suspects can be held for months or years without being charged or seeing the evidence against them. Israel considers Islamic Jihad, which has killed scores of Israelis, to be a terrorist group.
Israel says administrative detention is needed to foil attacks and to detain dangerous militants without revealing sensitive intelligence sources. Israeli and international rights groups say the practice denies individuals the right to due process. Hundreds of Palestinians are held in administrative detention at any given time.
Palestinian hunger strikers are transferred to Israeli hospitals under guard as their condition deteriorates. Medics give them water and urge them to take vitamins, which many refuse. Photographs circulating online in recent days showed Abu Hawash in a hospital bed, his face pale and drawn.
The vitamin deficiency of a prolonged hunger strike can cause irreparable neurological damage, and many former Palestinian hunger strikers say they have struggled to resume normal lives after being released.

Topics: Palestinian Israeli hunger strike prisoner

Related

Frenchman held in Iran begins hunger strike
Middle-East
Frenchman held in Iran begins hunger strike
One in four Somalis face acute hunger due to drought: UN
World
One in four Somalis face acute hunger due to drought: UN

Abu Dhabi crown prince and Egypt’s El-Sisi discuss regional developments

Abu Dhabi crown prince and Egypt’s El-Sisi discuss regional developments
Updated 44 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi crown prince and Egypt’s El-Sisi discuss regional developments

Abu Dhabi crown prince and Egypt’s El-Sisi discuss regional developments
  • Sheikh Mohammed also called the Mauritanian president to inquire about his health after he tested positive for COVID-19
Updated 44 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE and Egypt on Tuesday stressed the importance of consistent and integrated positions when dealing with current regional and international issues, in a way that consolidates Arab and regional security and maintains sustainable development.
This came during a call between Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Emirati state news agency WAM reported.
During the call, they discussed “relations and the various paths of coordination and joint cooperation between the two countries to achieve their common interests and the aspirations of their peoples to continue progress and prosperity,” the statement said.
The two sides exchanged greetings for the new year, and hoped that both countries would achieve further development and progress and maintain their security and stability.
Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed made a phone call to Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, during which he was assured of his health after hearing that he tested positive for COVID-19. He wished him a speedy recovery.
The Mauritanian leader thanked Sheikh Mohammed for the kind sentiments toward him and Mauritania and its people, “which embodies the depth of relations between the two countries.”

Topics: UAE Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Mohamed Ould Ghazouani Mauritania

Related

Region reacts with outrage to Houthi hijacking of UAE ship off Yemen
Middle-East
Region reacts with outrage to Houthi hijacking of UAE ship off Yemen
Egyptian agricultural exports in 2021 topped 5.6 million tons for the first time
Business & Economy
Egyptian agricultural exports in 2021 topped 5.6 million tons for the first time

Egypt slams Houthi hijacking of UAE ship

A view of an Emirati-flagged vessel in the Red Sea seized by the Houthis. (Handout)
A view of an Emirati-flagged vessel in the Red Sea seized by the Houthis. (Handout)
Updated 45 min 4 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt slams Houthi hijacking of UAE ship

A view of an Emirati-flagged vessel in the Red Sea seized by the Houthis. (Handout)
  • Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government announced that the cargo ship Rawabi had been hijacked on Sunday
Updated 45 min 4 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has strongly condemned the Houthi militia’s hijacking of a cargo ship carrying the UAE flag, and called for its immediate release.

“Such terrorist operations pose a real threat to the freedom and safety of navigation in the Red Sea,” Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “These acts constitute a flagrant violation of the rules of international law.”

On Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government announced that the cargo ship Rawabi had been hijacked while on a naval mission from the Yemeni island of Socotra to the Saudi port city of Jizan.

The ship was carrying equipment for operating a Saudi field hospital on the island, including ambulances, medical and communications equipment, tents and a kitchen.

The coalition said the hijacking by the Houthi militia in Yemen represents a real threat to freedom of maritime navigation in the Bab Al-Mandab Strait and the southern Red Sea, as well as to global trade.

Topics: Middle East Yemen Houthis UAE Egypt

Related

Update Houthi hijacking of UAE-flagged ship is ‘flagrant violation’ of international law: Arab coalition
Middle-East
Houthi hijacking of UAE-flagged ship is ‘flagrant violation’ of international law: Arab coalition
Region reacts with outrage to Houthi hijacking of UAE ship off Yemen
Middle-East
Region reacts with outrage to Houthi hijacking of UAE ship off Yemen

Lebanese leaders denounce Hezbollah chief’s anti-Saudi speech

Lebanese leaders denounce Hezbollah chief’s anti-Saudi speech
Updated 04 January 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese leaders denounce Hezbollah chief’s anti-Saudi speech

Lebanese leaders denounce Hezbollah chief’s anti-Saudi speech
  • Nasrallah statements do not represent the position of the Lebanese government and people: PM Mikati
  • Lebanese people keen on preserving Lebanon’s Arab relations, especially the ones with Saudi Arabia: Aoun
Updated 04 January 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Najib Mikati and several politicians have condemned threats made by Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah against Saudi Arabia.

