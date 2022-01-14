KSrelief continues aid work in Yemen, Afghanistan

HAJJAH, Yemen: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s mobile medical clinics provided treatment to 328 patients in Yemen’s Hajjah governorate last week.
Meanwhile, the center’s artificial limbs center in Taiz governorate provided 1,339 services to 612 patients last month.
Those services included manufacturing and repairing artificial limbs for 371 patients, as well as providing physical therapy and specialist consultation to 241 people.
KSRelief is also continuing to distribute food and provide shelter to needy families in Afghanistan as part of the Saudi relief airlift dispatched by KSrelief to support the Afghan people.
The center distributed 20 tons of food in the Qala-e-Fathullah district of Kabul, benefiting 1,351 people.
Female business owner kitting out camels at King Abdulaziz Camel Festival
Noura’s company Safayef specializes in customized camel capes, covers, necklaces and other accessories
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Female camel owners last week had the chance, for the first time ever, to showcase their animals in a camel beauty contest at the annual King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Saudi Arabia. But they were not the only women to play a prominent role at the event; others contributed by providing the impressive accessories that helped the camels catch the eyes of the judges.
Noura Al-Ghannam, for example, is the owner of Safayef, a company that specializes in making customized camel capes, covers, necklaces and other accessories.
“I started my business two years ago, in 2019, but a year before that we studied the local market and the problems in traditional products and how they are limited,” she told Arab News.
She came to the conclusion that traditional capes for camels were very plain and simple and lacked style, so she decided to brighten them up with the addition of colorful embroidery and by offering a variety of fabrics. The name of the business, Safayef, refers to the decoration made from woolen threads that appears on the camel accessories.
“I realized that we need different fabrics for camel capes that are suitable for winter and summer, and some are only suitable for formal occasions,” Al-Ghannam said. “We also work on necklaces and medals.”
Sewing has been one of her passions since a very young age, she added.
“I loved embroidering and adding accessories on fabrics, and while most designers tend to design traditional clothes, I wanted to differ from them and decorate camels, as I have an interest in them,” she said.
One of the challenges she faced in setting up her business was the bespoke nature of the accessories she provides, which require precise measurements to ensure they perfectly fit the camel they are made for.
“One of the reasons why we don’t have a retail store is because these clothes are specially tailored and customized for one camel at a time,” Al-Ghannam said. “When we get an order we have to take the measurements of the camel so it can fit the clothes perfectly.
“One of the biggest challenges that we had was taking the measurements for a camel. However, after a year of working with camels, we overcame the problem and now it has become easier to do so.”
Al-Ghannam said that she wants to expand her business to all Gulf countries and aspires to it becoming the leading specialist brand for camel accessories.
Her clients include camel owners and the organizers of camel festivals, and she revealed that she also receives many requests for horse accessories.
“I know many horse owners want accessories for their horses,” she said. “However, Safayef is a business specializing in camel accessories only — and in any business, it is very important to focus on what you do best.”
Al-Ghannam said that when she started her business she contacted the Kingdom’s Camel Club and explained her business plans. They welcomed her with open arms, she added, and this year she participated in the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival for the first time by providing flags, necklaces, scarves and embroidered covers.
Safayef has also supplied camel capes and team uniforms to the Eid Caravans initiative, organized by the Ahyaha Humanitarian Foundation in cooperation with the Saudi Camel Club, Diriyah Gate Development Authority, and the Imam Mohammad bin Saud Charity Society. The initiative involved a convoy of 14 camels loaded with gifts that were distributed to more than 400 homes. In addition, Safayef has participated in other special events, including for Saudi National Day and Eid.
Saudi Arabia’s attorney general discusses legal cooperation with Russian counterpart
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mujib on Thursday held talks with his Russian counterpart Igor Krasnov, during his visit to Moscow.
During the meeting, the most prominent joint parliamentary and judicial files were reviewed, in addition to discussing ways of enhancing legal cooperation between the two prosecutions, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Krasnov briefed Al-Mujib and the accompanying delegation on the long work record of the Russian General Prosecutor’s Office and its most prominent historical turning points.
Al-Mujib spoke about the role of the Saudi Public Prosecution in pursuing criminals, bringing them to justice, and addressing everything that would harm the security, social and economic peace of the country, stressing the unlimited and continuous support that the Public Prosecution receives from the Kingdom’s leadership.
The Saudi Public Prosecution and its Russian counterpart signed a memorandum of understanding in early 2019, which includes legal coordination between the two prosecutions, exchange of expertise and joint work in combating terrorism, corruption and transnational organized crime.
The project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Saudi government has deactivated more than 303,000 landmines in Yemen laid by Houthi militia, to clear routes for much-needed humanitarian aid aimed at supporting that country’s embattled citizens.
The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance in Yemen is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help ease the suffering of the Yemeni people.
