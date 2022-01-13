You are here

STARZPLAY adds GOLFTV, expands partnership with Discovery Inc.

STARZPLAY adds GOLFTV, expands partnership with Discovery Inc.
Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

  • GOLFTV will be available as an add-on channel
Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: STARZPLAY is expanding its live sports offering by strengthening its partnership with Discovery Inc. to now offer GOLFTV as an add-on channel. 

The two companies signed a partnership at the beginning of last year, which saw Discovery Inc. launch its streaming service Discovery+ as an add-on channel on STARZPLAY.

The streaming platform has been building its live sports catalog for some of the region’s biggest sports, such as football and cricket. Last year, it signed a deal with Abu Dhabi Media to livestream UFC content and events across the Middle East and it started a partnership with Etisalat to stream the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

“We have witnessed impressive success in launching and live streaming sporting events such as UFC, the epic football tournament AFC Asian Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2022, rugby and ICC T20 Cricket World Cup, and we are proud to expand our portfolio of live sporting events to include golf,” said Danny Bates, chief commercial officer, STARZPLAY.

“Besides prestigious live tournaments like Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, The Memorial Tournament, BMW Championship, Tour Championship and many others, our platform also offers previous championship games keeping our subscribers engaged and closer to their favorite players,” he added.

GOLFTV, part of Discovery Inc., will be available as a stand-alone channel on STARZPLAY for $9.99. Existing subscribers will get free access to the add-on for one year.

“We are happy to broaden our current discovery+ partnership with STARZPLAY by adding GOLFTV to their platform. Discovery Inc.’s GOLFTV offers an impressive catalog featuring live content, highlights and on-demand features for all tournaments,” said Francesco Perta, senior business development and distribution director, MEA, Turkey and Northeast Europe, Discovery.

 

Topics: Starzplay GOLFTV

Salvadoran journalists’ phones hacked with spyware, report finds

Updated 13 January 2022
Reuters

  • Report finds that nearly three dozen Salvadorian journalists had their phone hacked since mid-2020 and implanted by sophisticated spyware, aka Pegasus
Updated 13 January 2022
Reuters

