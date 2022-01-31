What We Are Eating Today: ROKA

You are here

  • Finish with a tropical dessert containing matcha ice cream and exotic fruits, or Japanese cheesecake, almond cake and green tea ice cream
ROKA brings the modern Japanese robatayaki concept — grilling over hot charcoal — to the Saudi capital.
The restaurant, located in the heart of the luxury Tahliah Gate development in Riyadh, features a Japanese-inspired interior with a robata counter made of wood.
Diners enjoy watching their food cooked over hot charcoal, a Japanese method of cooking similar to barbecue.
Choose a seasonal tasting menu or the premium tasting menu, with dishes such as tuna tartare with Oscietra caviar and yellowtail sashimi with yuzu-truffle dressing, wasabi ponzu dressing, and black cod marinated in yuzu miso — a classic dish in Japanese culture.
Finish with a tropical dessert containing matcha ice cream and exotic fruits, or Japanese cheesecake, almond cake and green tea ice cream.
JEDDAH: More than 1,000 people from across Saudi Arabia flocked to Juman Park in King Abdullah Economic City on Saturday to take part in the country's first yoga festival.

The event was organized by the Saudi Yoga Committee, with the participation of people aged between 10 and 60 delving into a variety of activities, yoga styles, and the art of mindfulness.

It began with yoga classes on the lawn. Murali Krishnan led the adults, while Sara Alamoudi led the children.

Festival participants had the chance to practice yoga, watch different performances, and enjoy demonstrations by yoga studios and learn about the services they provided.

There were more than eight hours of classes on offer during the one-day event from Saudi and international yoga masters, and lectures.

The day was filled with positive energy and acceptance, with many people choosing to sit and relax in the shade where mats, pillows, and rugs were available.

The president of the Saudi Yoga Committee, Nouf bint Muhammad Al-Maroui, said she was overwhelmed by the number of visitors and the energetic, positive response.

She said yoga had become an increasingly widespread therapy deployed to maintain wellness and alleviate a range of health problems and ailments.

In her address to visitors, she said that Saudi Arabia was witnessing a remarkable development in all sectors and also in the quality of life due to great support from the government.

“The festival was a great success and I am happy that not only Saudis welcomed but also embraced our thoughts on yoga, which was the sole purpose of the event,” she told Arab News. “We want to promote yoga to families and encourage it in the country. We want Saudis to start their day with yoga, which does not take more than 20 minutes a day, which anyone can easily spare.”

People’s reactions to the event were also positive.

“What a great festival!” 38-year-old Sara Al-Madani commented. “So well laid out and organized, with excellent instructors! (I) praise everyone, including all who attended this great day. I look forward to next year!”

Pediatrician Uday Qurashi, who began his yoga journey purely for fitness purposes during lockdown, expressed his delight with the festival. “I am so happy to see this happening here in Saudi Arabia. It is so nice to hear that yoga has been established in the Kingdom.”

Jana Masoudi described the festival as “an excellent opportunity to explore ourselves” through venues that offered healthy, alternative, and mindful “not to mention fun” events. “Thank you for this. So much gratitude!”

Certified yoga instructor and owner of Zen Zone studio Samah Dyab said: “I am super excited to participate in this festival, which is being held for the first time in our country. Nowadays, the attraction of yoga is booming and, as a trainer, I see many people practicing yoga. I am so happy with the awareness that’s happening now among Saudis.”

Nada Shaalan, 27, raved about the setting, instructors, and facilities. “All was ideal for a treat of a yoga experience. They thought of everything. It was easy, wonderful, and diverse. It was a very relaxing day for me and my friends,” she said.

With Saudi Arabia’s Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Sport recognizing yoga as a sports activity for health benefits, the discipline is fast gaining popularity in the country.

Aside from its physical benefits, one of the best motivations for taking up yoga is that it helps a person to control stress, which is known to have harmful effects on the body and mind.

 

RAFHA: For many locals, winters in Saudi Arabia mean venturing out with family and friends to camp in the wilderness. The National Center for Vegetation and Combating Deserticification has marked 63 sites in various parts of the Kingdom, with space for more than 30,000 campsites for government agencies and individuals.  
To make any trip memorable in the Kingdom, one needs good weather, good company and good food. Food is an important part of the country’s heritage and highlights its culture and traditions.
Authentic Saudi food consists of a lot of rice, milk and its by-products, meat and flat breads. With simple ingredients and fewer spices, Saudi cuisine boasts a richness of flavor. Due to the simple nature of the food, locals enjoy cooking a host of traditional dishes from their region on their excursions. While some use modern cooking techniques, others prefer traditional cooking methods.

