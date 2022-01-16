Ma’aden to study opportunities to treat mining waste

You are here

(Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Ma’aden has signed an initial agreement with the Saudi Investment Recycling Co. to explore opportunities in recycling and environmental stability. 

The partnership will see the Saudi firms conduct feasibility studies, as part of Ma’aden’s efforts to invest in technologies for treating mining waste, Argaam has reported. 

It was signed on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh last week, where top mining companies in the world discussed the future of the industry in the face of the climate crisis. 

Topics: FMS2022

Saudi retailer BinDawood to establish unit that will ‘capitalize on investments’

Saudi retailer BinDawood to establish unit that will ‘capitalize on investments’
Updated 16 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi retailer BinDawood to establish unit that will ‘capitalize on investments’

Saudi retailer BinDawood to establish unit that will ‘capitalize on investments’
  • The subsidiary will be specialized in providing solutions and technical projects that will help “in capitalizing investment opportunities”
Updated 16 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: BinDawood Holding Co., a leading grocery retail operator of hypermarkets and supermarkets in the Kingdom, announced the approval of its board to establish a fully owned subsidiary, with SR5 million ($1.3 million) capital.

Headquartered in Jeddah, the subsidiary will be specialized in providing solutions and technical projects that will help “in capitalizing investment opportunities,” BinDawood Holding said in a stock exchange statement.

These opportunities could include “establishing new companies and acquiring existing entities,” as part of the retailer’s long-term goals.

This will take effect after getting all necessary approvals and licenses from regulatory bodies, it added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia BinDawood retail

All you need to know to get ready for the trading week on Tadawul

All you need to know to get ready for the trading week on Tadawul
Updated 57 min 46 sec ago
Salma Wael

All you need to know to get ready for the trading week on Tadawul

All you need to know to get ready for the trading week on Tadawul
Updated 57 min 46 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Last week, Saudi Arabia’s stock market wrapped up a positive trading week amid heightened investor sentiment, with the main index, TASI, trading above the 12,000 level for the first time in over 15 years.

At the latest session’s closing bell, TASI extended 4-day gains, up 1 percent to 12,079 points, and Nomu, the parallel market, edged up to 26,263 points.

Tadawul’s gains were in line with fellow GCC bourses, led by Kuwait’s BKP which was up 1.5 percent, and the Qatari index QSI, up 1.3 percent.

Abu Dhabi’s FTSE ADX General Index rose 0.7 percent, and Dubai’s DFMGI edged up by 0.2 percent. Stock indexes of Bahrain and Oman added 0.6 and 0.2 percent, respectively.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian index EGX30 saw marginal losses standing at 0.4 percent.

In energy trading, oil prices went up on Friday. Brent crude rose to $86 per barrel and US WTI crude oil reached $83.8 per barrel.

Stock news


 

Calendar

Jan. 17, 2022

  • End of East Pipes Integrated Co.’s initial public offering book-building process
  • Start of Scientific and Medical Equipment House’s IPO book-building process
  • Saudi Automotive Co. will start paying out dividends of SR0.2 per share for the third quarter of 2021

Jan. 18, 2022

  • Subscription to Allied Cooperative Insurance Group’s unsubscribed shares starts

Jan. 19, 2022

  • Allied Cooperative Insurance Group’s rump offering ends

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul

Saudi developer KEC awards construction contract for Madinah Gate bus station

Saudi developer KEC awards construction contract for Madinah Gate bus station
Updated 16 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi developer KEC awards construction contract for Madinah Gate bus station

Saudi developer KEC awards construction contract for Madinah Gate bus station
Updated 16 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi developer Knowledge Economic City has awarded a construction contract to build a bus station for its ongoing Madinah Gate development. 

The contract, which costs SR48.9 million ($13 million) was awarded to Mohammed Al-Rashed Trading and Contracting company to build the station that will include retail shops, a bourse filing showed.

The station forms a major part of the Madinah Gate Project, which has two other important developments - a hotel and a mall.

