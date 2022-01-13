German pianist performs in Saudi Arabia for first time

UAE forces arrive in Saudi Arabia to take part in GCC security exercise
The Arab Gulf Security 3 joint tactical exercise will take place this month in Dammam in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province
Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Members of the UAE’s security forces arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday ahead of a joint tactical exercise with security agencies from the other Gulf Cooperation Council member states.
Arab Gulf Security 3 will take place this month in Dammam in the Eastern Province, the Saudi Defense Ministry said.
Brig. Gen. Salem bin Abdullah Al-Habsi, a member of the Command and Control Committee, said the participants are prepared for the exercise, which aims to enhance coordination and field cooperation, and develop capabilities for dealing with crises and emergencies.
The Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday that its preparations for hosting the exercise had been completed. It was organized in accordance with a decision taken in 2020 during the 37th meeting of GCC interior ministers.
“The exercise aims to strengthen the bonds of cooperation between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in the security field and raise the level of coordination and the degree of readiness of the security services to confront crises and emergencies and to address all threats and risks to the Arabian Gulf region,” the interior ministry said, according to a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.
Saudi artists look beyond frame, highlight pressing issues
Khaldi learned her skills from platforms such as Skillshare and YouTube
Updated 13 January 2022
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: Art is often seen as a channel for the artist’s emotions, but young Saudi artists in a variety of fields are now using their work to explore subjects ranging from Saudi culture to mental health issues.
Jawahir Khaldi, 23, who specializes in digital art, told Arab News that she wants to represent Saudi culture to the world.
“I want to create art that people can relate to and not just look at and appreciate. There should be a sense of belonging when you look at one of my works.”
Khaldi, who learned her skills from platforms such as Skillshare and YouTube, said: “Developing my style was difficult. It tells others about your preferences. I used to read a lot of graphic novels, and that is kind of my style now. So, in other words, style is something you collect over the years.”
The self-taught artist said that she draws because she wants to communicate her feelings and thoughts, and to do that, she needs to capture the elements of her surroundings.
Khaldi said that she would struggle to express herself outside a Saudi environment because that is where she grew up.
“There is a piece called ‘Hissa Sadsa (the sixth period)’ that I drew from my memory. I graduated from a government school, so we used to skip the sixth period and hide on the stairs to hang out. It is my favorite memory and, therefore, my favorite piece.”
Most of the comments Khaldi receives are positive. “However, there are times when someone will say things like, ‘why is this boy wearing jewelry? That is not accurate,’ but I try to move past these critiques,” she said.
Shahad Matoq Al-Sonare uses her interest in psychology to create art that seeks to encourage empathy with those facing mental health issues.
She said that her main goal is not to make people more understanding but “to make them feel the struggle.”
Al-Sonare has created illustrations dealing with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism, dyslexia, depression and bipolar disorder.
“My drawings are supposed to make people feel uncomfortable because that is how the patients feel,” she said.
The artist follows a laborious process to avoid any misinterpretation, spending up to six months researching a single condition. She also spends long periods with a patient and tries to convey their feelings in her paintings and drawings.
Al-Sonare said that she often feels pressure to avoid any mistakes conveying the experience of having a certain condition.
“When I realized how important this was, it gave me a motivation boost, and pushed me to complete my paintings and put them on social media.”
Her journey as an artist also has been far from smooth, with some viewers saying her work would have a bigger impact if it was drawn in a more “serious” art style.
“Some people even went to the extent of saying that my art isn’t really art, but there have been so many great comments by people, and I feel that despite the negative comments, I have established my style in a way that people can recognize my art without looking at my signature,” she said.
Al-Sonare urged people to be more open minded toward those with mental health issues and “try their best to understand them.”
International Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh postponed over COVID-19 concerns
Event put back as Kingdom records its highest daily case number since start of pandemic
Updated 13 January 2022
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: The International Cybersecurity Forum 2022, which was set to open in Riyadh on Feb. 1 under the patronage of King Salman, has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
The National Cybersecurity Authority said it took the decision to reschedule the two-day event to protect its speakers and participants, and as part of the global effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. The revised dates would be announced later, it said.
COVID-19 cases have been soaring around the world. Saudi Arabia on Jan. 12 recorded 5,362 infections for the previous 24 hours — its highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic — taking its total number of confirmed cases to 593,545, the Ministry of Health said.
The previous daily record was 4,919 cases, recorded in June 2020.
The ministry also reported two deaths on Jan. 12, taking the number of fatalities in the Kingdom to 8,899, and 2,499 recoveries, taking that tally to 552,057. The number of critical cases was 218, it said.
Over 52.9 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have so far been administered in the Kingdom, which recently updated its control measures to include fines of SR1,000 ($266) for those who break social distancing rules and SR100,000 for repeat offenders.
Other measures include the mandatory wearing of masks in all public places, while social distancing measures have been reintroduced at the Two Holy Mosques.
Many countries have registered record rates of coronavirus infections as the omicron variant takes hold across the world. France, the UK, Denmark, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Italy, Malta, the US, Bolivia and Australia have all reported surges in case numbers in recent days.
The World Health Organization said the omicron variant posed a “very high” risk and could overwhelm healthcare systems.
Saudi civil defense issues weather warnings until Saturday, calls on public to be vigilant
The authority warns of heavy rain that may lead to torrential flows and flooding
It also says the mountains of Tabuk may experience snowfall
Updated 12 January 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Weather warnings have been issued for several regions across Saudi Arabia from Thursday until Saturday, the Kingdom’s civil defense said on Wednesday.
The authority warned of thunderstorms with moderate rains in the capital Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, Hail, Qassim, the Eastern Province, Al=Baha, Tabuk,, the Northern Borders Province, Asir, and Al-Jawf.
It also warned of heavy rain and brisk winds on Friday and Saturday that may lead to torrential flows and flooding, while the mountains of Tabuk may experience snowfall.
The warnings were issued based on data received from the National Center of Meteorology.
Lt. Col. Mohammed Al-Hammadi, spokesman for the civil defense, called on everyone to be wary of the severe conditions, to stay away from places that could flood, and to abide by the civil defense’s instructions and updates announced through media and social media outlets.
He added that the civil defense is ready to implement the necessary plans and measures for weather-related incidents.
Folk festival presents the ancient treasures of the Saudi southwest
The festival presents the ancient arts that have been preserved in this mountainous region — Qimam means summits — in the southwest of the country
Updated 13 January 2022
Mai Almarzoogi
JEDDAH: The Qimam Mountain Performing Arts Festival, which runs this week in the Asir region from Jan. 9 to 15, is a rich showcase of Saudi folk art.
The festival presents the ancient arts that have been preserved in this mountainous region — Qimam means summits — in the southwest of the country which has the highest peaks in the Kingdom.
The festival takes place in the palaces of Bin Mushait, Abu Sarrah, and Qasr Malik. The architecture of these palaces bears the same distinctive quality as can be found in the local folk art, Khaled Al-Took, a national tour guide, told Arab News.
Visitors can enjoy performing arts shows — including folk dancing — and poetry evenings, buy folk handicrafts and taste traditional food. They can watch a welcome dance that Asir dancers have long used to welcome performers from elsewhere, in an ancient local tradition.
“The festival will help promote these popular arts, connect younger generations with their heritage and motivate them to participate with pride,” said Al-Took.
Visitors can learn the mountain dances with their different rhythms and melodies and can even join in the fun.
The festival includes walking trips led by professional mountain guides.
There is also a visual arts exhibition that presents the creativity in fine arts in the region.
Qimam aims to promote the natural assets and cultural treasures of the region and enhance the presence of Saudi folklore globally while also supporting the local community in promoting their traditions.