Nasrallah crossed the red line that Lebanon has drawn to preserve its relations with the Kingdom, and targeted hundreds of thousands of Lebanese working in the Gulf with his attack on the Kingdom.

He accused “everyone who befriends Americans in Lebanon and the region of being a co-conspirator.”

Aoun said on Tuesday that “the Lebanese people are keen on preserving Lebanon’s Arab and international relations, especially the ones with the Gulf states, with Saudi Arabia at the forefront.”

Mikati was quick to react to Nasrallah’s attack on the Kingdom, saying: “His statements do not represent the position of the Lebanese government and the vast majority of the Lebanese people. It is not in Lebanon’s interest to offend any Arab country, especially the Gulf states.”

He added: “While we call for Hezbollah to be part of the diverse Lebanese nation and to demonstrate its affiliation to Lebanon, its leadership contradicts this direction with positions that harm the Lebanese and Lebanon’s relations with its fraternal countries.”

Mikati asked everyone to “have mercy on this country, shield it from useless polemics and stop the hateful political and sectarian rhetoric.”

During a meeting with the Lebanese Armed Forces Cmdr. Gen. Joseph Aoun on Tuesday, Mikati said: “The army will be the first defender of Lebanon and the first institution that represents the real fusion between all the Lebanese, since the army is the country’s protector.”

Also in response to Nasrallah’s comments, former president Michel Sleiman said: “Did he take this position on behalf of Iran? The majority of the Lebanese people reject this stance and believe it would cause great damage to Lebanon and ruin the relationship with Saudi Arabia, which selflessly loves Lebanon.”

Former premier Fouad Siniora said: “Nasrallah’s statements represent a crime against Lebanon and its national interests that are being endangered.”

He said that Nasrallah’s speech against the Kingdom was “unjust, predatory and further suffocates Lebanon.”

Siniora added: “It is an Iranian speech that reflects Iran’s impatience toward the ongoing conflict and the clash with the US in the nuclear talks in Vienna.”

Former premier Saad Hariri addressed Nasrallah in a tweet: “Your insistence on attacking Saudi Arabia and its leaders is a continuing attack on Lebanon, its role and its people’s interests. Saudi Arabia has never threatened the Lebanese state with the Lebanese who have been working and residing in the Kingdom for decades.

“Saudi Arabia, as well as all the Arab Gulf States, have welcomed the Lebanese and provided them with job opportunities and a decent life. It’s those who threaten the Lebanese with their livelihood, stability, and progress that want the Lebanese state to be held hostage to Iran and its proxies in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon.”

He added: “Everyone knows that history will not be kind toward a party that sells its Arabism, its homeland and the interests of its people in exchange for a handful of partnerships in the region’s wars.”

In a statement issued by Dar Al-Fatwa, Lebanon’s highest Sunni authority, Grand Mufti of Lebanon Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian described Nasrallah’s speech as “impertinence and offenses directed toward the Kingdom.”

Dar Al-Fatwa reiterated its “support to Mikati’s stance in this regard.”

Future Bloc MP Mohammed Al-Hajjar said: “Hezbollah not only pawns Lebanon, but insists on slaughtering the country.”

Lebanese Democratic Party MP Bilal Abdallah expressed his concern over “using Lebanon on the negotiation table of the powerful forces.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Lebanon Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah

Related

Lebanon’s Bassil hits out at Hezbollah amid country’s political paralysis
Middle-East
Lebanon’s Bassil hits out at Hezbollah amid country’s political paralysis
Sectarianism is breaking Lebanon, says PM Mikati
Middle-East
Sectarianism is breaking Lebanon, says PM Mikati

Latest updates

How East London’s oldest halal eatery survived the pandemic
How East London’s oldest halal eatery survived the pandemic
Muslim woman sues Missouri gun shop over hijab removal rule
Muslim woman sues Missouri gun shop over hijab removal rule
US and EU will not support Sudanese government appointed by unilateral action - statement
Sudanese demonstrators chant slogans during a protest demanding civilian rule in the “Street 40” of the Sudanese capital’s twin city of Omdurman on Jan. 4, 2022. (AFP)
Moroccan tour operators protest pandemic restrictions
Moroccan tour operators protest pandemic restrictions
Palestinian prisoner ends hunger strike in deal with Israel
Palestinian prisoner ends hunger strike in deal with Israel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.