Dakar Regional Express Train inaugurated

JEDDAH: In the presence of President of Senegal Macky Sall and head of the Islamic Development Bank Dr. Mohammed Al-Jasser, the Dakar Regional Express Train was inaugurated in the capital Dakar on Sunday.
The scheme is a massive project jointly funded by the IDB and the governments of Senegal and France. The IDB, however, is the sole donor to commit to both phases of the project.
Running at a speed of 160 kph, the train will travel from Dakar city center to Diamniadio in 20 minutes, transporting around 115,000 passengers daily.
This project is the first express train in Sub-Saharan Africa and will play a key role in addressing traffic and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the capital.
Dakar, which is home to 3 million people, hosts around 20 percent of Senegal’s population and provides approximately 85 percent of employment opportunities nationwide.
The IDB offered €300 million ($340 million) for the first phase of the project and plans to invest €100 million in the second phase, which will provide a cost-effective, eco-friendly trip on the 55-km road connecting Dakar city center with Blaise Diagne International Airport in less than 50 minutes.
Riyadh-based horse specialist steps in to fill ‘knowledge void’ on animal welfare
Inferior stable design can also threaten horses’ safety and health
Updated 21 min 37 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Horse racing and equestrian pursuits are often described as the “sport of kings,” so it comes as a surprise to learn that the health and comfort of the animals at the center of this multibillion-dollar global industry are sometimes misunderstood or even ignored.
Kirsten Hanin Johnston, a US stable management and equine specialist, has highlighted the issue of biosecurity around horse breeding and warned against what she describes as a “knowledge void” in a number of issues in the field.
Good stable management is the main factor in safeguarding horses’ health and preventing the introduction or spread of harmful organisms, she said.
Johnston, who is currently based in Riyadh, said that horses differ from other animals in the sense that their digestive system is extremely sensitive and “can be distressed by slight changes in diet, scheduling of food, exercise, water and many other factors that are managed in the stable.”
Sudden or inappropriate changes can cause disease or colic, she said.
FASTFACT
Kirsten Hanin Johnston, who is currently based in Riyadh, said that horses differ from other animals in the sense that their digestive system is extremely sensitive and ‘can be distressed by slight changes in diet, scheduling of food, exercise, water and many other factors that are managed in the stable.’
“Best practice suggests that a stable should have frequent educational programs for employees to elevate the overall function of the stable and build more reliable services for the horses,” Johnston said.
“Many managers assign certain roles for each groom, and it is also wise to assign one groom to about six to eight horses,” she added.
Johnston’s interest in horses began at a young age in Germany, where she attended horse competitions with her grandmother. However, her formal education in stable management began in 2018 at the University of Guelph in Canada.
After being asked to support the management of several small stables in Riyadh, she began to offer advice on horse healthcare and management through channels such as WhatsApp groups, on-site lectures, private consultations and Instagram.
“I am not seeking a full-time stable management position that would require a full-time commitment,” she told Arab News. “I may seek that once I have completed my degree and become certified.”
Johnston focuses on nutritional imbalances in horses, as well as hoof injuries and maintenance.
She also offers advice on stable management, and warns that poor biosecurity measures can lead to outbreaks of illness and even the death of horses.
With horses frequently transported across the globe for sports or shows, protective controls are critical to controlling the spread of disease from one continent to another.
Poor stable management, such as dirty stalls with strong ammonia fumes, can cause respiratory issues or hoof disease, she said.
Inferior stable design can also threaten horses’ safety and health. If flooring is slippery, for example, falls can result in serious injury to both horses and riders. Small stall sizes can cause emotional distress in horses, which need to move throughout the day.
In a recent case, Johnston visited a stable where the stalls were less than 3 square meters in size. One horse had rolled over and was unable to stand because its legs were trapped against a wall. The same horse was coughing due to the lack of fresh air in the stall and the overwhelming smell of ammonia.
Horses kept in poorly managed stables tend to suffer mental and physical illness, she said.
Johnston said that owners should assume responsibility for how their stables function, and educate themselves on appropriate biosecurity and health guidelines to maintain or improve their horses’ health.
