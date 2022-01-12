You are here

Saudi Arabia's World Defense Show to boost jobs, adds $186m to economy

Saudi Arabia's World Defense Show to boost jobs, adds $186m to economy
Image: Shutterstock
The Saudi World Defense Show will help boost the Kingdom’s economy by creating 4,825 local job opportunities along with an economic impact valued at SR 700 million ($186 million) by 2030, according to a report by consultancy Ernst & Young.

The Kingdom is seeking to localize half of its military expenditure, in line with the national Vision 2030 targets.

The defense event, which runs from 6 to 9 March, aims to draw global delegates and investors to take part in the Kingdom’s development.

Founded by the General Authority for Military Industries, the show will present the Kingdom’s defense environment by showcasing domestic operations by the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior and others.

The 800,000 sqm venue will allow both international corporations and defense industry startups to display their technologies and potentially secure partnerships.

RIYADH: While Germany faces energy supply challenges, the US has made moves to boost its sources of clean energy. 

 

Looking at the Bigger Picture:

· Germany is required to push its reliance on sustainable sources — such as solar and wind — for electricity from 43 percent to almost 80 percent to meet climate and energy transition goals, Bloomberg reported.

 

This poses a challenge as the country has decided to close all its nuclear plants by the end of the year, which will increase its dependence on coal-fired plants. At the same time, electricity demand is expected to rise as consumers shift towards electric cars and electric-powered heat pumps simultaneously.

 

· 85 percent of total US power capacity that will be retired in 2022 is from coal-fired plants, Reuters reported, citing the US Energy Information Administration.

 

This comes as the country attempts to make more space for green energy and natural gas in the market.

 

· Germany’s new government promised to triple the speed of emission reduction in the country in an attempt to keep pace with its 2045 carbon neutrality goal, Bloomberg reported.

 

It follows the country falling short of its global warming targets for the last two years with projections indicating that it will also miss those targets in the coming two years.

 

Energy on the ground:

· German power corporation, STEAG obtained $113 million (100 million euros) from partners to safeguard against rallying energy prices, Reuters reported.

 

· American electric vehicle and clean energy giant, Tesla is to implement stern efforts to supply solar power and energy storage to homes and the power grid in the near future, according to Bloomberg.

 

This comes as the demand for energy storage is anticipated to be as high as the demand for automobiles, Bloomberg reported, citing Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of the firm.

 

Red Sea mining is needed to quench world's thirst for metals: Mining company chief 

Red Sea mining is needed to quench world's thirst for metals: Mining company chief 
 The so-called ‘Arabian Shield’ is the perfect place to explore in the quest to find much-needed minerals and metals, a leading mining businessman has said.

Speaking at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Mark Bristow, president and CEO of Barrick, called for more investment in the mining industry from governments across the world.

But he warned that investors need to understand that returning to “safe jurisdictions” such as the US and Europe will not provide the supplies needed, particularly in copper. 

Bristow said that the geological region known as the Arabian Shield — which takes in areas in numerous countries in the Middle East and North Africa including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan — is the “perfect place to explore and it is only being explored superficially.” 

He added that the world is “in a long solid market demand for metals”, and said: “Copper is the most challenging in terms of supplier, we have no investor, we have been behind as an industry in investing in the whole mining minerals business.”

The Future Minerals Forum is a special event bringing together ministers, organisations and mining leaders from more than 30 countries.

Hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, is aimed at highlighting the role of mining in Saudi Vision 2030, after the government identified it as the third pillar of the Kingdom’s economy.

Saudi main index opens higher amid stronger market sentiment: Opening bell

Saudi main index opens higher amid stronger market sentiment: Opening bell
RIYADH: The main Saudi stock exchange started the day in positive territory for the fourth consecutive day as investors were buoyed by rising stock prices.

As of 10:22 a.m. Saudi time, TASI, the main index, edged up by 0.1 percent to 11,859 points, while the parallel market Nomu opened 0.5 percent lower at 26,022.

Saudi Research and Media Group, or SRMG, led the gainers, up 5.4 percent to a record high of SR246 ($66).