SAN SALVADOR: The cell phones of nearly three dozen journalists and activists in El Salvador, several of whom were investigating alleged state corruption, have been hacked since mid-2020 and implanted with sophisticated spyware typically available only to governments and law enforcement, a Canadian research institute said it has found.
The alleged hacks, which came amid an increasingly hostile environment in El Salvador for media and rights organizations under populist President Nayib Bukele, were discovered late last year by The Citizen Lab, which studies spyware at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs. Human-rights group Amnesty International, which collaborated with Citizen Lab on the investigation, says it later confirmed a sample of Citizen Lab’s findings through its own technology arm.
Citizen Lab said it found evidence of incursions on the phones that occurred between July 2020 and November 2021. It said it could not identify who was responsible for deploying the Israeli-designed spyware. Known as Pegasus, the software has been purchased by state actors worldwide, some of whom have used the tool to surveil journalists.
In the El Salvador attack, the heavy focus on editors, reporters and activists working inside that single Central American country points to a local customer with a particular interest in their activities, said Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at Citizen Lab.
“I can’t think of a case where near-exclusive Pegasus targeting in one country didn’t wind up being a user in that country,” Scott-Railton said.
Citizen Lab released a report https://citizenlab.ca/2022/01/project-torogoz-extensive-hacking-media-civil-society-el-salvador-pegasus-spyware on its findings on Wednesday.
In a statement to Reuters, Bukele’s communications office said the government of El Salvador was not a client of NSO Group Technologies, the company that developed Pegasus. It said the administration is investigating the alleged hacking and had information that some top administration officials also might have had their phones infiltrated.
“We have indications that we, government officials, are also victims of attacks,” the statement said.
Pegasus allows users to steal encrypted messages, photos, contacts, documents and other sensitive information from infected phones without users’ knowledge. It can also turn handsets into eavesdropping devices by silently activating their cameras and microphones, according to product manuals reviewed by Reuters.
NSO, which has long kept its client list confidential, declined to comment on whether El Salvador was a Pegasus customer. The company said in a statement that it sells its products only to “vetted and legitimate” intelligence and law enforcement agencies to fight crime and that it is not involved in surveillance operations. NSO said it has a “zero-tolerance” policy for misuse of its spyware for activities such as monitoring dissidents, activists and journalists and that it has terminated contracts of some customers who have done so.
Citizen Lab researchers said they began a forensic analysis of the El Salvador phones in September after being contacted by two journalists there who suspected their devices might be compromised.
Researchers said they ultimately found evidence that spyware had been planted on a total of 37 devices belonging to three human-rights groups, six news publications and an independent journalist.
Hardest hit was the online news site El Faro. Citizen Lab researchers said they found telltale tracks of spyware infections on the cell phones of 22 reporters, editors and administrative personnel — more than two-thirds of the company’s staff — and evidence that data had been stolen from many of those devices, including a few that had several gigabytes of material extracted.
El Faro was under constant surveillance during at least 17 months, between June 29, 2020 and November 23, 2021, with the phone of Editor-in-Chief Oscar Martinez infiltrated at least 42 times, Citizen Lab claimed.
“It is hard for me to think or conclude something other than the government of El Salvador” was behind the alleged hacks, Martinez said. “It’s evident that there is a radical interest in understanding what El Faro is doing.”
During the time of the purported infiltrations with Pegasus, El Faro reported extensively on scandals involving Bukele’s government, including allegations that he was negotiating a financial deal with El Salvador’s violent street gangs to reduce the homicide rate to boost popular support for the president’s New Ideas party.
Bukele, who spars frequently with the press, publicly condemned El Faro’s reporting on those purported talks as “ridiculous” and “false information” in a September 3, 2020 Twitter post.
Phone snooping isn’t new to El Salvador, according to Citizen Lab. It alleged in a 2020 report that El Salvador was among at least 25 countries using a bulk surveillance technology made by an Israeli company called Circles. The Circles technology differs from Pegasus in that it vacuums up data from the global phone network instead of planting spyware on specific devices. The report claimed the Circles system had been in operation in El Salvador since 2017.
Circles could not immediately be reached for comment.
Sofia Medina, Bukele’s communications secretary, noted that his administration was not in power in 2017 and claimed, without providing evidence, that the alleged Pegasus attacks appeared to be a continuation of surveillance launched by an unknown “powerful group.”
Citizen Lab’s latest investigation in El Salvador was conducted as a collaboration with digital-rights group Access Now, with investigative assistance from human-rights groups Frontline Defenders, SocialTIC and Fundacion Acceso.

Topics: El Salvador Journalists Pegasus spyware

Nigeria lifts its ban on Twitter after 7 months

Updated 13 January 2022
AP

  • Twitter resumes its operations in Nigeria after a seven-month government ban
  • The ban was implemented immediately after Twitter deleted an inciting tweet by Nigerian President Buhari
Updated 13 January 2022
AP

ABUJA: The Nigerian government has lifted its ban on Twitter, seven months after the West African country’s more than 200 million people were shut out of the social media network.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari directed that Twitter’s operations can resume on Thursday, according to the director-general of the country’s National Information Technology Development Agency. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi said that was only after Twitter agreed to meet some conditions, including opening an office in Nigeria.
Nigeria suspended Twitter’s operation on June 4, citing “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.” The action triggered criticisms as it came shortly after the social media network deleted a post by Buhari in which he threatened to treat separatists “in the language they will understand.”
This week’s action “is a deliberate attempt to recalibrate our relationship with Twitter to achieve the maximum mutual benefits for our nation without jeopardizing the justified interests of the company. Our engagement has been very respectful, cordial, and successful,” Abdullahi said in a statement.
A spokesperson for Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In addition to registering in Nigeria during the first quarter of 2022, Abdullahi said Twitter has also agreed to other conditions including appointing a designated country representative, complying with tax obligations and acting “with a respectful acknowledgement of Nigerian laws and the national culture and history on which such legislation has been built.”
The lifting of the ban, though a good thing, offers little hope because “whether the government likes it or not, one thing they have actually done is that they have gagged Nigerians,” said Idayat Hassan, who leads the West Africa-focused Center for Democracy and Development.
“They have violated the right to receive and impact information,” Hassan said, adding that the Nigerian government should instead prioritize “openness and effective information flow.”
There are no official estimates of the economic cost of Twitter’s shutdown in Africa’s most populous country since June 4 when it was announced, but NetBlocks, which estimates the cost of Internet shutdowns worldwide, said Nigeria could be losing N103.1 million ($251,000) in every hour of the blockade.
In the course of the shutdown, many young people have been finding a way around the ban by turning to virtual private network (VPN) apps, but corporate services — some of which the Nigerian economy relies on — have remained shut out.
Authorities have also set the ball rolling on regulating other social networks in the West African country. In August 2021, information minister Lai Mohammed told the government news agency that “we will not rest until we regulate the social media, otherwise, nobody will survive it.”
But the government’s claim it must regulate social networks to fight fake news has been repeatedly contested by many activists. While it is true that “the weaponization of information to spread fake news in Nigeria is quite high,” an emphasis on countering fake news just online is actually defeating the purpose because it is both online and offline in Nigeria,” said CDD director Hassan.

