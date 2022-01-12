You are here

  • Home
  • GCC ambassadors meet US envoy to Iran in Vienna

GCC ambassadors meet US envoy to Iran in Vienna

GCC ambassadors meet US envoy to Iran in Vienna
Short Url

https://arab.news/bvvay

Updated 13 sec ago

GCC ambassadors meet US envoy to Iran in Vienna

GCC ambassadors meet US envoy to Iran in Vienna
Updated 13 sec ago

GCC ambassadors in Vienna met with US envoy to Iran Robert Malley where they emphasized the security concerns regarding the Iranian nuclear program and Iran’s interventions to destabilize regional security through its support for terrorist militias.
Developing...
 

GCC ambassadors meet US envoy to Iran in Vienna

GCC ambassadors meet US envoy to Iran in Vienna
Updated 18 min 55 sec ago

GCC ambassadors meet US envoy to Iran in Vienna

GCC ambassadors meet US envoy to Iran in Vienna
Updated 18 min 55 sec ago

GCC ambassadors in Vienna met with US envoy to Iran Robert Malley where they emphasized the security concerns regarding the Iranian nuclear program and Iran’s interventions to destabilize regional security through its support for terrorist militias.
Developing...
 

Britons stripped of citizenship pen letter opposing controversial UK bill

If the Nationality and Borders Bill passes, the government would no longer have to give notice of a decision to strip citizenship if it was not “reasonably practicable.” (Shutterstock)
If the Nationality and Borders Bill passes, the government would no longer have to give notice of a decision to strip citizenship if it was not “reasonably practicable.” (Shutterstock)
Updated 25 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Britons stripped of citizenship pen letter opposing controversial UK bill

If the Nationality and Borders Bill passes, the government would no longer have to give notice of a decision to strip citizenship if it was not “reasonably practicable.” (Shutterstock)
  • Politicians in the House of Lords, the upper chamber of the UK’s legislature, are considering the Nationality and Borders Bill
Updated 25 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: British nationals who claim they were detained and tortured after having their citizenships revoked from abroad have penned a letter opposing a controversial bill being debated in UK Parliament.

Politicians in the House of Lords, the upper chamber of the UK’s legislature, are considering the Nationality and Borders Bill, the ninth clause of which would give the government the right to remove a person’s citizenship without warning.

If the bill passes, the government would no longer have to give notice of a decision to strip citizenship if it was not “reasonably practicable.”

The proposal is at odds with international law, which states that every person has the right to a nationality and that people cannot be left stateless.

Ten Britons who had their UK citizenship stripped over the past decade, and say they have been stranded across the world with no citizenship of another country, have used the letter, organized by advocacy group Cage, to ask for a fairer process in citizenship removal cases, The Independent reported on Wednesday.

Deniz Solak was stripped of his British citizenship in 2015 before he was acquitted of any involvement in terrorist activity two years later in a Turkish court, while Tauqir Sharif was stripped of his citizenship in 2017 and accused of links to a group aligned with Al-Qaeda, a charge he denies.

Some of the signatories to the open letter have also been accused of belonging to a terrorist group, which was used to justify the removal of their citizenship. But none have faced trial in the UK for their alleged crimes.

“If we, or anyone else for that matter, has committed a crime, we simply ask for our day in court where we are given the opportunity to challenge the evidence against us,” they said in the letter.

“The current policy of using ‘secret evidence’ and ‘secret courts’ equips the government and the security services to operate as judge, jury and, in some cases, executioner against us.

“We do not enjoy the support or protection of any country in the world; we are essentially stateless. In practice, this means that some of us have suffered detention, imprisonment and torture with complete impunity,” they added.

Anger at the potential expansion of the government’s powers has grown in Britain, and the letter’s signatories said tthat hey had been “overwhelmed” by the public opposition to the bill.

The debate surrounding the bill follows the high-profile case of Shamima Begum, who traveled to Syria from her London home aged 15 in 2015 to join Daesh and marry a fighter from the terror group.

She was stripped of her British citizenship and deemed a risk to national security shortly after being found pregnant in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019.

Begum denies involvement in any terror activity.

Anas Mustapha of Cage told The Independent that citizenship deprivation was an “egregious violation” as it not only exiled a person from their home, but also rendered them “entirely without rights and vulnerable to abuse.”

