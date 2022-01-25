UAE leads Arab countries in anti-corruption league table

RIYADH: The UAE has been ranked the least corrupt Arab country, being placed at 24 out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index, known as CPI, during the year 2021.

Qatar comes next among the least corrupt countries in the Middle East and North Africa, ranking 31 out of the 180 countries, the index showed.

Saudi Arabia has maintained its position compared to last year, ranking at 52 out of the 180 states, with a score of 53 out of 100 — 0 being very clean and 100 being highly corrupted.

The recognition comes at a time of the countries' rapid development, as they pursue their ambitious Vision 2030 national agendas.

Libya, Yemen and Syria were at the bottom of the list as the worst performing countries at global and regional levels, ranking 172, 144 and 178 respectively.

The Corruption Perceptions Index, released by Transparency International, is a global corruption ranking that measures how corrupt each country’s public sector is perceived to be.

The total 180 countries are ranked on the basis of a number of best practice indicators, including international standards linked to business ethics.