Ecuador private pipeline operator suspends pumping crude following burst
The Trans-Andean oil pipeline on the western slope of the Andes, Ecuador. Sutterstock.
Updated 30 January 2022
  • Remedial action includes containing the spilled crude so it cannot contaminate bodies of water, the company said
OCP Ecuador, the operator of Ecuador’s privately held heavy crude pipeline, suspended pumping crude on Saturday as a preventative measure after it ruptured in the Amazon, and began cleaning and repairs.


The burst happened late on Friday in the Piedra Fina zone, an area in Ecuador’s Amazon where regressive erosion caused the OCP pipeline and the state-owned SOTE pipeline to halt pumping in December, forcing the government to declare force majeure over its oil exports and production.


“OCP Ecuador S.A. informs that the pumping of crude oil has been stopped as a preventive measure, and that it will be restarted when the conditions are right,” the company said in a statement.


Remedial action includes containing the spilled crude so it cannot contaminate bodies of water, the company said. Repairs had also begun on the tube, it said.


Regressive erosion has advanced steadily in the area since 2020, threatening pipelines and causing problems for water sources for Ecuador’s largest hydroelectric plant and a highway.


OCP Ecuador said on Friday that the pipeline burst in an area which is not directly exposed to rivers, and that it had controlled the oil flow. However, Indigenous organization CONFENIAE said communities were already being affected.


“The impact of the oil spill has reached the Kichwa community of Panduyaku in the province of Sucumbíos,” CONFENIAE said in a message on Twitter, along with a video showing crude contamination in a river.


Both pipelines burst in 2020 due to the erosion, causing an oil spill in the Coca river and affecting numerous Amazon communities.


Energy Minister Juan Carlos Bermeo said he was keeping an eye on the situation.


OCP Ecuador has employed measures to make sure neither the flow of oil nor the country’s export of crude is affected, it said.

RIYADH: More than 90 percent of Saudi Arabia’s government IT decision-makers agree that the global pandemic has accelerated their digital transformation over the past year, according to a YouGov survey launched today by global technology company SAP in the run-up to LEAP22, the tech forum attracting leaders from around the world on Feb. 1-3, 2022.

“The Kingdom is in a large-scale phase of digital transformation, especially in the public sector, and we are proud to partner with some of the most strategic projects leading with our innovation business software solutions,” said Ahmed Al-Faifi, senior vice president and general manager, Middle East North, SAP.

“Thanks to initiatives such as Saudi Vision 2030, smart cities and among others NEOM and the Red Sea project, the Kingdom is on the path to becoming a technology hub leading with innovations in the cloud.”

In terms of the top three priority areas for Saudi government organizations’ digital investment in 2022 and beyond, 67 percent said human capital management, 61 percent said enterprise resource planning, 56 percent said core solutions, 41 percent said customer experience, 41 percent said predictive analytics, and 34 percent said procurement.

With emerging technologies continuing to develop and mature, many of the Kingdom’s government and public sector organizations are at the forefront of adopting innovative solutions.

Among the top three emerging technologies that the respondents said their organizations will prioritize in 2022 and beyond are: Artificial intelligence and machine learning (77 percent), the Internet of Things (65 percent), cloud (51 percent), predictive analytics (38 percent), robotic process automation (36 percent), and blockchain (35 percent).

“The Kingdom’s national strategy for data and AI is already seeing a ripple effect, with 77 percent of government IT decision-makers prioritizing artificial intelligence and machine learning for the next year to optimize operations, talent development and citizen experiences,” said Al-Faifi.

“As Saudi Arabia begins to emerge from the pandemic, it is playing an important role in creating a platform for diversified entrepreneurship in emerging sectors. With SAP’s knowledge exchange programs, the youth skills and talent are constantly developing, creating a new generation of leaders.”

Saudi TASI edges higher mirroring rise in oil prices: Closing bell

Saudi TASI edges higher mirroring rise in oil prices: Closing bell
Getty Images
Updated 30 January 2022
Salma Wael

Saudi TASI edges higher mirroring rise in oil prices: Closing bell

Saudi TASI edges higher mirroring rise in oil prices: Closing bell
Updated 30 January 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index, TASI, started the trading week higher in line with rising oil prices, which recorded their sixth weekly gain on Friday, amid concerns over tight supplies.

Brent crude oil exceeded $90 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI crude oil rose to $86.8 per barrel.

TASI edged up by 0.66 percent, to 12,259 points, and the parallel Nomu market was down 0.65 percent, to 25,492 points.

