You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Crown Prince launches Boutique Group to develop Kingdom's historical palaces

Saudi Crown Prince launches Boutique Group to develop Kingdom's historical palaces

Saudi Crown Prince launches Boutique Group to develop Kingdom's historical palaces
Short Url

https://arab.news/cpjrb

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Crown Prince launches Boutique Group to develop Kingdom's historical palaces

Saudi Crown Prince launches Boutique Group to develop Kingdom's historical palaces
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Chairman of the Public Investment Fund announced the launch of Boutique Group, a new hospitality brand that will manage and convert a collection of iconic historic and cultural palaces in Saudi Arabia into ultra-luxury boutique hotels, according to a statement. 

The company will revive the vibrant heritage and culture of Saudi Arabia to create a new and unique hospitality experience, it added.

The first phase of the project will focus on the development of three historic palaces in cooperation with the private sector, including Al Hamra Palace that will offer 77 keys including 33 luxury palace suites and 44 luxury villas in Jeddah.

In 1971, King Faisal bin Abdulaziz directed to dedicate Al Hamra Palace as a hospitality palace for the most prominent international public figures from around the world.




Alhamra Palace​​​

Tuwaiq Palace will provide 96 keys including 40 luxury palace suites and 56 luxury villas. Whereas Red Palace will offer 71 keys including 46 luxury suites, and 25 luxury guest rooms. Both Tuwaiq and Red palace are located in Riyadh. 

The Red Palace is considered the first reinforced concrete building constructed in Riyadh city in 1944

Tuwaiq Palace is one of the most prominent historical and cultural landmarks in the city of Riyadh, built in 1980

Boutique Group will blend the Kingdom's culture and heritage with modern amenities to provide an exclusive hospitality experience and a unique service to its guests, growing the Saudi ultra-luxury hospitality sector and contributing to the development of the local economy. The company will also offer many high-end experiences from dining to wellness to exclusive services for each guest.




The Red Palace

Commenting on the new group, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of PIF, said in the statement, “The Crown Prince's launch of the Boutique Group underlines PIF’s mandate to unlock the capabilities of promising sectors in Saudi Arabia that can help drive the diversification of the economy and contribute to non-oil GDP growth."

“The group will enhance the Kingdom’s already unique tourism offerings, strengthening Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading regional and international tourism and cultural destination and contributing to Saudi Vision 2030,” he added.
 




Alhamra Palace render

 




Tuwaiq Palace

 

Egypt, South Korea sign a $1bn financing agreement 

Egypt, South Korea sign a $1bn financing agreement 
Updated 4 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt, South Korea sign a $1bn financing agreement 

Egypt, South Korea sign a $1bn financing agreement 
Updated 4 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt signed a $1 billion financing agreement with South Korea on Thursday, in addition to rubber stamping a $8.9 million grant.

The agreement’s duration is five years, from 2022 to 2026, Asharq reported

The signing of the agreements coincides with the two-day official visit of South Korean president Moon Jae-in — the first visit in 16 years by a leader of the country.

Trade exchange between Egypt and South Korea increased by 23.6 percent in the first 10 months of 2021 to hit $1.9 billion — up from $1.6 billion during the same period last year, Asharq reported citing CAPMAS.

Topics: Egypt South Korea

Related

Egypt signs $506m deals for oil exploration
Business & Economy
Egypt signs $506m deals for oil exploration
South Korean President Moon Jae-in tours the Riyadh Metro project during his visit to Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
South Korean president tours Riyadh Metro, historic Turaif during visit to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Al-Drees to operate 100 new gas stations in 2022

Saudi Al-Drees to operate 100 new gas stations in 2022
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 39 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Al-Drees to operate 100 new gas stations in 2022

Saudi Al-Drees to operate 100 new gas stations in 2022
  • The firm will study increasing or reducing the size of the portfolio by the end of the first quarter of this year
Updated 39 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: One of the biggest operators of gas stations in the Kingdom, Saudi-listed Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co., aims to open 100 new fuel stations in 2022.

The number of stations in operation reached 640 by the end of 2021, after the company rented 26 new ones during the fourth quarter, Argaam reported, citing Abdullah bin Saad Al Drees, CEO of the corporation.

The sales of the petroleum service sector amounted to SR2.53 billion ($674 million) in the final quarter of 2021 compared to SR1.44 billion in the same period of last year, representing a 43 percent growth rate.

The transport sector also saw an increase in sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 to SR87 million, compared to around SAR55 million during the same period in 2020, representing a 37 percent growth rate.

That said, the firm's investment portfolio in the Saudi stock market achieved profits of SR540,000 during the fourth quarter.

