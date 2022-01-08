You are here

  • Home
  • Female teen round-the-world pilot makes journey across Saudi Arabia

Female teen round-the-world pilot makes journey across Saudi Arabia

Female teen round-the-world pilot makes journey across Saudi Arabia
Zara Rutherford, the youngest woman to fly solo worldwide, landed in King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Thursday. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wmycp

Updated 08 January 2022
Lama Alhamawi

Female teen round-the-world pilot makes journey across Saudi Arabia

Female teen round-the-world pilot makes journey across Saudi Arabia
Updated 08 January 2022
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Zara Rutherford, who is attempting to be the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, landed in King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on her lightweight Shark aircraft on Thursday.

“I am being 100 percent honest about Saudi Arabia in terms of its natural beauty. I don’t think I have seen anything like it. I am not used to the desert at all, and seeing Saudi Arabia has been really shocking and stunning for me,” Rutherford told Arab News.

“The people have been very kind; when I arrived here, I received a very nice and warm welcome,” she said.

The 19-year-old Anglo-Belgian pilot began her mission around the world because of her passion for aviation. Rutherford wants to encourage women in the aviation industry and inspire those around the world to leap towards their dreams no matter how impossible they may seem.

“I have always loved flying. I am very lucky that both of my parents are pilots, so I grew up around aviation. Flying around the world to me was just the biggest adventure and my biggest dream as well,” Rutherford said.

At first, she believed that her adventurous dream was completely impossible.

“I thought it was too expensive and too complicated, so I never really thought about it realistically, and then I was finishing high school and realized actually this is the perfect opportunity to do something crazy and fly around the world,” she said.

While all her friends were planning their first year at university, Rutherford gathered sponsorships and mapped her flight across the globe.

As a solo traveler, Rutherford said, it can get lonely when you don’t have anyone else sitting behind you in the plane to chat to, but it gives her a lot of time to think, enjoy the scenery and listen to her favorite podcasts.

On her journey to the Kingdom, she said, she traveled from Dubai up to Bahrain and cut across to Riyadh.

“It was great, that was a four and a half hour flight, and it was really easy and nice, then from Riyadh, I went directly to Tabuk,” she said.

“I have loved Saudi Arabia; it is a beautiful country, just flying over most of it today. It’s incredible how different deserts can be, seeing how the sand changes color going from dunes to rocks, it’s stunning, it’s very beautiful,” she said.




Zara Rutherford, the youngest woman to fly solo worldwide, landed in King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Thursday.

On her arrival at Riyadh Rutherford was welcomed by an event organized by the Saudi Aviation Club headed by HRH Prince Sultan bin Salman, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), and the Riyadh Airports Company.

“I met his royal highness yesterday, and it was amazing. He is a pilot as well and is very interested in aviation, and he told me some of his stories of flying around Saudi Arabia and around the world,” she said.

“He is a lot more experienced than I am. It was really great being able to talk to another pilot, and he was very welcoming and very kind,” she said.

Upon her arrival to Riyadh, she was also greeted by the Ambassador of Belgium to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Her Excellency Mrs. Dominique Mineur.

“We were extremely proud to welcome the young Zara Rutherford to Riyadh during her trailblazing journey around the world,” the ambassador told Arab News.

She said that Rutherford had visited Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman University to talk to female students.

“She had the opportunity to meet young female Saudi students from PNU and have an exchange with them about her incredible experience flying around the globe. She shared her passion for aviation, and we hope that this will stimulate the young generation more to develop their interests in STEM,” she said.

On her flight from Riyadh to Tabuk, Rutherford maintained altitudes of between 1,000-4,000ft above ground. She said that there was not much turbulence when she left after sunrise, and she maintained a low height to admire the scenery below. Later in the day, she had to increase her altitude to 4,000 due to the heat and turbulence to make sure the flight was smoother.

“I saw loads of different things flying to Tabuk; I saw camels. I haven’t really seen camels before, so this was really exciting for me,” she said.

Rutherford aims to inspire others to pursue their dreams regardless of how impossible or difficult it may seem.

“If you have a passion where you don’t quite fit the mould, for example, a woman who likes aviation, you stand out.

“In the beginning as a girl, that put me off of aviation because when you’re a girl, you don’t usually want to stand out; you want to fit in with your friends,” she said.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what other people think, it’s important that you do what you want to do and what makes you happy. Don’t let others dictate what you want to do with your life,” Rutherford said.

