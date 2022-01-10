You are here

Egypt's mobile wallet transactions jump 160% in 2021

Egypt’s mobile wallet transactions jump 160% in 2021
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

Egypt’s mobile wallet transactions jump 160% in 2021

Egypt’s mobile wallet transactions jump 160% in 2021
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

Mobile wallet use in Egypt climbed 160 percent in 2021 with a total of 227 million completed transactions.

The total value of such purchases stood at 233 billion Egyptian pounds ($14.8 million), Daily News Egypt reported.

The North African country’s administration is implementing measures to encourage the gradual phase out of cash and the adoption of a digital society.

The Central Bank of Egypt launched a platform that tackles everything related to mobile wallets from general inquiries to subscription specific questions, and others.

In addition, a government-run electronic invoice system is to keep record of sales and purchases by corporations and legal entities. 

Under this system, corporations and legal entities are obliged to issue invoices or receipts in electronic form.

To date, 31,000 corporations in Egypt currently use the e-invoice system to conduct business-to-business deals with an average of 650,000 completed transactions on a daily basis. This number is anticipated to jump to one million by March.

Furthermore, Meeza – an electronic card payment system for domestic transactions — is to host the salaries of the country’s public sector workers as it substitutes state payrolls by the end of the month.

Bad weather shuts four Libyan oil export ports

Bad weather shuts four Libyan oil export ports
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

Bad weather shuts four Libyan oil export ports

Bad weather shuts four Libyan oil export ports
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

Libyan oil exports further struggled from the shutting down of four terminals located in the eastern part of the country due to bad weather conditions.

Also known as Es Sider, Ras Lanuf, Hariga and Zueitina, the four terminals are expected to remain shut until early next week, dragging Libyan oil exports to 900,000 barrels a day, down from over one million barrels daily, Bloomberg reported

The country's oil exports were already disrupted due to a prior blockade of crucial ports – Zawiya and Mellitah respectively- in the west by a militant force, also known as the Petroleum Facilities Guard .

This blockade accounted for a 45 percent fall in the OPEC state’s oil exports during the first week of 2022 when compared to the previous month's average.

Any lingering disruptions in the Libyan oil exports poses a risk to the industry recovery that the North African country experienced in 2021, which boosted production to 1.2 million barrels a day.

Saudi’s social trading platform Dawul raises $5m seed round

Saudi’s social trading platform Dawul raises $5m seed round
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi’s social trading platform Dawul raises $5m seed round

Saudi’s social trading platform Dawul raises $5m seed round
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Social trading platform Dawul has successfully raised $5 million in its latest funding round.

The seed round was led by RAED Ventures with participation from Impact46, Seedra Ventures, Derayah Venture, and Sukna Ventures, Magnitt reported.

This funding round puts the Riyadh-based fintech on the global trade map.

Saudi Arabia’s fintech funding rounds in 2021 raised unprecedented amounts of money, with more than 1,000 percent year-over-year growth.

“Our aim at Dawul is to build a global product with Saudi resources. We always welcome Saudi talent who want to prove themselves in the field of fintech and join our company,” co-founder of RAED Ventures, Talal Alasmari, said.

“There are enormous opportunities behind the concept of social trading which have not yet been applied in the region. We are pleased to be investing in the Dawul platform, which is the first to introduce this concept to the Saudi market through a safe and transparent platform, and with the support of the Capital Market Authority to raise awareness among investors.”

Dawul is planning to launch an educational “Japanese candlestick game,” with the aim of educating beginners, and enriching their knowledge of methods for analyzing market volatility and risks, by having them practice stock price predictions based on stock data and trends of previous sessions.

ACWA power to begin UAE energy project

ACWA power to begin UAE energy project
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

ACWA power to begin UAE energy project

ACWA power to begin UAE energy project
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi International company for water and power projects, also known as ACWA Power, is set to begin of the first phase of Dubai-based Noor energy 1 project.

The project is in line with Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050, as it aims to boost clean energy share in Dubai to 25 percent by 2030, saving 1.6 million tons of carbon dioxide in the process.

A bourse filing confirmed that a commercial operation certificate had been issued approving the beginning of the work on the project, which has a total capacity of 217 megawatts.

The Saudi-based utility developer owns a 25 percent net stake in the UAE-based project.

The financial impact associated with this is expected be reflected in the financial results of the first quarter of 2022.

ACWA power is a developer, investor, co-owner and operator of a collection of power generation and purified water refineries. It operates in 10 countries across the Middle East and North Africa region, Southern Africa and South East Asia.

 

JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to take a larger share of the region’s wealth: Macro snapshot

JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to take a larger share of the region’s wealth: Macro snapshot
Updated 10 January 2022
Ruba Alrashed

JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to take a larger share of the region’s wealth: Macro snapshot

JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to take a larger share of the region’s wealth: Macro snapshot
Updated 10 January 2022
Ruba Alrashed

JPMorgan Chase & Co intends to increase the number of private banking employees in Asia by more than 100 people this year, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The firm is joining its peers in a bid to capture a larger share of the region's wealth.

Meanwhile, about a fifth of the new hires will focus on clients in mainland China, which is among the world's fastest growing wealth markets, despite unprecedented regulatory measures there.

Italy’s unemployment rate

Italy’s unemployment rate fell to 9.2 percent in November, from 9.4 percent in October, with about 64,000 jobs created a month.

Employment in the three months to November rose by 70,000, or 0.3 percent, compared to the June-August period, as the economy continued to recover after the recession caused by the coronavirus 2020, according to ISTAT.

The number of employed people rose by 494,000 or 2.2 percent, compared to November 2020.

However, employment was still down by 115,000 compared to the pre-pandemic level in February 2020, the last month before COVID-19 began in Italy.

Egypt’s inflation rate

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rose to 5.9 percent on a yearly basis in December from 5.6 percent in November, according to the country's statistics agency CAPMAS.

Eurozone unemployment rate

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the eurozone declined in November 2021 to 7.2 percent from 7.3 percent in October 2021, and from 8.1 percent on an annual basis.

Meanwhile, the EU unemployment rate was 6.5 percent in November 2021, down from 6.7 percent in October 2021, and from 7.4 percent year on year, according to  Eurostat, the statistical office of the EU.

 

Kuwait Gulf Oil Company, Saudi Arabian Chevron to export spare gas from Wafra Joint Operations  

Kuwait Gulf Oil Company, Saudi Arabian Chevron to export spare gas from Wafra Joint Operations  
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

Kuwait Gulf Oil Company, Saudi Arabian Chevron to export spare gas from Wafra Joint Operations  

Kuwait Gulf Oil Company, Saudi Arabian Chevron to export spare gas from Wafra Joint Operations  
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kuwait Gulf Oil Co. has signed an initial agreement with Saudi Arabian Chevron Co. to export spare gas from the Wafra Joint Operations area. 

Initially, the company exported 12 million cubic feet of surplus gas. It expects to reach around 40 to 50 million cubic feet in the next five months, and around 80 to 100 million in four years, KGOC’s deputy CEO, Mohammed Al Haimer, said.

In line with the Kuwait Environment Public Authority gas burning regulations, the parties agreed to develop short and long term operating plans to export gas surplus from the Wafra Joint Operations area to the KGOC refineries, KUNA reported.

This comes as part of KGOC’s efforts to achieve an optimal utilization of oil in the joint operations area, Kuwait News Agency reported, citing Al Haimer. 

Covering an area of 5,000 square kilometres, the Wafra Joint Operations is located in the Partitioned Zone between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and is operated jointly by both companies. 

