Saudi project clears 303k Houthi mines in Yemen

Saudi project clears 303k Houthi mines in Yemen
The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance in Yemen is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Arab News

Saudi project clears 303k Houthi mines in Yemen
  • The project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi government has deactivated more than 303,000 landmines in Yemen laid by Houthi militia, to clear routes for much-needed humanitarian aid aimed at supporting that country’s embattled citizens.
The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance in Yemen is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help ease the suffering of the Yemeni people.
The demining has taken place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Saada.
The project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. There is also support provided for those injured by these devices. 

Saudi walking wonder completes latest trek to promote AlUla, personal fitness

Saudi walking wonder completes latest trek to promote AlUla, personal fitness
Updated 14 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

SALEH FAREED

Saudi walking wonder completes latest trek to promote AlUla, personal fitness
  • In 2020, Nayef Shukri walked in the footsteps of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) following the old Hijrah road, and last year he hiked from Jeddah to NEOM on what he dubbed his Vision 2030 trip
Updated 14 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Saudi walking wonder Nayef Shukri has been putting his best foot forward in a solo mission to promote fitness and his country’s rich heritage.

In his latest marathon meander around the Kingdom, the 33-year-old adventurer recently completed a 760-kilometer trek from Jeddah to AlUla to highlight the desert tourist destination.

Battling through extreme weather conditions and the pain barrier, Shukri covered the distance in 22 days, sleeping along the way in places including gas stations and under trees, and proudly carrying the Saudi national flag.

With just a backpack and a change of clothes, his only companion was manager Abu Hatem who shadowed him by car to light the route during the night.

Shukri, from Jeddah, said his walk to AlUla had been prompted for two main reasons. “First, out of absolute love for my country and to support tourism in AlUla with the start of the AlUla Season. Another reason for the march, was fitness. I wanted to promote the idea of keeping fit and setting an example for both young and old. 

“It wasn’t just my family and friends who supported this trip. Wherever I went, people would come out in droves to wave and cheer for me. They didn’t know me, nor did I know them, but everyone who saw me walking the flag wished me luck and encouraged me. I felt the true spirit of Saudi Arabia on this trip,” he added.

He pointed out that he wanted to encourage young people to travel within the Kingdom, visit historic sites, learn more about the country’s heritage, and enjoy experiences away from the daily routines of city life.

“Everyone has to discover the abilities in their own body and challenge themselves to discover new skills,” he said. 

In 2020, Shukri walked in the footsteps of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) following the old Hijrah road, and last year he hiked from Jeddah to NEOM on what he dubbed his Vision 2030 trip.

During his walks he has visited many archaeological, historical, and cultural sites including in Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, Taif, Yanbu, Dammam, Jubail, Al-Ahsa, Asfan, and Badr. 

“It relates to the biography of the Messenger (peace be upon him), and I completed my journey walking in the footsteps of the Messenger, and across the Hijrah Road, the old road, where I covered the distance in eight days and nine nights,” he added.

On his recent AlUla walk, Shukri said: “The hospitality was overwhelming. We knew we would be welcome but the hospitality we received along the way was amazing.”

And posting on social media, he told followers of his joy at arriving in the old city of AlUla. “Finally, we reached it, thanks to God. Thank you all for your support.”

Jazan winter festival thrills visitors

Jazan winter festival thrills visitors
Updated 14 min 32 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Nada Hameed

