Saudi Arabia reports 5,281 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 5,281 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Saudi Arabia announced two deaths from COVID-19 and 5,281 new infections on Saturday. (File/SPA)
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 5,281 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 5,281 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
  • Saudi Arabia recently updated its COVID-19 restrictions
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia registered 5,281 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Saturday. 
Numbers of confirmed cases have increased sharply in recent weeks as the more-transmissible omicron variant spreads.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 561,542 after 2,996 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 8,905 people have died from the virus in the Kingdom so far.
The Saudi health ministry is continuing with the Kingdom’s vaccination plan, and more than 53 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered to date.
Saudi Arabia recently updated its COVID-19 restrictions, announcing new fines of SR1,000 ($266) for those who flout social distancing rules and SR100,000 ($266,000) for repeat offenders.

Topics: COVID-19

Saudi Arabia celebrates 'Year of Saudi Coffee' at Expo 2020 Dubai

Updated 15 January 2022
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s initiative designating 2022 as “Year of Saudi Coffee” spilled over at its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai with an information campaign emphasizing the importance of celebrating one of the Kingdom’s main elements of culture and folklore.
A short film discussed the importance and status of coffee in Saudi society, with its different types, flavors and tastes, as these types represent multiple regions of the Kingdom, state news agency SPA reported.
Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s most coffee consuming countries, and is currently striving to achieve self-sufficiency in Khawlani coffee beans and raising its economic return, with the aim of contributing to raising the non-oil GDP.
The short film featured scenes about the importance of coffee in the Saudi society, with its different types and flavors, as each kind represents multiple regions of the Kingdom.
Visitors at the pavilion were able to taste the different types of coffee grown in the regions of the Kingdom.
The Saudi pavilion has so far attracted “over 2 million visitors over the first three months,” according to Hussain Hanbazazah, the commissioner general of the pavilion.

Riyadh Season events halted due to heavy rain and wind 

K-Pop STRAY KIDS and CHUNG HA concert that was set to kick off on Friday was canceled in Riyadh due to heavy rains and winds. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
K-Pop STRAY KIDS and CHUNG HA concert that was set to kick off on Friday was canceled in Riyadh due to heavy rains and winds. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Updated 14 January 2022
Lama Alhamawi

Riyadh Season events halted due to heavy rain and wind 

K-Pop STRAY KIDS and CHUNG HA concert that was set to kick off on Friday was canceled in Riyadh due to heavy rains and winds. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
  • One of the quickly canceled celebrations was the completely sold out K-pop Stray Kids and Chungha concert
Updated 14 January 2022
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Moderate wind and heavy rain in Riyadh on Friday caused many outdoor events to close for public safety as part of Riyadh Season. 

At sunset rain began to pour across the city, with winds of 31 km/h whipping up sand. 

Turki Al-Sheikh, CEO of the General Entertainment Authority and chairman of Riyadh Season, tweeted that due to the weather conditions in Riyadh, events had to be postponed.

One of the quickly canceled celebrations was the completely sold out K-pop Stray Kids and Chungha concert that was set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. 

Event organizers asked fans to evacuate the outdoor arena as “quickly and quietly as possible,” citing circumstances out of their control, with th high winds not allowing the concert to go ahead. 

Riyadh Season tweeted out shortly after:  “For everyone's safety, Stray Kids & Chungha’s concert has been postponed until further notice due to weather conditions.” 

Organizers were not able to say whether the K-pop concert would be postponed or canceled completely. 

At 1 p.m. the National Center for Meteorology reported that there will be medium to heavy rain and expected sandstorms in the area. Many Riyadh Season visitors were prepared and equipped with umbrellas and raincoats for the festivities. 

During the day, Riyadh Season sent a thread of tweets announcing the closure of all outdoor events and zones for public safety. 

Winter Wonderland closed as well due to the heavy rains in the northern region, with many of its rides unable to operate.

Among the outdoor events closed in Riyadh were Combat Field, Riyadh Safari, and Nabd Al-Riyadh. 

As per the Riyadh Season official Twitter page, many of the events will return as normal on Saturday following the passing of the rain. 

The Saudi Press Agency reported earlier that along with Riyadh, it will rain in Makkah, Madinah, Hail, Qassim, and Alkhobar region.