“With all of this press I have gotten, I can encourage more girls to get into aviation. Growing up, there were not many other girls or women pilots, and I thought it was a shame and it’s quite nice to have people you can look up to. I am hoping to change that,” she stated.

“Now I am home in just six days’ time, and that is a really strange feeling because I haven’t been home in five months, so six days is pretty close,” she said.

Rutherford aims to break two Guinness Book of World Records, for the youngest female solo pilot to travel around the world and the first Belgian to do so alone.

Houthi piracy off Yemen coast planned by Iran’s IRGC: Coalition

Coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki showed evidence of Houthi violations during a press conference on Saturday. (SPA)
Coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki showed evidence of Houthi violations during a press conference on Saturday. (SPA)
Updated 08 January 2022
Arab News

Houthi piracy off Yemen coast planned by Iran’s IRGC: Coalition

Coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki showed evidence of Houthi violations during a press conference on Saturday. (SPA)
  • Houthis also deliberately targeted civilian communications infrastructure in southern Saudi Arabia, spokesman said
Updated 08 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Iranian-backed Houthi militia in Yemen continue to violate international navigation in the Red Sea through acts of piracy, which have been supported by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Arab coalition said during a press conference on Saturday.

Coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki said the Houthis' use of civilian sites as fortresses would turn Hodeidah and Salif ports in Yemen into legitimate military targets, adding that the Houthis have launched 432 ballistic missiles as well as 100 booby-trapped boats from Hodeidah to target commerical shipping in the Red Sea.

The coalition has recorded 13 violations on commercial ships by Houthi boats launched from Hodeidah, and highlighted the destruction of dozens of mines planted by the militia in the Red Sea.

The Houthis also deliberately targeted the civilian communications infrastructure in southern Saudi Arabia on Friday evening, Al-Maliki added.

The Houthis’ attempts coincided with coalition strikes that inflicted heavy losses among the militia in Marib and in Shabwa over the past few days.

The coalition said its strikes destroyed six storage and launch sites for drones in Hajja at dawn on Saturday in response to the Houthis’ attacks.

Rwabee ship

The coalition reported that the Houthis planned to attack and hijack the UAE flagged ship “Rwabee” in international waters.

Al-Maliki said that the ship was carrying aid for those affected by the cyclones on the island of Socotra.

He also indicated in a video presentation that the militias targeted the Saudi oil tanker ABQAIQ in the Red Sea. Al-Maliki explained that these violations represent Iranian threats to international navigation.

Iranian cargo vessel 

The coalition said that the Iran used its ship “Savez” disguised as a cargo vessel to smuggle weapons to Hodeidah. It was noted that the Iranians provided the Houthis with weapons and missiles through the port of Hodeidah.

Ballistic missiles

The coalition said that Hodeidah port was the main port for receiving Iranian ballistic missiles. It also claimed that Iranian missiles were assembled at the port before being transferred to other sites. The coalition showed the locations of Houthi warehouses for Iran's ballistic missiles near Hodeidah, pointing out that the Houthis store Iranian missiles in tunnels near Hodeidah before transferring them to Sanaa.

Military workshops in Salif port

The coalition showed a military test area for the Houthi militia near the Salif port, pointing out that they are testing booby-trapped boats near the port.

Al-Maliki said that the militias are taking advantage of the Salif port militarily, as well as using civilians as human shields there.

He stressed that the United Nations was unable to implement the Stockholm Agreement due to the intransigence of the Houthi militia, noting that the Saudi initiative to solve the Yemeni crisis is still an option.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Houthis Yemen Iran Arab Coalition

Related

Update Arab coalition says 390 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib, Shabwa
Middle-East
Arab coalition says 390 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib, Shabwa
Houthis burn houses of Yemeni government supporters in Hodeidah
Middle-East
Houthis burn houses of Yemeni government supporters in Hodeidah

Saudi Arabia reports 3,575 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The health ministry urged people who have not yet received a jab to register to receive one through its Sehhaty app. (AFP)
The health ministry urged people who have not yet received a jab to register to receive one through its Sehhaty app. (AFP)
Updated 08 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 3,575 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The health ministry urged people who have not yet received a jab to register to receive one through its Sehhaty app. (AFP)
  • More than 52.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began
Updated 08 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed 3,575 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 572,225.
It also confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the Kingdom’s death toll to 8,890.
The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 117 remain in critical condition.
It added that 817 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 544,978.
More than 52.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began. The ministry, which has 587 vaccine centers throughout the Kingdom, urged people who have not yet received a jab to register to receive one through its Sehhaty app.
Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms, or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

