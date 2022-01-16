You are here

  Électricité de France's enforced discounted prices will cost it $9bn

Électricité de France's enforced discounted prices will cost it $9bn

Électricité de France's enforced discounted prices will cost it $9bn
French nuclear electric power generation firm, Électricité de France SA — EDF — has been forced by the country’s government to sell power at a high discount, Bloomberg reported.

Despite boosting the economy as well as shielding homes and small firms from the surging energy prices that are sweeping the continent, this move will cost the nuclear giant an estimated $9 billion.

With its fleet reactors delivering cheap and clean electricity to cater to local needs and nearby countries, it is to no surprise that the European country has turned to EDF for help.

However, this comes at a time when the nuclear champion is struggling with maintenance, new reactors, and renewables costs.

The firm’s shares slumped 25 percent as of Friday, on concerns the company would struggle to fulfil its mandate without further financial pain.

The corporation stressed in a statement that it, “will consider appropriate measures to strengthen its balance sheet structure and any measure to protect its interests.”

Topics: EDF France gas energy Europe Russia

RIYADH: European governments are making efforts to combat the energy crisis regardless of their impacts such as the case with Électricité de France SA, while in the US there is a continued push to pursue investments in the sector.

Looking at the Bigger Picture:

·The Italian government has drafted a plan to ease the pain of surging energy bills on households and businesses, Reuters reported.

The energy package includes boosting local gas output in an attempt to combat the rallying gas prices.

·Germany proceeds with a grid development plan that stretches up to 2035 upon approval from the country’s energy regulator, Bundesnetzagentur, Reuters reported.

As part of the plan, the European country aims to reduce coal consumption and exit nuclear power as it makes way for green sources.

·Global electricity demand is projected to slow down to reach an increase of approximately 2.7 percent by 2024 compared to an accumulated 6 percent rise in 2021 alone, according to Reuters.

Through a micro lens:

·US investment corporation Sixth Street Partners is looking to acquire as much as 49 percent stake in Italian multinational oil and gas firm Eni, Reuters reported.

The potential acquisition is expected to bring the Italian firm’s valuation up to $1.4 billion (1.2 billion euros).

·French nuclear electric power generation firm, Électricité de France SA has been forced by the government to sell power at a high discount, Bloomberg reported.

The move, designed to shield homes and small firms from the surging energy prices that are sweeping the continent, will cost the nuclear giant an estimated $9 billion.

 

Topics: economy gas green power green agenda climate crisis Europe

  The partnership will see the Saudi firms conduct feasibility studies
RIYADH: Ma’aden has signed an initial agreement with the Saudi Investment Recycling Co. to explore opportunities in recycling and environmental stability. 

The partnership will see the Saudi firms conduct feasibility studies, as part of Ma’aden’s efforts to invest in technologies for treating mining waste, Argaam has reported. 

It was signed on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh last week, where top mining companies in the world discussed the future of the industry in the face of the climate crisis. 

Topics: ma'aden Mining

  The subsidiary will be specialized in providing solutions and technical projects that will help "in capitalizing investment opportunities"
RIYADH: BinDawood Holding Co., a leading grocery retail operator of hypermarkets and supermarkets in the Kingdom, announced the approval of its board to establish a fully owned subsidiary, with SR5 million ($1.3 million) capital.

Headquartered in Jeddah, the subsidiary will be specialized in providing solutions and technical projects that will help “in capitalizing investment opportunities,” BinDawood Holding said in a stock exchange statement.

These opportunities could include “establishing new companies and acquiring existing entities,” as part of the retailer’s long-term goals.

This will take effect after getting all necessary approvals and licenses from regulatory bodies, it added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia BinDawood retail

RIYADH: Last week, Saudi Arabia’s stock market wrapped up a positive trading week amid heightened investor sentiment, with the main index, TASI, trading above the 12,000 level for the first time in over 15 years.

At the latest session’s closing bell, TASI extended 4-day gains, up 1 percent to 12,079 points, and Nomu, the parallel market, edged up to 26,263 points.

Tadawul’s gains were in line with fellow GCC bourses, led by Kuwait’s BKP which was up 1.5 percent, and the Qatari index QSI, up 1.3 percent.

Abu Dhabi’s FTSE ADX General Index rose 0.7 percent, and Dubai’s DFMGI edged up by 0.2 percent. Stock indexes of Bahrain and Oman added 0.6 and 0.2 percent, respectively.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian index EGX30 saw marginal losses standing at 0.4 percent.

In energy trading, oil prices went up on Friday. Brent crude rose to $86 per barrel and US WTI crude oil reached $83.8 per barrel.

Stock news


 

Calendar

Jan. 17, 2022

  • End of East Pipes Integrated Co.’s initial public offering book-building process
  • Start of Scientific and Medical Equipment House’s IPO book-building process
  • Saudi Automotive Co. will start paying out dividends of SR0.2 per share for the third quarter of 2021

Jan. 18, 2022

  • Subscription to Allied Cooperative Insurance Group’s unsubscribed shares starts

Jan. 19, 2022

  • Allied Cooperative Insurance Group’s rump offering ends

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul

RIYADH: Saudi developer Knowledge Economic City has awarded a construction contract to build a bus station for its ongoing Madinah Gate development. 

The contract, which costs SR48.9 million ($13 million) was awarded to Mohammed Al-Rashed Trading and Contracting company to build the station that will include retail shops, a bourse filing showed.

The station forms a major part of the Madinah Gate Project, which has two other important developments - a hotel and a mall.

Construction could take up to two years, the company said. 

Madinah Gate is a vast redevelopment of land adjacent to the Haramain high-speed railway station in the city.

It will include a 4-star hotel and a bus station connected directly to the train station, a commercial and entertainment center with 23,000 square meters of leasable area containing 78 shops, 39 restaurants and cafes, two entertainment centers, a cinema with 800 seats, and 800 parking spaces.

Topics: real estate Madinah Gate Knowledge Economic City

