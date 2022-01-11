You are here

Saudi Arabia's Hail province pioneers home chemotherapy care

Some patients at first did not believe that the doses of chemotherapy would reach their doorstep without the need to go to the hospital.
Some patients at first did not believe that the doses of chemotherapy would reach their doorstep without the need to go to the hospital. (Supplied)
Ghadi Joudah

Saudi Arabia’s Hail province pioneers home chemotherapy care

Some patients at first did not believe that the doses of chemotherapy would reach their doorstep without the need to go to the hospital. (Supplied)
  • A new initiative allows cancer patients to have chemotherapy in the comfort of their own homes
JEDDAH: In a pioneering initiative in the Middle East, the oncology department at King Salman Specialist Hospital (KSSH) has launched an initiative in cooperation with the Hail Health Cluster to deliver chemotherapy directly to the homes of oncology patients.

Launched on Jan. 7, 2022, the home delivery service provides an at-home medical care team to administer the doses.

The initiative targets the elderly, individuals with disabilities, and those in rural areas far from a hospital. This allows them the comfort of taking their therapy at home with their families, which in turn contributes to improving the patient’s psychological condition and their acceptance of treatment.

Medical oncology specialist Dr. Ali Al-Bayer told Arab News: “We’ve seen patients on chemotherapy preferring a short duration in hospital rather than a long infusion of the therapy.”

“Chemotherapy is given over a long period of time ranging from months to years, depending on the case, of course, and essentially that could put a strain on the healing journey of the patient,” Dr. Al-Bayer said.

“Repeated admission to the hospital for chemotherapy means less time for these individuals to spend with their loved ones. So in my medical opinion this service can be very useful, especially for selective cases and their families.”

The initiative has already had a positive response from the beneficiaries who have approved of the quality of facilities provided to patients by KSSH and Hail Health Cluster.

According to the Saudi Center for Government Communication (CGC), the greatest precautions are taken to maintain the efficiency of the at-home chemotherapy service, where some patients at first did not believe that the chemotherapy doses would be delivered to their door without their having to go to the hospital.

 “There’s major variation between chemotherapy protocols from one case to another. They range from one hour up to five days in duration, depending on the case. I can say that the average is about 4 hours,” said Dr. Al-Bayer.

The KSSH’s Oncology department assigns oncologists to assess the condition of each patient, with the first chemotherapy session being conducted in the hospital. 

The department then dispenses chemotherapy doses in carefully prepared containers, which are brought by the home medical team to the patient’s home. The team consists of an oncologist, a nurse and a home medicine leader. They monitor the patient’s condition before, during and after the administration of chemotherapy doses. They do not leave until they are satisfied with the patient’s condition and are assured there are no complications.

In March of 2021, the governor of Hail, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad, inaugurated numerous programs at KSSH in Hail to boost its health care, including a chemotherapy preparation unit and interventional radiology, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi Design Festival, a physical hub for creatives to highlight design

Basma Bouzo, founder of Saudi Design Festival at the SDF opening night at Jax in Diriyah. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Basma Bouzo, founder of Saudi Design Festival at the SDF opening night at Jax in Diriyah. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Saudi Design Festival, a physical hub for creatives to highlight design

Basma Bouzo, founder of Saudi Design Festival at the SDF opening night at Jax in Diriyah.
  • The idea of the Saudi Design Festival was born during the pandemic
  • The three-week festival is part of a move toward city-wide activation that will put design at the center because design is everywhere
RIYADH: The global pandemic shut down much of the world—but not Basma Bouzo’s ambition or imagination. As a self-proclaimed “cultural instigator,” Bouzo took the challenges of the pandemic in her stride and used it as an opportunity to found the Saudi Design Festival.

The first of its kind in the Middle East, the three-week festival opened in historic Diriyah on Sunday. A pioneer in creating niche initiatives in the Kingdom for the past 14 years, she took a lesson from the pandemic and reflected on how to streamline the way in which design is presented in Saudi Arabia.

“The pandemic has so many negative connotations, but it really accelerated a lot of things and a lot of plans; it really made us push towards this new structure,” she told Arab News.

In the 21-day ticketed festival in the hip district of Al-Diriyah Al-Jadida, or New Diriyah, where curated local and international talents are invited to come together to experiment, collaborate and learn about each other. Workshops, talks, and contests will be announced soon. The general public will also be encouraged to stop by and offer support.

“We are re-shaping what a design festival is. We moved from Design Week, which is huddled in one place, in one location and everything under that umbrella, to toward eventually a city-wide activation that would put design at the center because design is everywhere—you have to just look at it,” she said.

No stranger to the local and global art & design scene, Bouzo and her sister Noura started pulling together narratives from Saudi voices in 2007 and presenting them in a print publication, the aptly titled Oasis magazine. In 2014, she launched Saudi Design Week and now, in 2022, the Saudi Design Festival.

“The crux of what we started doing is that a lot of people didn’t understand that Saudi design existed,” she said.