 

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia records 3,168 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia records 3,168 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Saudi health ministry reports 819 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health ministry reports 819 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Ancient rock drawings across Saudi Arabia gain increasing attention

A drawing featuring a carved illustration of two women in the southern Saudi city of Najran — one adorned with jewelry and ornaments, and the other dancing next to a man carrying a spear on his waist — has raised many questions. (Supplied)
A drawing featuring a carved illustration of two women in the southern Saudi city of Najran — one adorned with jewelry and ornaments, and the other dancing next to a man carrying a spear on his waist — has raised many questions. (Supplied)
Updated 08 January 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Ancient rock drawings across Saudi Arabia gain increasing attention

A drawing featuring a carved illustration of two women in the southern Saudi city of Najran — one adorned with jewelry and ornaments, and the other dancing next to a man carrying a spear on his waist — has raised many questions. (Supplied)
  • Southwest part of Kingdom contains evidence from various periods, starting from Paleolithic age until Islamic times
  • Striking image dating back more than 4,000 years is still a source of mystery
Updated 08 January 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Rock drawings in Saudi Arabia — long considered crucial sources for the study of ancient civilizations in the Arabian Peninsula — are gaining increasing attention as more are found in unlikely locations across the Kingdom.

The drawings represent the first pillars of writing. Their study reflects the changes and developments in the Arabian Peninsula’s history and cultures, and how ancient humans dealt with the environment.
A drawing featuring a carved illustration of two women in the southern Saudi city of Najran — one adorned with jewelry and ornaments, and the other dancing next to a man carrying a spear on his waist — has raised many questions about the location, significance and period of its creation.
Salma Hawsawi, a professor of ancient history at King Saud University, told Arab News that the most ancient rock drawings in the Arabian Peninsula date back 7,000 years and are found mostly on ancient trade routes. “The rock drawing includes inscriptions written in the Thamudic script used firstly in the eighth century B.C. and the Ancient South Arabian script used firstly in writings in the middle of the second millennium B.C. In some archaeological studies in the ninth and eighth centuries B.C. and, most recently, in the sixth century A.D.,” she said.
Hawsawi said that “the use of two types of scripts on the drawing has several meanings, one of which suggests that ancient humans’ knowledge of several scripts reflects the interaction between communities since it has been known that the Thamudic script originated in the north of the Arabian Peninsula and expanded afterward to most of its regions, noting that the diversity of literature in the region is a testimony of the civilizational progression.”
The region was one of the most important stops for trade convoys heading from the south of the Arabian Peninsula to the north and vice versa, she added.
The drawing also features a man holding three spears, two in his right hand and one in his left, a dagger on his waist, and a pendant for ornamentation purposes or with other religious significances. The spears and dagger symbolize power, or preparations to fight a battle and confront an enemy.
According to Hawsawi, the human form in the rock drawing looks like the god “Kahl” of Al-Faw village, located in the center of the Arabian Peninsula, on a trade route from the south.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Salma Hawsawi, a professor of ancient history at King Saud University, said that the picture features a drawing of two characters who seem to be two women: The first one on the left is seated next to a spear or a musical instrument that looks like the rebab, with writings carved in all directions.

• The second woman is adorned with ornaments and jewels and has her hands raised, indicating dancing and body swaying. A hairstyle is also apparent in the drawing, suggesting the woman’s role in wars.

• The drawing also features a man holding three spears, two in his right hand and one in his left, a dagger on his waist, and a pendant for ornamentation purposes or with other religious significances. The spears and dagger symbolize power, or preparations to fight a battle and confront an enemy.

