UAE’s Network International appoints SABB's Al-Dahmash as Saudi head

RIYADH: Network International, a Middle East and North Africa digital commerce enabler, has appointed Abdulaziz Al Dahmash as managing director for Saudi Arabia, it said in a statement.

Al Dahmash will be responsible for developing and implementing a comprehensive strategy to drive the company’s business growth and increase digital payments adoption in the Kingdom.

He has previously served as head of digital banking and payments in Saudi British Bank, or SABB and prior to that he contributed to developing the Saudi National Card Payment Network at the Saudi Central Bank.

“As the Kingdom moves towards a less cash environment, it presents a significant opportunity for us to support the nation with its 2030 Vision and the goal of increasing the number of non-cash transactions to 70 percent in 2025,” CEO of the company, Nandan Mer, commented.