You are here

  • Home
  • EU plants call for $568bn investment; Japan’s JERA to spend $597m on ammonia-based projects: NRG Matters

EU plants call for $568bn investment; Japan’s JERA to spend $597m on ammonia-based projects: NRG Matters

EU plants call for $568bn investment; Japan’s JERA to spend $597m on ammonia-based projects: NRG Matters
(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z59re

Updated 11 sec ago
Reem Walid

EU plants call for $568bn investment; Japan’s JERA to spend $597m on ammonia-based projects: NRG Matters

EU plants call for $568bn investment; Japan’s JERA to spend $597m on ammonia-based projects: NRG Matters
Updated 11 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Colossal investments and expenditures in regions such as the EU and Japan are keeping the energy sector intact despite the pressure that central banks are facing because of the sector.

Looking at the Bigger Picture:

  • New EU plants need a projected $568 billion worth of investments over the next 30 years, Bloomberg reported citing the European Commission’s internal market chief Thierry Breton.
  • This immense figure is needed in order to fulfil the EU’s targets regarding emission reductions and to cater to the surge in electricity demand, according to the official. Read more: https://www.arabnews.com/node/2001411/business-economy
  • The Chinese central bank is advised to take net zero carbon objectives into consideration while setting its monetary policies, Bloomberg reported, citing previous International Monetary Fund Deputy Manager Director Zhu Min. Such an action will help the country take into account the strategic significance associated with carbon neutrality as well as the financial opportunities and risks simultaneously.
  • The European Central Bank inflation conjectures might have to be re-examined as the energy transition process - in a region with surplus savings and supply instability -  might hold inflation rates at a high level for a longer time than expected, according to Bloomberg.
  •  Kazakhstan’s uranium output — used to generate nuclear power — is at risk as a result of political instability in the country, according to Reuters.

Through a Micro Lens:

  • Japan’s power generation giant, JERA, will devote 69.2 billion yen ($597 million) to the development of three new projects all of which comprise ammonia-related technology — a potential energy source, Reuters reported. The corporation also added that the government’s green innovation fund is to grant 70 percent of total expenditures.

 

Topics: EU Japan NRG Matters Renewable Energy

Related

India to spend $1.6bn to transmit more clean power; US Blackstone deploys 3$bn in green push: NRG Matters
Business & Economy
India to spend $1.6bn to transmit more clean power; US Blackstone deploys 3$bn in green push: NRG Matters
Banks gain $3.4bn from green fees; Korea Zinc invests $50m in Swiss Energy Vault: NRG Matters
Business & Economy
Banks gain $3.4bn from green fees; Korea Zinc invests $50m in Swiss Energy Vault: NRG Matters

Saudi stocks see gains for second consecutive day despite omicron: Opening bell

Saudi stocks see gains for second consecutive day despite omicron: Opening bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 10 January 2022
Salma Wael

Saudi stocks see gains for second consecutive day despite omicron: Opening bell

Saudi stocks see gains for second consecutive day despite omicron: Opening bell
Updated 10 January 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian stocks traded in green territory for the second consecutive day, even as investors’ worries over the spread of omicron heightened.

As of 10:16 a.m. Saudi time, the main index TASI edged up by 0.5 percent to 11,616 points, whereas the parallel market Nomu opened slightly lower at 25,768.

Gains were boosted by the Kingdom’s Al Rajhi Bank which added 1.3 percent, reaching SR145 ($38.6) — its highest value in over a month. 

This was buoyed by a 1.3 percent increase in Saudi Investment Bank, SAIB's, share price.

This followed the approval of SAIB’s request to increase capital to SR10 billion through a rights issue by the Capital Market Authority.

The highest gainer in morning trading was Ataa Educational Co. as it saw wins amounting to nearly 7 percent.

Shares of Amana Insurance and Saudi Enaya Insurance fell 5 and 1.5 percent, respectively, after shareholders of the latter rejected the terms of a potential merger between the two companies.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. was down 2.14 percent.

Earlier, Petro Rabigh, as it’s known, filed a submission to the Capital Market Authority aiming to decrease capital by SR1.21 billion and then increase capital by SR7.95 billion via a rights issue.

In energy trading, Brent crude rose to near $82 per barrel, while US WTI crude oil reached $79.1 per barrel.

Topics: economy Tadawul NOMU Saudi Arabia

Related

Exclusive Saudi mineral wealth could top $1.3 trillion amid Kingdom’s aggressive exploration plan video
Business & Economy
Saudi mineral wealth could top $1.3 trillion amid Kingdom’s aggressive exploration plan

Swiss Stock Exchange SIX eyes Latin America for expansion: media reports

Swiss Stock Exchange SIX eyes Latin America for expansion: media reports
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 10 January 2022
Reuters

Swiss Stock Exchange SIX eyes Latin America for expansion: media reports

Swiss Stock Exchange SIX eyes Latin America for expansion: media reports
Updated 10 January 2022
Reuters

Swiss stock exchange operator SIX is looking at Latin America to expand after it bought the Spanish stock market BME in 2020, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Monday citing SIX’s CEO Jos Dijsselhof.


SIX’s top executive said SIX already has projects in Colombia, Costa Rica and Mexico, among other countries. “We also analyze potential alliances and growth operations,” Dijsselhof told Cinco Dias.


SIX has completed in mid 2020 the acquisition of BME in an operation that valued the Madrid market operator at 2.8 billion euros.