“Kahl,” referred to as the “moon,” is considered the first god in the ancient religious Arab ideology. It was linked to the commercial convoys for economic purposes, with offerings, vows and votive inscriptions. Al-Faw village was a transit city for many, with an intermingling of peoples. “A religious, social, economic, and cultural exchange resulted from this intermix,” she said.
Hawsawi said that the resemblance between both forms might indicate a type of sacred ritual. The repetition of the scene in terms of details of the weapons, music instruments, and general form of the character in many rock drawings gives the impression that it is a war dance. She explained that the picture features a drawing of two characters who seem to be two women: The first one on the left is seated next to a spear or a musical instrument that looks like the rebab, with writings carved in all directions.
The second woman is adorned with ornaments and jewels and has her hands raised, indicating dancing and body swaying. A hairstyle is also apparent in the drawing, suggesting the woman’s role in wars. Overall, the artistic drawing shows the social, religious and cultural state of an ancient civilization in Saudi Arabia, with evidence of different scripts throughout the image, she added.
“Despite their different interpretations, they represent the history and civilization of human beings who lived in the southwest of the Arabian Peninsula.”
Hawsawi said that the southwest region of the Kingdom is considered one of the most ancient human settlements, with archaeological evidence from various historical periods, starting from the Paleolithic age until Islamic times.
Inscriptions and rock drawings in the region offer information on clothing, ornamentation tools, weapons, stone fireplaces, rectangular and conical constructions, and basins. Drawings also show camels, cows, ibex, geese and wild animals, such as lions and wolves. Images also feature battles with knights using spears and hunting scenes. Larger-than-life drawings of humans show some wearing headscarves, with images of men with beards and pendants around their necks.
Saleh Al-Mureeh, a historical researcher, told Arab News that Najran is rich in archaeological and historic sites, making it a unique touristic model locally, regionally and globally.
“The ruins date back 4,000 years and, therefore, it is qualified to be a touristic and archaeological shrine by excellence.”
He said that the “two women drawing” is located in Sadr Al-Nakha in the governorate of Yadma in Najran, adding that the archaeological image has been subject to study, research and controversy for years.
“Some say they are reaching for the sky, while others say that these are a celebration and war dances. It gained a lot of attention from researchers, and it is located on the highest mountain. The Antiquities and Museum Commission discovered it and was shot by a professional Mexican photographer affiliated with the antiquities commission. The picture was publicly published in around 1997,” he said.
Al-Mureeh said that Najran is the home of civilizations and cultures stretching back thousands of years.
Archaeological sites were protected and fenced to avoid damage, while media campaigns have helped to raise residents’ awareness of the importance of these treasures and the need to preserve them as part of the historical identity of the region.

Topics: Thamudic script Arab civilizations Najran Saudi Arabia Arabian Peninsula

Related

Across the Arabian Peninsula, written inscriptions offer clues to the Arab communities that lived in various areas. (Shutterstock)
Art & Culture
Ancient secrets of love and happiness — set in stone across Arabian Peninsula
Photographer Anna Aiko captures beauty of Arabian Peninsula on camelback
Saudi Arabia
Photographer Anna Aiko captures beauty of Arabian Peninsula on camelback

Saudi war on drugs net over 37 tons of narcotics in 2021

The smuggling of Captagon pills, narcotics, counterfeit products and other contraband threatens the security and safety of Saudi society. (SPA)
The smuggling of Captagon pills, narcotics, counterfeit products and other contraband threatens the security and safety of Saudi society. (SPA)
Updated 08 January 2022
SPA

Saudi war on drugs net over 37 tons of narcotics in 2021

The smuggling of Captagon pills, narcotics, counterfeit products and other contraband threatens the security and safety of Saudi society. (SPA)
  • The authority called on members of the public to help its mission and protect society by using the designated phone number for security reports (1910)
Updated 08 January 2022
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority reported that it seized more than 37,000 kilograms of illegal drugs in 2021, in addition to 190 million pieces of the highly addictive Captagon pills.
It came as part of authority's mission to protect society, support the national economy and improve international trade.
The smuggling of Captagon pills, narcotics, counterfeit products and other contraband threatens the security and safety of Saudi society, and poses a major threat to the growth of the economy, the authority said.
Hashish, heroin, cocaine and khat are among the most common illegal substances smuggled into the Kingdom.
The authority, working with other bodies including the Directorate General of Narcotics Control and General Directorate of Border Guards, also seized more than 234,000 liquor bottles and 4,155 liters of illegal alcohol last year.

FASTFACT

The authority seized more than 234,000 liquor bottles and 4,155 liters of illegal alcohol last year. It also confiscated more than 3.9 million counterfeit products as part of its efforts to eliminate commercial fraud.

It confiscated more than 3.9 million counterfeit products as part of its efforts to eliminate commercial fraud.
The authority operates in 41 customs ports around the Kingdom, using modern security techniques, sniffer dogs and other methods to seize contraband.


The authority’s record in 2021 demonstrates its success in tightening customs control over imports and exports, as well as combating smuggling in all its forms.
The authority called on members of the public to help its mission and protect society by using the designated phone number for security reports (1910), the international number (00966114208417) or by email ([email protected]).
Whistleblowers can report smuggling and customs violations through these channels in strict confidence, and will receive a financial reward if their information is correct.

