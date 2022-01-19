Abu Dhabi, South Korea in joint green hydrogen push

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi-based renewable energy company Masdar is to explore collaborations with a South Korean agency in an effort to boost green hydrogen-powered initiatives.

Amid talks on potential collaborations, Masdar and Korea Agency for Infrastructure Technology Advancement, or KAIA, said they aim to close a deal next month.

This is in line with a wider agreement that was signed in 2019 between both nations, the UAE and South Korea, to strengthen bilateral relations.

The announcement came during the fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum, as part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week which started on Jan. 15 and will end today.