Two of the most popular dishes that people enjoy cooking — and eating — on these excursions are “kabsa” and “jamriya.”
“Kabsa,” a staple main course, is widely popular not only in the Kingdom but also in the Gulf and abroad. “Kabsa” is made of rice, meat or chicken and a mixture of simple spices that give the dish a distinct smell and flavor. It comes with a side of tomato and coriander sauce, and a yoghurt and tahini (sesame) dip.
“Jamriya,” a popular dish from the northern region of Tabuk, is made of flour, water and salt. It is kneaded, rolled out into circular shapes and then left to dry for about 10 minutes before being placed on top of hot coals for several minutes. Raw, chopped onions are sprinkled over this then butter and milk is poured over it.
“Cooking in the wilderness has a different flavor, especially in winter and spring,” said Tami Hawas, a teacher. However, the location has to be right. If rain is expected, Hawas looks for medium-altitude areas in the sand dunes, otherwise he and his friends find a spot in the valleys where they can cook and enjoy the view of the water.
“I like to eat “kabsa,” “hamisa,” “raghfan” and “jamriya” on these trips,” he said.
Hawas prefers to prepare his own “hamisa,” which is primarily made of meat seasoned with animal fat or vegetable oil and onion slices. He also enjoys cooking “raghfan,” which is made up of equal portions of wheat and white flour. In an earthen pot kept on firewood, Hawas seasons the flour with salt, adds milk and olive oil or ghee, and lets it cook on a low flame.
Anifa and Al-Anoud, two sisters from the small village of Aewej in northern Saudi Arabia, celebrated the visit of their older sister, Moneefa, who was visiting with her husband and children from Riyadh, by going camping.
Anifa did the initial preparation at home by slicing onions and chopping tomatoes and other vegetables to save time.
“I want to be ready when we arrive at the camp for cooking, and enjoying, while gorging on dates and sweets and drinking coffee and tea,” said Anifa, adding that Al-Anoud loves to make big batches of “jamriya” during such trips. Moneefa said that they also enjoy cooking “marqooq” in a big pot on firewood. “Marqooq,” another popular dish from Najd, is made with meat, pumpkin, ghee, nigella seeds and peppers.
When Faleh Al-Ramadan, a government employee, and his colleagues go hiking and camping for a few days, they make sure they have all cooking equipment and ingredients such as rice, local sheep meat, vegetables and rice spice before embarking on their trip.
Al-Ramadan’s colleague, Saad Alqasoomi, said that the meat of small camel was used to cook “madghotat al-lahm,” which is very popular on wilderness trips. “The meat is cooked inside a closed pot with vegetables and spices. It tastes very delicious.”

MAKKAH: An ambitious scheme encouraging eating establishments to provide Braille menus for visually impaired customers has been launched by a Saudi volunteer organization.
The initiative, led by a team from the volunteer administration at Al-Ahyaa Centers Association in Makkah, aims to promote the tactile writing system in restaurants and cafes throughout the Kingdom.
Instigated as part of World Braille Day celebrations, organizers expect a similar national eatery ordering project for the deaf and people with speaking difficulties to be served up in the near future.
Maha Al-Sharif, head of the Rouh Makkah volunteer team, said the idea came about after she witnessed a visually impaired person having each item on a restaurant’s food and drinks menu read out to them.

Her volunteer team, established seven months ago, is looking to promote the Braille service nationally.
Alaa Al-Tuairaqi, who is visually impaired, said: “For the first time in my life, I will hopefully be able to order without suffering. It is a wonderful, outside-the-box idea that has been well-received by visually impaired individuals. The initiative will help spare them from some of the life problems they experience daily.”
He pointed out that visually impaired people often felt embarrassed having to ask for menus to be described to them, especially in busy outlets.
Associate team leader, Nourah Al-Maliki, noted that the integration of groups, such as the visually impaired, into Saudi society was an important aspect of the Vision 2030 reform plan.
During the launch of the initiative, attended by a number of visually impaired individuals and their families, a hot and cold drinks menu written in Braille was made available for the first time at Cafe Atrab, in Makkah.
The team’s public relations officer, Fatima Al-Otaibi, congratulated the volunteers on their work, along with visually impaired Sami Al-Zahrani, who drew up the new menu.
Cafe Atrab owner, Manal Al-Maalawi, thanked the Rouh Makkah team for launching the scheme, adding that her establishment had been honored to officially sponsor the voluntary initiative and be the first cafe to jointly implement the idea.
She said: “This is volunteer work and national duty. We welcome at any time our visually impaired sisters and brothers who will have a 50 percent discount on drinks for life.
“We also welcome any voluntary initiative or idea that serves the community, especially the special groups who are dear to our hearts.”