Topics: drugs trafficing saudi customs

Related

Update Saudi-bound Hezbollah narcotics haul seized in major drugs bust
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-bound Hezbollah narcotics haul seized in major drugs bust
Saudi authorities foil drug-smuggling bid
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities foil drug-smuggling bid

A new report highlights Saudi aid’s contribution to the wellbeing of developing countries

A new report highlights Saudi aid’s contribution to the wellbeing of developing countries
Updated 08 January 2022
Rawan Radwan

A new report highlights Saudi aid’s contribution to the wellbeing of developing countries

A new report highlights Saudi aid’s contribution to the wellbeing of developing countries
  • KSRelief paper, “Why the World Needs Partnership with Saudi Arabia,” details Kingdom’s long track record of generosity
  • Saudi Arabia has donated significantly to the wellbeing of over 150 countries for more than 46 years
Updated 08 January 2022
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Since the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution in 1970 calling on economically advanced countries to contribute at least 0.7 percent of their gross national income to developing countries in aid, the worldwide need for humanitarian and development assistance has moved in only one direction: Upward.

The latest Global Humanitarian Overview notes that 235 million people are in need and face an uncertain future, and that the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered “the deepest global recession since the 1930s.”

Looking on the bright side, however, the past two decades have seen many aid conferences and fund-raising events being organized and a steady increase in the number of aid providers. The humanitarian and development assistance provided by Saudi Arabia alone is a testament to the significant impact that foreign aid, in combination with clear policies, efficiency and accountability, has been making on the lives of people in the recipient countries.

In 2020, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs financial tracking service showed that Saudi Arabia ranked sixth among the world’s most generous donors, providing 3 percent of global humanitarian aid. In October 2021, the Kingdom ranked third among the world’s top donors, its share of humanitarian assistance having risen to 5 percent.

For quite some time, the assistance provided by Saudi Arabia neither received the media recognition it merited nor found prominence in international aid platforms. The Kingdom itself did not publicize data or reports related to foreign aid, opting to keep a low profile in keeping with Saudi culture and the Islamic practice of preserving the dignity of the recipient during charitable giving. 

But now, a research paper titled “Why the World Needs Partnership with Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia’s Global Humanitarian and Development Aid,” has shed light on how assistance provided by Saudi Arabia to developing countries worldwide has contributed significantly to their well-being.

FASTFACT

$5,211,331,962

Financial support from Saudi Arabia to different UN agencies

Published by the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, the paper unpacks the Kingdom’s humanitarian and development agenda, outlining the various categories of aid, where it is disbursed (by country and region), the targeted sectors and how it has evolved over time. It also highlights Saudi assistance to developing countries in their efforts to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and support provided to in-country refugees.

The author of the paper, Makki Hamid, who is the director of research and information at King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, said the Saudi Fund for Development, the Kingdom’s primary development aid provider, has generously financed projects in different fields — notably health, agriculture, irrigation, electricity and transportation — over the years in a large number of countries.

“Saudi development aid has been provided in forms of grants and concessional loans and has provided significant funding as budget and deposits in central banks of many low- and middle-income countries,” he told Arab News. “Such budget support and deposits contribute to strengthen and enhance the economy of these countries.”

As the paper notes, Saudi Arabia has an extensive history of providing aid to developing countries affected by natural disasters and countries in need of immediate assistance. It was reporting its aid data to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development–Development Assistance Committee for many years as an aggregated data set, until in 2018, when it became a participant member of the OECD–DAC, represented by KSRelief.

KSRelief began collating data from the Kingdom’s different aid providers to proceed with overseas aid via the UNOCHA Financial Tracking Services, the OECD-DAC and the International Aid Transparency Initiative.

Currently, Saudi Arabia provides several categories of Official Development Assistance — namely, humanitarian aid (given during emergencies), development aid (for improving the economic and social well-being of developing countries), and charitable aid (which is provided for cultural or religious purposes, such as building mosques or supporting Hajj pilgrims).

Saudi ODA is provided as financial assistance or in-kind assistance in the form of goods or services to a recipient’s organization or country. It can include food aid, vehicles, logistic support, medical supplies, medicines and equipment. The assistance is delivered through the Saudi Fund for Development, KSRelief and other donor entities registered under a unified database, the Saudi Aid Platform, established by a royal decree in 2018.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia provides aid bilaterally through governments, national non-governmental organizations, international NGOs, and multilaterally through institutions such as the UN agencies concerned and the Red Cross and Red Crescent organizations.

