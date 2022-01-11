Formula E gears up for 8th season opener in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah E-Prix weekend

You are here

Last year’s Diriyah E-Prix season seven opener was the first all-electric night race and used renewable lights with the latest low-consumption LED technology. (SPA)
RIYADH: The eighth season of the FIA Formula E World Championship gets underway in Saudi Arabia with a double-header race weekend on Jan. 28 and 29.

The latest season of the electric racing competition starts in Diriyah with two night races around one of the calendar’s most unique and challenging circuits.

Last year’s Diriyah E-Prix season seven opener was the first all-electric night race and used renewable lights with the latest low-consumption LED technology, which reduced energy consumption by up to 50 percent.

The inaugural night race further added to Formula E’s ongoing commitment to support environmental, economic, and social sustainability initiatives around the world, and the Kingdom’s ambitions on its own sustainability journey as part of its Vision 2030 reform plan.

Mercedes-EQ driver Nyck de Vries took a first Formula E win in the opening round one at Diriyah last year, while Sam Bird secured the second victory in his debut race with his new Jaguar TCS Racing team.

It was the start of a stellar year for De Vries, who won the world championship title at the Berlin E-Prix ahead of ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Edoardo Mortara and Jake Dennis from BMW i Andretti Motorsport in third.

His Mercedes-EQ team also won the teams world championship with 183 points, with Jaguar TCS Racing and DS TECHEETAH rounding up the top three in the standings.

Tickets for this year’s Diriyah E-Prix weekend start from SR150 ($40) and can be purchased online at https://diriyah-eprix.com/en.

Topics: Motorsport Formula E Saudi Arabia Diriyah E-Prix Diriyah

Spanish police bust speedboat gang smuggling criminals, migrants

Spanish police bust speedboat gang smuggling criminals, migrants
Updated 14 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Spanish police bust speedboat gang smuggling criminals, migrants

Spanish police bust speedboat gang smuggling criminals, migrants
  • Gang transported illegal immigrants into Europe, extracted wanted criminals from continent
  • Journeys between North Africa, Europe cost individuals at least $5,665 each
Updated 14 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A criminal gang using speedboats to smuggle illegal immigrants into Europe and extract wanted criminals to Africa has been dismantled by Spanish police.

In order to make maximum profit, the gang would sneak migrants from North Africa into Europe, and then fill boats with suspected criminals and stolen goods for the return trip.

The gang charged 5,000 euros ($5,665) per person for both inbound and return journeys, The Telegraph reported, and extra fees were added the further into Europe people wanted to go.

The highly organized network used Spain as its primary European destination and rigid inflatable boats with powerful motors to quickly make the 124-mile crossing to Europe.

The gang members “knew to perfection” Spain’s Cabo de Gata coastline of isolated inlets, allowing them to evade detection. “They used to send many boats at the same time, sometimes up to 10, so that if one was intercepted the others could reach Spain without any problems,” the officer in charge of the operation to dismantle the gang said.

They would also smuggle tobacco to Europe alongside the immigrants.

After refueling and on the way back to North Africa, they would load their boats with stolen goods and wanted criminals. “Fugitives from justice who came from Spain, France, or Italy” would be transported while “avoiding port or airport controls,” the officer told Spanish newspaper El Pais.

“These are criminals who had committed all kinds of crimes in Europe, from robberies with force to homicides, and who did not want to be arrested in Europe,” the officer added.

Following a seven-month investigation, 24 people were arrested last month. Police recovered more than 40,000 euros in cash, four vehicles, 3.5 kilograms of a variety of the drug ecstasy known as pink cocaine, 61 mobile phones, stolen identity documents, and bank cards.

Topics: Spain North Africa migrants

Hail pioneers home chemotherapy care

Some patients at first did not believe that the doses of chemotherapy would reach their doorstep without the need to go to the hospital. (Supplied)
Some patients at first did not believe that the doses of chemotherapy would reach their doorstep without the need to go to the hospital. (Supplied)
Updated 19 min 51 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

Hail pioneers home chemotherapy care

Some patients at first did not believe that the doses of chemotherapy would reach their doorstep without the need to go to the hospital. (Supplied)
  • A new initiative allows cancer patients to have chemotherapy in the comfort of their own homes
Updated 19 min 51 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

JEDDAH: In a pioneering initiative in the Middle East, the oncology department at King Salman Specialist Hospital (KSSH) has launched an initiative in cooperation with the Hail Health Cluster to deliver chemotherapy directly to the homes of oncology patients.

Launched on Jan. 7, 2022, the home delivery service provides an at-home medical care team to administer the doses.

The initiative targets the elderly, individuals with disabilities, and those in rural areas far from a hospital. This allows them the comfort of taking their therapy at home with their families, which in turn contributes to improving the patient’s psychological condition and their acceptance of treatment.

Medical oncology specialist Dr. Ali Al-Bayer told Arab News: “We’ve seen patients on chemotherapy preferring a short duration in hospital rather than a long infusion of the therapy.”

“Chemotherapy is given over a long period of time ranging from months to years, depending on the case, of course, and essentially that could put a strain on the healing journey of the patient,” Dr. Al-Bayer said.