DUBAI: Just like fashion and beauty, skincare also has its yearly trends. 

To learn more about the forecast for 2022, Arab News sat down with Ryan Saddik, general manager for the Middle East and North Africa region at the Swedish beauty company Foreo. 

The expert said that the first trend that consumers are going for this year is clean beauty.

Ryan Saddik is the general manager for the Middle East and North Africa region at the Swedish beauty company Foreo. (Supplied)

“Consumers are very aware of what they are putting on their skin and are looking for products with less chemicals and more clean ingredients,” he said. 

He also believes that beauty lovers are stepping away from the multi-step skincare practices and are opting for “personalized routines,” adding that consumers are starting to become more conscious of the labels they opt for and the ingredients in their skincare products.

Over the past few years, beauty-focused technology has been garnering the attention of beauty gurus, including US-Iraqi entrepreneur and blogger Huda Kattan and part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik. The social media stars have previously shared snaps of themselves using light therapy treatments that are said to make the skin look smoother and fuller, for example. 

“Consumers are looking into smarter tech-beauty gadgets that will enable them to keep up with their skincare treatments, all in the comfort of their own homes,” said Saddik. “Technology-infused skincare, LED lights and micro currents are no longer as niche as they used to be — and Saudi Arabia sees more people dabbling in beauty tech.”

Foreo recently launched a new beauty tool called BEAR — a microcurrent facelift device that is available in the Kingdom. 

According to Saddik, the device is “the world’s first FDA-cleared medical microcurrent tool with an anti-shock system, which makes it the safest microcurrent device available.

“With Saudi Arabia being one of the key markets for us, it’s important to be available and on-hand to customers at all times,” Saddik said. “A facial workout with the much-loved microcurrent technology is one of the things in beauty that is for sure getting more and more attention.”

PARIS: Including peanuts in children’s diets early in life could help stave off allergies against the legume, which can be fatal and affect swathes of youngsters globally, according to a new study Friday.
Researchers found that introducing peanut products to babies and infants, and gradually increasing exposure, led to greater tolerance for the common allergen.
The peer-reviewed study, published in The Lancet, involved 146 peanut-allergic children aged between zero and three over two-and-a-half years.
Of the group, 96 were given peanut protein powder every day, with the dose increasing progressively to the equivalent of six peanuts. The other children received a placebo of oat flour.
Twenty of the children who received peanut powder showed allergy remission, meaning no allergic reaction occurred six months after the therapy ended.
One child in the placebo group showed remission.
Six months after the treatment, the children in remission could tolerate a dose equivalent to 16 peanuts.
An additional 20 children who received peanut powder were considered ‘desensitised’, meaning they had a higher allergic threshold but were not considered in remission.
These children could tolerate a dose equivalent to between six and 12 peanuts six months after the treatment ended.
The youngest children in the study experienced remission the most often, and the best results were in those under 12 months.
“Very early interventions may provide the best opportunity to achieve remission,” said co-author Stacie Jones.
Peanut allergies affect two percent of children in Western countries, according to the study, and can last a lifetime.
Affected children must avoid eating peanuts and have self-injectable adrenaline available to fight allergic shocks, which can be fatal if they are accidentally exposed.
Exposure can even occur when a child hugs someone who has just consumed peanuts.
“There are no treatment options, resulting in a considerable burden on allergic children and their caregivers to avoid accidental exposure,” said co-author Wesley Burks.
“In severe cases, this can restrict peanut-allergic children’s freedoms, particularly when it comes to navigating daycare or schools and public spaces where access to a safe diet is in jeopardy,” he added.
Previous studies have produced similar results but the length of the latest studies makes it unique.
Although it provided important results, it may not reflect the behavior of the children’s bodies in real-world conditions.
The study was conducted under close medical supervision, and adrenaline injections were administered on 21 children during the trial.

