Masdar-Mitrabara collaboration to boost renewable energy market

The Indonesian commercial and industrial segment of the renewable energy market is set to benefit from a joint venture between UAE leading renewable energy firm Masdar and domestic energy group Mitrabara.

The collaboration is to run under Solar Radiance, which builds and maintains high-efficiency commercial solar solutions and utility solar projects.

The aim is to boost the availability of green sources and renewable energy solutions in the country in order to meet carbon footprint reduction goals.

“We believe that Solar Radiance will be able to accelerate the implementation of solar power solutions in Indonesia, especially since it is an abundant resource that is still underutilized,” a statement said, citing Khoirudin, Chief Executive Officer of Mitrabara.

The collaboration also aims to propel energy diversification attempts in the country and tackle climate action in the pursuit of net zero goals.

This comes as both the UAE and Indonesia share similar energy diversification, climate action, and sustainable future objectives.

It also aligns with Indonesia’s objective of generating at least 51 percent of power capacity from green sources by 2030.