Stable owners should understand the behavior and needs of the horse, and work closely with the administrative team, which relies on the grooms for information on the animals’ welfare.
The main challenge for stable owners in Saudi Arabia is the availability of trained grooms to oversee the daily care, Johnston said.
Other issues include the availability and rising costs of supplies, such as grain, hay and wood shavings.
Medical supplies are often unavailable, and there is a lack of qualified veterinarians and clinics that can treat difficult cases at reasonable prices.
“We are limited to three or four hospitals nationwide, and areas such as Jazan have no medical services. In most cases, owners have limited resources, and the horses die. This can be a crisis for any horse owner, and some of these horses are valued at more than SR1 million ($266,370). Such a loss is tough.”
Johnston warns that there is “a knowledge vacuum when it comes to feeding schedules, types of food, use of medications, especially antibiotics, dewormers, imidocarb for parasites and hormones to speed up the bulking of muscles or growth of foals.”
Additionally, poor riding skills and the absence of safety protocols can result in severe injury or death to both horses and riders.
“Some of our more pressing concerns as owners and managers are the control of illness, especially colic during summer months when the heat, and in some locations the added humidity, coupled with overloading of grains, can cause death,” she said.
“It all comes down to the education of owners, riders, managers and grooms to promote horse welfare and safety.”
The GCC secretary-general indicated that the visit represents an opportunity to review Gulf-Chinese cooperation and to strengthen security and stability
Updated 36 sec ago
SPA
RIYADH: The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf stressed the importance of strengthening Gulf-Chinese relations to serve common interests, and the necessity of intensifying cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
This came during the GCC secretary-general’s visit to China on Monday at the invitation of Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Al-Hajraf expressed his hope that the visit would contribute to strengthening Gulf-Chinese relations, in light of the framework agreement for economic, investment and technical cooperation signed between the two sides in June 2004, as well as the memorandum of understanding signed in 2010.
The GCC secretary-general indicated that the visit represents an opportunity to review Gulf-Chinese cooperation and to strengthen security and stability.
The file of free trade negotiations between the two sides for the tenth round of negotiations will also be tackled during the visit, as well as ways to enhance investment in bilateral opportunities in common areas, especially since China is the first trading partner of the GCC.
Saudi authorities prepare for launch of 2022 census
It will be the fifth general population and housing census in the Kingdom’s history and the first for 12 years
The General Authority for Statistics said a trial began in September to test the system and procedures for collecting data
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia are preparing to launch the 2022 census, which will be the fifth in the Kingdom’s history.
The last general population and housing census in the Kingdom took place in 2010, and the total population at the time was 27,136,977, according to the General Authority for Statistics.
“The past decade witnessed rapid transformations with regard to technical developments, social and economic changes, and living and consumer patterns, and all of this had many important effects that will show in the results in the upcoming census,” it added.
Most countries conduct a comprehensive census every 10 years to obtain accurate and detailed data about the population, including where people live and their social and economic characteristics. Accurate statistical data of this kind enables officials, planners and policymakers to allocate budgets and develop comprehensive strategies that will keep pace with urban development, meet future needs base on expected population growth, contribute to development plans, and provide public services such as education, health and public transportation.
The authority said that in preparation for the full census it began a trial pilot process in September in seven areas: Tabuk, AlUla, Makkah, Asir, Diriyah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province. Census takers used tablet computers to record the data they collected in the field, rather than printed questionnaires, to ensure accurate and timely results.
They gathered information about residents and their families in various types of housing, along with demographic, social and economic information such as income levels, living standards and educational levels.
The authority said that it prepared its executive plan for the Saudi Census 2022 after a comprehensive study of the requirements of the government agencies that will use its results, based on the best international population census models and standards used by G20 countries and the member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
It added that for the first time it is using modern technologies to assist the census process, including satellite images to ensure more comprehensive coverage of all the Kingdom’s regions and identify unregistered dwellings. In addition it is developing a system that will provide a mechanism that allows the public to enter their census data through the authority’s website.
The authority also confirmed its “full commitment to the highest levels of privacy, confidentiality and data protection of those included in the census, or any personal information related to their identities, and not to share or disclose it to any third party.”
