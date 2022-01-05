DiplomaticQuarter: Russian ambassador to Saudi Arabia announces honorary consul in Eastern Province

RIYADH: In a significant move to boost Saudi-Russian relations, Russian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sergey G. Kozlov recently announced the appointment of Tarik bin Abdul Hadi Al-Qahtani as honorary consul of the Russian Federation in the Eastern Province.
The announcement was made after the approval of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the approval of Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
Al-Qahtani, who is also chairman of the Saudi-Russian Business Council, will serve as honorary consul of the Russian Federation in Dammam.
The Russian envoy said the decision to appoint Al-Qahtani is “a symbolic step in light of the celebrations of the 95th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries.”
Russia was the first foreign country to recognize Saudi Arabia officially in 1926, he added.
Kozlov said: “This step reflects the level and nature of the distinguished relations between the two countries, which are progressing towards a strategic partnership under the leadership of King Salman and President Vladimir Putin, in the interest of the two great countries, the region and the world at large.”
The ambassador added: “The joining of our brother and friend Tariq Al-Qahtani to the diplomatic team at the Russian Embassy in Riyadh will enhance and develop fraternal relations.”
Al-Qahtani thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for “the development and the greater heights that Saudi-Russian relations have reached in all fields.” He also thanked the Russian government and the friendly Russian people for giving him the honor by appointing him an honorary consul of Russia in the Kingdom.
Al-Qahtani said: “This position is an honor and a precious trust,” praising the growing Saudi-Russian economic and investment relations.
He added that there are many investment opportunities, which have attracted keen interest among investors from both sides, especially in the light of the political stability and economic boom that the Kingdom is enjoying.
Saudi air defenses destroy drone launched toward Kingdom
Updated 06 January 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The Arab coalition in Yemen said that Saudi Arabian air defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone launched towards the Kingdom early Thursday.
In a statement carried by state TV Al Ekhbariya, the coalition said it will "take immediate action to neutralize and destroy the threat to protect civilians."
The Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen had repeatedly launched ballistic missiles and armed drones toward civilian centers in Saudi Arabia since 2015 after the Kingdom and several Arab nations organized a coalition to help restore Yemen's legitimate government.
New Saudi music school is hitting all the right notes
The Nahawand center in Taif has proven so popular in its first month that bosses have been forced to hire more teachers
Updated 06 January 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
TAIF: Nahawand, a new center for music in Taif that opened recently and offers a range of music classes and services in an effort to discover and develop new local talent, already has plans to expand to six other Saudi cities.
The center, named after a type of Arabic melody known as maqam that is often used in Saudi songs and odes, offers lessons in a mix of Eastern and Western instruments.
Anas bin Hussein, its founder, told Arab News that maqam is a romantic and passionate type of music popular with many Saudi singers, most notably Mohammed Abdu, Talal Maddah and Abadi Al-Jawhar.
“It is also an ode that can be performed on Western musical instruments,” he said. “This represents the approach of the center, which seeks to combine training on Eastern and Western instruments.”
He added that a number of students in Taif are already taking lessons at the center, which aims to act as a scout for emerging musical talent that can one day perform on a global stage.
“We look forward to establishing a Saudi orchestra to participate in international musical events,” said bin Hussein. “The basis of the center’s courses is to teach young people to be able to read and write music using a scientific approach, and to train them in musical rhythm skills.”
This more formal and technical approach is a departure from the common local practice of “learning by ear,” which involves listening to music and recreating it. Trainees at the center are taught to read music and play international tunes on instruments such as piano, violin and guitar.
They also learn to play the oud, an Arab instrument, but again through a formal teaching process based on an accredited curriculum. The center also aims to popularize a number of other instruments in the country.
“We are currently motivating talents to learn new instruments such as the clarinet, French horn and saxophone,” said bin Hussein.
The basis of the center’s courses is to teach young people to be able to read and write music using a scientific approach, and to train them in musical rhythm skills.
Anas bin Hussein, Founder of Nahawand
Trainees will eventually have the chance to sit for certified tests set by British institute APRSM, the exam board of the Royal Schools of Music, which offers a curriculum that includes the theories of Western music, solfege, instrumental practice and music appreciation.
Bin Hussein said that so many people have enrolled at the center during its first month of operation it has been forced to increase the number of teachers. He added that this response “demonstrated the willingness of Taif residents to train on sound skills such as solfege, vocalization and choir, prompting us to add new services to suit the size and requirements of the market.”
Although the services provided by the center are currently limited to the Taif area, bin Hussein said that there are plans to expand during the next two months and open centers in six cities across the Kingdom, including Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.
