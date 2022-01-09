You are here

Marwan Habib: Lebanese serial assaulter's long and dark tenure

Lebanese serial assaulter Marwan Habib was arrested on Friday in Miami. (Screenshot)
Lebanese serial assaulter Marwan Habib was arrested on Friday in Miami. (Screenshot)
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

Marwan Habib: Lebanese serial assaulter’s long and dark tenure

Lebanese serial assaulter Marwan Habib was arrested on Friday in Miami. (Screenshot)
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: In late 2019, over 50 women came forward and shared their painful testimonies of encounters with Lebanese serial assaulter Marwan Habib.

“He followed me into the showers after my boxing lessons and tried to corner me in one of the shower stalls. I pushed him out and filed a complaint,” read one.

“I saw him during the thawra (protests) and he tried to convince me to go with him for lunch and stuff when I told him I'm ONLY 15,” another revealed. “I'm a minor. He said he likes young girls. I ran away from him and he kept following me until I threatened to call the police. When I did call them, they did absolutely nothing.”

Despite the growing number of allegations, Habib remained free and continued to harass women across the capital.

Last Friday, Habib was jailed without bond after he was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman at a hotel in Miami.

Habib met his victim at a club, but later followed her to her hotel and then convinced the clerk to give him a key to her room.

Police told reporters that Habib had entered the victim’s room at Hotel Victor in South Beach on Friday night and then sexually assaulted her.

The arrest report stated: “Criminal Investigations Division has received various complaints about different females reporting the defendant’s odd and concerning behavior. The defendant is known to pursue females in order to have sex or date them even after they advised them to stop doing so on multiple occasions.”

While the Lebanese rejoiced at the news of his arrest, it was long overdue as multiple lawsuits filed against him had fallen on deaf ears.

Local news channel MTV invited Habib onto one of its shows in 2019 to respond to the testimonies - all of which he denied - and so he continued to prey on women in Lebanon.

In early 2020, an arrest warrant was issued for Habib but, due to alleged and suspected connections with a prominent political party, he avoided arrest multiple times.

“Marwan was caught at the airport upon his arrival to Beirut. His phones were detained for investigations and he was then released due to political interference,” read a tweet shared by lawyer Kareem Majbour. “Marwan is a threat to society and shouldn’t have been released.”

An Instagram page dedicated to exposing harassers in the country continued to document victims’ testimonies, even highlighting places he had been spotted at in order to rally people against him.

One such incident occurred when Habib was spotted in the popular restaurant Roadsters Diner, leading the Instagram page to call for a boycott of the establishment after it repeatedly welcomed him.

Now that Habib’s notorious exploits have seen the light of day in the US, many still look toward the Lebanese government for answers as to why it did not act sooner and whether it would act on future testimonies against others accused of assault.

Updated 5 min 1 sec ago
AP

Host Cameroon rallies to win African Cup of Nations opener

Host Cameroon rallies to win African Cup of Nations opener
  • Captain Vincent Aboubakar scored both penalties
  • Cameroon had waited out a three-year delay to host this African Cup
Updated 5 min 1 sec ago
AP

YAOUNDE: Host Cameroon came from behind with two penalties in the space of eight minutes at the end of the first half to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 Sunday in the opening game of the African Cup of Nations.
Captain Vincent Aboubakar scored both penalties, calmly slotting the first to the right side of the goal and the second to the left to complete a comeback that left home fans sighing with relief.
Cameroon had waited out a three-year delay to host this African Cup after being stripped of the 2019 tournament and then seeing its 2021 hosting delayed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It seemed the wait wouldn’t be worth it when Gustavo Sangaré volleyed Burkina Faso into the lead in the 24th minute at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.
He scored after Burkina Faso had a header cleared off the line and hit the crossbar in the same move.
But Burkina Faso lost the lead with two reckless pieces of defending at the end of the first half.
Bertrand Traoré barged into André-Frank Zambo Anguissa to give Cameroon its first penalty, which was only confirmed after referee Mustapha Ghorbal of Algeria consulted VAR.
VAR is being used in all games at the African Cup for the first time. It was used from the quarterfinals onwards at the last African Cup.
Soon after, Issoufou Dayo mistimed a sliding tackle to foul Nouhou Tolo and Aboubakar scored from the spot again three minutes into first-half injury time.
VAR was in the spotlight again in the second half when there was a long review to disallow a third goal for Cameroon for offside.
The African Cup officially started with a short opening ceremony a few hours earlier at Olembe Stadium. The continent’s soccer showpiece will be played under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic and amid a global surge in cases.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino attended the opening ceremony, as did 88-year-old Cameroon President Paul Biya, who has led the Central African country since 1982.
Cape Verde plays Ethiopia in the other Group A game on the opening day.

Political turmoil in Kazakhstan hits bitcoin mining industry: Crypto Moves

Political turmoil in Kazakhstan hits bitcoin mining industry: Crypto Moves
Updated 14 min 34 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Political turmoil in Kazakhstan hits bitcoin mining industry: Crypto Moves

Political turmoil in Kazakhstan hits bitcoin mining industry: Crypto Moves
Updated 14 min 34 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Sunday, falling by 0.18 percent to $41,620 at 5:12 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,098, down by 3.24 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other News:

Political turmoil in Kazakhstan is hitting the Bitcoin mining industry after internet and communications were cut off.

