Saudi project to improve livelihoods of young Yemenis

ADEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently inaugurated a project in Yemen's Aden governorate to support and empower young people and to improve their livelihoods.
The project includes giving them technical and artisanal skills to improve their quality of life and boost their economic recovery, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
This will be achieved through vocational training programs for the most needed fields in the labor market: Electrical wiring, mobile phone maintenance, refrigeration, air conditioning, sewing, embroidery, pastry, car and bike maintenance, photography and montage.
It will also be achieved by improving their skills in the fields of marketing and small business management, in addition to offering participants full grants that allow them to establish their own business and enter the labor market.
So far, the project has helped 1,250 young people and 7,500 families in the governorates of Aden, Marib, Hadhramaut, Al-Mahrah, the West Coast, Lahij, Shabwah and Socotra.
The Yemeni minister of social affairs and labor, Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al-Zaouri, said that empowering young people economically was one of the government’s main priorities in the next phase.
He praised the efforts of KSrelief in adopting similar, important developmental projects and supporting economic recovery efforts in Yemen, drawing attention to the importance of implementing these projects to overcome the challenges resulting from the current humanitarian crisis.
The head of the youth empowerment project, Iman Al-Zobairi, said the initiative aimed to provide trainees with employment opportunities to improve their income and that strict criteria were in place to choose participants.
This project is part of a series of humanitarian and relief projects offered by the Kingdom, through KSrelief, to improve the economic situation and income of the neediest sections of Yemeni society.
Saudi Arabia celebrates ‘Year of Saudi Coffee’ at Expo 2020 Dubai
A short film discussed the importance and status of coffee in Saudi society
Visitors at the pavilion were able to taste the different types of coffee grown in the regions of the Kingdom
Updated 15 January 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s initiative designating 2022 as “Year of Saudi Coffee” spilled over at its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai with an information campaign emphasizing the importance of celebrating one of the Kingdom’s main elements of culture and folklore.
A short film discussed the importance and status of coffee in Saudi society, with its different types, flavors and tastes, as these types represent multiple regions of the Kingdom, state news agency SPA reported.
Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s most coffee consuming countries, and is currently striving to achieve self-sufficiency in Khawlani coffee beans and raising its economic return, with the aim of contributing to raising the non-oil GDP.
The short film featured scenes about the importance of coffee in the Saudi society, with its different types and flavors, as each kind represents multiple regions of the Kingdom.
Visitors at the pavilion were able to taste the different types of coffee grown in the regions of the Kingdom.
The Saudi pavilion has so far attracted “over 2 million visitors over the first three months,” according to Hussain Hanbazazah, the commissioner general of the pavilion.
Riyadh Season events halted due to heavy rain and wind
One of the quickly canceled celebrations was the completely sold out K-pop Stray Kids and Chungha concert
Updated 14 January 2022
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Moderate wind and heavy rain in Riyadh on Friday caused many outdoor events to close for public safety as part of Riyadh Season.
At sunset rain began to pour across the city, with winds of 31 km/h whipping up sand.
Turki Al-Sheikh, CEO of the General Entertainment Authority and chairman of Riyadh Season, tweeted that due to the weather conditions in Riyadh, events had to be postponed.
One of the quickly canceled celebrations was the completely sold out K-pop Stray Kids and Chungha concert that was set to kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Event organizers asked fans to evacuate the outdoor arena as “quickly and quietly as possible,” citing circumstances out of their control, with th high winds not allowing the concert to go ahead.
Riyadh Season tweeted out shortly after: “For everyone's safety, Stray Kids & Chungha’s concert has been postponed until further notice due to weather conditions.”
Organizers were not able to say whether the K-pop concert would be postponed or canceled completely.
At 1 p.m. the National Center for Meteorology reported that there will be medium to heavy rain and expected sandstorms in the area. Many Riyadh Season visitors were prepared and equipped with umbrellas and raincoats for the festivities.
During the day, Riyadh Season sent a thread of tweets announcing the closure of all outdoor events and zones for public safety.
Winter Wonderland closed as well due to the heavy rains in the northern region, with many of its rides unable to operate.
Among the outdoor events closed in Riyadh were Combat Field, Riyadh Safari, and Nabd Al-Riyadh.
As per the Riyadh Season official Twitter page, many of the events will return as normal on Saturday following the passing of the rain.
The Saudi Press Agency reported earlier that along with Riyadh, it will rain in Makkah, Madinah, Hail, Qassim, and Alkhobar region.
Who’s Who: Mazen bin Ghazi Dirar, chairman of the National Committee for Hajj, Umrah and Visit Activities
Updated 15 January 2022
Arab News
Mazen bin Ghazi Dirar is the chairman of the National Committee for Hajj, Umrah and Visit Activities.
He is also a business development consultant at Kidana and the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites.
Dirar received a bachelor’s degree in political science from King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah. He also completed several English language courses at the University of San Diego in California.
His vision focuses on seeking to advance the Hajj, Umrah and tourism sector by devoting his experiences and skills acquired through the technical, administrative, advisory, executive and leadership positions that he has held during his life in various organizations and companies in the government and private sectors.
Dirar started his career as general manager of Makkah Group and Al-Mahdar for hotels. He was also the founder and vice chairman of the Zamzam International Co.
He has founded or been a partner at many companies including Saudi Afwaj Co., Shakadef Transport Co., and Qafil Al-Mashaer Co.
