Work(out) from home: Pandemic fuels online exercise boom

An attendee uses a Liteboxer interactive boxing home workout during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 7, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (AFP)
An attendee uses a Liteboxer interactive boxing home workout during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 7, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (AFP)
Work(out) from home: Pandemic fuels online exercise boom
An attendee rides an Echelon exercise bike while an instructor is displayed on screen during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 7, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (AFP)
Updated 08 January 2022
AFP

  • The market for fitness tech has been growing for years, but the industry has gotten a boost in the last couple of years, similarly to how the pandemic accelerated e-commerce and remote working trends
LAS VEGAS: Interactive comment sections and virtual reality headsets: Internet-connected fitness gear and services have boomed during the pandemic as at-home athletes seek a proxy for gym life.
While home workouts long predate the coronavirus, they have taken on a social aspect that looks set to become the standard in a world reshaped by the pandemic.
“A big part of going to the gym together is sort of suffering together... you build a camaraderie around that,” Jeremy Needham, who does customer education for US boxing fitness company Liteboxer, told AFP at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
“And now that we don’t share that space, at least in real time, we have to do it virtually,” he added.
Like other companies that sell Internet-connected fitness gear, Liteboxer offers customers access to workouts, competitions and other features for a monthly charge — on top of the roughly $1,200 wall-mounted machine.
The market for fitness tech has been growing for years, but the industry has gotten a boost in the last couple of years, similarly to how the pandemic accelerated e-commerce and remote working trends.




“Connected equipment exploded onto the scene in a big way as consumers had to shift the way to work out during the pandemic,” CES organizer Consumer Technology Association (CTA) noted in an industry forecast.
Internet-connected exercise equipment was a nearly $3.8 billion market in 2021, and double-digit percentage growth is expected this year, CTA’s forecast said.
“(Customers) want connectivity,” said Richard Kowalski, an analyst with CTA. “They want to engage with other people online.”

Connected rowing machine maker Hydrow allows customers to comment and like others’ workouts, and users have developed their own social media groups.
“You start talking to each other and then all of a sudden, you have a group of maybe six guys, you know, from all over the world,” Aquil Abdullah, who leads workouts on the system, told AFP.
“A guy is in London, a guy is out in California, a guy is down in Florida, and you have this community.”
The machines, which sell for $2,295, have the usual rowing bar and seat, but also a screen that allows clients to exercise along with instructors on the water, in locales from Miami to London.
“We do these workouts, and so that’s part of building community and building those connections,” said Abdullah, who rowed for the US at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.
But the connected fitness industry has shown some sensitivity to the changing conditions of the pandemic and the way it affects equipment users’ lives.
Fitness firm Peloton’s shares have been under pressure since early November, when the company cut its forecast as more consumers returned to reopening gyms.
Credit Suisse downgraded the firm in December, saying the market shifts have forced Peloton to increase advertising and discounting.
However, as cases of Covid’s omicron variant break records around the world, many are again hunkering down at home.
That shift could work in favor of home fitness tech companies.
CTA took a bullish perspective, saying “the growth trajectory suggests that health-conscious consumers are finding practicality and convenience in exercising at home, even as gyms and workout classes reopen.”
And exercise of any kind has offered some people a relief from the pandemic’s impacts — as work, school and travel disruptions and simmering health worries offer plenty to stress about.
“The pandemic locked us inside... we couldn’t do the things that we loved,” said Needham.
“But the human body still needs cardiovascular activity, it’s quite simple. You just need a really engaging way... to release that energy that builds up in you.”

Topics: workout during pandemic Coronavirus

Billionaire's looted art still on display at Israel Museum

A Neolithic mask loaned by American billionaire Michael Steinhardt, center, is displayed at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP)
A Neolithic mask loaned by American billionaire Michael Steinhardt, center, is displayed at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP)
Billionaire's looted art still on display at Israel Museum

