Saudi king receives letter from South Sudanese president

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his South Sudanese counterpart Mayiik Ayii Deng in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his South Sudanese counterpart Mayiik Ayii Deng in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his South Sudanese counterpart Mayiik Ayii Deng in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his South Sudanese counterpart Mayiik Ayii Deng in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his South Sudanese counterpart Mayiik Ayii Deng in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his South Sudanese counterpart Mayiik Ayii Deng in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his South Sudanese counterpart Mayiik Ayii Deng in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his South Sudanese counterpart Mayiik Ayii Deng in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi king receives letter from South Sudanese president

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his South Sudanese counterpart Mayiik Ayii Deng in Riyadh. (SPA)
  • The letter delat with ways to support and develop bilateral relations in all fields
  • Saudi and South Sudanese foreign ministers sign a framework agreement to develop ties
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a written message from Salva Kiir Mayardit, president of South Sudan, regarding bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them in all fields, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Monday.
The message was received by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, during a meeting with his South Sudanese counterpart Mayiik Ayii Deng in the capital, Riyadh.
At the beginning of the meeting, Prince Faisal praised the support of the South Sudanese government for the Kingdom’s request to host the Expo 2030 in Riyadh, under the slogan “The era of change: moving our planet toward the future.”
During the meeting, the two sides signed a framework agreement between their governments to develop bilateral relations. 
They also discussed ways to strengthen and develop joint relations in various fields, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of common interest.

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

KSrelief and UN officials discuss humanitarian efforts in Yemen and Syria

KSrelief and UN officials discuss humanitarian efforts in Yemen and Syria
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, met with Khaled Al-Khiari, the UN assistant secretary-general for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, in Riyadh on Monday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the meeting, they discussed matters of common interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs, especially in Yemen, Syria and other Asian countries, and prospects for cooperation between the two sides.
Al-Khiari said that Saudi Arabia is one of the largest contributors in the field of humanitarian work, praising its generous support to the UN in several areas and the projects and programs carried out by KSrelief for needy people around the world.
He added that these efforts were important in supporting development work and other projects in the beneficiary countries. 
Meanwhile, Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, assistant general supervisor for operations and programs at KSrelief, held talks with Philippe Duamelle, representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Yemen, in the Saudi capital.
Al-Baiz reviewed the humanitarian and relief projects implemented by the center in cooperation with UNICEF to contribute to the care of children and women in Yemen and to provide them with various educational, health, nutritional and accommodation services.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation between them to serve the most vulnerable groups in Yemen and improve their living conditions, in light of the current humanitarian crisis.
Duamelle praised the Kingdom’s humanitarian efforts and the important role it plays in partnership with UNICEF, stressing that this partnership has contributed to alleviating the suffering of many affected peoples around the world. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah Khaled Al-Khiari United Nations (UN) Yemen Syria humanitarian aid

Saudi Arabia extends residencies, exit-entry visas

Saudi Arabia extends residencies, exit-entry visas
Updated 24 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia extends residencies, exit-entry visas

Saudi Arabia extends residencies, exit-entry visas
  • The extension, issued by the Minister of Finance, is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to address the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic
  • It will be carried automatically in collaboration with the National Information Center, without the need to visit the passports directorate
Updated 24 January 2022
Arab News

The Saudi Passport authorities started automatically extending the validity of residency permits (Iqama) and exit and re-entry visas without charges until March 31, 2022, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The extension, issued by the Minister of Finance, is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to address the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be carried automatically in collaboration with the National Information Center, without the need to visit the passports directorate or the Kingdom’s missions abroad.

The validity of residency and exit re-entry return visas will be extended for residents who are outside the Kingdom in countries from which travel was suspended due to a COVID-19 outbreak until March 31, except for those who have already received one dose of the vaccine inside the Kingdom before they departed.