“Repeated admission to the hospital for chemotherapy means less time for these individuals to spend with their loved ones. So in my medical opinion this service can be very useful, especially for selective cases and their families.”

The initiative has already had a positive response from the beneficiaries who have approved of the quality of facilities provided to patients by KSSH and Hail Health Cluster.

According to the Saudi Center for Government Communication (CGC), the greatest precautions are taken to maintain the efficiency of the at-home chemotherapy service, where some patients at first did not believe that the chemotherapy doses would be delivered to their door without their having to go to the hospital.

 “There’s major variation between chemotherapy protocols from one case to another. They range from one hour up to five days in duration, depending on the case. I can say that the average is about 4 hours,” said Dr. Al-Bayer.

The KSSH’s Oncology department assigns oncologists to assess the condition of each patient, with the first chemotherapy session being conducted in the hospital. 

The department then dispenses chemotherapy doses in carefully prepared containers, which are brought by the home medical team to the patient’s home. The team consists of an oncologist, a nurse and a home medicine leader. They monitor the patient’s condition before, during and after the administration of chemotherapy doses. They do not leave until they are satisfied with the patient’s condition and are assured there are no complications.

In March of 2021, the governor of Hail, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad, inaugurated numerous programs at KSSH in Hail to boost its health care, including a chemotherapy preparation unit and interventional radiology, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hail cancer Chemotherapy

Saudi Central Bank updates crowdfunding rules

Saudi Central Bank updates crowdfunding rules
Updated 45 min ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Central Bank updates crowdfunding rules

Saudi Central Bank updates crowdfunding rules
Updated 45 min ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, has updated the rules for separating the funds of participants in the financing process and the funds of a crowdfunding facility.

The step aims to support the emergence of fintech companies.

The updated rules aim to redefine the beneficiary to include all commercial establishments registered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that seek to obtain financing through the debt crowdfunding platform.

They add the definition of aggregate accounts to ensure complete separation between the funds of the participants in the financing process and the funds of the crowdfunding facility, the Bank clarified.

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

TASI logs third day of gains as stock record highs lift investor sentiment: Closing bell

TASI logs third day of gains as stock record highs lift investor sentiment: Closing bell
Updated 11 January 2022
Salma Wael

TASI logs third day of gains as stock record highs lift investor sentiment: Closing bell

TASI logs third day of gains as stock record highs lift investor sentiment: Closing bell
Updated 11 January 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange finished higher for the third straight session on Tuesday, as investor sentiment boosted a wave of record highs for the Kingdom’s stocks.

Both the main and parallel indexes advanced. At closing bell, TASI rose 1.5 percent to 11,844 points, and the parallel Nomu market was up 1.2 percent to 26,144 points.

The top-performing stock was the recently listed Tadawul Group — the owner of the Saudi bourse, which saw 10 percent gains, up to SR142 ($37.8) – its highest value since listing.

Next, Saudi Research and Media Group or SRMG, and utility provider ACWA Power were up by nearly 0.7 percent each. 

With the latest gain, SRMG recorded an all-time closing high of SR233.

ACWA Power is set to begin the first phase of the Dubai-based Noor energy 1 project, as announced in a bourse filing on Monday.

One of the Kingdom’s largest by market value, Al Rajhi Bank closed at SR150, having surged almost 3 percent in today’s session.

Shares of Alinma Bank and the Saudi National Bank, or SNB, also reached record highs, ending at SR26.7 and SR71, respectively.

United Electronics Co., known as eXtra, finished 2.2 percent lower, even as it posted its highest-ever estimated annual profit for the fiscal year 2021, of SR397 million.

The hike came in line with oil prices, as Brent crude rose to $82 per barrel, and US WTI crude oil reached $79.4 per barrel as of 3:50 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Aramco, China Building Materials Academy launch new non-metallics centre

Aramco, China Building Materials Academy launch new non-metallics centre
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News

Aramco, China Building Materials Academy launch new non-metallics centre

Aramco, China Building Materials Academy launch new non-metallics centre
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi oil giant Aramco and Beijing-based research institute China Building Materials Academy have launched a new Nonmetallic Excellence and Innovation Centre to promote the use of nonmetallic materials in the construction sector.

The centre, known as NEXCEL, to be located in Beijing, plans to promote the application of nonmetallic technologies over their metal alternatives, Aramco said in a statement. 

To improve sustainability and enhance the longevity of structures, NEXCEL will create a global collaboration platform to expand and accelerate the use of nonmetallic materials. 

“At Aramco, we have been developing and deploying nonmetallic solutions within our own operations for more than 20 years as they offer superior lifecycle cost, efficiency and environmental advantages over their metal alternatives,” senior vice president of technical services, Ahmad Al Sa’adi, said. 

“Given the advantages of nonmetallics, we believe that this new Center of Excellence for Nonmetallic Building Materials will catalyze a wide range of exciting new opportunities,” he added. 

This move comes amid Aramco’s efforts to develop and adopt nonmetallic solutions in its oil and gas operations. 

Topics: Aramco China Building Materials Academy