A Neolithic mask loaned by American billionaire Michael Steinhardt, center, is displayed at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP)
  • Steinhardt gave the Royal Moabite Inscription to the museum on extended loan in 2002, shortly after buying it from a licensed Israel dealer in Jerusalem, said Amir Ganor, who heads the Israel Antiquities Authority’s theft prevention unit
JERUSALEM: One of the Israel Museum’s biggest patrons, American billionaire Michael Steinhardt, approached the flagship Israeli art institution in 2007 with an artifact he had recently bought: A 2,200-year-old Greek text carved into the limestone.
But shortly after it went on display, an expert noticed something odd — two chunks of text found a year earlier during a dig near Jerusalem fit the limestone slab like a jigsaw puzzle. It soon became clear that Steinhardt’s tablet came from the same cave where the other fragments were excavated.
Last month, Steinhardt surrendered the piece, known as the Heliodorus Stele, and 179 other artifacts valued at roughly $70 million as part of a landmark deal with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office to avoid prosecution. Eight Neolithic masks loaned by Steinhardt to the Israel Museum for a major exhibition in 2014 were also seized under the deal, including two that remain exhibited at the museum.
Museums worldwide are facing greater scrutiny over the provenance — or chain of ownership — of their art, particularly
those looted from conflict zones or illegally plundered from archaeological sites. There are growing calls for such items to be returned to their countries
of origin.

Donna Yates, a criminologist specializing in artifact smuggling at Maastricht University, said that several recent scandals involving looted artifacts — such as the Denver Art Museum’s return of Cambodian antiquities — are “causing museums to reconsider the ownership history of some of the objects that they have.”
“They can’t really afford the public embarrassment of constantly being linked to this kind of thing, because museums aren’t wealthy and many of
them hold a place of public trust,” she said.
In addition to the Heliodorus Stele and two of the ancient masks, at least one other Steinhardt-owned artifact in the Israel Museum is of uncertain provenance: A 2,800-year-old inscription on black volcanic stone. The museum’s display states the origin as Moab, an ancient kingdom in modern-day Jordan.
How it got to Jerusalem remains unclear.
Steinhardt gave the Royal Moabite Inscription to the museum on extended loan in 2002, shortly after buying it from a licensed Israel dealer in Jerusalem, said Amir Ganor, who heads the Israel Antiquities Authority’s theft prevention unit.
That dealer, who confirmed the deal but spoke on condition of anonymity because of the legal questions surrounding the item, told The Associated Press that he obtained the inscription from a Palestinian colleague in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, who didn’t specify its provenance.
“I don’t know how it got to the dealer in Jerusalem,” Ganor said. He said it could have come from the West Bank, neighboring Jordan or through Dubai, a longtime antiquities hub.
The Israel Museum rejected interview requests and refused to show the artifact’s documentation.
But in a statement, it denied wrongdoing, saying it “consistently follows the applicable regulations at the time the works are loaned.” It said all displays are “in full cooperation” with the antiquities authority.
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said the Moabite Inscription wasn’t part of the Steinhardt investigation and declined to discuss the item.
James Snyder, who was the Israel Museum’s director from 1997 to 2016, said all
artifacts coming to the museum have their provenance checked
by the IAA before they’re exhibited, and that Steinhardt’s other looted artworks “came with documentation of legal ownership.”
“We were given documentation of legal purchase, it was approved to come in on loan and it was approved to be returned” by the authority, Snyder said.
Israel has a legal antiquities market run by some 55 licensed dealers. They are allowed to sell items discovered before 1978, when a law took effect making all newfound artifacts state property.

Live deer found in car's hatchback during traffic stop

Live deer found in car’s hatchback during traffic stop
Live deer found in car's hatchback during traffic stop

Live deer found in car’s hatchback during traffic stop
  • The animal was freed after the stop Thursday by police in Newberry Township
NEWBERRY TOWN: Police who pulled over a suspected drunken or drugged driver in Pennsylvania discovered a live deer that had apparently been hit and then placed in the hatchback area of her car.
The animal was freed after the stop Thursday by police in Newberry Township.
The occupants told officers they had realized the deer was still alive but kept driving anyway, police said.
Police said they told a passenger to release the deer, which was seen in a video posted by police struggling as it was carried across the road.
The 19-year-old driver is being investigated for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said.

