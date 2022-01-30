Dubai leads Arab region with $4.35bn FDI

RIYADH: During the first 9 months of 2021, Dubai ranked first in the Arab world and third globally in attracting foreign direct investment with projects with an accumulated worth of 16 billion dirhams ($4.35 billion), Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohamed said in a tweet.

This comes as the city continues to consolidate its global position as a leading investment destination, according to the Crown Prince.

The number of investment projects in the city reached 378.

The total declared value of foreign investment capital in Dubai amounted to 15.9 billion dirhams.

The city was ranked third globally in terms of capital payments for new investment.

Dubai also secured third place worldwide in terms of the number of new investments.

“We are proud of our distinguished relationship with all partners from the private sector from around the world and we continue to work to create new opportunities for all,” the Crown Prince emphasized.