Part-Palestinian models Bella, Gigi Hadid star in Versace campaign

DUBAI: Part-Palestinian supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid this week starred in a new Versace campaign, with the power sisters posing alongside Donatella Versace, founder of the Italian luxury fashion house.

The brand chose the US-Dutch sisters, who championed the label’s spring/summer 2022 collection, to represent the family-inspired shoot.

“The Versace SS22 campaign is an exploration of family and belonging in its different forms, sisterhood, community, and an embrace of Donatella Versace’s global Versace family,” read the brand’s caption on Instagram.

Campaign images feature Bella and Gigi wearing latex dresses and suits, as well as skirts in bright red and blue, and black.

In one of the shoots, the models posed with Versace on the floor, wearing black dresses with colorful cut-out tights. The pictures featured classic Versace motifs, such as safety pins and handkerchiefs. To spice up their look, Versace and the two models wore platform heels in pink, black and green.

The catwalk stars also showed off the brand’s La Medusa handbags and minibags.

Versace took to social media to further express her views on the campaign.

“Family is so important to me, which is why I wanted these images to focus on sisterhood,” she wrote to her 7.5 million followers.

“I love this campaign so much that I couldn’t help but join my Versace queens Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid in a shot. Girls, you are inspirational and empowering, and I love you so much.”

Gigi described working with her younger sister on the campaign as “a dream.”

“Being a Versace girl has been one of my greatest honors over the years, but the most valued moments are the ones with you, Donatella Versace,” she said on Instagram.

“If you get to know your heroes, and they’re better than you could have dreamed, remind them. I love you DV and appreciate you so much.”

Bella said on Instagram that the shoot still makes her get “body chills.”

She wrote: “I can’t believe I get to work for one of my biggest idols, side by side my big sister. It’s unbelievable.”

Versace also tapped Colombian singer Maluma, the latest face of the brand who featured in the spring/summer 2022 menswear campaign earlier this month.