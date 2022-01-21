Blinken condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, UAE in call with Saudi FM

RIYADH: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE and reiterated Washington’s support for the Kingdom and Gulf countries in a phonecall with foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
Blinken said the US was committed to helping Saudi Arabia and other Gulf allies defend themselves against threats from Yemen and other places in the region, the State Department said.
“Secretary Blinken reiterated the US commitment to help Gulf partners improve their capabilities to defend against threats from Yemen and elsewhere in the region and underscored the importance of mitigating civilian harm,” spokesman Ned Price said.
Friday’s call came after this week’s attacks on Abu Dhabi in the UAE and continued launches aimed toward Saudi Arabia, claimed by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.
Civilian sites, including Abu Dhabi’s International Airport, were targeted with missiles and drones. At least three civilians were killed, and a handful of others injured in the UAE capital.
“The Secretary condemned the January 17 Houthi attack on both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that struck civilian sites in the UAE, including Abu Dhabi’s international airport, and killed and wounded civilians,” Price said in the statement.