Construction could take up to two years, the company said. 

Madinah Gate is a vast redevelopment of land adjacent to the Haramain high-speed railway station in the city.

It will include a 4-star hotel and a bus station connected directly to the train station, a commercial and entertainment center with 23,000 square meters of leasable area containing 78 shops, 39 restaurants and cafes, two entertainment centers, a cinema with 800 seats, and 800 parking spaces.

Topics: real estate Madinah Gate Knowledge Economic City

Mixed fortunes for startups during the financial crisis in Lebanon

Mixed fortunes for startups during the financial crisis in Lebanon
Updated 16 January 2022
MAYSAA AJJAN

Mixed fortunes for startups during the financial crisis in Lebanon

Mixed fortunes for startups during the financial crisis in Lebanon
  • Some fledgling businesses were unable to weather the storm but others found a lifeline by shifting operations to other countries and are determined to survive
Updated 16 January 2022
MAYSAA AJJAN

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s financial woes began with the protests in October 2019, when a series of peaceful sit-ins escalated and became a national revolution against the ruling class.

Soon, there was a steep decline in the value of the Lebanese pound against the dollar. The official rate is still 1,500 pounds to the dollar but the currency has lost more than 90 percent of its value and now trades at about 30,000.

Meanwhile, Lebanese banks decided to withhold the savings of individuals and organizations, a decision that resulted in many residents losing their life savings and the closure of numerous organizations, family businesses and startups.

“I lost $350,000 of my money because of the crisis,” Rana Chmaitelly, the founder of The Little Engineer, an educational startup for children, told Arab News. “I lost the product of my sweat, blood and tears — they took it all away. But I didn’t give up.”

In a stroke of good fortune amid the despair, toward the end of 2019 Chmaitelly was expecting a large transfer of money from a business partner. Having been denied access to the cash in her own bank account in Lebanon, her only solution was to swiftly establish an offshore, and later a freezone, company in the UAE, to which the money her partner owed her could be safely transferred.

“That transfer to the UAE saved me and my team, or else we would now be owing a lot of money to our partners,” Chmaitelly said.

Her story is not unique among Lebanese startups. The founders of Cherpa, another educational startup, which offers technology training courses to teenagers, also relocated in part to the UAE at the onset of the financial crisis. They were able to open a freezone company there and obtain residency.

“Having our money withheld by banks was awful; there was a lot of frustration,” cofounder Bassel Jalaleddine, told Arab News. “I used to waste my time queuing up in banks all day just to get $300.”

Online platforms Mint Basel Market, Kamkalima and Ounousa are just some of the other startups that relocated operations, at least partly, to the UAE.

Tech giant Arabnet has studied the effects of the multiple crises in Lebanon on the startup ecosystem, surveying 60 startups and 15 stakeholders. Its report, which has yet to be published, reveals that about half of the startups have moved their headquarters or parts of their businesses outside of Lebanon, Omar Christidis, Arabnet’s founder and CEO, told Arab News.

As if having their capital withheld by banks was not bad enough, startups had to deal with another devastating blow at the end of 2019: the suspension of Circular 331 by Banque du Liban, the country’s central bank.

Announced by BDL in late 2013, Circular 331 was a mechanism that injected more than $400 million into the Lebanese enterprise and tech markets. The limit was raised in 2016 to $650 million to foster even more innovation and encourage banks to invest more in startups. It was hailed as a “holy grail” for businesses in the country.

The benefits were felt for six years, said Elias Boustani, the former chief operating officer with startup consultant Wamda, despite concerns that a bubble had formed that was leading to ridiculously high valuations of startups, and affecting salaries in the tech sector.

“The circular is a BDL issue and this allowed the banks to use their own equity and to be subsidized by BDL in order to invest in startups or in funds investing in startups,” said Walid Hanna, the founder and CEO of Middle East Venture Partners in Beirut.

HIGHLIGHTS

Capital locked away in banks. Circular 331 put on hold. Brain drain and the August 4 blast. How have Lebanese startups survived?

