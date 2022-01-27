Dubai-based Oh!Message chatting app raising funds for global expansion

DUBAI: Dubai-based private chatting app Oh!Message is in talks with potential investors for its ongoing seed-funding activity, with the investments expected to finance the start-up’s continuing development and global expansion.
“We have just started the process of raising funding, so no investment yet, but we expect the funding to be $5 million... we have noticed a big interest by investors from the region and worldwide,” Haian Nayouf, Co-Founder and Chief of Communications of Oh Message, told Arab News.
Nayouf, together with fellow UAE-based Arab entrepreneur Mohammed Othman, launched the app on September 2021.
“We have four stages in the pipeline that would add more privacy features, and enhance our business model. Some users requested that the voice message be longer than 10 seconds, so we are currently working on developing this feature, but without ever compromising privacy and deleting the message as soon as users play it,” Nayouf added.
The Oh!Message’s increased privacy-protection feature, where messages are destroyed completely within the application and will not be stored on the app servers after the deleting process, is its main attraction for users of the app.
“We also have something additional to the popular encrypting feature; the channel of passing messages has been encapsulated with another secure layer. Even if the message was decrypted, penetration of this layer would be impossible,” Nayouf said.
The app’s main users come from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and China and recently from Japan, South Korea, India, Pakistan, France and Germany.
“The users’ feedback indicates that the app security and privacy features have really encouraged them to use our application,” Nayouf added.
