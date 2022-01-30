Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade hits $51bn in 11 months: SCAD report

RIYADH: The value of non-oil foreign trade passing through Abu Dhabi ports has increased almost 3 percent in the 11 months to November period in 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, amounting to a total of 190 billion dirhams ($51.7 billion).

The data was published by the Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi known as SCAD in its report titled Non-Oil Foreign Merchandise Trade Through the Ports of Abu Dhabi, Emirates News Agency reported.

The emirate’s non-oil trade is divided between 84 billion dirhams of imports and 71 billion dirhams of non-oil exports, indicating a 5.4 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

During November 2021, the value of foreign trade through Abu Dhabi’s ports amounted to over 20 billion dirhams, up from 17 billion dirhams during the same month in 2020.

Saudi Arabia has topped Abu Dhabi’s non-oil merchandise trade partners, with trade exchange amounting to around 5 billion dirhams. The US followed with 1.4 billion dirhams and China came next with 1.14 billion dirhams worth.