Majid Al-Abboud, who is learning to play the violin at the center, said that the training provided by Nahawand is already achieving remarkable results among the trainees.
“It allows them to practice on various instruments to develop their skills after they have acquired the basics of performing on the instruments, thus enabling them to correct their mistakes themselves and quickly promoting their musical experience and knowledge,” he said.
He revealed that after mastering the violin he hopes one day to compose classical music and spread awareness of the culture of music in its classical form.
“In my opinion, society needs such efforts to fill the void of high-end music production, which unfortunately has become rare these days,” Al-Abboud added.
He said that he has not encountered any unexpected difficulties during his lessons but that learning anything new is a challenge, especially when the previous experience of learning music for many people often involves informal attempts to learn by playing by ear.
“But I am confident that these difficulties can be overcome thanks to academic supervision provided by the academy and its trainers,” he concluded.
Saudi culture minister to open Saudi Day celebration at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday
Saudi Day is targeting visitors to the exhibition and will provide a range of activities and events in several locations
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, culture minister and chairman of the supervisory committee of the Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, will head an official Saudi delegation that will visit the UAE to attend the Saudi Day celebration on Friday, Saudi Press Agency said on Wednesday.
The pavilion is preparing to organize a celebration at the Expo headquarters in Dubai, which includes activities, programs, cultural performances and various creative events, reflecting the Kingdom’s growth and renaissance in all fields under the umbrella of Saudi Vision 2030.
The Saudi Day is targeting visitors to the exhibition, including businesspeople, representatives of participating countries, and the general public.
It will provide a range of activities and events in several locations throughout the exhibition site, including a cultural show in Al Wasl Square.
A parade will also tour the Expo consisting of several performance groups wearing traditional and modern Saudi clothes in addition to a Saudi fashion program. There will also be a concert entitled “Amjad” by Arab artist Mohammed Abdo and artist Ayed Youssef at the Jubilee Theatre, a music festival titled the Saudi Experience Festival, as well as an airshow of the Green Falcons.
The Kingdom’s pavilion on the “Saudi Day” will also organize seminars, lectures and promotional sessions for investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia, including an “Invest in Saudi Arabia” session, and a session to introduce the Kingdom’s major projects.
Four-day festival will showcase the region’s homegrown delights
Updated 05 January 2022
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: The inaugural AlUla citrus fruit festival is about to get underway at AlMahkar Farm and growers from across the region are gearing up to show off their produce.
The event will be held on Jan. 7-8 and Jan. 14-15, and people from all over the Kingdom are expected to attend. On display will be Jaffa, Baladi and Abo Surra oranges, torounge, clementines, mandarins, sweet lemons, limes, grapefruits, pomelos, kumquats and citrons picked from 200,000 trees across AlUla.
The festival is part of the Royal Commission for AlUla’s efforts to boost economic growth through community initiatives and development projects.
Eighty-year-old Wedad Shuqair told Arab News she had been growing citrus fruits in the area for many years. The trees are mostly fed by groundwater, which makes the region “fruitful,” she said.
“They only need watering once a week, so they are easy to take care of,” she added.
Citrus fruits are a vital part of people’s diets in many Arabian communities due to their health benefits, like being rich in vitamin C. They are also a key ingredient in popular dishes like Kabsa.
According to Shuqair, while AlUla produces many types of citrus fruits, the area is the only place in Saudi Arabia where sweet lemons are grown.
“The land of AlUla is very fertile for any type of fruit,” she said, adding that she always shares her produce with her sons and grandsons in Riyadh.
The citrus harvest season is an important cultural and economic event for AlUla, with local people enjoying the new crops and growers shipping their produce to buyers in neighboring cities like Medina, Al Wajh, Hail and Tabouk.
Mubarak Al-Enizi, who has 250 fruit trees in the region, was also full of praise for its famous produce.
“What makes AlUla citrus fruit different is the high quality and good taste,” he told Arab News, adding that the upcoming festival would help to promote the region’s produce across the Kingdom and beyond.
“As farmers, we truly need such initiatives, so that a wider audience of investors and consumers get to know about us and about our special products,” he said.
The art of nurturing citrus fruits in AlUla had been passed down over generations, he added.
“It’s thanks to our fathers and grandfathers who taught us about the secrets of the craft.”
As well as the fruit on offer, visitors to the festival will be able to enjoy a range of family-friendly activities and interactive experiences, including cooking with local citrus fruits.
French chef Keiko Nagae, who is known for creating healthy fruit-based desserts, will also be giving live demonstrations at the event.