Dirar also served as chairman of Saudi Housing Co., Bakkah Corporation for Technology and Advertising Solutions, Saudi Seasons Transport Co. Ltd., and Takamul International.
He was a member of the Saudi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Makkah, secretary-general of the National Committee for Hajj and Umrah at the Council of Saudi Chambers, a member of the Committee for Disabled Children in Makkah, a member of the Committee of Al-Ber Society in Makkah, and a member of the hotel committee of the Saudi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Saudi authorities seize 8.3 million Captagon pills in twin smuggling attempts
Banned drugs found hidden in onion and silicon barrel shipments unloaded at Jeddah Islamic Port
3 suspects arrested so far by the Saudi General Directorate of Narcotics Control
Updated 15 January 2022
SPA
JEDDAH: The Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has continued its efforts to fight drug smugglers, as it managed to thwart two attempts to smuggle more than 8.3 million Captagon amphetamine pills at Jeddah Islamic Port, found hidden in consignments coming into Saudi Arabia.
The authority explained that the first consignment, which contained onions, was subject to customs procedures and examination through security techniques and police dogs. In total, 3,054,000 Captagon pills were found hidden inside the consignment.
In the second attempt, 5,281,250 Captagon pills were hidden in a consignment of silicon barrels.
Three people were arrested by the General Directorate of Narcotics Control.
The authority confirmed that it is continuing to tighten control over the Kingdom’s imports to combat smuggling attempts.
Authorities urge anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential security reports line on 1910, email [email protected], or phone the international number 00966114208417. Financial rewards are given for accurate tipoffs.
Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj, comedian and co-founder of Saudi House of Comedy, joined by fellow comics Fayez Al-Shamrani, Hashem Al-Hawsawi, Mohammed Hilal, Nawaf Al-Shubaily, and Khaled Omar at the Mohammed Al-Ali Theater at Boulevard Riyadh City. (Supplied)
Six Saudi comedians have Riyadh Season audiences rolling in aisles
The funnymen perform their shows in Arabic to help connect with audiences
Updated 14 January 2022
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Six of the best Saudi comedians have had audiences rolling in the aisles for a second year at the Riyadh Season festival of entertainment.
Brought together by the Saudi House of Comedy, the comics have been taking to the stage at Boulevard Riyadh City as part of the popular annual event.
Fayez Al-Shamrani, one of the performers, told Arab News: “Riyadh Season is an important initiative to be part of, and the attendance in Riyadh was amazing. I would hope to perform there again.”
The pioneering House of Comedy for standup comedians was opened in the Eastern Province in 2017 by Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj and Talal Al-Anazi.
Co-founder and comic, Al-Hajjaj, told Arab News that making people laugh was addictive. “It is a lovely feeling when you’re doing standup, and you make people laugh, it is a different kind of heart buzz, it tickles your little heart vessels.”
In 2018, the General Entertainment Authority sponsored the comedy club, and since then, it has performed at least 56 shows, including standups and plays throughout the Kingdom.
HIGHLIGHTS
• The pioneering House of Comedy for standup comedians was opened in the Eastern Province in 2017 by Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj and Talal Al-Anazi.
• In 2018, the General Entertainment Authority sponsored the comedy club, and since then, it has performed at least 56 shows, including standups and plays throughout the Kingdom.
Veteran entertainer Al-Hajjaj has witnessed firsthand the rapid developments that have taken place in the sector in the Kingdom over recent years.
“I think it’s wonderful. Thankfully our government is supporting us 100 percent and anything we need we can ask for. The General Entertainment Authority, Ministry of Culture, and everybody is helping us, and I feel that Saudi artists need nothing,” he said.
Al-Hajjaj was joined by fellow comics Al-Shamrani, Hashem Al-Hawsawi, Mohammed Hilal, Nawaf Al-Shubaily, and Khaled Omar at the Mohammed Al-Ali Theater in Boulevard Riyadh City, one of Riyadh Season’s 14 zones.
They performed game shows with scenes consisting of six comedy segments based on improvisation between two teams representing several scenarios chosen by the audience.
The funnymen have previously performed their standup routines on the MSC Bellissima cruise ship.
Al-Shamrani, known by his stage name Goge, said: “I am very thankful to have been a part of the House of Comedy. We have had wonderful experiences together.”
And Al-Hajjaj pointed out that the use of comedy could often help resolve many issues in life. “I think just smiling before your problems will eventually make it less harmful to your body, into your mind, and soul.”
The comedians, from different regions of the Kingdom, all perform their shows in Arabic to help connect with audiences.
“I perform local comedy, I do all of my shows in Arabic, and I always encourage my fellow comedians to do their jokes in Arabic.
“I think humor comes from blood, and it’s from your environment, where you were raised, where you went to school. I think comedy comes from blood, and if your blood is Arabic, your jokes are always going to be in Arabic,” Al-Hajjaj added.
And he urged young Saudis to explore careers in the entertainment industry.
“I think any talented person that is just sitting at home will always be a talented person just sitting at home. The Ministry of Culture is always giving courses. The General Entertainment Authority is always giving opportunities for people to pursue their talents,” he said.
With the current support and resources provided to the entertainment sector in the country, Al-Hajjaj reckoned it could only continue to flourish.
“I think in the next five years, we will be experiencing a blast of comedians, a blast of new young talents and new young actors and actresses,” he added.