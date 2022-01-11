You are here

EIG-led consortium behind Aramco oil pipelines deal hire Citi, JPMorgan for dual-tranche bonds

EIG-led consortium behind Aramco oil pipelines deal hire Citi, JPMorgan for dual-tranche bonds
Updated 11 January 2022
RIYADH: A consortium led by US-based EIG Global Energy Partners has hired Citi and JPMorgan to help refinance a loan that backed its acquisition of a stake in Saudi Aramco's oil pipelines network last year.

Reuters reported the move on Monday citing bank documents and an investor presentation.

The banks will advise issuer EIG Pearl Holdings on the sale of dual-tranche US dollar-denominated amortising bonds, the documents showed.

The bond offering will partly refinance the $10.8 billion term debt facility that backed the deal. 

The loan would be refinanced across two or three bond deals, with the first bond issue likely to be at least $4 billion, Reuters said, citing sources.

The consortium bought 49 percent of the Aramco Oil Pipelines Co. in June while the oil giant, Saudi Aramco, holds the remaining 51 percent stake.

Investors in the stake include the investment arm of Saudi Arabia's largest pension fund, Hassana, China's state-owned Silk Road Fund, and Korea's Samsung Asset Management, the investor presentation showed.

RIYADH: Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, has updated the rules for separating the funds of participants in the financing process and the funds of a crowdfunding facility.

The step aims to support the emergence of fintech companies.

The updated rules aim to redefine the beneficiary to include all commercial establishments registered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that seek to obtain financing through the debt crowdfunding platform.

They add the definition of aggregate accounts to ensure complete separation between the funds of the participants in the financing process and the funds of the crowdfunding facility, the Bank clarified.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange finished higher for the third straight session on Tuesday, as investor sentiment boosted a wave of record highs for the Kingdom’s stocks.

Both the main and parallel indexes advanced. At closing bell, TASI rose 1.5 percent to 11,844 points, and the parallel Nomu market was up 1.2 percent to 26,144 points.

The top-performing stock was the recently listed Tadawul Group — the owner of the Saudi bourse, which saw 10 percent gains, up to SR142 ($37.8) – its highest value since listing.

Next, Saudi Research and Media Group or SRMG, and utility provider ACWA Power were up by nearly 0.7 percent each. 

With the latest gain, SRMG recorded an all-time closing high of SR233.

ACWA Power is set to begin the first phase of the Dubai-based Noor energy 1 project, as announced in a bourse filing on Monday.

One of the Kingdom’s largest by market value, Al Rajhi Bank closed at SR150, having surged almost 3 percent in today’s session.

Shares of Alinma Bank and the Saudi National Bank, or SNB, also reached record highs, ending at SR26.7 and SR71, respectively.

United Electronics Co., known as eXtra, finished 2.2 percent lower, even as it posted its highest-ever estimated annual profit for the fiscal year 2021, of SR397 million.

The hike came in line with oil prices, as Brent crude rose to $82 per barrel, and US WTI crude oil reached $79.4 per barrel as of 3:50 p.m. Saudi time.

Saudi oil giant Aramco and Beijing-based research institute China Building Materials Academy have launched a new Nonmetallic Excellence and Innovation Centre to promote the use of nonmetallic materials in the construction sector.

The centre, known as NEXCEL, to be located in Beijing, plans to promote the application of nonmetallic technologies over their metal alternatives, Aramco said in a statement. 

To improve sustainability and enhance the longevity of structures, NEXCEL will create a global collaboration platform to expand and accelerate the use of nonmetallic materials. 

“At Aramco, we have been developing and deploying nonmetallic solutions within our own operations for more than 20 years as they offer superior lifecycle cost, efficiency and environmental advantages over their metal alternatives,” senior vice president of technical services, Ahmad Al Sa’adi, said. 

“Given the advantages of nonmetallics, we believe that this new Center of Excellence for Nonmetallic Building Materials will catalyze a wide range of exciting new opportunities,” he added. 

This move comes amid Aramco’s efforts to develop and adopt nonmetallic solutions in its oil and gas operations. 

RIYADH: US automotive company General Motors has appointed the Saudi lubricants and automotive services company Petromin Corp. as a new wholesale distributor for ACDelco in the Kingdom.

ACDelco, a subsidiary of General Motors, is the region’s primary supplier of aftermarket products. Since 1998, it has produced and sold 50 million batteries in the region. 

The move comes as General Motors focuses on growing the independent aftermarket, or IAM, as part of its customer care and aftersales strategy, it said in a statement. 