Jazan winter festival thrills visitors
  • Jazan is the Kingdom’s second smallest region, but this festival is punching above its weight with 30 events available across 11 different locations
Updated 14 min 32 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Jazan Winter Festival kicked off on Jan. 6, bringing two weeks of entertainment and adventure during the second-semester vacation.
Jazan is the Kingdom’s second smallest region, but this festival is punching above its weight with 30 events available across 11 different locations, covering both the mountainous and coastal areas.
Several sporting activities for both genders will be available, from beach volleyball and running to bicycle races and hiking trips, catering to all levels of ability. 
No matter whether you are a sports fanatic or an amateur thrillseeker, the festival’s offering has got you covered.
Three hiking events are set to be major highlights, with walkers trekking across the Farasan Islands and Beesh Beach on Jan. 15 and 22 under the careful guidance of their expert tour guides.
But the shiniest gem in Jazan’s hiking crown is Wadi Lajab, a majestic valley of heavenly vegetation that boasts a beautiful lake and a picturesque rocky formation. 
Hiking adventures to the valley started on Jan. 8.
Yahya Abutaleb, head of the festival’s media committee, told Arab News that hiking in Wadi Lajab is one of the winter program’s most extraordinary events, offering hikers the opportunity to explore archaeological sites and enjoy wonderful views across the mountains.
“Wadi Lajab is famous for its scenic beauty. It was among the first hiking trails in the festival,” said Abutaleb.
“The hiking trail extends for 5 km, during which you will see many breathtaking views of hanging forests.”
Salem Alwan, a Jazan local who was one of the hundreds who took part in the hiking adventure, said “it was a unique experience for me to walk on a ledge overlooking the spectacular valley of Wadi Lajab.”
Mohammed Madkhali, a tour guide from Wadi Lajab, told Arab News: “The valley is considered a rift in the earth’s layer as a result of the historical separation between Asia and Africa that happened 6,000 years ago. The valley has two main branches; one is 22 km long, and the other is 5 km long.”
He added: “The main valley extends for 15 km and its height ranges from 200 to 600 meters, where the water flows throughout the year. There are several lakes and waterfalls alongside the steep valley sides which are covered with trees and flowers.”
Madkhali said visitors should pay extra care when walking over slippery tracks, as Jazan is known for its heavy rains in winter.

Music concerts to return to Diriyah E-Prix 2022 with international stars

Music concerts to return to Diriyah E-Prix 2022 with international stars
Updated 41 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Arab News

Music concerts to return to Diriyah E-Prix 2022 with international stars
  • Formula E night races will be followed by concerts put on by MDLBeast Presents
  • Diriyah is currently preparing to host the Season 8 opener of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship
Updated 41 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Music lovers can expect two nights of off–track entertainment as concerts return to the 2022 Diriyah E-Prix, taking place between Jan. 28–29. 

Diriyah is currently preparing to host the Season 8 opener of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and race fans and music lovers can look forward to an impressive selection of international stars, with the artist line-up due to be announced soon.

Previous post-race concerts have included special guest appearances from global stars including Grammy Award winning superstar Maluma, DJ sensation David Guetta, American superstar Jason Derulo and music legends the Black Eyed Peas.

Formula E night races will be followed by concerts presented by MDLBeast Presents.

MDLBeast Presents is MDLBeast’s subsidiary that aims to amplify the regional music scene through concerts, events and experiences.

Events promise to take fans closer to the action and live music than ever before whilst adhering to government guidelines and the latest safety protocols to ensure the safety of all. 

Numbers will be limited to ensure that all fans have a safe and memorable experience, and organizers encourage those interested in attending to purchase tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Tickets start from SR150 and are available at www.diriyah-eprix.com.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues a number of royal decrees

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues a number of royal decrees
Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues a number of royal decrees
Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a number of royal decrees, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
Dr. Munir bin Mahmoud El-Desouki has been appointed as president of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology and Saleh bin Ali Al-Qahtani has been appointed as chairman of the board of directors of the Royal Clinics at the ranks of minister
Another decree appointed Abdullah bin Fahd bin Saleh Al-Owais as deputy head of the Presidency of State Security at the rank of minister, while Ammar bin Mohammed bin Hamid Naqadi has been appointed as deputy minister of economy and planning.
Mohammed bin Faisal bin Jaber Abu Saq, minister of state and member of the Council of Ministers for Shoura Council Affairs, has been relieved of his post, and Dr. Essam bin Saad bin Saeed has been appointed to replace him, while continuing his current duties.
Abu Saq has been appointed as an adviser at the Royal Court, as well as Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Qattan at the ranks of minister, other decrees said.
Meanwhile, Suleiman bin Abdulaziz bin Suleiman Al-Obaid has been appointed as an assistant to the minister of economy and planning at the excellent rank.