She said that, while there has always been a talent pool in the Kingdom, it was difficult to see and develop because there was no clear place in which people could easily meet and mingle. There was no design community.

The decision to host it in the Jax Art District was serendipitous.

“I think part of our journey has been always finding locations that are unique that people kind of overlook — and this fell into place with our partnership with the Ministry of Culture and the Architecture and Design Commission,” she said.

Jax Art District is a cluster of warehouses that house different creative spaces. Many of the studios are still being built and the work-in-progress feel serves as a symbolic backdrop for this festival.

Amid the seemingly never-ending construction in Jax, the location also serves as fuel for Bouzo to keep going. The entire area is being created in real time, from the ground up — much like the festival itself.

Riyadh-native Munira Altheeb visited the Saudi Design Festival on its opening night and was very proud at how her home town was morphing into a hub for designers. She appreciated the community which Bouzo is creating and was energized by the promise of what is to come.

“As someone from Riyadh, I never would have imagined that this festival would be happening — culture and design together in one space, with young people and professional designers together. I’m really happy to be in it,” she told Arab News.

Saudi Arabia reports 4,652 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 4,652 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Saudi Arabia reports 4,652 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 4,652 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 549,558
  • A total of 8,897 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced two deaths from COVID-19 and 4,652 new infections on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 1,070 were recorded in Riyadh, 971 in Jeddah, 514 in Makkah, 229 in Taif, 214 in Madinah, 187 in Dammam, 171 in Hofuf, and 102 in Al-Khobar. Several other cities recorded less than one hundred new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 549,558 after 2,051 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,897 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 52.9 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Riyadh-based horse specialist steps in to fill ‘knowledge void’ on animal welfare

Kirsten Hanin Johnston says that horses kept in poorly managed stables tend to suffer mental and physical illness. (AN photo by Saad Al-Dosari)
Kirsten Hanin Johnston says that horses kept in poorly managed stables tend to suffer mental and physical illness. (AN photo by Saad Al-Dosari)
Riyadh-based horse specialist steps in to fill 'knowledge void' on animal welfare

Kirsten Hanin Johnston says that horses kept in poorly managed stables tend to suffer mental and physical illness.
  • Inferior stable design can also threaten horses’ safety and health
RIYADH: Horse racing and equestrian pursuits are often described as the “sport of kings,” so it comes as a surprise to learn that the health and comfort of the animals at the center of this multibillion-dollar global industry are sometimes misunderstood or even ignored.

Kirsten Hanin Johnston, a US stable management and equine specialist, has highlighted the issue of biosecurity around horse breeding and warned against what she describes as a “knowledge void” in a number of issues in the field.
Good stable management is the main factor in safeguarding horses’ health and preventing the introduction or spread of harmful organisms, she said.
Johnston, who is currently based in Riyadh, said that horses differ from other animals in the sense that their digestive system is extremely sensitive and “can be distressed by slight changes in diet, scheduling of food, exercise, water and many other factors that are managed in the stable.”
Sudden or inappropriate changes can cause disease or colic, she said.

“Best practice suggests that a stable should have frequent educational programs for employees to elevate the overall function of the stable and build more reliable services for the horses,” Johnston said.

Kirsten Hanin Johnston, an American Stable management specialist based in Riyadh. (AN photo by Saad Al-Dosari)

“Many managers assign certain roles for each groom, and it is also wise to assign one groom to about six to eight horses,” she added.
Johnston’s interest in horses began at a young age in Germany, where she attended horse competitions with her grandmother. However, her formal education in stable management began in 2018 at the University of Guelph in Canada.
After being asked to support the management of several small stables in Riyadh, she began to offer advice on horse healthcare and management through channels such as WhatsApp groups, on-site lectures, private consultations and Instagram.
“I am not seeking a full-time stable management position that would require a full-time commitment,” she told Arab News. “I may seek that once I have completed my degree and become certified.”
Johnston focuses on nutritional imbalances in horses, as well as hoof injuries and maintenance.

Kirsten Hanin Johnston, an American Stable management specialist based in Riyadh. (AN photo by Saad Al-Dosari)