Topics: Newberry Town police deer

'I am not a virus,' insists Indian man named Kovid

‘I am not a virus,’ insists Indian man named Kovid
'I am not a virus,' insists Indian man named Kovid

‘I am not a virus,’ insists Indian man named Kovid
  • The 31-year-old's Twitter profile declares: "My name is Kovid and I am not a virus"
  • Kapoor has joined in himself, declaring that he was been "Kovid positive since 1990"
NEW DELHI: What's in a name? For Indian travel start-up founder Kovid Kapoor, it has made him a social media sensation.
The 31-year-old's Twitter profile declares: "My name is Kovid and I am not a virus."
He posted this week that he had travelled outside India for the first time since the onset of the pandemic "and got a bunch of people amused by my name".
"Future foreign trips are going to be fun!" he said in a tweet that had been liked 40,000 times and received 4,000 retweets by Friday.
The comment triggered a barrage of jokes, memes, messages and interview requests, in a moment of light relief as the highly contagious Omicron variant sees case numbers surge in India.
Kapoor has joined in himself, declaring that he was been "Kovid positive since 1990" and posting a picture holding a bottle of Corona beer.
"I am Kovid that wants more travel," the co-founder of Holidify quipped.
The sudden spurt of attention was "totally unexpected" but he hoped it would bring some publicity to his business during a "very difficult time" for the sector, he told AFP.
He has never had a shortage of ice-breakers at business meetings since the start of the pandemic, but has told coffee shops not to announce his name when handing him a beverage.
Kovid is a highly unusual name in India but means a scholar or a learned individual in Hindi and Sanskrit, with the 'd' pronounced with a very soft emphasis.
Kapoor's mother picked the name well before his birth.
"It's a memorable name with a beautiful meaning," he said. "It makes for a striking introduction with anyone. I'd never change it."

Topics: India COVID-19 Kovid

What day is it? UAE works on Friday for first time

Employees walk to work on the first working Friday in Dubai. (AFP)
Employees walk to work on the first working Friday in Dubai. (AFP)
What day is it? UAE works on Friday for first time

Employees walk to work on the first working Friday in Dubai. (AFP)
  • Government bodies will operate 4 1/2 days per week, closing at 12 p.m. on Fridays for prayer
  • Some grumbled at the change and businesses were split, with many moving to the Western-style weekend but other private firms sticking with Fridays and Saturday
DUBAI: Employees and schoolchildren juggled work and studies with weekly Muslim prayers on the first ever working Friday in the United Arab Emirates as the Gulf country formally switched to a Saturday-Sunday weekend.
Some grumbled at the change and businesses were split, with many moving to the Western-style weekend but other private firms sticking with Fridays and Saturdays, as in other Gulf states.
The weekly day of prayer has always been a free day in the UAE, which had previously observed a Thursday-Friday weekend until 2006.
However, mosques appeared busy as worshipers carrying prayer mats arrived as usual, before many of them later headed back to the office.
“I’d rather take (Friday) off,” said 22-year-old Briton Rachel King, who works in the hospitality industry and has been living in Dubai for six months.
“That is what we all know and love, having a Friday off and going to certain places that are open and we could do things. But now it is going to be Saturday.”

The UAE made the surprise announcement of the weekend switch for the public sector in December as it grapples with rising competition in international business from other Gulf countries, particularly Saudi Arabia.
Government bodies and schools will operate four-and-a-half-days per week, closing at 12 p.m. on Fridays for a fixed prayer time of 1:15 p.m., whereas the Muslim prayer schedule usually depends on the position of the sun.
Out of 195 businesses polled by human resources consultancy Mercer, only 23 percent were preparing to follow the four-and-a-half-day week, but more than half would switch to Saturday-Sunday weekends.
“Luckily I have the same days off as my kids, but that’s not the case for my husband,” said Fati, who works in an international distribution company, asking not to give her full name.
“He works for a multinational that hasn’t changed its schedule for the moment. I hope they will do it quickly, otherwise our family life will be ruined.”
Nearly a third of companies are worried about the impact of being out of sync with other countries in the region, the Mercer poll found.
“We work a lot with Egypt and Saudi Arabia,” said Rana, an employee of an events company who said some of her teams would have to work on Sundays.
Dubai’s financial district was unusually quiet on Friday with large numbers working remotely, especially at a time of rising COVID-19 levels when many children are also doing online schooling.
“Today is the first working Friday, it feels a bit weird,” said Ahmad Bilbisi, 34, a banking employee.
“It makes sense to me, at least for the banking industry. We are now working on the same day as everyone else in the world.”
The new arrangement was a major talking point on social media, with one Twitter user complaining “it just feels so wrong.”
“My body and mind have fully acclimatized to having Fridays off. I think today is going to a long hard struggle,” the tweet reads.
Sharjah, an emirate neighboring Dubai, has found a simple solution: mandating Friday, Saturday and Sunday as a three-day weekend.