He added: “It’s crucial that the voice of the survivors of the current draconian citizenship policies are heard; it brings sharply into focus the absolute impunity the UK Home Office operates with when applying this power.

“The Nationality and Borders Bill will further cement and extend these powers, to enable the Home Office to deprive people more freely. This undermines equal citizenship for all and places ethnic minority Britons as forever second-class citizens. Rolling back these powers is therefore a question of equal citizenship rights first and foremost.”

Fahad Ansari, a solicitor acting on behalf of four of the letter’s other signatories, said: “Despite never even being charged with a terrorist offense, my clients have been subjected to the severest penalty of being stripped of their citizenship and sent into exile.

“The oppressive nature of this power can be assessed from the fact that this type of punishment would not be open to a sentencing judge to pass if my clients had been convicted of the greatest acts of mass murder.”

In response to criticism of the Nationality and Borders Bill, the Home Office refused to apologize for the removal of citizenship of “terrorists, those involved in serious organized crime and other individuals who have turned their back on the UK and wish to harm us,” a spokesperson said.

“Citizenship deprivation only happens after careful consideration of advice from officials and lawyers, and in accordance with international law. Each case is assessed individually and always comes with the right to appeal,” they added.

Topics: UK citizenship UK Nationality and Borders Bill

Related

Syria’s first lady could be prosecuted in UK, have citizenship revoked
Middle-East
Syria’s first lady could be prosecuted in UK, have citizenship revoked
Shamima Begum, who lost her British citizenship after joining Daesh told British TV on Wednesday she would be prepared to return to the UK to face terror charges. (Screenshot/ITV/Good Morning Britain)
World
Daesh bride Shamima Begum says prepared to face terror charges in UK

Streaming services send Saudi film talent around the world

Netflix — Middle East and North Africa has recently introduced a great range of Saudi content to regional, international and non-English-speaking audiences. (Supplied)
Netflix — Middle East and North Africa has recently introduced a great range of Saudi content to regional, international and non-English-speaking audiences. (Supplied)
Updated 35 min 27 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Streaming services send Saudi film talent around the world

Netflix — Middle East and North Africa has recently introduced a great range of Saudi content to regional, international and non-English-speaking audiences. (Supplied)
  • Netflix is among the best platforms for promoting Saudi films to a global audience
Updated 35 min 27 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The Saudi film industry has enjoyed significant growth in the past few years, with the rise of thriving Saudi talent indicating the Kingdom’s global reach in the industry.

Filmmakers and actors have received support from the Saudi Film Commission to enhance their efforts, which has accelerated production, marketed Saudi films domestically and overseas, and encouraged investment in development.

Netflix is among the best platforms for promoting Saudi films to a global audience.

The streaming service has partnerships with two of the most important Saudi film companies: A seven-year exclusive deal with animation studio Myrkott to produce Saudi-focused content, and a partnership with production and financing group Telfaz11 for eight new films.

Netflix — Middle East and North Africa has recently introduced a great range of Saudi content to regional, international and non-English-speaking audiences.

The world-leading streaming service shared an updated list of all the Saudi films and series being streamed, including dramas, comedies, cartoons, community-based stories, horror films, romances and teen movies.

Titles include “Six Windows in the Desert”, “Whispers”, “Masameer the Movie,” and “Carnival City.” 

Faris Godus, a Saudi film writer and producer of “The Book of Sun,” told Arab News: “The film did great in cinemas, selling more than 100,000 tickets which got Netflix’s interest. It is the most streamed film in Saudi Arabia.”

The film attracted critical acclaim and huge audiences in Saudi theaters in 2020, two years after cinemas were reopened in the Kingdom. The film, which was also streamed on Netflix, was one of the most trending pieces in Saudi Arabia.

Godus said that he strongly believes that streaming services help films to be approached by a wider audience. However, nothing can replace movie theaters.

“I think streaming services are the replacement for physical media, it is where a film would eventually reach the masses, especially in countries where the film is not available in theaters. However, it should not replace cinemas. Movies should be collectively experienced. It is what creates a dialogue between communities.”

Godus added that he and the cast were happy to stream the film on one of the biggest video streaming services and expressed how satisfied he was with the response.

“Although the film is not a Netflix original, it really did well on Netflix. I’m very satisfied. Until its last day, tickets were sold out.”

He said that the film industry in Saudi Arabia is very promising. 