A date has yet to be announced for the start of the census.
Education Ministry, British Council launch training program across Saudi Arabia
NILE institute targets English language teachers in Saudi Arabia
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The British Council and the Ministry of Education have launched an online training program for English language teachers in Saudi Arabia.
NILE allows participants to join fully tutor-led training which leads to certification recognized by schools and language teaching organizations worldwide. Each course is designed and run by an expert tutor and has a maximum of 16 participants.
The courses include a range of multimedia and bespoke activities, with tools developed by a team of teacher trainers and digital experts to recreate the interaction and engagement expected in a face-to-face teacher development course.
Dr. Mohammad bin Saud Al-Moqbil, deputy minister for general education, said: “Education in Saudi Arabia has been receiving great and continuous support from our wise leaders to guarantee prosperity and development in this particular vital domain.
Hence, multiple initiatives to process and achieve the highest global indicators and attain the set goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 are in pursuit of opportunities to level all plans and efforts.
“The Ministry of Education is proud to collaborate with the British Council to work together on this great program that targets 40 English language teachers across Saudi Arabia. By participating in this program, teachers will have the opportunity to work with their peers from other countries and develop essential skills and competencies.”
FASTFACT
The courses include a range of multimedia and bespoke activities, with tools developed by a team of teacher trainers and digital experts to recreate the interaction and engagement expected in a face-to-face teacher development course.
Eilidh Kennedy McLean, British Council country director for Saudi Arabia, said: “The British Council is delighted to support English language teachers in Saudi Arabia to undertake NILE online professional development courses. NILE is one of the world’s largest providers of training and development for English language teaching.
“The existing partnership between the British Council and the Ministry of Education is longstanding and strong, and this is a further initiative which contributes to building capacity and delivering opportunities for professional development. The UK is committed to a long-term partnership with Saudi Arabia, including engaging and supporting the delivery of Vision 2030. Education has always been at the heart of our bilateral strategic partnership.’’
Successful completion of a NILE online course entitles teachers to a certificate which is formally and officially aligned to The Eaquals Framework for Language Teacher Training & Development and the Cambridge English Teaching Framework.
This certification is part of the professional development plan of language teachers from over 45 countries and valued by employers and managers worldwide.
The British Council is the UK’s cultural relations organization, creating opportunities for people globally to connect and engage with each other through the arts, education and the English language.
Flower power: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa hosts iconic garden festival
The portrait has been beautifully and skillfully crafted and contains plant species such as the Mexican marigold, petunia and basil
Updated 10 January 2022
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Al-Ahsa in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province is celebrating the third edition of its iconic annual flower festival to honor the beauty of nature.
The event is planned by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s Al-Ahsa branch and will run from Jan. 5 to Jan. 15 in Juatha, a historic city known for its stunning landscapes and fertile soil. This year’s festival is marked with floral art portraying King Salman, which spans more than 80 meters.
It features more than 1 million flowers of different colors, including green and white for the ghotra and red, yellow and orange flowers for lips and skin.
The portrait has been beautifully and skillfully crafted and contains plant species such as the Mexican marigold, petunia and basil.
Kamal Alojairy, manager of corporate communication at the ministry’s office in Al-Ahsa, told Arab News that the festival aims to introduce visitors to advanced agriculture techniques, such as drones, as well as basic tips to grow indoor and outdoor plants.
He added that the festival will spread awareness about the importance of environmental sustainability.
“There has been a great turnout so far. The timing of the festival is perfect as it coincided with school vacations. The number of visitors is increasing by the day,” he said.
Alojairy added that there are many sections to see at the festival. “There are various accompanying events, such as government agencies specializing in agriculture, companies from the private sector, in addition to booths allocated for families, too.”
Eng. Abdulmajeed bin Wahab Al-Mulhim, who demonstrated agricultural drone technique at the festival, told Arab News that the devices are now serving a purpose beyond photography, praising their use in irrigation.
The festival also features nine plant species that grow best in the region, including the arawla, clove tree, snapdragon, violet, hoary stock and touch-me-not.
Nature-themed products and services are also on offer, such as large 3D butterflies made of blooming flowers, as well as many workshops for families.