Topics: Twitter Nigeria Ban

Fact checkers say YouTube lets its platform be ‘weaponized’

Updated 13 January 2022
AP

  • YouTube urged to focus on providing context and debunks that are “clearly superimposed” on videos
Updated 13 January 2022
AP

More than 80 fact checking organizations are calling on YouTube to address what they say is rampant misinformation on the platform.
In a letter to CEO Susan Wojcicki published Wednesday, the groups say the Google-owned video platform is “one of the major conduits of online disinformation and misinformation worldwide.”
YouTube’s efforts to address the problem, they say, are proving insufficient.
“What we do not see is much effort by YouTube to implement policies that address the problem,” the letter says. “On the contrary, YouTube is allowing its platform to be weaponized by unscrupulous actors to manipulate and exploit others, and to organize and fundraise themselves.”
The problem, these groups said, is especially rampant in non-English speaking countries and the global south.
The fact checkers are all members of the International Fact Checking Network and include Rappler in the Philippines, Africa Check, Science Feedback in France and dozens of other groups. They lambasted YouTube, saying it frames discussions about disinformation as a “false dichotomy” of deleting or not deleting content.
Displaying fact-checked information is more effective than deleting content, the fact checkers wrote.
They propose that YouTube focuses on providing context and debunks that are “clearly superimposed” on videos. They also called for YouTube to act against repeat offenders and beef up efforts against misinformation in languages other than English.
In a statement, YouTube spokesperson Elena Hernandez said the company has “invested heavily in policies and products in all countries we operate to connect people to authoritative content, reduce the spread of borderline misinformation, and remove violative videos.”
She called fact checking “a crucial tool to help viewers make their own informed decisions,” but added that it is “one piece of a much larger puzzle to address the spread of misinformation.”

Topics: Youtube Susan Wojcicki Google International Fact Checking Network Rappler Africa Check Science Feedback

Report: Consumers spent 3.8 trillion hours on mobile devices in 2021

Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The time spent on digital devices saw a meteoric rise since the beginning of the pandemic with mobile becoming widely used for everything from video calls to gaming.

App Annie’s new report “State of Mobile 2022” found that last year, consumers around the world spent an average of 4.8 hours per day on their mobile — an increase of 30 percent from 2019.

Some 230 billion apps were downloaded around the world. Social media apps and photo and video apps were the most popular. Out of every 10 minutes spent on mobile, seven were spent on social and photo and video apps.

TikTok was the most downloaded app worldwide, with users spending 205 percent more time on it compared to 2019. The increased time spent on apps like TikTok and YouTube, however, did not come at the expense of pre-existing habits, as users turned their non-mobile time into time spent on these apps.

The affinity for photo and video apps resulted in a 16 percent increase in total hours spent on video streaming apps. Netflix dominates the streaming space with the largest global footprint surpassing 1 million local downloads in over 60 countries.

A big contributor to the overall health of the mobile ecosystem was gaming, with consumers spending $16 billion on mobile gaming. Downloads of mobile games reached nearly 83 billion last year, with casual games “Bridge Race” and “Hair Challenge” leading the pack, as well as classics such as “Pokemon UNITE” and “PUBG: New State.”

