Airbus rejects Qatar Airways’ ‘mischaracterization’ in months-long A350 dispute

RIYADH/DUBAI: Airbus has rejected what it described as Qatar Airways’ “ongoing and public mischaracterization” of the A350 jet defects that could cost the European jet maker millions of dollars in compensation.

“The airworthiness of the aircraft is not affected and the issues do not give any valid basis for the grounding of the aircraft,” a company's spokesperson reiterated in an email to Arab News.

The statements come as the Qatari carrier released images of the scarred exterior of grounded A350 jets, saying they pose “serious and legitimate safety concerns.”

Airbus said it has already “identified the root cause of the issue and provided the necessary guidance to its customers worldwide to ensure they can continue to operate the A350.”

It added it has been working with the European Aviation Safety Agency to address the concerns, even as European regulators agreed the flaws don’t pose any airworthiness issues.

Qatari regulators have grounded around 21 planes since mid-2021 and Qatar Airways has been pressing compensation of up to $700 million.

Last week, the Toulouse-based manufacturer confirmed it had revoked a contract with Qatar Airways to deliver 50 A321s, putting pressure on the airlines as it prepares to open new routes and host the World Cup.