The validity of visit visas will also be extended until March 31 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for visitors who are outside the Kingdom in countries from which entry has been suspended due to the virus.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) residency permits (Iqama)

Saudi team wins bronze at international cryptography Olympiad event in Russia

The Olympiad is the only event of its kind in the field of cryptography and sees researchers solving complex mathematical problems for application in the real world. (Screenshot/YouTube)
The Olympiad is the only event of its kind in the field of cryptography and sees researchers solving complex mathematical problems for application in the real world. (Screenshot/YouTube)
Updated 24 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi team wins bronze at international cryptography Olympiad event in Russia

The Olympiad is the only event of its kind in the field of cryptography and sees researchers solving complex mathematical problems for application in the real world. (Screenshot/YouTube)
  • The three-man Saudi team are affiliated with Center of Excellence for Information Security at King Saud University
Updated 24 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia finished third in an international cryptographic Olympiad held in Russia last year after the results were confirmed earlier this week, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Kingdom was the only Arab country participating in the NSUCRYPTO International Cryptographic Olympiad event, which saw 85 teams take part, representing several countries.

The three-man Saudi team, affiliated with the Center of Excellence for Information Security at King Saud University, was Ahmed Al-Harbi, Muhammad Al-Rabiah, and Muhammad Al-Ammar.

The three participants thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his support in the Kingdom’s development of technical excellence, which helps raise the efficiency of national capabilities in the digital sector.

They also expressed their thanks and appreciation to the Saudi Federation for Cyber Security, Programming and Drones, as well as the Tuwaiq Academy for specialized courses in the field of encryption; which played a key role in their team reflected in achieving a bronze medal.

The Olympiad is the only event of its kind in the field of cryptography and sees researchers solving complex mathematical problems for application in the real world. 

Since its first edition in 2014, more than 2,500 participants from more than 50 countries around the world have participated in the Olympiad.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Cryptography Russia

Saudi Arabia reports 4,838 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 4,838 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Updated 24 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 4,838 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 4,838 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 606,130
  • A total of 8,922 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 24 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced two deaths from COVID-19 and 4,838 new infections on Monday.

Of the new cases, 1,511 were recorded in Riyadh, 509 in Jeddah, 198 in Madinah, 189 in Hofuf, 156 in Makkah, 113 in Jazan, 113 in Dammam, and 109 in Abha. Several other cities recorded less than one hundred new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 606,130 after 6,296 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,922 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 55.4 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

King Salman Park Foundation announces start of visitor pavilion construction 

King Salman Park Foundation announces start of visitor pavilion construction 
Updated 24 January 2022
Arab News

King Salman Park Foundation announces start of visitor pavilion construction 

King Salman Park Foundation announces start of visitor pavilion construction 
Updated 24 January 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: The King Salman Park Foundation on Sunday announced the start of the visitor pavilion’s construction.

The 90,000-square meter public space will include a plant nursery, a multi-use hall, meeting rooms, exhibition areas, restaurants, and cafes.

The main auditorium, which can accommodate up to 230 guests with VIP and tiered seating, can be used for events, entertainment shows, and business meetings. Interactive garden exhibits will introduce the park's natural, cultural, and recreational aspects to visitors, while the pavilion will have a large terrace with 360-degree views of the landscape.

The pavilion's design concept is based on Salmani architecture principles, which honor the beauty of traditional materials and showcase them through modern design and construction. The design maximizes the use of natural light during seasonal fluctuations, with an emphasis on sustainability and the environment.

King Salman Park is distinguished by its location in the Saudi capital, which is connected to several major roads as well as the public transport project, which includes Riyadh's train and bus networks, making it easily accessible to the city's residents and visitors.

British architect David Adjaye designed the pavilion. In 2017, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II and won the Royal Gold Medal for Architecture by RIBA in Sept. 2021.

Contracts worth SR3.847 billion ($1.02 billion) were awarded by the foundation to a group of national companies to start implementing parts of the park project.

In addition to infrastructure and preparation works in the Royal Arts Complex, these contracts include site preparation work and the construction of tunnels and bridges.

It also signed an agreement with the Saudi Electricity Company to set up five power stations to supply the park with energy at a capacity of 580 megawatts.

The park will provide a holistic experience that includes a variety of environmental, cultural, sports, artistic, and entertainment options to improve the city’s quality of life, implementing the goal of Saudi Vision 2030 to create a vibrant and healthy society and raise Riyadh’s global ranking among the world's top liveable cities.

Topics: King Salman Park Foundation Saudi Arabia