Through strategic partnerships, Saudi Arabia, a founding member of the UN, has provided financial aid totaling $5.2 billion to different UN agencies, with the World Food Program receiving the most ($1.9 billion), followed by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East ($955.5 million).

“Saudi Arabia provides bilateral aid based on a vigorous needs assessment to the countries and institutions eligible to receive such aid. Humanitarian and development projects are carefully identified and risk assessment is done before funding is dispatched,” Hamid told Arab News.

THE LIST

Top 10 ODA recipient countries between 1975-2021:

Yemen

Syria

Palestine

Pakistan

Sudan

Lebanon

Egypt

Morocco

Tunisia

“Funding is also paid in installments linked to clear outcomes. Monitoring and evaluation is carried out during the project implementation period to ensure that aid reaches the beneficiaries and makes the impact intended to achieve.”

Among its many achievements, Saudi Arabia played a prominent role in 2015 in the framing of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which primarily aims to reduce poverty by at least 50 percent by 2030. From 2016 to October 2021, the Kingdom gave $24.04 billion to low- and middle-income countries to enable them to achieve the UN’s sustainable development goals. 

A 2016 report by the UN Development Program noted that assistance provided by Saudi Arabia between 2005-2014 accounted for 1.9 percent of its ODA/GNI, breaking a record for the highest percentage achieved by a single donor.

In November 2020, as the chair of the G20 summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia succeeded in mobilizing donors to commit sizable funding to respond internationally to the COVID-19 pandemic.  According to Hamid’s report, the Kingdom’s COVID-19 international response amounted to over $825 million managed by KSRelief, including vaccines, medical supplies and medical equipment for 33 countries.

A further $10 million in financial support to the World Health Organization’s Solidarity Response Fund and about $300 million for vaccine research were provided by the Kingdom.

Overall, records show that Saudi Arabia, which has derived policy from Islamic teachings since its foundation, has contributed significantly to the well-being of over 150 countries for more than 46 years (1975-2021) through aid totaling $65.7 billion.

INNUMBERS

IN-COUNTRY ASSISTANCE TO “VISITORS”

Exemption from immigration fees $6.68 billion

Education support $4.96 billion

Free healthcare $4.37 billion

“The Kingdom is not a new donor. It has been providing significant humanitarian and development assistance to many countries around the world,” Hamid said, putting Saudi Arabia’s outsized contribution as an aid donor in perspective.

“However, in recent years, aid provided by Saudi Arabia has been systematically documented and registered in international aid platforms. Also, there is significant increase in aid provided by the Kingdom to combat the pandemic and for emergencies to countries such as Yemen, Somalia, Syria and Palestine. These are the factors that have contributed to the rise of Saudi Arabia’s global humanitarian ranking.”

Last but not least, as the paper notes, Saudi Arabia is home to the sixth-largest population of refugees worldwide. The 1.07 million refugees hosted by the Kingdom in recent years are equivalent to 5.5 percent of its population.

Unlike other countries that keep refugees in special camps, Saudi Arabia regards them as visitors, grants them an exemption from immigration fees, provides free healthcare and education for their children and gives them permission to work.

Such assistance and support, contributing to the financial stability of the visitors, amounted to $16.01 billion from 2011 to 2020.

Topics: Editor’s Choice King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Saudi Aid

Related

Yemen gets $20.5m in health funding from KSrelief: WHO
Saudi Arabia
Yemen gets $20.5m in health funding from KSrelief: WHO
KSrelief chief, UN official discuss humanitarian ties
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief chief, UN official discuss humanitarian ties

Latest updates

Teams at African Cup must play match if they have 11 players
Teams at African Cup must play match if they have 11 players
Son of Irish singer Sinead O’Connor found dead
Shane O’Connor (R), son of Sinead, disappeared on Thursday from Tallaght University Hospital in Dublin, prompting a widespread appeal for information on his whereabouts by Irish police. (Reuters)
Palestinian activist Ramy Nabil Shaath, freed by Egypt, lands in France
Egyptian-Palestinian rights activist Ramy Shaath is seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on January 8, 2022. (Free Ramy Shaath Campaign/Reuters)
Newcastle woes continue as Cambridge United produce FA Cup shock
Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier lines up with teammates before their match against Cambridge United at St. James’ Park on Saturday. (Reuters)
Riyadh futures minerals forum to unearth potential of Saudi mining industry
Riyadh futures minerals forum to unearth potential of Saudi mining industry

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.