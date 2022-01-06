Saudi ACWA Power shares stride higher after blockbuster debut: TASI Performers

The work of all banks has been suspended in Kazakhstan, official representative of the National Bank of the Republic Olzhas Ramazanov said on Thursday.
According to Russia's Interfax news agency, Ramazanov said the decision was taken "to protect the health and life of employees of financial organizations and consumers of financial services" after "taking into account the conduct of counter-terrorism operations by law enforcement agencies and taking into account temporary interruptions in the Internet."
The annoncement comes after airlines in the Middle East cancelled flights to Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, as civil unrest continues to grow in the Central Asian country.
Air Arabia and flydubai have both grounded flights to the city, with Reuters quoting a spokesperson for the latter saying the two return Dubai-Almaty services scheduled for Thursday had been halted due to the “situation on the ground” there.
The website for Air Arabia showed its return Sharjah-Almaty flights scheduled for Thursday as cancelled.
Other reported developments include:
-
Internet access has been blocked in Almaty, as well as in some parts of the capital Nur-Sultan.
-
WhatsApp and Telegram messengers have been down since Tuesday Jan. 4.
-
Workers of oil fields in the natural-resource rich state have joined the protesters.
-
Almaty’s public health department said 190 people needed medical aid because of the protests — 137 police officers and 53 civilians. Seven of those — including four police officers — are in intensive care.
-
There have been restrictions imposed on travel as part of the state of emergency.
-
Uranium prices surged almost 8 percent across the world on Wednesday, as Kazakhstan is responsible for about 40 percent of global supplies of the metal.
Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests the country has seen since gaining independence three decades ago.
Government buildings have been set ablaze and at least eight law enforcement officers have been killed.
Almaty airport was reportedly overrun by anti-government protesters on Wednesday, forcing flights to be cancelled, before it was later retaken by government security forces.
The violent anti-government protests have led Kazakhstan's leaders to declare a two-week nationwide state of emergency.
The protests were triggered by a spike in the price of fuel, with prices for the liquified petroleum gas most people in western oil town of Zhanaozen use to power their cars doubling overnight on Saturday.
Demonstrations quickly expanded to a more general frustration with the Kazakhstan government, and on Wednesday President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sought to placate the crowds by dismissing the entire government.
Later that day he adopted a tougher line against the protesters, accusing them of being in the service of international terrorist gangs.
A Russia-led military alliance agreed on Thursday to send peacekeepers to the country.