In response to higher oil prices, energy stocks were up as Tadawul kicked off the trading week. Petro Rabigh added 0.9 percent, followed by oil giant Aramco, up 0.7 percent.
Saudi Industrial Export Co. topped the gainers, as it saw a 10 percent surge in its share price.

In the financial sector, Al Rajhi Bank and Alinma Bank gained 0.14 and 2.3 percent, respectively, amid trading of over 16.7 million shares in the latter.

As they announced their earnings results for the year 2021, Saudi Arabia’s largest food chain, Herfy Food Service Co., and petrochemical firm SABIC Agri-Nutrients were both down approximately 3 percent.

Herfy Food Service had earlier reported a threefold hike in its estimated annual profit for 2021, and SABIC Agri-Nutrients saw a fourfold jump in profits hitting SR5.23 billion ($1.2 billion).

Shares in Saudi Automotive Services Co., known as SASCO, held onto their winning streak as they soared 5.76 percent.

Kuwaiti National Industries to increase in its capital by 35%

Kuwaiti National Industries to increase in its capital by 35%
Getty Images
Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

Kuwaiti National Industries to increase in its capital by 35%

Kuwaiti National Industries to increase in its capital by 35%
Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH:  The Board of Directors of Kuwait’s National Industries Co., also known as KPSC, approved a 35 percent increase in the company's capital, from SR1 billion ($4 billion) to SR2 billion.

Total of 524.7 million new shares at 100 fils each will be issued, plus another 100 fils to cover the issue premium, Boursa Kuwait announced on Sunday.

The National Industries Co. is a subsidiary of National Industries Group Holding SAK that manufactures and markets building materials and infrastructure products.

Egypt ‘spent billions’ on lake restoration: minister

Egypt ‘spent billions’ on lake restoration: minister
Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

Egypt ‘spent billions’ on lake restoration: minister

Egypt ‘spent billions’ on lake restoration: minister
  • The country has seen a dramatic fall in fish production in recent years due to overfishing, unsustainable fishing techniques, pollution, and habitat degradation
Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Egyptian government has spent billions in restoring polluted lakes, which has impacted fish farming in the north African country, a minister said. 

Al-Sayed El-Qosair, Egyptian Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, said the project has a “powerful” impact, especially as the fisheries sector has greatly contributed to bridging the food gap in the most populous Arab country. 

According to a recent study published by the Egyptian Journal of Aquatic Life and Fisheries, the country has seen a dramatic fall in fish production in recent years due to overfishing, unsustainable fishing techniques, pollution, and habitat degradation. 

Many major lakes in Egypt have been affected by these problems, including Qarun, one of the oldest freshwater lakes in the country. 

Speaking at the SIMEC event in Riyadh, El-Qosair talked about the government’s efforts to protect its agricultural resources, including establishing a dedicated research center that has over 30 operating institutes under it. 

There are also specialized colleges in the field of fish wealth within Egyptian universities, the minister added. 

Egyptian e-payments firm Fawry scoops $700m in non-cash transactions during 2021

Egyptian e-payments firm Fawry scoops $700m in non-cash transactions during 2021
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

Egyptian e-payments firm Fawry scoops $700m in non-cash transactions during 2021

Egyptian e-payments firm Fawry scoops $700m in non-cash transactions during 2021
  • 'Fawry Accept' services provide advanced and flexible payment solutions across more than 600 platforms
Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Fawry, the Egyptian e-payment gateway, generated around 11 billion Egyptian pounds ($700 million) in non-cash transactions during 2021 as moves away from cash pick up pace in the North African country. 

The success was recorded through the firm's comprehensive solutions package ‘Fawry Accept’ and its sub-services, including acceptance-enabled point of sale or POS terminals and electronic payment through Fawry’s internet portal.

Fawry’s POS devices, currently used by 150,000 retailers, accounted for 6 billion Egyptian pounds of the total amount generated, having jumped 232 percent on an annual basis, the company said in a bourse statement.

Transactions executed through the online gateway soared by 400 percent to hit nearly 5 billion Egyptian pounds in 2021, it added.

'Fawry Accept' services provide advanced and flexible payment solutions across more than 600 platforms — such as Jumia, Uber, and Netflix — and a variety of payment methods in cooperation with banks.

“Digital payments are extremely important, given their role in promoting financial technology, as a key element to drive economic development,” Fawry’s chief executive officer, Ashraf Sabry, said, stressing the importance of the move to a cashless society.  

Founded in 2008 and valued at almost $1.2 billion, Fawry offers electronic payment solutions in Egypt with the aim of facilitating end users’ payment experience.