Topics: UAE UAE weekend

Pandemic sidelines 800 police, firefighters in Los Angeles

Pandemic sidelines 800 police, firefighters in Los Angeles
Pandemic sidelines 800 police, firefighters in Los Angeles

Pandemic sidelines 800 police, firefighters in Los Angeles
  • Over 500 LAPD officers and other police employees and nearly 300 firefighters were off-duty after testing positive for COVID-19
  • Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday “The omicron variant has taken off like wildfire”
LOS ANGELES: A dramatic surge in coronavirus cases has sidelined more than 800 Los Angeles city police and fire personnel and led to slightly longer ambulance and fire response times adding concerns about shortages of critical staff including health care workers.
Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday that more than 500 LAPD officers and other police employees and nearly 300 firefighters were off-duty after testing positive for COVID-19, though he said measures were being taken to ensure the safety of the public.
“This is an incredibly tough moment,” Garcetti said. “The omicron variant has taken off like wildfire.”
The surge of cases in the country’s most populous state is threatening to overwhelm hospitals. State officials on Wednesday extended an indoor mask mandate into mid-February as the omicron variant also sidelines health care workers, leading to hospital staffing shortages that could become a bigger problem.
“We are and continue to be concerned about our hospitals,” Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said. “Some facilities are going to be strapped.”
Public Health officials across the state have advised residents to avoid visiting emergency rooms for COVID-19 tests or treatment that could be handled by a family doctor, telemedicine or at urgent care clinics.
California’s confirmed cases have shot up nearly 500 percent in the last two weeks and hospitalizations have doubled since Christmas to more than 8,000. State models forecast hospitalizations could top 20,000 by early next month, a level nearly as high as last January, when California experienced its deadliest surge.
California had the lowest per-capita case rate in the US in September, but like the rest of the country it’s now experiencing a dramatic rise from the new variant. It now ranks 29th in new cases per capita over the past two weeks.
Los Angeles city firefighters were working voluntary overtime shifts and others were being forced to stay on duty after their shifts ended to maintain staffing, Chief Ralph Terrazas said. He also planned to cancel approved vacations.
The absences were forcing some fire engines and ambulances to be out of service for 24 hours but all firehouses remained open, Terrazas said. Ambulance response times have slowed 13 seconds from a year ago and fire calls are six seconds slower.
Police Chief Michel Moore said it was taking an average of three weeks for officers struck with COVID-19 to return to work, but they have not yet forced others to stay on the job to meet the demand.
“That lever is still before us,” he said. “I will not suggest to you that we would want to endure the current shortages of personnel for months on end. ... We do see this as a surge that will be, it is our hope and belief, short lived.”
The Los Angeles County Fire Department, which is separate from the city department, has 450 firefighters absent after testing positive, acting Assistant Chief Brian Bennett told the Carson City Council on Tuesday, according the Los Angeles Daily News.
In Fresno County, more than 300 workers at area hospitals were out recovering from COVID-19 or isolating because of exposure to the virus, said Dan Lynch, the county’s emergency medical services director. Ambulance personnel will likely be asked to assess patients and only transport people with true emergencies to ER departments.
The Grammy Awards, scheduled for Jan. 31 in Los Angeles, were postponed indefinitely Wednesday because of health and safety concerns and the NFL said it was looking into alternative sites for next month’s Super Bowl scheduled in LA.
While the league finds back-up venues every year, it could come into play if there are attendance restrictions, though Garcetti said he doubted it would be moved.
“I’m confident that will happen here and that we’ll be able to have a great Super Bowl celebration,” he said.
Ghaly encouraged unvaccinated people to get inoculated and others to get booster shots if they haven’t already received one to either prevent or lessen the impact of an infection. He said the vaccines and therapeutics to treat COVID-19 are all part of an approach largely absent a year ago and there is no discussion of further restrictions.
Los Angeles said it would begin requiring employers to equip workers in close quarters indoors with medical grade masks by Jan. 17.

Topics: Los Angeles police firefighters COVID-19

