Saudi SNAM to produce 10,000 cars by 2023, CEO confirms

Saudi SNAM to produce 10,000 cars by 2023, CEO confirms
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi SNAM to produce 10,000 cars by 2023, CEO confirms

Saudi SNAM to produce 10,000 cars by 2023, CEO confirms
Updated 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The Saudi National Automotive Manufacturing Co., or SNAM, will produce 10,000 cars by 2023, CEO Fahad Al-Duhaish said in an interview.

Also president of the Kingdom's first carmaker, Al-Duhaish confirmed laying the foundation stone for the first car assembly plant in Jubail Industrial City in Saudi Arabia.

The assembly plant along with the testing area will reach 120,000 square meters, he told Al Arabiya.

The production capacity of the plant is set to hit 30,000 cars annually, he said.

This target capacity is anticipated to be achieved within two or three years.

The first production quantities — ranging between 5,000 and 10,000 — are expected to start in the second half of 2023, Al-Duhaish added.

He continued that this initial phase will cost around SR300 million ($79.95 million) and is expected to generate 700 direct jobs.

This comes in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objective of localizing knowledge-based and multi-content industries such as cars that have a high return on the national economy, the Saudi Press agency reported.

Topics: economy Saudi National Automotive Manufacturing Saudi Arabia GCC carmakers auto industry

French construction design firm Clestra Hauserman opens regional HQ in Riyadh

French construction design firm Clestra Hauserman opens regional HQ in Riyadh
Updated 27 January 2022
Zaid Khashogji

French construction design firm Clestra Hauserman opens regional HQ in Riyadh

French construction design firm Clestra Hauserman opens regional HQ in Riyadh
  • Today, the Clestra Hauserman Group has offices in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman
Updated 27 January 2022
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: A French construction and design firm opened its regional headquarters in Riyadh on Tuesday, in a 50-50 partnership deal with Saudi holding company, Zuhair Al-Habib Group.

Known internationally for their eco-friendly partitions, Clestra Hauserman’s decision to open a regional office in the capital city comes one year after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the Riyadh Strategy 2030 plan. 

“Saudi Arabia is our biggest market and as of this year I can say that 80 percent of our business comes from here,” said Farid Habbas, Middle East Director of Clestra Hauserman.

“It was a natural move for the firm that we were happy and ready for. Our firm will now have direct access to the local economy, which will help us gain financial and geographic opportunities,” he told Arab News.

Clestra Hauserman, which had been based in Dubai, joins more than 40 multinational companies that are moving to Riyadh.

The plan includes a policy stating that government and state-backed institutions will no longer sign any contracts with foreign entities from 2024 unless their regional headquarters are based in the Kingdom.

The policy, which paved way for a regional headquarters attraction program, aims to help make “Riyadh one of the ten largest city economies” in the world.

Founded in 1913, the French firm has had a regional presence for more than 40 years, specializing in the manufacture and installation of prefabricated demountable partitions. Its first project in Saudi Arabia was with Aramco in the 1970s and the firm extended its regional presence via the undertaking of airport projects and numerous educational buildings and corporate offices all over the Gulf area.

Today, the Clestra Hauserman Group has offices in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman.

“At Clestra, we develop and design our products from scratch, then completely fit out empty buildings from zero to completion,” Habbas told Arab News. “Our work extends to maintenance and after-sales services for all our clients, where we can be on-site for any adjustments needed within 24 hours.”

Habbas said what makes their products special is their move-and-removability, and likened it to the moveable block system made by Lego — the size of partitions can easily be adjusted by adding or removing panels.

“We’re not just selling a product, we’re selling a solution. We believe that Saudi Arabia is in need of the type of flexibility we can bring with our products and expertise, and not to mention the sustainable aspect of reusing our partitions again and again.”

One of their notable projects is at King Saud University, which has more than 200 kilometers of partitions made by the French firm that have been in use for more than 40 years — which speaks to the durability of the product, the secret of which lies in steel and aluminum.

Habbas added that the firm has plans to open a small factory in the first stage, followed a by a larger one in the second, in addition to carrying out workshops that aims to provide knowledge, expertise and training to employees, a move that should provide many jobs.

Fahad Al-Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City said that by 2030 the regional headquarters program will contribute $18 billion to the local economy and create around 30,000 new jobs.

Since the announcement of the Saudi Vision 2030, as well as plans such as the Riyadh Strategy 2030 and the National Investment Strategy, the metropolis has flourished into a regional hub for businesses, trade and plentiful investment opportunities.

Topics: Clestra Hauserman Riyadh Zuhair Al-Habib Group Saudi-French ties

Abraaj founder fined $135.6m over firm's downfall

Abraaj founder fined $135.6m over firm’s downfall
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Abraaj founder fined $135.6m over firm’s downfall

Abraaj founder fined $135.6m over firm’s downfall
  • Its former chief operating officer, Waqar Siddiqui, was also fined $1.15 million by the authority
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Founder of UAE-based private equity firm Abraaj Group, Arif Naqvi has been fined $135.6 million by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, or DFSA, over his role in the firm’s collapse back in 2019.