Lebanese startups are feeling the pinch. Engulfed by multiple crises, they are facing a unique set of challenges they have never had to contend with before, and are desperately looking for solutions.

“The money they allocated to the funds and to the startups was 100 percent used and depleted; it was all spent or invested. And now BDL and the (commercial) banks have no intention to reinvest in startups according to Circular 331 because, obviously, they have other priorities.”

These other priorities include attempts to address a crippling economic crisis and adjust to the hyperinflation of the currency.

MEVP told Arab News that the number of Lebanese operational startups before the crisis began in 2019 was 25. This number has fallen to 15, with seven of those struggling to remain afloat.

“The financial and economic crisis in Lebanon has impacted the ability of startups to invest in markets outside Lebanon,” according to MEVP. “The Lebanese (pound) has lost more than 90 percent of its value, making it impossible for Lebanese startups to generate substantial revenues.

“Previous funds raised are frozen in banks; these ‘Lebanese dollars,’ dubbed ‘lollars,’ stand at 19 percent of their US dollar value, making it impossible for Lebanese companies to invest in their growth.”

Some sources of funding, such as regional accelerator Flat6Labs, have put financial support to their Lebanese branches on hold.

“I remember we were among the last batch to receive funding in 2019 before the (suspension of Circular 331),” Adnan Ammache, the founder and CEO of gifting platform Presentail, told Arab news. “We received funding that was worth a little bit over $100,000.”

Six other startups received funding that ranged from $30,000 to $100,000, according to Ammache. No representative of Flat6Lab was available for comment.

With no end in sight to the crises, Lebanon is experiencing its most severe brain drain in more than a century. The minimum wage still stands at 675,000 pounds a month, which is now worth a meager $24.This has led to a severe loss of talent in several sectors, including technology, leaving startups at a disadvantage.

Startups that want to try to retain their human resources must pay employees in dollars, which places additional strain on already tenuous finances, said MEVP’s Hanna.

Avo Manjerian, the cofounder and CEO of shift-scheduling startup Schedex, told Arab News: “Finding and retaining talent is hard and costly but the goal is not the money; it’s creating the incomparable, flexible and broad-minded culture in our small startup.”

Schedex soft-launched in October 2019, just as the economic crisis was beginning.

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a money exchange office in the Lebanese capital Beirut. (AFP/File)

“We pay our employees in fresh dollars from our investment because we want to be fair and we don’t want to take advantage of the situation,” Manjerian said.

Other startups such as Cherpa and Mint Basil Market said they also pay in dollars, in an effort to be “fair,” and having a bank account in another country, such as the UAE, helps with this.

Boustani said that some startups concerned about losing employees are also offering staff the chance to relocate to the UAE, Turkey or other countries and work remotely. Murex, for example, helped workers in Lebanon move to the company’s offices in France.

The devastating explosion at Beirut’s port on Aug. 4, 2020, delivered yet another blow to Lebanese startups. Buildings in the Beirut Digital District, the hub for Lebanese entrepreneurs, were badly damaged, including the offices of several startups including Schedex, Sympaticus and Moodfit.

Businesses in other parts of the city were also affected by the explosion, including Buildlink, FabricAID, Compost Baladi SAL and Basma, according to the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center. The center launched an aid initiative that distributed $100,000 equally among 10 high-impact Lebanese startups affected by the blast.

Looking to the future, to say that the Lebanese are resilient is an understatement. They are a stubborn, determined people, and this is reflected in the determination startup founders to succeed at all costs.

“We have been operational since May 18,” said Hussein Sleiman, the founder of Find a Nurse, an award-winning online platform that supplies trusted caregivers.

“We have stopped at nothing. And while we of course aspire to expand to be a global startup, we plan to make our headquarters in Lebanon — where we can employ people residing in Lebanon and benefit our country.”