The Kingdom’s largest bank by market cap, Al Rajhi Bank boosted the index as it added 0.13 percent. This was buoyed further by a 0.7-percent increase in Saudi Tadawul Group’s share price.

Nafiyat Finance Co. saw more than 1.3 million shares traded as of early morning, registering gains of 3.3 percent.

Following the merger with AlAhli Takaful Co. effective today, Arabian Shield Insurance Co. gained over 2 percent.

Shares of the Saudi National Bank, or SNB, were down 0.14 percent after it launched the sale of 5-year dollar-denominated bonds, namely Sukuk, at a par value of $200,000.

In energy trading, Brent crude neared $84 per barrel and US WTI crude oil reached $81.3 per barrel as of 10:23 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Arabia minister hails 'great opportunity' to bring minerals to the world at FMF

Saudi Arabia minister hails 'great opportunity' to bring minerals to the world at FMF
Saudi Arabia is bringing the importance of mining “to the world”, the Kingdom’s minister of Industry and Mineral Resources said as he opened a special conference in Riyadh.

Bandar Al Khorayef made the comments at the beginning of the public part of the Future Minerals Forum — a special event bringing together ministers, organisations and mining leaders from more than 30 countries.

He argued that there is a “great opportunity to contribute in providing vital minerals” to the world, as well as harnessing the mining sector to become “a major economic driver in the countries of the region.”

“The value of the mineral wealth in Saudi Arabia is estimated about $1.3 trillion,” he said.

He added: “The launch of a conference brings Saudi Arabia’s awareness of the importance of the mining sector in the world and its impact on economic recovery and its great impact on the future of many industries that represent a great priority and enter into the details of our daily lives. 

“It has the regions of the Middle East, West and Central Asia and the Continent of Africa, and the Kingdom occupies a strategic position between these countries.”

The event, hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, is aimed at highlighting the role of mining in Saudi Vision 2030, after the government identified it as the third pillar of the Kingdom’s economy.

Will TASI extend gains for a fourth day? What to know for January 12

Will TASI extend gains for a fourth day? What to know for January 12
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange finished higher for the third straight session on Tuesday as investor sentiment boosted amid a wave of record highs for the Kingdom’s stocks.

Both the main and parallel indexes advanced.

At closing bell, TASI rose 1.5 percent to 11,844 points, and the parallel Nomu market was up 1.2 percent to 26,144 points.

TASI led the GCC, followed by Kuwait’s BKP which added 1 percent. The main indexes of Bahrain and Oman edged up slightly, while the Qatari index QSI was flat.

Dubai’s DFMGI and Abu Dhabi’s new FTSE ADX General Index registered losses amounting to 0.7 and 0.3 percent, respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, the FTSE ADX General Index has been launched to replace the ADX General Index, known as ADI, effective Jan. 10, 2022.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian index EGX30 was down 0.2 percent.

In the energy market, Brent crude rose to near $84 per barrel and US WTI crude oil reached $81.5 per barrel as of 8:37 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Alahli Takaful Co. and Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance have announced the effectiveness of their merger, after the conclusion of ATC’s creditor objection period with no objections

HSBC Saudi Arabia, the financial advisor of Jahez International Co.’s IPO, announced that no price stabilization has been implemented on the offer price as previously announced

The Saudi National Bank, or SNB, launched the sale of 5-year dollar-denominated bonds, namely Sukuk, at a par value of $200,000

Bank Al Jazira's board has appointed Tarek Othman AlKasabi as chairman and Abdulmajeed Ibrahim AlSultan as vice-chairman

Calendar

Jan. 12, 2022

·Al Yamamah Steel Co. will start distributing dividends at SR1 per share for the second half of 2021

·National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co., known as Maadaniyah, will start compensating rights issue owners who did not exercise their subscription rights

Jan. 13, 2022

·Last day to subscribe to Allied Cooperative Insurance Group’s rights issue  

Jan. 17, 2022

·End of East Pipes Integrated Co.’s initial public offering book-building process