Its former chief operating officer, Waqar Siddiqui, was also fined $1.15 million by the authority, Bloomberg reported.

Both Naqvi and Siddique argued against the DFSA’s allegations, referring the decision notices to the Financial Markets Tribunal.

Founded in 2002, Abraaj Group posed as the largest buyout fund in the Middle East and North Africa region until it was fined a record $315 million by Dubai’s financial regulator for manipulating investors and misappropriating their funds, Bloomberg reported back in 2019.abraaj

Topics: Abraaj Dubai

Digitalization key to boosting insurance sector's competitiveness: KPMG Saudi Arabia

Digitalization key to boosting insurance sector’s competitiveness: KPMG Saudi Arabia
Updated 31 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Digitalization key to boosting insurance sector’s competitiveness: KPMG Saudi Arabia

Digitalization key to boosting insurance sector’s competitiveness: KPMG Saudi Arabia
  • The growth in the Kingdom’s insurance sector was led by the automotive and medical sectors
Updated 31 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Digital transformation could be key for insurance companies to remain competitive, a senior KMPG official in Saudi Arabia said, as the sector recorded gains in 2021. 

According to its “The Pulse of the Insurance Sector” report, where 28 Saudi companies were analyzed, written premiums reached SR31.81 billion ($84.79 billion) by the end Q3 last year. 

That was a 7.7 percent increase from the same period in 2020 — a year that ushered in many changes across different consumer industries in the region and beyond. 

“Given the world’s constant changes, it is becoming increasingly important for insurance companies to consider using data analysis, artificial intelligence, and other means of digital transformation to remain competitive,” Uwais Shehab, Head of Financial Services at KPMG Saudi Arabia, said.

The growth in the Kingdom’s insurance sector was led by the automotive and medical sectors, which contributed the most to the gross written premiums, jumping 79 percent and 81 percent respectively. 

Total assets amounted to SR68.03 billion ($1813 billion), while total equity stood at SR18.93 billion; an increase of 5.4 percent and 4.9 percent respectively.

The net profit of the sector decreased by 62.6% compared to the third quarter of 2020, when it reached SR1.438 billion, in the Q3 2021

Topics: KPMG Insurance LEAP2022

US, Canada target rate hikes to curb inflationary pressures

US, Canada target rate hikes to curb inflationary pressures
Updated 34 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

US, Canada target rate hikes to curb inflationary pressures

US, Canada target rate hikes to curb inflationary pressures
Updated 34 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Interest rate hikes should be expected across North America after the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada warned about the need to combat mounting inflationary pressures.

Jerome Powell, head of the US institution, said the organization would do whatever is necessary to put the brakes on consumer prices, according to Bloomberg.

He added that interest rate hikes will be expected in March, and that higher-than-projected rate spikes remain a possibility as well.

Powell pointed out that inflation might remain high for some time, and that it could upwardly move even more, explaining that monetary policy must be ready for all these scenarios.

In December, the inflation rate hit 7 percent in the world’s largest economy, a 40-year high.

North of the US, the Bank of Canada, while maintaining its interest rate at 0.25 percent, is anticipated to introduce an increase soon due to rising inflation.

Inflation is set to hover around 5 percent in the first half of this year, but will drop to 3 percent by the end of 2022, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing the central bank.

Last month, consumer prices rose by 4.8 percent — the highest since 1991 — in the North American country.

Moreover, the euro area is also struggling with record highs inflation, and pressure is piling up on the European Central Bank to act and mitigate these effects.

On the other hand, China trimmed its interest rate for the first time in two years to boost its economy which is grappling with COVID-19.

Topics: interest rates US Federal Reserve Bank of Canada Inflation

WeTransfer owner cancels IPO, citing market volatility

WeTransfer owner cancels IPO, citing market volatility
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 45 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

WeTransfer owner cancels IPO, citing market volatility

WeTransfer owner cancels IPO, citing market volatility
Updated 45 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

The company that owns the WeTransfer file service is canceling its initial public offering, Europe’s first prominent tech offering of the year, it said on Thursday, citing volatile market conditions.


WeRock had planned a Jan. 28 floatation on Amsterdam’s Euronext that would have valued the company at between 629 million and 716 million euros ($714 million-813 million).


The company said in a statement it had made the decision to cancel the listing “despite substantial investor interest.” It will continue “pursuing our strategy and continuing our growth trajectory,” Chief Executive Gordon Willoughby added.


Global stock markets have had a bumpy start to the year, with the EuroStoxx 600 technology index down 6 percent since the company announced its intention to float on Jan. 12.

Following a bumper first half of listings in 2021, deal cancelations and postponements began to be seen toward year-end, with France’s Icade Sante and Switzerland’s Chronext pulling deals in October.


The IPO market closely reflects investors’ appetite for risk and they tend to become more reluctant to commit large chunks of cash to a single company if the broader economic environment is showing signs of strain.


2021 was “an extraordinary year for equity formation globally — dare I say one that is unlikely to be repeated any time soon,” said James Fleming, global co-head of equity capital markets at Citigroup Inc.

Topics: economy IPO Stock Markets European Union EU WeTransfer

