Saudi king receives letter from South Sudanese president

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a written message from Salva Kiir Mayardit, president of South Sudan, regarding bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them in all fields, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Monday.
The message was received by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, during a meeting with his South Sudanese counterpart Mayiik Ayii Deng in the capital, Riyadh.
At the beginning of the meeting, Prince Faisal praised the support of the South Sudanese government for the Kingdom’s request to host the Expo 2030 in Riyadh, under the slogan “The era of change: moving our planet toward the future.”
During the meeting, the two sides signed a framework agreement between their governments to develop bilateral relations.
They also discussed ways to strengthen and develop joint relations in various fields, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of common interest.
