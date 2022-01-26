You are here

Oman partners with Virgin Orbit for satellite launch platform 

date 2022-01-26 
Oman partners with Virgin Orbit for satellite launch platform 

Oman partners with Virgin Orbit for satellite launch platform 
RIYADH: Oman-based International Emerging Technologies Co. signed an agreement with the US-based Virgin Orbit to prepare satellite launch platforms in Oman.

Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has supported the agreement to reinforce the Sultanate’s interest in the space science sector and related logistics services, it said in a statement. 

As per the agreement, the establishment of satellites in low Earth orbit will be studied to conduct scientific research, capture high-resolution images of space, and use the latest solutions to digitally analyse data and images collected from orbit.

The partnership will empower local talents and open investment opportunities for universities through academic exchange programs, according to the statement. 

This happens as Oman seeks to accelerate the space industry in the Sultanate. 

Saudi Arabia gaming consumption expected to hit $6.8bn by 2030: BCG report

Saudi Arabia gaming consumption expected to hit $6.8bn by 2030: BCG report
Saudi Arabia gaming consumption expected to hit $6.8bn by 2030: BCG report

Saudi Arabia gaming consumption expected to hit $6.8bn by 2030: BCG report
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is poised to take a leading role in the gaming and Esports industry as consumption is projected to reach $6.8 billion by 2030, up from $959 million in 2020, according to a Boston Consulting Group report.

The report expected an average annual compounded growth rate of 22 percent for the Saudi gaming consumption.

“Despite the Kingdom being a relatively recent entrant to this space, the industry is vibrant and fast-growing, nevertheless,” Povilas Joniskis, a partner at BCG, said.

“Passionate gamers are primarily powering its growth and popularity at present, and it is more than feasible for them to embark on full-time careers and become involved on the international stage,” he added.

Saudi Arabia accommodates 23.5 million gaming enthusiasts, amounting to 67 percent of the national population, the report showed.

Despite the growth potential of the Kingdom, challenges await due to the landscape being in an early development stage compared to other international markets.

The report also revealed that lack of funding to compete full-time, scarcity of local competition, no clear pathway for gamers to become professional, and social stigma associated with choosing a career in gaming and Esports, constitute key barriers to the industry.

Saudi NEOM, Jordan join to run projects across vital sectors

Saudi NEOM, Jordan join to run projects across vital sectors
Saudi NEOM, Jordan join to run projects across vital sectors

Saudi NEOM, Jordan join to run projects across vital sectors
The Saudi Arabian planned city NEOM will cooperate with Jordan to propel the advancement of economically feasible projects across vital sectors, the Jordanian agency Petra reported.

Under the terms of the collaboration, both parties will work side by side to establish projects and partnerships that could potentially benefit both sides across crucial and strategic sectors, especially the energy and water desalination sectors on the Red Sea.

This will follow further research from the concerned ministers and officials of NEOM regarding the scope and economic feasibility of the projects.

Established in 2019 and owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, NEOM corporation aims to develop the relevant area residing northwest of the Kingdom.  

Saudi bourse extends gains as oil rally continues: Closing bell

Saudi bourse extends gains as oil rally continues: Closing bell
Saudi bourse extends gains as oil rally continues: Closing bell

Saudi bourse extends gains as oil rally continues: Closing bell
RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange extended gains today, as investors reacted to a strong rebound in the energy market.

Brent crude oil surpassed $89 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI crude oil rose to $86.2 per barrel as of 3:20 p.m. Saudi time.

At the closing bell, the main index TASI registered gains standing at 0.6 percent, reaching 12,183 points, with Banque Saudi Fransi hitting its highest value since 2008 of SR51 ($13.6).

The parallel market Nomu inched up by 0.5 percent to close at 25,688 points.

Saudi oil giant Aramco awarded a SR268 million contract to Arabian Pipes Co. to provide steel pipes. Shares in the latter added 0.35 percent in response to the transaction, while Aramco gained 0.8 percent.

One of the Kingdom’s largest valued banks, Al Rajhi Bank edged 0.7 higher, and Alinma Bank added 0.4 percent amid trading of almost 9 million shares.

Shares in Saudi Automotive Services Co., known as SASCO, soared nearly 10 percent, leading the gainers.

SASCO had earlier acquired 80 percent of gas station operator NAFT Services Limited Co. for SR1.1 billion.

Advanced Petrochemical recorded gains at 2.9 percent after its board recommended boosting capital to SR2.6 billion in expansion push.

Saudi Research and Media Group, or SRMG, was among the stocks hitting record highs, as its share price soared to SR147.

Shares in telecommunication firm Etihad Atheeb led the fallers, down approximately 10 percent.

FedEx launches its first AI-powered sorting robot in China, echoing industry trends 

FedEx launches its first AI-powered sorting robot in China, echoing industry trends 
FedEx launches its first AI-powered sorting robot in China, echoing industry trends 

FedEx launches its first AI-powered sorting robot in China, echoing industry trends 
RIYADH: US-based FedEx Express launched its first AI-powered sorting robot in collaboration with the robotics solution provider for logistics Dorabot, in China, echoing broader industry trends.

