TASI extends gains despite record COVID-19 cases: Closing bell

The Saudi stock exchange extended its gains at closing bell, even as the Saudi Health Ministry confirmed 3,045 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The TASI index went up by 0.85 percent to 11,453 points, induced by gains in some of its major players.

Aramco, Saudi National Bank, and Saudi Electricity Co. rose by 0.42 percent, 2.7 percent, and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Nomu, the parallel market, dropped 1.7 percent 25,352 points, even amid a wave of listings, including food delivery startup Jahez International Co., which started trading today.

Jahez portrayed a strong market debut, adding more than 10 percent to reach SR940 ($250).

On the main index, consumer goods distributor Baazeem Trading Co. led the gainers, up 6.8 percent to SR120.

Kingdom Holding Co., or KHC, ended 4.6 percent higher at SR10.5. This came as the company concluded selling half of its stake in Four Seasons hotels where it collected SR8.29 billion.

Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co., known as SADAFCO, hit SR169 as its board proposed dividends at SR3 per share for the first half of its fiscal year.

Shares of Allied Cooperative Insurance Group and Al Moammar Information Systems were down nearly 2 percent each.