Internet and telecommunications were cut nationwide, which is having an impact on local cryptocurrency mining operations, which are among the largest in the world.

Kazakhstan emerged as a popular mining hub last year, after China cracked down on the activity to protect the country's efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Mining requires high-powered computers to solve complex mathematical puzzles to create a new block on the blockchain, consuming a lot of electricity in the process.

Kazakhstan, with its rich energy resources, has become an attractive alternative to China for miners.

The former accounted for more than 18 percent of the global Bitcoin network hashrate in August last year, the latest month for which data was available, according to the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance.

Hashrate refers to the total computational power that is being used to mine cryptocurrency, according to CoinDesk.

It remains unclear when Internet services will be restored in Kazakhstan, which makes it difficult to know how deep the impact will be felt by crypto miners.

Connectivity had been shut for 36 hours as of Friday morning, according to internet monitor Netblocks.

Just a few hours into the internet blackout, the hashrate saw a 12 percent fall, Larry Cermak, the vice president of research at crypto website The Block, tweeted.

Kazakhstan is struggling to cope with the huge demands on its energy grid due to the rise in crypto mining, the Financial Times reported.

The power shortage in November also led to the shutdown of a large crypto-mining farm.

Scam

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has uncovered a cryptocurrency investment scam that allegedly cost Pakistani citizens about 17.7 billion rupees (about $100 million).

The country’s main law enforcement agency has also issued a notice to crypto exchange Binance regarding the scam, media reports revealed, Bitcoin.com reported.

Providing details on the case, Imran Riaz, director of the FIA cybercrime wing, said on Friday that the organizers used cryptocurrency.

“We launched a probe after receiving complaints regarding a fraud involving billions of rupees being committed using nine online applications,” Riaz said.

Fight against terrorism ‘greater challenge’ than ever before, says UK police official

Fight against terrorism ‘greater challenge’ than ever before, says UK police official
Updated 22 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Fight against terrorism ‘greater challenge’ than ever before, says UK police official

Fight against terrorism ‘greater challenge’ than ever before, says UK police official
  • Combined cost of all UK terror acts in 2017 was less than $6,800
  • Lone attackers have carried out the majority of terror incidents in Britain since 2017
Updated 22 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Britain’s fight against terrorism has become more challenging than ever before, a senior police official has told The Independent newspaper.

Changing methods in planning, targeting and execution meant that authorities were struggling to detect potential attacks, said Dean Haydon, senior national coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing.

Lone attackers have carried out the majority of terror incidents in Britain since 2017.

And although the majority of incidents, including failed attacks, are carried out by Islamists, a growth in the number of far-right terrorists has concerned police.

“The main threat we currently see is from people within this country that are being self-radicalised,” he added. “The timelines have been shortened. You can go out and buy a kitchen knife in a supermarket and decide, ‘This afternoon I’m going to commit an attack’ in the name of whatever ideology, and it’s a terrorist attack.

“Would we see that coming? That’s really difficult to detect. Our collective challenge is far more difficult than it has ever been. The profile of a terrorist has completely changed, and that comes back to how the threat has changed.”

He said the radicalization leading up to an attack had altered significantly since the 1990s. Then, it was terrorists typically allied with a single group or individual. But now radicals “mix and match” content from a range of sources, Haydon said.

“You’ve got no command and control, mostly, so you’ve got people in their head who have decided, after looking at material, that ‘I’m going to go and commit an attack.’ They’re not waiting for some kind of direction or approval from above.

“People can access literally anything online. Where previously you had to go to a training camp in a desert somewhere, now you just have to look online to make an IED.”

These changes, as well as the reduced costs of carrying out attacks, had made it more difficult for authorities to detect potential attacks.

“If you put all five of the 2017 attacks in Britain together — all of their planning, the weapons they brought, the vehicles they hired and the precursor chemicals — it came to less than £5,000 ($6,800). People are looking at everyday items and stuff you can access legitimately online – you don’t need vast amounts of money to commit an attack now.

“We do need parents, family members, we need the whole of the system to be flagging people that are a concern. The terrorism threat and the challenge that we all face trying to stop attacks has become ever more difficult.”

Haydon warned that the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns had added to the terror threat, creating a “perfect storm” of isolation and radicalization.

Taliban FM visits Iran for talks on trade, border and refugees

Taliban FM visits Iran for talks on trade, border and refugees
Updated 42 min 52 sec ago

Taliban FM visits Iran for talks on trade, border and refugees

Taliban FM visits Iran for talks on trade, border and refugees
  • First high-profile delegation visit to Tehran after group took control of Afghanistan
  • Iran has so far not recognized interim government, formed by Taliban in September
Updated 42 min 52 sec ago
BAKER ATYANI

ISLAMABAD: A delegation led by the Taliban foreign minister is in Iran to discuss border, economic and refugee issues, a senior foreign ministry official in Kabul said on Sunday.