Topics: Lebanese economic crisis Rana Chmaitelly Bassel Jalaleddine Elias Boustani

Souq founder Ronaldo Mouchawar remains MENA’s online guru at Amazon

Souq founder Ronaldo Mouchawar remains MENA’s online guru at Amazon
Updated 16 January 2022
George Charles Darley

Souq founder Ronaldo Mouchawar remains MENA’s online guru at Amazon

Souq founder Ronaldo Mouchawar remains MENA’s online guru at Amazon
  • Souq now attracts more than 45 million customers per month and offers 9.5 million products on its platform
Updated 16 January 2022
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: MENA’s first man of the internet Ronaldo Mouchawar may have sold the firm he set up for $580 million, but has the same drive he had when he joined his first startup 20 years ago.

The Syrian entrepreneur built the largest online marketplace in the region, Souq.com, in 2005 and 12 years later sold it to US tech giant Amazon.

But rather than sunning himself on the most exclusive beaches around the world, he stayed on to become vice president of Amazon MENA.

Souq now attracts more than 45 million customers per month and offers 9.5 million products on its platform, ranging from consumer electronics, household goods, fashion brands to baby products. It employs 4,500 staff.

Mouchawar’s career is closely linked with the development of the web in the region.

Born in Aleppo, Syria, to a family of traders and engineers, Mouchawar was a basketball star at local team Jalaa SC Aleppo, before heading to the US’ Northeastern University in Boston in the late 1980s to study a bachelor’s and later master’s degree in computer science.

He remained in the US, working at information technology firm EDS, founded by billionaire Ross Perot, who unsuccessfully ran for the US presidency in 1992. Mouchawar was kept busy at the business dealing in the emerging field of image processing and video scanning for car manufacturers, healthcare organizations and publishing companies.

As the web grew rapidly in the US in the early 2000s, Mouchawar returned to the Middle East, where digital firms were an emerging venture.

He joined Jordan-based Maktoob.com, whose founders Samih Toukan and Hussam Khoury pioneered online services in the Middle East. At that time, little on the internet was in Arabic.

“Samih and Hussam built the first Arabic version of email,” Mouchawar told Arab News. “And many Arabic speakers across the world started using this tool because it enabled you to write in Arabic regardless of where you were and what operating system you were using. Maktoob also provided an Arabic language chat room and instant messaging.

“We immediately saw traction with young people. It was all about self-expression, because we did not produce our own content — it was entirely user-generated.

“We would get energizing emails from customers who were using our platform to communicate, post blogs and create forums.”

But while Maktoob was growing in popularity, its revenue was low. “We wanted to monetize our portals as the traffic grew,” Mouchawar said.

“And we thought that building an e-commerce section would make a lot of sense.”

Mouchawar led the effort to create Maktoob’s online shopping platform, offering an auction system modeled on eBay.

This prototype online market faced commercial challenges at the outset because, as Mouchawar, 52, said: “Our business model was driven by online advertising, and at that time almost all of a firm’s media spend was on traditional outlets — TV, outdoor, print, newspapers, flyers and so on. Digital was still a very small segment.

“But the fun part was that every month, we felt we were better than the month before. Even though not everything made a lot of sense to us. We were always wondering: ‘How can we get people to trade safely? How can we get people to trust us? How can we get merchants to sell and can we get customers to buy?’

“It was a bit of chaos theory at work, in terms of learning, trying many new things and building trust.”

But their work paid off and Maktoob was established as a key e-commerce site in the Gulf.

Mouchawar’s influence within the firm grew but he remained an employee, although he had ambitions to be his own boss.

With investment from Toukan, Mouchawar co-founded the Souq.com marketplace (souq means market in Arabic), which was founded in Dubai in 2005. Toukan became the other co-founder of the business.

“We were incubated in a way within the Maktoob ecosystem,” Mouchawar said.

He added: “With Maktoob, we were trying to cover the entire region. The mission of Souq was to use technology to break barriers and borders, and enable trade, but focused on only three countries — the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.”

Souq concentrated on business-to-customer and peer-to-peer selling, where ordinary users sell among themselves.

