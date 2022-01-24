You are here

Revamped launch of Restatex Riyadh Real Estate exhibition set for March 1

Revamped launch of Restatex Riyadh Real Estate exhibition set for March 1
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Revamped launch of Restatex Riyadh Real Estate exhibition set for March 1

Revamped launch of Restatex Riyadh Real Estate exhibition set for March 1
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The largest annual real estate event in Saudi Arabia, the Restatex Riyadh Real Estate exhibition will kick off on March 1 after two years of cancelations caused by COVID-19.

It will be held in the entire area of the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center and will last until March 4, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Participants include major real estate development, housing and financing firms, as well as various other businesses concerned with housing, real estate, and financing affairs in the public and private sectors.

Those taking part are expected to provide solutions and offers for housing, real estate, financing, as well as investment opportunities for visitors.

The launch of the activities of the exhibition comprises a new revamped version for the year 2022.

The new visual identity of the exhibition this year reflects a new approach which tackles growth and innovation to serve the real estate community as a whole.

Topics: Restatex Restatex Riyadh Real Estate real estate

Abu Dhabi Ports establishes marine logistics base at Mugharraq Port

Abu Dhabi Ports establishes marine logistics base at Mugharraq Port
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Ports establishes marine logistics base at Mugharraq Port

Abu Dhabi Ports establishes marine logistics base at Mugharraq Port
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Ports has signed an agreement with its local branch of the Italian energy company Eni to establish a marine logistics base at Mugharraq Port. 

Aligned with the efforts of driving the growth of UAE’s energy sector, the deal supports offshore drilling operations in the heart of Al Dhafra region, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office reported. 

Eni Abu Dhabi will gain access to Mugharraq Port’s ultra-modern infrastructure and its location close to the region’s offshore oil and gas facilities. It will also access liquid mud and bulk plant facilities onsite.

“With enhanced capabilities to serve the GCC’s (Gulf Cooperation Council's) oil and gas market, as well as the recent recognition as an international port facility, Mugharraq Port is now well equipped to meet both the regional and global requirements of the Middle East’s leading energy players,” port director at AD Ports, Mubarak Al Mazrouei, said. 

Recently, Mugharraq Port was recognised as an international port facility and received its official certification from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure of the UAE. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi Ports Mugharraq Port Eni

Oil demand will exceed pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year, Aramco's CEO says

Oil demand will exceed pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year, Aramco’s CEO says
Updated 10 min 6 sec ago
FAHAD ABULJAYDEL

Oil demand will exceed pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year, Aramco’s CEO says

Oil demand will exceed pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year, Aramco’s CEO says
Updated 10 min 6 sec ago
FAHAD ABULJAYDEL

DAMMAM: Oil demand is currently nearing pre-pandemic levels and will beat it by the end of 2022, the CEO of Aramco said in a media brief in Dammam.

Aramco is “optimistic” about demand, which is already improving for some products such as gasoline and diesel. On the other hand, jet fuel is still lingering behind as air travel hasn’t recovered yet completely.

“However, we’re seeing a pick-up in jet fuel and we think [that] very soon we will exceed 2019 in terms of total demand,” Amin H. Nasser said. 

The Dhahran-based company expects more future travelling, which would drive the demand for the airplanes’ fuel.

Nasser also highlighted the lack of investments the sector is experiencing.

“That lack of investment impacted the growth and the maintenance of some existing fields in different countries [...] and without the right investment it would be very difficult to maintain that [projected] growth,” he explained.

As for the opportunities Aramco is considering, Nasser told Arab News that they have recently made oil and gas pipeline deals, but they are currently considering other investments which optimize their portfolio. He refused to disclose them until they are “mature” enough.

In addition, he pointed out that production levels are determined by the government; specifically the Ministry of Energy. These are the result of OPEC and OPEC+ agreements.

When asked if dividends are set to rise following Aramco’s strong performance in the previous quarters, Nasser said that these matters are in the board’s hands and will be reviewed when it meets.

Topics: iktva (In-Kingdom Total Value Add) forum Aramco Oil

ACWA Power launches $417m solar project in Oman

ACWA Power launches $417m solar project in Oman
Updated 23 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power launches $417m solar project in Oman

ACWA Power launches $417m solar project in Oman
Updated 23 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A consortium led by Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power inaugurated Ibri 2, the first solar independent power project under Oman’s national renewable energy programme and connected to the main national grid.

The consortium, consisting of ACWA Power, Gulf Investment Corporation, and Alternative Energy Projects Co., will produce renewable energy over a 15-year period for the Oman Power and Water Procurement Co, according to a statement by the Saudi developer.

The project was developed on a build, own, operate basis, with an investment of $417 million, making it Oman’s largest utility-scale renewable energy project.

It will utilize solar photovoltaic technology to generate 500 MW of renewable power.