With more and more people switching to e-commerce during the pandemic, time spent in shopping apps reached over 100 billion hours globally. Tangentially, downloads of finance apps also increased by 28 percent year-on-year (YOY) to 5.9 billion worldwide.

The pandemic also increased users’ reliance on delivery apps, especially for food and drinks. Globally, users spent 49 percent more sessions YOY in 2021 on food and drink apps, with the total number of sessions reaching 62 billion.

The past year accelerated the growth of the mobile industry not only in terms of the number of users, but also its many uses. 

The growth of the mobile ecosystem was reflected in advertising dollars, with mobile advertising representing 70 percent of digital spend. Total mobile advertising reached $295 billion in 2021 — up 23 percent YOY — and is poised to see a further 23 percent increase of $350 billion in 2022.

Topics: media social media mobile apps

Streaming services send Saudi film talent around the world

Updated 12 January 2022
Nada Hameed

  • Netflix is among the best platforms for promoting Saudi films to a global audience
Updated 12 January 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The Saudi film industry has enjoyed significant growth in the past few years, with the rise of thriving Saudi talent indicating the Kingdom’s global reach in the industry.

Filmmakers and actors have received support from the Saudi Film Commission to enhance their efforts, which has accelerated production, marketed Saudi films domestically and overseas, and encouraged investment in development.

Netflix is among the best platforms for promoting Saudi films to a global audience.

The streaming service has partnerships with two of the most important Saudi film companies: A seven-year exclusive deal with animation studio Myrkott to produce Saudi-focused content, and a partnership with production and financing group Telfaz11 for eight new films.

Netflix — Middle East and North Africa has recently introduced a great range of Saudi content to regional, international and non-English-speaking audiences.

The world-leading streaming service shared an updated list of all the Saudi films and series being streamed, including dramas, comedies, cartoons, community-based stories, horror films, romances and teen movies.

Titles include “Six Windows in the Desert”, “Whispers”, “Masameer the Movie,” and “Carnival City.” 

Faris Godus, a Saudi film writer and producer of “The Book of Sun,” told Arab News: “The film did great in cinemas, selling more than 100,000 tickets which got Netflix’s interest. It is the most streamed film in Saudi Arabia.”

The film attracted critical acclaim and huge audiences in Saudi theaters in 2020, two years after cinemas were reopened in the Kingdom. The film, which was also streamed on Netflix, was one of the most trending pieces in Saudi Arabia.

Godus said that he strongly believes that streaming services help films to be approached by a wider audience. However, nothing can replace movie theaters.

“I think streaming services are the replacement for physical media, it is where a film would eventually reach the masses, especially in countries where the film is not available in theaters. However, it should not replace cinemas. Movies should be collectively experienced. It is what creates a dialogue between communities.”

Godus added that he and the cast were happy to stream the film on one of the biggest video streaming services and expressed how satisfied he was with the response.

“Although the film is not a Netflix original, it really did well on Netflix. I’m very satisfied. Until its last day, tickets were sold out.”

He said that the film industry in Saudi Arabia is very promising. 

“What I like about this period is that everyone is still experimenting (with) new ideas, every short and feature film is fresh, and the momentum of Saudi film growth every year is just astonishing.”

In a previous interview with Arab News, Majed Samman, head of performing arts and cinema at The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), said: “Ithra has produced more films in Saudi Arabia than any other entity. Including 20 films to date for the past three years now, two feature films and 18 short films. Most of these films are now on Netflix, Shahad and Saudi airlines.”

“Wasati,” a Saudi comedy-adventure film directed by Ali Kalthami, was the first Ithra movie to stream on Netflix in 2016.

Samman, who is also a Saudi filmmaker, producer, actor and editor, said that there are four other Saudi films produced by Ithra that are streaming on Netflix: “Is Sumiyati Going to Hell?”, “Predicament in Sight”, “Zero Distance,” and “Last Visit.”

Samman believes that Netflix is an effective way to reach a global audience, adding: “We are aiming to have participation in international film festivals to reach more audiences.”

Saudi Arabia recently hosted the first iconic Red Sea International Film Festival in its first tournament in Jeddah’s Al-Balad district.

The festival featured world premieres of selected films made by the Kingdom’s up-and-coming talent, with 138 films from over 60 countries in total.

Topics: media Streaming Saudi Arabia film