The firm will study increasing or reducing the size of the portfolio by the end of the first quarter of this year.

“The company has the capacity and is ready to develop its stations to serve the new generation of electric cars,” the CEO said.

In addition, the firm's profits for the year 2021 reached SR176.8 million, an increase of 46 percent compared to 2020. The profits for the fourth quarter alone amounted to SR54.1 million.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia fuel petrol stations Al-drees

Related

Aldrees shares up as it reports 46% rise in net profit in 2021
Business & Economy
Aldrees shares up as it reports 46% rise in net profit in 2021

EU to propose microchips law in early February, EU chief says

EU to propose microchips law in early February, EU chief says
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 20 January 2022
Reuters

EU to propose microchips law in early February, EU chief says

EU to propose microchips law in early February, EU chief says
Updated 20 January 2022
Reuters

The European Commission will propose a draft legislation for the regulation of microchips in Early February, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, as the EU's need for chips is set to double in the next decade.


"Most of supplies come from a handful of producers outside Europe. This is a dependency and uncertainty we simply cannot afford," von der Leyen said during the opening of the World Economic Forum.


"By 2030, 20 percent of the world's microchips production should be in Europe," she said.


The proposal, known as the European Chips Act, will aim to adapt state aid rules, improve tools to anticipate shortages and crisis and strengthen research capacity in the bloc.

Topics: economy EU European Union microchips chip shortage

Related

Chip shortage to last through 2022: Arm CEO
Business & Economy
Chip shortage to last through 2022: Arm CEO

Egypt signs $506m deals for oil exploration

Egypt signs $506m deals for oil exploration
Updated 20 January 2022
Arab News

Egypt signs $506m deals for oil exploration

Egypt signs $506m deals for oil exploration
Updated 20 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt has signed two agreements worth $506 million for oil exploration in the Eastern and Western deserts.

The agreements, with the Canadian Transglobe and Pharos Energy companies, included a grant signature of $67 million to drill 12 wells, the ministry of petroleum and mineral resources announced in a statement. 

The deal with the Canadian Transglobe Co. includes the merger of the North west Gharib, West Gharib and West Bakr regions in the Eastern desert, and the financing of new investments for research and production of crude oil.

The agreement with Pharos Energy aims to finance investments for research, development and production of crude oil in the Fayoum region in the Western Desert.

In light of the rise in global oil prices, this comes as part of the ministry’s effort to urge companies to further invest and intensify activities to maximize production rates, the minister, Tarek El Molla, said. 

Topics: Egypt Oil

Related

Biden vows to tame volatile oil prices
Business & Economy
Biden vows to tame volatile oil prices
Saudi Arabia is top oil supplier to China in 2021
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia is top oil supplier to China in 2021

UAE-based Response Plus Medical looking to list on Saudi stock market

UAE-based Response Plus Medical looking to list on Saudi stock market
Updated 20 January 2022
Arab News

UAE-based Response Plus Medical looking to list on Saudi stock market

UAE-based Response Plus Medical looking to list on Saudi stock market
Updated 20 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based company Response Plus Medical plans to list its shares on the Saudi stock exchange between 2023 and 2024, CEO Tom Lewis has said.

The company is the largest provider of emergency medical services in the UAE, and it is listed on the second market of the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange with a market value estimated at 1.528 billion dirhams ($420 million).

It is looking to make Saudi Arabia one of its largest markets in the region, as it will invest 50 million dirhams in the Kingdom this year to provide at least 100 ambulances, Lewis said in an interview with Asharq.

In the past two years, Response Plus has invested 17 million dirhams in Saudi Arabia to provide 33 ambulances.

Topics: Response Plus Medical Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Saudi pharmaceutical company SPIMACO to produce Swiss-firm’s medical treatment amid $64m deal
Business & Economy
Saudi pharmaceutical company SPIMACO to produce Swiss-firm’s medical treatment amid $64m deal

Latest updates

UAE confirms 3,014 new COVID-19 cases
UAE confirms 3,014 new COVID-19 cases
Saudi oil exports and production continue to rise, highest since April 2020: JODI
Saudi oil exports and production continue to rise, highest since April 2020: JODI
Russian central bank proposes banning cryptocurrencies, crypto mining
Russian central bank proposes banning cryptocurrencies, crypto mining
UK police arrest 2 men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking
UK police arrest 2 men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking
Saudi energy ministry signs hydrogen projects with NEOM, TRSDC, other ministries
Saudi energy ministry signs hydrogen projects with NEOM, TRSDC, other ministries

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.