Saudi Arabia, UAE better placed than UK, Germany for AI innovation: Report findings

Saudi Arabia, UAE better placed than UK, Germany for AI innovation: Report findings
Updated 13 January 2022
Rashid Hassan

Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia, UAE better placed than UK, Germany for AI innovation: Report findings
  • Survey shows 50 percent of Saudi/UAE employees able to automate day-to-day tasks
  • Only 16 percent of workers in the UK, and 24 percent in Germany, can automate similar tasks
Updated 13 January 2022
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the UAE are uniquely placed to drive artificial intelligence innovation post-coronavirus pandemic, a new report has revealed.

The findings of a YouGov survey commissioned by American analytics automation company Alteryx showed that 50 percent of the employees quizzed in the two countries were now able to automate their day-to-day tasks.

And 58 percent of staff questioned said they were able to produce faster results through the use of analytics technology compared to five years ago.

In comparison, only 16 percent of workers in the UK, and 24 percent in Germany, said they could automate similar tasks, the report found.

YouGov surveyed more than 300 employees in Saudi Arabia and the UAE who worked with data in large companies.

However, the research discovered that inconsistently applied training programs still hindered the region with only existing experts — such as qualified data scientists — receiving vital upskilling. Highlighting the scope of this need, 97 percent of Gulf workers agreed that training was necessary for all staff that handled data.

Muhammad Khurram Khan, a professor of cybersecurity at King Saud University in Riyadh, told Arab News: “The advancement of AI and automation has enabled machines to outperform human workers in more aspects, resulting in enhanced productivity, increased efficiency, and reduced labor costs.”

He said the Alteryx findings showed how Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries had become tech-savvy and willing to adopt digital transformation.

“Saudi Arabia, as an early adopter of technologies, is harnessing the potential of AI with a plan to inject $135.2 billion into its economy by 2030, equivalent to 12.4 percent of the national gross domestic product.

“This will not only make the Kingdom one of the global leaders in AI but will also transform it into a knowledge-based and data-driven economy.

“Data and AI are at the heart of the Saudi Vision 2030, which has been manifested by the recently launched initiatives and strategies spearheaded by the Saudi Data and AI Authority. This will not only develop Saudi Arabia as a data and AI powerhouse but will also make it a global hub in research, development, business, and innovation,” he added.

Khan pointed out that one of the stumbling blocks that may hinder AI-driven innovations was the upskilling and reskilling of experts and professionals with state-of-the-art tools, techniques, and knowledge in data science and analytics.

He said: “Therefore, it is imperative to launch modern educational and training programs to keep the workforce prepared for new challenges in this field.”

Tauseef Ahmad, a health informatics analyst at King Saud University, told Arab News: “It is inspiring to see the new findings with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region adopting technology to update day-to-day operations. Recent years have seen rapid adoption of updated technology.

“The report showed that employees’ productivity increased 58 percent faster as compared to five years ago, which shows that these significant successes could never have been achieved without the help of data scientists. However, proper training and workshops would help cover the remaining 42 percent of employees.

“By delivering a foundation of data skills to all employees and removing the pressure from data and technology teams, business leaders can minimize the challenges they face,” he said.

As the advancement of AI and automation has enabled machines to outperform human workers, Saudi smart apps such as Absher, Tawakkalna, and Sehhaty have made things easier during the pandemic by offering innovative and smart interactive services to cater for public needs.

The number of registered Absher users exceeded 23 million last year, with the platform providing more than 300 individual, business, job seeker, and government e-services while also allowing online transactions.

The Tawakkalna app, launched last year by Saudi authorities to help track COVID-19 infections, is available in 75 countries worldwide. It has been designed around the prevention and management of COVID-19 and has a section to help people avoid entering areas with a high incidence of cases. The app has been updated to show the COVID-19 health status of an individual.

The Saudi Ministry of Health’s Sehhaty app enables users to access health information and medical e-services provided by health organizations throughout the Kingdom. These include booking appointments for COVID-19 tests and vaccine jabs, self-assessment checking, vital signs updates, tracking prescribed medicine, and retrieving and sharing sick leaves.