“The partnership stems from our shared growth mindset, serving our aim to further develop the IAM business in KSA through a keen focus on non-GM maintenance parts and commodities,” director of customer care & aftersales at GM, Rohan Fernandes, said. 

“This new chapter will cement our presence in the independent aftermarket and allow us to continue to grow our business in KSA,” he added. 

Founded in 1968, Jeddah-based Petromin Corporation operates in lubricant oils, including manufacturing, industrial, and automotive oils and lubricants, car servicing, fuel retailing and car dealerships. 

It has been operating in Saudi Arabia for over 50 years and owns a market share of 40 percent across the Kingdom. 

As Saudi Arabia begins a new age of mining, with untapped mineral deposits valued at over $1.3 trillion, there is a need for home-grown expertise in exploration, drilling and processing.

One company that plans to tap into this is Golden Compass, a Jeddah-based mining operator launched in 2016 focused on gold, limestone, copper and silica — which is used in a range of products, from microchips to solar panels.

Golden Compass has two main revenue streams: the identification and valuation of underground resources, and the actual mining and extraction of minerals.

Founder and chief executive Meshary Al-Ali began his mining career with a stint in Australia, before spending nine years at Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden — the largest miner in the Gulf region — where he was ultimately promoted to senior project engineer.

Al-Ali said he resigned from Ma’aden to establish a startup that will “be the biggest mining consulting and services company in Saudi Arabia in the first phase, and in the Middle East in the second phase.”

Beginning with a small team of geologists and mining engineers, Golden Compass has expanded to 120 staff.

Its first successful investment round came in 2018, bringing in the Saudi venture capital firm Naif Al Rajhi Investment Group. The size of that deal remains confidential, but it gave NRI a majority shareholding, and shortly afterwards, NRI injected a further SR20 million ($5.3 million).

In 2020, 10 percent of Golden Compass was bought by Saud Al Rajhi Investment Group (NRI and Saud are both part of the Al Rajhi banking dynasty) for SR7 million, valuing the company at SR70 million. 

A third investment round is currently being finalized, the details of which are again confidential, with an Initial Public Offering slated for 2028. 

Al-Ali told Arab News that the need for such levels of investment stems from the amount of equipment required in the mining sector. 

“The big mining companies don’t necessarily want to invest their capital in rigs and drills and bulldozers, which are expensive, and which also depreciate quickly,” Al-Ali said. 

He added: “If you are a multinational mining company that wins a concession for a gold or copper mine in Saudi Arabia, you will usually not run it yourself.

“You’ll contract that out to a certified operator specializing in exploration, resource and reserve estimation and core cutting — and with its own fleet of rigs, bulldozers, drills, processing facilities, laboratories, and of course manpower. And all of that requires huge capital investment — over SR 50 million so far, in our case.

“We carry out exploring, surveying, blasting, extracting, drilling — the entire circle of operations. We’ve become a one-stop shop of services for mining companies.”

The company is on a rapid upward trajectory, with revenues of SR30 million in 2020, and SR27 million in 2021, a fall partly due to management changes in their primary client Ma’aden, causing a delay in the closing of a contract.

However, Golden Compass projects revenue of SR100 million in the current financial year. 

“Saudi Arabia’s mining sector is booming”, Al-Ali said. “This really started with the new mining code on 1 January 2021. Saudi Arabia is now marketing its mining industry to the world and wants to bring in more global players. 

“How? By enacting a very solid law that will protect the investments of foreign companies and provide easy access to information and data — for example via the National Geological Database and mapping program, which is updating a lot of redundant historical information.

“International mining companies now have a very solid law to protect them, and a good business environment in a stable country with confirmed mineral reserves — and the Saudi government now supports mining companies with 70% finance. So, it’s a total package.” 

Another important new initiative is Saudi Arabia’s accelerated exploration program, where the Kingdom’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources seeks to “motivate and encourage small-scale exploration companies.”

Golden Compass has bid for some of those contracts and the winners will be announced later this year.

Mining has three phases. Upstream consists of exploration and extraction. Midstream is made up of processing. And downstream is the manufacture of finished products.

“Until now, over 80 percent of Saudi Arabia’s mining sector has been concentrated on upstream”, Al-Ali noted. “But the object now is for the country to be involved in the entire value chain.”

He said one way this can be achieved is by setting up factories that process the Kingdom’s abundant silica into solar panels, with the transfer of technology and knowhow, along with the potential creation of many jobs.

“Saudi Arabia needs to diversify its income over the next 20 years,” Al-Ali said. “I think that the leaders of our mining industry are on the right track, and are building a healthy and sustainable and transparent system for investors and mining companies.”