There was an influx of funds in 2009 when Maktoob was bought by Yahoo for $164 million. Toukan was a key shareholder but Mouchawar also benefited from stock options he held.

Mouchawar said: “At that point, we took a hard look at the customer journey. We decided to become an entirely business-to-customer site, and shut down some of the early community tools.

“And that was the pivot point, where we moved from a kind of community environment to more what looked like an Amazon offering.”

Souq achieved growth in three ways. Its sales numbers lifted, it bought rivals, and launched other related logistics and online payment startups. The entrepreneur said that the moves proved to be a virtuous circle, as these areas supported one another.

Mouchawar also brought in global talent, hiring senior staff from US multinationals such as Proctor & Gamble, Gillette and major international banks.

This led to Souq’s first venture capital investment round in 2012, with $40 million in equity funding led by US investment firm Tiger Global Management and South African fund Naspers.

“That investment took us to another level in terms of being able to focus on service and delivery,” said Mouchawar. “Over the next four years, we went from $60 million to $400 million turnover. It was insane growth. And we were bringing in new people — college graduates who within two or three years were managing teams of 40 people. That was life-changing for them.

“And we were serving our customers better, shortening delivery times and improving our payment proposition. We held our first White Friday (a regional version of US-inspired Black Friday sales held in late November) in 2014 for the first time, with big brands involved.”

Advisers tempted Mouchwar to expand into many different countries, but he was intent on growing the business within its existing territories.

“I say this to many entrepreneurs — sometimes by doing less, you do more. There are many bright people with good ideas, but you need to stand for something —and we wanted to stand for business-to-consumer e-commerce in this specific part of the world. We wanted to facilitate trade, gain trust and help entrepreneurs build businesses online.”

Another key funding round came in 2016, when Souq raised $270 million of investment led by Standard Chartered Bank and venture capital group International Finance Corporation.

“This was a large round. That’s when we surfaced on the global map,” said Mouchawar.

The company raised a total of $425 million across several rounds of funding by 2017, according to tech data website CrunchBase.

By now, Mouchawar added that Souq’s early investors were hungry for returns, and with interest from the world’s biggest tech firms, the chance of an acquisition grew.

Dubai real estate company Emaar had sought to buy the online business.

But a team from Amazon, lead by CEO Jeff Bezos, flew in to meet Souq’s top executives and toured the region, leaving impressed by what they saw.

A takeover of Souq by Amazon made sense for both sides, said Mouchawar. For Souq, the US giant would deliver a new level of infrastructure. For Amazon, Souq represented access to one of the world’s fastest-growing online marketplaces.

“I thought that with Amazon, we could build a large business with exciting innovations in a region with high mobile adoption, a young user base and a huge opportunity for commerce, cloud content and devices. Also, with more than 420 million Arabic-speaking people in the world, there are still many services that we could develop for them.”

The deal was signed in March 2017 when Amazon paid Souq for $580 million for the business.

However, Mouchawar felt compelled to stay on and accepted the position of vice president at Amazon MENA.

“Like some other colleagues at Souq, I didn’t feel the mission was done,” he said. “There was still a lot to do. I was excited to learn a lot more about Amazon and how things operate at that scale. We could employ more people, empower more people and build more talent.”

Sales at Amazon lifted 38 percent to $386 billion as net income jumped 84 percent to $21.3 billion last year, as consumers in lockdowns around the world ordered from the platform. The tech giant’s international sales, which includes Souq, surged by 40 percent over the same period.

Mouchawar said: “Since then, we’ve launched Amazon in Arabic in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. And the December release of our virtual assistant Alexa in numerous regional dialects of Arabic was another key moment.”

Mouchawar seems comfortable working as the tech giant’s main man in the region.

He said: “For me, it’s always about working with smart, bright people, both locally and globally. As long as I’m learning how to bring new things to the region, I still feel excited about the role I play.”

Topics: MENA Amazon Ronaldo Mouchawar Souq.com