She also offers advice on stable management, and warns that poor biosecurity measures can lead to outbreaks of illness and even the death of horses.
With horses frequently transported across the globe for sports or shows, protective controls are critical to controlling the spread of disease from one continent to another.
Poor stable management, such as dirty stalls with strong ammonia fumes, can cause respiratory issues or hoof disease, she said.
Inferior stable design can also threaten horses’ safety and health. If flooring is slippery, for example, falls can result in serious injury to both horses and riders. Small stall sizes can cause emotional distress in horses, which need to move throughout the day.
In a recent case, Johnston visited a stable where the stalls were less than 3 square meters in size. One horse had rolled over and was unable to stand because its legs were trapped against a wall. The same horse was coughing due to the lack of fresh air in the stall and the overwhelming smell of ammonia.
Horses kept in poorly managed stables tend to suffer mental and physical illness, she said.
Johnston said that owners should assume responsibility for how their stables function, and educate themselves on appropriate biosecurity and health guidelines to maintain or improve their horses’ health.
Stable owners should understand the behavior and needs of the horse, and work closely with the administrative team, which relies on the grooms for information on the animals’ welfare.
The main challenge for stable owners in Saudi Arabia is the availability of trained grooms to oversee the daily care, Johnston said.
Other issues include the availability and rising costs of supplies, such as grain, hay and wood shavings.
Medical supplies are often unavailable, and there is a lack of qualified veterinarians and clinics that can treat difficult cases at reasonable prices.
“We are limited to three or four hospitals nationwide, and areas such as Jazan have no medical services. In most cases, owners have limited resources, and the horses die. This can be a crisis for any horse owner, and some of these horses are valued at more than SR1 million ($266,370). Such a loss is tough.”
Johnston warns that there is “a knowledge vacuum when it comes to feeding schedules, types of food, use of medications, especially antibiotics, dewormers, imidocarb for parasites and hormones to speed up the bulking of muscles or growth of foals.”
Additionally, poor riding skills and the absence of safety protocols can result in severe injury or death to both horses and riders.
“Some of our more pressing concerns as owners and managers are the control of illness, especially colic during summer months when the heat, and in some locations the added humidity, coupled with overloading of grains, can cause death,” she said.
“It all comes down to the education of owners, riders, managers and grooms to promote horse welfare and safety.”

Flower power: Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahsa hosts iconic garden festival

This year's festival is marked with floral art portraying King Salman, which spans more than 80 meters. The event is being held from Jan. 5 to Jan. 15.
This year’s festival is marked with floral art portraying King Salman, which spans more than 80 meters. The event is being held from Jan. 5 to Jan. 15. (Supplied)
Flower power: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa hosts iconic garden festival

This year’s festival is marked with floral art portraying King Salman, which spans more than 80 meters. The event is being held from Jan. 5 to Jan. 15. (Supplied)
  • The portrait has been beautifully and skillfully crafted and contains plant species such as the Mexican marigold, petunia and basil
JEDDAH: Al-Ahsa in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province is celebrating the third edition of its iconic annual flower festival to honor the beauty of nature.
The event is planned by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s Al-Ahsa branch and will run from Jan. 5 to Jan. 15 in Juatha, a historic city known for its stunning landscapes and fertile soil. This year’s festival is marked with floral art portraying King Salman, which spans more than 80 meters.
It features more than 1 million flowers of different colors, including green and white for the ghotra and red, yellow and orange flowers for lips and skin.
The portrait has been beautifully and skillfully crafted and contains plant species such as the Mexican marigold, petunia and basil.
Kamal Alojairy, manager of corporate communication at the ministry’s office in Al-Ahsa, told Arab News that the festival aims to introduce visitors to advanced agriculture techniques, such as drones, as well as basic tips to grow indoor and outdoor plants.
He added that the festival will spread awareness about the importance of environmental sustainability.
“There has been a great turnout so far. The timing of the festival is perfect as it coincided with school vacations. The number of visitors is increasing by the day,” he said.
Alojairy added that there are many sections to see at the festival. “There are various accompanying events, such as government agencies specializing in agriculture, companies from the private sector, in addition to booths allocated for families, too.”
Eng. Abdulmajeed bin Wahab Al-Mulhim, who demonstrated agricultural drone technique at the festival, told Arab News that the devices are now serving a purpose beyond photography, praising their use in irrigation.
The festival also features nine plant species that grow best in the region, including the arawla, clove tree, snapdragon, violet, hoary stock and touch-me-not.
Nature-themed products and services are also on offer, such as large 3D butterflies made of blooming flowers, as well as many workshops for families.

GCC chief stresses importance of China relations

Nayef al-Hajraf, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), speaks during the 17th IISS Manama Dialogue in the Bahraini capital Manama on November 20, 2021.
Nayef al-Hajraf, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), speaks during the 17th IISS Manama Dialogue in the Bahraini capital Manama on November 20, 2021. (AFP)
GCC chief stresses importance of China relations

Nayef al-Hajraf, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), speaks during the 17th IISS Manama Dialogue in the Bahraini capital Manama on November 20, 2021. (AFP)
  • The GCC secretary-general indicated that the visit represents an opportunity to review Gulf-Chinese cooperation and to strengthen security and stability
RIYADH: The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf stressed the importance of strengthening Gulf-Chinese relations to serve common interests, and the necessity of intensifying cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

This came during the GCC secretary-general’s visit to China on Monday at the invitation of Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Al-Hajraf expressed his hope that the visit would contribute to strengthening Gulf-Chinese relations, in light of the framework agreement for economic, investment and technical cooperation signed between the two sides in June 2004, as well as the memorandum of understanding signed in 2010.

The GCC secretary-general indicated that the visit represents an opportunity to review Gulf-Chinese cooperation and to strengthen security and stability.

The file of free trade negotiations between the two sides for the tenth round of negotiations will also be tackled during the visit, as well as ways to enhance investment in bilateral opportunities in common areas, especially since China is the first trading partner of the GCC.