The DoraSorter robot, deployed at the 5,200 square meters FedEx South China eCommerce Shipment Sorting Center, is capable of handling small inbound and outbound packages from eCommerce customers.

It can carry up to 10 kilograms of packages, covering up to 100 destinations simultaneously.

In pursuit of building a smart logistics network, the sorting robot constitutes the company’s latest push in digitizing its operations to handle the growing volumes of e-commerce-related shipments in the region.

This comes as the global warehouse automation market is projected to hit $51 billion by 2030, according to McKinsey&Co., with over 4 million commercial robots to be installed at more than 50,000 warehouses by 2025. 

“With e-commerce taking center stage in the future of retail in our region, the speed with which a parcel can be picked up and delivered to customers’ doorsteps has become a dominant factor in driving the adoption of sorting robots,” president of Asia, Middle East & Africa region, Kawal Preet said. 

“Bringing DoraSorter to China as a pilot program is a natural choice for us given it’s the world’s biggest e-commerce market with an expected valuation of $3.3 trillion by 2025,” she added. 

Founded in 1971, FedEx Express, located in the US, is a multinational conglomerate holding company focused on transportation and e-commerce services. 

 

 

 

Bitcoin and Ether trade higher; IMF urges El Salvador to abolish bitcoin as legal tender: Crypto Moves

Bitcoin and Ether trade higher; IMF urges El Salvador to abolish bitcoin as legal tender: Crypto Moves
Bitcoin and Ether trade higher; IMF urges El Salvador to abolish bitcoin as legal tender: Crypto Moves

Bitcoin and Ether trade higher; IMF urges El Salvador to abolish bitcoin as legal tender: Crypto Moves
RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 4.55 percent to $37,968 at 3:08 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,539, up by 5.19 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other News:

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday called on El Salvador to change course and stop using bitcoin as a legal tender, citing the significant risks posed by the cryptocurrency.

The small Central American nation in September became the first country in the world to embrace the digital coin, allowing consumers to use it in all transactions, alongside the US dollar.

The call by the Washington-based financial organization came as the cryptocurrency dropped in value amid wider volatility on Wall Street in recent days, undoing much of the gains it had made during a record-setting climb in value last year.

The IMF staff had previously called on El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele to reconsider putting bitcoin at the center of his country's finances.

The latest pronouncement used much stronger language and came from the IMF's board, which is composed of representatives of member governments including the United States.

The board's directors “urged the authorities to narrow the scope of the bitcoin law by removing bitcoin's legal tender status,” according to a statement.

In Tuesday's statement from the board, they noted the fund supports the aim of “boosting financial inclusion” which could be advanced using the country's "Chivo” e-wallet, but warned about the high levels of volatility in the cryptocurrency's exchange rate.

Bitcoin's value has shown some correlation with Wall Street equities, but pressure has also come from China's crackdown on the trading and mining of cryptocurrencies, and also the risk of wider regulatory action from the likes of Europe and the United States.

Analysts also say it faces increased competition in 2022 from rival digital assets like ethereum.

Argentina

Binance, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges by volumes traded, has signed a sponsorship agreement with the Argentinian Football Association, allowing the company to become the main sponsor of all the Argentinian football teams on a global scale.

This agreement is the first one the exchange has inked with a worldwide national team, and will last five years, according to Bitcoin.com.

The agreement also seeks to promote the brand with one of the most successful football teams, offering cryptocurrencies to users and fans who may not have been familiar with these technologies.

“Through this agreement, we hope to support Argentine soccer at all levels and introduce Binance, the crypto world and the blockchain to soccer fans across the country and the world,” Maximiliano Hinz, director of Binance Latam said.

The signed partnership also includes the development and launch of a new fan token that will be released in the near future.

However, the Argentinian Soccer Association had already issued a fan token of its own, in partnership with Socios.com, a fan token company.

The release of the new token was criticized by the Socios platform, which issued a press release announcing its stance on this new deal that AFA signed with Binance.

According to sports media, Socios rejected this new deal, made just nine months after they had signed another deal with them that would last three years.

“We will do everything in our power to prevent this and to protect the rights of fans who purchased $ARG Fan Tokens. We are facing a flagrant breach of contract and we will take all the necessary legal measures to guarantee that AFA fulfills the commitments acquired with Socios.com,” Socios.com said.

The first token was launched on June 15 last year, selling more than 400k tokens at that time.

Indonesia

Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority — the Jakarta-based government agency known as OJK which regulates the financial services sector — warned Tuesday that financial companies are not allowed to offer or facilitate the sales of crypto assets.

The warning was conveyed by the chairman of the OJK Board of Commissioners, Wimboh Santoso, on the regulator’s official Instagram account.

“OJK has strictly prohibited financial service institutions from using, marketing, and/or facilitating crypto asset trading,” he said.

The regulator also warned the public when investing in crypto assets.

“Crypto-assets themselves are a type of commodity that has fluctuations in value which can go up and down at any time, so people must understand the risks,” the OJK stated.

 