Topics: economy Latin America stock exchange Swiss

Related

Saudi-Swiss investment to hit $3.2 billion by 2030
Business & Economy
Saudi-Swiss investment to hit $3.2 billion by 2030

India’s Reliance Industries buys 73.4% stake in New York hotel

India’s Reliance Industries buys 73.4% stake in New York hotel
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

India’s Reliance Industries buys 73.4% stake in New York hotel

India’s Reliance Industries buys 73.4% stake in New York hotel
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries has announced the acquisition of a 73.4 percent stake in New York’s hotel Mandarin Oriental hotel for $98 million.

Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, will buy the entire stake of Columbus Centre Corp. that indirectly owns the stake in the property, Bloomberg reported.

The company also plans to purchase the hotel's remaining stake at the same valuation from other owners - if they decide to participate in a sale transaction.

The closing of the transaction is expected to occur by the end of March.

Last April, Reliance Industries purchased Stoke Park Ltd., which operates a hotel and leisure facilities in the UK for $79 million.

This comes amid the company's efforts to move away from dependence on oil-refining profits. 

Topics: Reliance Industries Mandarin Oriental hotel New York

Related

Reliance Industries raises $4bn in India’s biggest forex bond deal
Business & Economy
Reliance Industries raises $4bn in India’s biggest forex bond deal
Indonesia stalls coal exports during January; India’s Reliance purchases $135m stake in UK battery firm: NRG Matters
Business & Economy
Indonesia stalls coal exports during January; India’s Reliance purchases $135m stake in UK battery firm: NRG Matters

Factors to watch for before trading on January 10

Factors to watch for before trading on January 10
Updated 10 January 2022
Salma Wael

Factors to watch for before trading on January 10

Factors to watch for before trading on January 10
Updated 10 January 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: The Kingdom's stock exchange made a positive start to the trading week on Sunday despite a surge in coronavirus cases globally.

The Saudi Health Ministry recorded 3,460 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the same day.

TASI, the main index, closed 1.14 percent higher at 11,560 points, while the parallel Nomu market added 0.8 percent to reach 25,831 points.

In line with Saudi Arabia, all GCC bourses operating a Sunday-Monday workweek saw gains in the prior session.

Kuwait’s BKP and Oman’s MSX30 rose by 0.7 percent, followed by the Qatari index QSI and Bahrain’s main index BAX, up o.4 and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian index edged down 0.5 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude rose to near $82 per barrel, while US WTI crude oil reached $79.1 per barrel as of 8:29 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

The Saudi Investment Bank’s, or SAIB, request to increase capital to SR10 billion through rights issue has been approved by the Capital Market Authority

United Electronics Co., known as extra, recorded a 42 percent profit jump in 2021 from a year earlier, reaching SR397 million – the highest in the company’s history

Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. has received a letter approving the extension of SAMA’s approval of the capital increase by SR265 million for six months from Jan. 9

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co.’s shareholders approved a merger with Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance as well as a capital increase request to SR289 million, however shareholders of the latter rejected the terms of the merger in a separate statement

Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. extended its previous merger MoU with SABB Takaful until Feb. 22 this year, to finalize due diligence activities

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. submitted a file to the Capital Market Authority aiming to decrease capital by SR1.21 billion and then increase capital by SR7.95 billion via rights issue

Albilad Capital announced the completion of rebalancing the Sukuk basket for Albilad Saudi Sovereign Sukuk ETF on Jan. 9

Calendar

Jan. 13, 2022

  • Last day to subscribe to Allied Cooperative Insurance Group’s rights issue  

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Saudi industrial production growth nears 3-year high in November on oil output

Saudi industrial production growth nears 3-year high in November on oil output
Updated 10 January 2022
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi industrial production growth nears 3-year high in November on oil output

Saudi industrial production growth nears 3-year high in November on oil output
Updated 10 January 2022
Ziad Sabbah

RIYADH: Saudi industrial production growth reached 10.3 percent in November from a year ago, nearing the three-year high level it hit in June, on higher oil production output, Gastat said.

This expansion was under last June’s figure, when growth stood at 11.9 percent.

Industrial production continued its positive trend for the seventh consecutive month.

This reversed the contractions experienced in 2020, which were induced by COVID-19. The Industrial Production Index, or IPI, is now back to pre-pandemic levels, the Kingdom’s official statistics authority revealed.

Production in the mining and quarrying sub-sector — which has a weight of 74.5 percent of the index — expanded by a yearly rate of 10.4 percent in November. This is the highest level of the sub-index since October 2019.

Moreover, Saudi manufacturing output was 9.7 percent higher from a year earlier, reaching the largest reading since February 2020.

Similarly, electricity and gas supplies surged by 11.9 percent, which corresponded to the second consecutive expansion.

Manufacturing and ‘electricity and gas supplies’ make up 22.6 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively, of IPI.

In monthly terms, industrial production rose by 2 percent in November, driven by a 6 percent expansion in manufacturing. Mining and quarrying ticked up by 1.2 percent from a month ago while electricity and gas supplies narrowed by 9.6 percent.

Topics: economy Oil

Latest updates

$568 billion needed to fuel new EU power plants
$568 billion needed to fuel new EU power plants
Newcastle look to bring in 2 more players before return to Premier League action
Newcastle look to bring in 2 more players before return to Premier League action
Moroccan-Italian model Malika El-Maslouhi celebrates birthday in style
Moroccan-Italian model Malika El-Maslouhi celebrates birthday in style
Kyrgios positive for Covid ahead of Australian Open
Kyrgios positive for Covid ahead of Australian Open
EU plants call for $568bn investment; Japan’s JERA to spend $597m on ammonia-based projects: NRG Matters
EU plants call for $568bn investment; Japan’s JERA to spend $597m on ammonia-based projects: NRG Matters

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.