“What I like about this period is that everyone is still experimenting (with) new ideas, every short and feature film is fresh, and the momentum of Saudi film growth every year is just astonishing.”

In a previous interview with Arab News, Majed Samman, head of performing arts and cinema at The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), said: “Ithra has produced more films in Saudi Arabia than any other entity. Including 20 films to date for the past three years now, two feature films and 18 short films. Most of these films are now on Netflix, Shahad and Saudi airlines.”

“Wasati,” a Saudi comedy-adventure film directed by Ali Kalthami, was the first Ithra movie to stream on Netflix in 2016.

Samman, who is also a Saudi filmmaker, producer, actor and editor, said that there are four other Saudi films produced by Ithra that are streaming on Netflix: “Is Sumiyati Going to Hell?”, “Predicament in Sight”, “Zero Distance,” and “Last Visit.”

Samman believes that Netflix is an effective way to reach a global audience, adding: “We are aiming to have participation in international film festivals to reach more audiences.”

Saudi Arabia recently hosted the first iconic Red Sea International Film Festival in its first tournament in Jeddah’s Al-Balad district.

The festival featured world premieres of selected films made by the Kingdom’s up-and-coming talent, with 138 films from over 60 countries in total.

Topics: media Streaming Saudi Arabia film

Related

OSN Streaming to introduce new content every day for 2 months
Media
OSN Streaming to introduce new content every day for 2 months
STARZPLAY streaming ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ in MENA
Media
STARZPLAY streaming ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ in MENA
Egyptian filmmaker Hadi El-Bagoury discusses Netflix’s ‘Finding Ola’
Lifestyle
Egyptian filmmaker Hadi El-Bagoury discusses Netflix’s ‘Finding Ola’
Arabic remake of ‘Perfect Strangers’ gets Netflix release date
Lifestyle
Arabic remake of ‘Perfect Strangers’ gets Netflix release date

‘Mr Dakar’ strikes as title beckons for Al-Attiyah

‘Mr Dakar’ strikes as title beckons for Al-Attiyah
Updated 38 min 18 sec ago
AFP

‘Mr Dakar’ strikes as title beckons for Al-Attiyah

‘Mr Dakar’ strikes as title beckons for Al-Attiyah
  • Qatari three-time winner, Nasser Al-Attiyah, heads into Thursday’s penultimate stage 32min 40sec clear of France’s nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb
  • ‘Mr Dakar’, Stephane Peterhansel, the only competitor to win the famed rally in Africa, South America and Asia won Stage 10 in his Audi hybrid
Updated 38 min 18 sec ago
AFP

BISHA, Saudi Arabia: The Dakar Rally’s record 14-time champion Stephane Peterhansel powered to stage 10 success on Wednesday as only a mechanical meltdown appears now to stand between Nasser Al-Attiyah and the 2022 title.
The Qatari three-time winner heads into Thursday’s penultimate stage 32min 40sec clear of France’s nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb.
“The gap is too big and the race is no longer in our hands, but we’re still hanging in there,” shrugged Loeb after the 375km drive from Wadi ad-Dawasir to Bisha.
Despite his runaway lead Al-Attiyah was retaining the caution required for an event where victory can disappear as easily as a mirage in the Saudi Arabian desert.
“We’re getting there, little by little,” said the multi-faceted sportsman who took skeet shooting bronze at the 2012 London Olympics.
“It’s not over yet, there are still two days to go and even a podium spot will be hard to get.”
Peterhansel, known as ‘Mr Dakar’, won last year, three decades after his first victory on two wheels in 1991.
The only competitor to win the famed rally in Africa, South America and Asia, Peterhansel was thrilled to land a stage in his Audi hybrid.
“I’m not necessarily a stage hunter, but each Audi driver has now won a stage, and that’s fantastic,” the Frenchman said.
“When Carlos (Sainz) became the first driver to win a Dakar stage in an electric car, it was a milestone, now we confirmed that performance.”
With Sainz taking second there was double reason for Audi to celebrate.
“This is good for morale, not least because it comes after a complicated start to the rally,” said Peterhansel.
“We need to win in 2023. Failure is not an option.”
In the bike category France’s Adrien Van Beveren moved to the top of the rankings after a day marked by the premature end of Kevin Benavides’ title defense.
Argentina’s 2021 champion came unstuck 133km into the stage when his KTM suffered a terminal breakdown. Benavides had started the day in fifth, 10min22sec adrift.
Another KTM rider, Matthias Walkner, also had a difficult day, losing the overall lead after going off course with a navigational error to finish quarter of an hour behind Australian stage winner Toby Price.
Van Beveren, on a Yamaha, gave his chances of succeeding Benavides a massive boost by finishing fourth, at three and a half minutes, to reclaim the bike rankings’ summit after briefly holding sway at the weekend.
With only two days to go he is almost six minutes clear of Briton’s 2017 champion Sam Sunderland, his brother-in-law.
Sunderland reflected: “All in all, I’m happy, I prepared well this year and I think it shows. I’ve led the race for seven days. Now we just need to go flat out again tomorrow.”
Thursday’s 11th stage is a 346km special and the last day in the dunes ahead of the closing short drive to the finish in Jeddah on Friday.