Topics: Riyadh season K-pop Saudi Arabia entertainment

Who’s Who: Mazen bin Ghazi Dirar, chairman of the National Committee for Hajj, Umrah and Visit Activities

Mazen bin Ghazi Dirar. (Supplied)
Mazen bin Ghazi Dirar. (Supplied)
Updated 15 January 2022
Arab News

Who's Who: Mazen bin Ghazi Dirar, chairman of the National Committee for Hajj, Umrah and Visit Activities

Mazen bin Ghazi Dirar. (Supplied)
Updated 15 January 2022
Arab News

Mazen bin Ghazi Dirar is the chairman of the National Committee for Hajj, Umrah and Visit Activities.
He is also a business development consultant at Kidana and the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites.
Dirar received a bachelor’s degree in political science from King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah. He also completed several English language courses at the University of San Diego in California.
His vision focuses on seeking to advance the Hajj, Umrah and tourism sector by devoting his experiences and skills acquired through the technical, administrative, advisory, executive and leadership positions that he has held during his life in various organizations and companies in the government and private sectors.
Dirar started his career as general manager of Makkah Group and Al-Mahdar for hotels. He was also the founder and vice chairman of the Zamzam International Co.
He has founded or been a partner at many companies including Saudi Afwaj Co., Shakadef Transport Co., and Qafil Al-Mashaer Co.
Dirar also served as chairman of Saudi Housing Co., Bakkah Corporation for Technology and Advertising Solutions, Saudi Seasons Transport Co. Ltd., and Takamul International.
He was a member of the Saudi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Makkah, secretary-general of the National Committee for Hajj and Umrah at the Council of Saudi Chambers, a member of the Committee for Disabled Children in Makkah, a member of the Committee of Al-Ber Society in Makkah, and a member of the hotel committee of the Saudi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Topics: Who's Who

Saudi authorities seize 8.3 million Captagon pills in twin smuggling attempts

Captagon pills found hidden in a consignment are displayed at the Jeddah Islamic Port. (SPA)
Captagon pills found hidden in a consignment are displayed at the Jeddah Islamic Port. (SPA)
Updated 15 January 2022
SPA

Saudi authorities seize 8.3 million Captagon pills in twin smuggling attempts

Captagon pills found hidden in a consignment are displayed at the Jeddah Islamic Port. (SPA)
  • Banned drugs found hidden in onion and silicon barrel shipments unloaded at Jeddah Islamic Port
  • 3 suspects arrested so far by the Saudi General Directorate of Narcotics Control
Updated 15 January 2022
SPA

JEDDAH: The Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has continued its efforts to fight drug smugglers, as it managed to thwart two attempts to smuggle more than 8.3 million Captagon amphetamine pills at Jeddah Islamic Port, found hidden in consignments coming into Saudi Arabia.

The authority explained that the first consignment, which contained onions, was subject to customs procedures and examination through security techniques and police dogs. In total, 3,054,000 Captagon pills were found hidden inside the consignment.

In the second attempt, 5,281,250 Captagon pills were hidden in a consignment of silicon barrels.

Three people were arrested by the General Directorate of Narcotics Control.

The authority confirmed that it is continuing to tighten control over the Kingdom’s imports to combat smuggling attempts.

Authorities urge anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential security reports line on 1910, email [email protected], or phone the international number 00966114208417. Financial rewards are given for accurate tipoffs.

 

Topics: Saudi Zakat Tax and Customs Authority illegal drugs

Saudi project to improve livelihoods of young Yemenis

Saudi humanitarian aid project to improve livelihoods of young Yemenis. (SPA)
Saudi humanitarian aid project to improve livelihoods of young Yemenis. (SPA)
Updated 15 January 2022
SPA

Saudi project to improve livelihoods of young Yemenis

Saudi humanitarian aid project to improve livelihoods of young Yemenis. (SPA)
  • This project is part of a series of humanitarian and relief projects offered by Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief
Updated 15 January 2022
SPA

ADEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently inaugurated a project in Yemen's Aden governorate to support and empower young people and to improve their livelihoods.

The project includes giving them technical and artisanal skills to improve their quality of life and boost their economic recovery, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This will be achieved through vocational training programs for the most needed fields in the labor market: Electrical wiring, mobile phone maintenance, refrigeration, air conditioning, sewing, embroidery, pastry, car and bike maintenance, photography and montage.

It will also be achieved by improving their skills in the fields of marketing and small business management, in addition to offering participants full grants that allow them to establish their own business and enter the labor market.

So far, the project has helped 1,250 young people and 7,500 families in the governorates of Aden, Marib, Hadhramaut, Al-Mahrah, the West Coast, Lahij, Shabwah and Socotra.

The Yemeni minister of social affairs and labor, Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al-Zaouri, said that empowering young people economically was one of the government’s main priorities in the next phase.

He praised the efforts of KSrelief in adopting similar, important developmental projects and supporting economic recovery efforts in Yemen, drawing attention to the importance of implementing these projects to overcome the challenges resulting from the current humanitarian crisis.

The head of the youth empowerment project, Iman Al-Zobairi, said the initiative aimed to provide trainees with employment opportunities to improve their income and that strict criteria were in place to choose participants.

This project is part of a series of humanitarian and relief projects offered by the Kingdom, through KSrelief, to improve the economic situation and income of the neediest sections of Yemeni society.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Yemen Saudi Arabia