It is the first time that a high-profile delegation from Kabul is visiting the neighboring country after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August last year.

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is accompanied by the ministers of economy and commerce, as well as the governor of Afghanistan’s central bank.

The delegation arrived in Tehran on Saturday, on the invitation of the Iranian government.

“During this visit, very important issues, including the border and crossing points, refugees, the economy and strengthening political relations with Iran will be discussed,” Waliullah Shaheen, director of the Institute of Strategic Studies at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul, told Arab News.

“We at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan believe that Iran is an important neighbor for Afghanistan, especially at this time.”

Iran, like other nations, has so far not recognized the interim government of Afghanistan, formed by the Taliban in September last year.

Since the fall of Kabul’s Western-backed administration on Aug. 15, billions of dollars in foreign assistance to Afghanistan’s aid-dependent economy have been suspended and some $9.5 billion of Afghan Central Bank assets parked overseas have been frozen.

With aid suspended, its new rulers unrecognized, and the financial system paralyzed, Afghanistan is facing a looming humanitarian crisis.

Iran is a key trade partner to Afghanistan and host to millions of Afghan refugees.

Tensions on its 900-kilometer border with Afghanistan, an active smuggling and human trafficking route, have been a long-standing issue.

In December, Taliban authorities reported the killing of several Iranian border guards following fuel smuggling attempts from the Iranian side to Nimroz Province in southwestern Afghanistan.

Automotive wonderland kicks off in Riyadh with more than 100 car brands

Automotive wonderland kicks off in Riyadh with more than 100 car brands
Updated 30 min 50 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

Automotive wonderland kicks off in Riyadh with more than 100 car brands

Automotive wonderland kicks off in Riyadh with more than 100 car brands
Updated 30 min 50 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: The largest motor show in the Arab world kicked off with more than 100 global automotive brands and plentiful interactive experiences for car and motorsport enthusiasts in the Riyadh desert.
Aiming to emulate the success of the Geneva International Motor Show and those like it in Paris and Frankfurt, the Saudi International Motor Show, Autoville, opened its doors to the public on Saturday to celebrate car culture and motorsports from Jan. 8-14 in Dirab Motor Park, welcoming petrolheads from all over the world.
Top automakers and professional drivers are taking part in the festival, including Saudi professional driver and two-time Guinness World Record breaker Abdulhadi Al-Qahtani, professional drifters Ken Block and Vaughn Gittin, and motocross freestyler Remi Bizouard.

Shots from the first day of the Saudi International Motor Show, Autoville. (Supplied)

Organized by the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA), Autoville markets itself as a “revolutionary and interactive alternative” to the traditional motor show, with seven main zones covering an expanse of 1.7 million square meters.
It also features a live action arena, competitions and a robotics section.
Amjad Shaker, acting CEO of SCEGA, said that Autoville will “unleash the untapped potential” of the Kingdom’s exhibition, conference and entertainment sector. He said that the authority had “pulled out all the stops to ensure a worthy and pioneering event.”
And the Kingdom is no stranger to car culture and motorsports, having recently hosted the penultimate race of Formula One’s last season in Jeddah.

American automotive racing company RTR Team drifting in their tuned Ford Mustangs in the Live Action Arena, creating scenes for the fans and enthusiasts. (Supplied)

It also celebrated the Jeddah International Motor Show in December last year. Before that, the Riyadh International Car Show was hosted together with the Ferrari Festival, which saw more than 600 cars and the appearance of HAAS F1 Driver Mick Schumacher, son of legendary F1 World champion Michael Schumacher.
Since 2020, the Kingdom has played host to the ongoing Dakar Rally championship, while Diriyah has enjoyed a spot on the Formula E calendar since 2018 and the new electric rally racing championship, Extreme E, officially kicked off in AlUla in April 2020.
This all comes in addition to the 10 international Cars & Coffee events held in the Kingdom since 2012.
Doors to Autoville are open from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and tickets can be bought through the official website at autoville.me.
Car lovers have already taken part in Autoville’s many interactive experiences.

Attendees of the festival cheered as American automotive racing company RTR Team drifted in the Live Action Arena, creating scenes for the fans and enthusiasts. (Supplied)

Professional car drifter Chelsea DeNofa showed fans the lines at the event’s Drift School, while US automotive racing company RTR taught attendees some pro skills behind the wheel. The Tokyo Drift drive attracted fans to the arena, where they reenacted scenes from the hit film, while Suzuki also got fans into its Swift model with top professional stunt drivers, who showed them how it is done.
Shaker said that Autoville “enriches the country’s efforts to bolster the national tourism and exhibition industries with massive audience shows that attract experts, motorsport enthusiasts and the general public.”
He added that events like Autoville “add tremendous value” to the Kingdom by drawing in major investors in event management and the automobile industry. He said that these events bring business to local hospitality establishments, including retail, food and entertainment, all of which help make Riyadh one of the world’s best cities — a primary target of Saudi Vision 2030.
The Saudi health ministry is also present at the festival, with a full team ready to provide eligible visitors with their third COVID-19 vaccine. The team will also spread awareness of health measures and ensure that visitors that people adhere to them.