Topics: Dakar Rally 2022 Nasser Al-Attiyah Stephane Peterhansel

Related

Toyota's driver Giniel De Villiers and his co-driver Dennis Murphy compete during the Stage 9 of the Dakar 2022 around Wadi Ad Dawasir in Saudi Arabia, on January 11, 2022. (AFP)
Sport
Giniel de Villiers lead Toyota 1-2-3 finish on Dakar 9th stage
Sebastien Loeb wins Dakar stage seven to keep hopes of first title triumph alive
Sport
Sebastien Loeb wins Dakar stage seven to keep hopes of first title triumph alive

BBC pledges to broadcast views of ‘flat-earthers’

BBC is reportedly dealing with internal staff battles over its approach to covering topics such as politics, race and gender self-identification. (Shutterstock)
BBC is reportedly dealing with internal staff battles over its approach to covering topics such as politics, race and gender self-identification. (Shutterstock)
Updated 56 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

BBC pledges to broadcast views of ‘flat-earthers’

BBC is reportedly dealing with internal staff battles over its approach to covering topics such as politics, race and gender self-identification. (Shutterstock)
  • ‘Cancel culture’ has no place on BBC’s airwaves, says director of editorial policy
Updated 56 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The BBC said on Wednesday that the channel will not subscribe to “cancel culture” and will actively provide a platform for individuals with contrary and opposition viewpoints.

The BBC’s director of editorial policy, David Jordan, told the House of Lords communications committee that the broadcaster should “represent all points of view” and that the BBC’s impartiality rests on its commitment to freedom of speech.

“We are very committed to ensuring that viewpoints are heard from all different sorts of perspectives and we don’t subscribe to the ‘cancel culture’ that some groups would put forward,” he said.

Jordan said that everyone should expect their views to be appropriately represented by the national broadcaster – even if they believe the Earth is flat.

“It’s critical to the BBC that we represent all points of view and give them due weight,” he said.

“Flat-earthers are not going to get as much space as people who believe the Earth is round, but very occasionally it might be appropriate to interview a flat-earther and if a lot of people believed in a flat Earth we’d need to address it more.”

BBC is reportedly dealing with internal staff battles over its approach to covering topics such as politics, race and gender self-identification.

Tim Davie, BBC’s director general said he was aware that this policy change might deter journalists from taking risks and making bald editorial decisions.

Topics: media BBC Flat Earth theory

Related

BBC appoints Deborah Turness as CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs
Media
BBC appoints Deborah Turness as CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs
Special Legendary English naturalist Sir David Attenborough’s five-part BBC series “The Green Planet” premiers in the Middle East on Jan. 10. (Supplied/BBC) photos
World
Sir David Attenborough sounds fresh call to save plant life with BBC production ‘The Green Planet’ TV series

Latest updates

Iran loses vote at UN over unpaid dues
Iran loses vote at UN over unpaid dues
GCC ambassadors meet US envoy to Iran in Vienna
GCC ambassadors meet US envoy to Iran in Vienna
Britons stripped of citizenship pen letter opposing controversial UK bill
If the Nationality and Borders Bill passes, the government would no longer have to give notice of a decision to strip citizenship if it was not “reasonably practicable.” (Shutterstock)
Streaming services send Saudi film talent around the world
Netflix — Middle East and North Africa has recently introduced a great range of Saudi content to regional, international and non-English-speaking audiences. (Supplied)
‘Mr Dakar’ strikes as title beckons for Al-Attiyah
‘Mr Dakar’ strikes as title beckons for Al-Attiyah

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.