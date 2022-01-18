South Korea’s LG plans to make Riyadh its regional centre for the Middle East

RIYADH: Seoul-based electronic company LG plans to make Riyadh its regional centre for the Middle East, the company’s general manager in Saudi Arabia has confirmed,

Ken Jeong announced that LG plans to open its regional office in the Kingdom soon, noting that the volume of the company’s business in the Saudi market has exceeded $500 million.

The company aims to double the production capacity of the Saudi LG air conditioner factory to 1 million units annually, up from the current 400,000, Jeong added in an interview with Asharq.

This will double the total value of the company's air-conditioning products manufactured in Saudi Arabia from $200 million to $400 million.

Jeong also stated that LG is considering the expansion of products manufactured in Saudi Arabia beyond air conditioners, with the possible opening of television and computer screens factories.