Construction was completed in 13 months only "despite disruptions to the supply chain as a result of the pandemic," ACWA Power said.

The project is supporting Oman 2040 Vision, which targets 20 percent of renewable energy production by 2030 and up to 39 percent by 2040.

 

Topics: ACWA Power

Bitcoin drops to six-month low as fears of Ukraine conflict shake markets: Crypto Moves

Bitcoin drops to six-month low as fears of Ukraine conflict shake markets: Crypto Moves
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 34 min 4 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Bitcoin drops to six-month low as fears of Ukraine conflict shake markets: Crypto Moves

Bitcoin drops to six-month low as fears of Ukraine conflict shake markets: Crypto Moves
  • Smaller cryptocurrencies, which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, also slumped
Updated 34 min 4 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Monday, falling by 6.61 percent to $33,440 at 3:55 p.m. Riyadh time.

It is also its lowest since July 23, as it suffered losses from an all-time high of $69,000 last November by 50 percent.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,207, down by 11.44 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other News:

Bitcoin tumbled almost 9 percent on Monday to its lowest in six months as fears of a Russian attack on Ukraine saw riskier assets worldwide extend their sell-off.

The US State Department said on Sunday it was ordering diplomats' family members to leave Ukraine in one of the clearest signs yet that American officials are bracing for an aggressive Russian move in the region.

Fears of conflict pummelled shares across the world while bolstering the dollar and oil.

Nerves over the US Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, starting on Tuesday, added to the mix, with the central bank expected to confirm it will soon start draining the pool of liquidity that has supercharged growth stocks.

Smaller cryptocurrencies, which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, also slumped.

"Bitcoin will face headwinds going back up until the macroeconomic conditions change," said Mark Elenowitz, president of Horizon, a firm that services securities exchanges.

"Generally speaking, when rates are hiked, we could see more sell-offs of seemingly risk-on assets like bitcoin."

US-listed cryptocurrency miners Riot Blockchain, Marathon Digital and Bit Digital slumped between 7.3 percent and 12 percent in premarket trading, while crypto exchange Coinbase Global dropped 7.8 percent.

Warning`

Switzerland’s largest bank, UBS has warned of a crypto winter where prices crash and may not recover for years.

The bank’s analysts, led by James Malcolm recently explained in a note to clients several reasons why cryptocurrency may lose its attractiveness to investors this year.

The UBS analysts detailed that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes are set to reduce the appeal of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin for many investors who see the asset class as a good alternative store of value.

The analysts added that if central banks move to get a handle on inflation, investors may not be holding bitcoin as protection against rising prices.

They noted that government stimulus was a major factor boosting the prices of cryptocurrencies in 2020 and 2021.

The Fed is also expected to raise interest rates several times this year.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recently said that the Federal Reserve might have to raise short-term interest rates more than four times this year.

Goldman Sachs also expects the Fed to raise interest rates four times this year.

“The Fed is going to have to hike many more times than what the market expects,” Wharton’s finance professor Jeremy Siegel said earlier this month.

Topics: economy CRYPTO cryptocurrency bitcoin ether banking assets Gold interest rates

Saudi stocks give up gains as cautious trading kicks in: Closing bell

Saudi stocks give up gains as cautious trading kicks in: Closing bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 46 min 47 sec ago
Salma Wael

Saudi stocks give up gains as cautious trading kicks in: Closing bell

Saudi stocks give up gains as cautious trading kicks in: Closing bell
Updated 46 min 47 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s stock market fell for a second consecutive day on Monday, as cautious trading took over, and investors braced for earnings announcements.

At the closing bell, the main index, TASI, edged down by 0.6 percent to 12,068 points, partially shrugging off gains from the past two weeks.

Similarly, the parallel Nomu market slipped 0.6 percent to close at 25,573 points.

This was propelled by losses in the Kingdom’s largest lender, the Saudi National Bank, which fell 2.5 percent amid trading of around 1.8 million shares.

Al Rajhi Bank and Saudi Telecom Co., better known as stc, also weighed on TASI, as their shares dropped 1.3 and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Arabian Centres Co., known as Almrakez, was up 2.2 percent after topping early morning gains.

Almrakez earlier said it will distribute cash dividends at SR0.75 ($0.2) per share for the first half of the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2021.

A major producer of electrical power in the Kingdom, Saudi Electricity Co., saw a 1.8 percent hike in its share price, followed by utility provider ACWA POWER Co., up 0.6 percent.

Saudi Industrial Export Co. recorded the highest gains, amounting to 2.8 percent, while Nama Chemicals Co. led the losses, down 3.6 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude oil reached $87.8 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI crude oil neared $85 per barrel as of 3:54 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: economy Tadawul Saudi Arabia Saudi stock market TASI nomu-parallel