The demining has taken place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Saada.
The project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. There is also support provided for those injured by these devices.
Saudi walking wonder completes latest trek to promote AlUla, personal fitness
In 2020, Nayef Shukri walked in the footsteps of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) following the old Hijrah road, and last year he hiked from Jeddah to NEOM on what he dubbed his Vision 2030 trip
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: Saudi walking wonder Nayef Shukri has been putting his best foot forward in a solo mission to promote fitness and his country’s rich heritage.
In his latest marathon meander around the Kingdom, the 33-year-old adventurer recently completed a 760-kilometer trek from Jeddah to AlUla to highlight the desert tourist destination.
Battling through extreme weather conditions and the pain barrier, Shukri covered the distance in 22 days, sleeping along the way in places including gas stations and under trees, and proudly carrying the Saudi national flag.
With just a backpack and a change of clothes, his only companion was manager Abu Hatem who shadowed him by car to light the route during the night.
Shukri, from Jeddah, said his walk to AlUla had been prompted for two main reasons. “First, out of absolute love for my country and to support tourism in AlUla with the start of the AlUla Season. Another reason for the march, was fitness. I wanted to promote the idea of keeping fit and setting an example for both young and old.
“It wasn’t just my family and friends who supported this trip. Wherever I went, people would come out in droves to wave and cheer for me. They didn’t know me, nor did I know them, but everyone who saw me walking the flag wished me luck and encouraged me. I felt the true spirit of Saudi Arabia on this trip,” he added.
He pointed out that he wanted to encourage young people to travel within the Kingdom, visit historic sites, learn more about the country’s heritage, and enjoy experiences away from the daily routines of city life.
“Everyone has to discover the abilities in their own body and challenge themselves to discover new skills,” he said.
In 2020, Shukri walked in the footsteps of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) following the old Hijrah road, and last year he hiked from Jeddah to NEOM on what he dubbed his Vision 2030 trip.
During his walks he has visited many archaeological, historical, and cultural sites including in Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, Taif, Yanbu, Dammam, Jubail, Al-Ahsa, Asfan, and Badr.
“It relates to the biography of the Messenger (peace be upon him), and I completed my journey walking in the footsteps of the Messenger, and across the Hijrah Road, the old road, where I covered the distance in eight days and nine nights,” he added.
On his recent AlUla walk, Shukri said: “The hospitality was overwhelming. We knew we would be welcome but the hospitality we received along the way was amazing.”
And posting on social media, he told followers of his joy at arriving in the old city of AlUla. “Finally, we reached it, thanks to God. Thank you all for your support.”
Jazan is the Kingdom’s second smallest region, but this festival is punching above its weight with 30 events available across 11 different locations
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Jazan Winter Festival kicked off on Jan. 6, bringing two weeks of entertainment and adventure during the second-semester vacation.
Jazan is the Kingdom’s second smallest region, but this festival is punching above its weight with 30 events available across 11 different locations, covering both the mountainous and coastal areas.
Several sporting activities for both genders will be available, from beach volleyball and running to bicycle races and hiking trips, catering to all levels of ability.
No matter whether you are a sports fanatic or an amateur thrillseeker, the festival’s offering has got you covered.
Three hiking events are set to be major highlights, with walkers trekking across the Farasan Islands and Beesh Beach on Jan. 15 and 22 under the careful guidance of their expert tour guides.
But the shiniest gem in Jazan’s hiking crown is Wadi Lajab, a majestic valley of heavenly vegetation that boasts a beautiful lake and a picturesque rocky formation.
Hiking adventures to the valley started on Jan. 8.
Yahya Abutaleb, head of the festival’s media committee, told Arab News that hiking in Wadi Lajab is one of the winter program’s most extraordinary events, offering hikers the opportunity to explore archaeological sites and enjoy wonderful views across the mountains.
“Wadi Lajab is famous for its scenic beauty. It was among the first hiking trails in the festival,” said Abutaleb.
“The hiking trail extends for 5 km, during which you will see many breathtaking views of hanging forests.”
Salem Alwan, a Jazan local who was one of the hundreds who took part in the hiking adventure, said “it was a unique experience for me to walk on a ledge overlooking the spectacular valley of Wadi Lajab.”
Mohammed Madkhali, a tour guide from Wadi Lajab, told Arab News: “The valley is considered a rift in the earth’s layer as a result of the historical separation between Asia and Africa that happened 6,000 years ago. The valley has two main branches; one is 22 km long, and the other is 5 km long.”
He added: “The main valley extends for 15 km and its height ranges from 200 to 600 meters, where the water flows throughout the year. There are several lakes and waterfalls alongside the steep valley sides which are covered with trees and flowers.”
Madkhali said visitors should pay extra care when walking over slippery tracks, as Jazan is known for its heavy rains in winter.