Government deposits in the Saudi monetary system see biggest monthly fall in 6 years

Government deposits in the Saudi monetary system see biggest monthly fall in 6 years
Updated 17 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin

Updated 17 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin

MOSCOW: Government deposits in the Saudi monetary system fell by SR74.7 billion ($19.9 billion) in December 2021 from previous month, its biggest monthly fall in six years, Saudi Central Bank data showed.

At the same time, the government's current account at the central bank saw a fall of SR90.3 billion, which is also the biggest monthly decrease since October 2014.

Demand deposits at the Saudi commercial banks and their foreign liabilities, on the other hand, rose by SR31.1 billion and SR24.7 billion ($6.6 billion) respectively, for a total of SR57.8 billion.

Saudi central bank's total assets in December fell by SR44.3 billion to SR1.85 trillion.

The central bank's total assets fell by 2.3 percent from SR1.89 trillion in November, according to data published on bank's website late on Jan. 30.

Central Bank’s total assets fell as its deposits with banks abroad decreased by SR32.6 billion while investments in foreign securities also decreased over the same period.

Data released by the bank also known as SAMA showed its net foreign assets decreased by SR33.8 billion ($9 billion) in November. 

Saudi December money supply sees biggest monthly increase since May 2020

Updated 46 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin

Updated 46 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin

MOSCOW: Saudi Arabian money supply grew by SR35 billion ($9.3 billion), recording its highest montly gain since May 2020, accroding to central bank data.

On a monthly basis, the Saudi M3 monetary aggregate, in which demand deposits account for roughly 60 percent and time and savings deposits make up another 20 percent, increased by SR34.9 billion, or 1.5 percent from November.

 Growth was driven mostly by the increases in demand and time and savings deposits which grew in month by SR22.3 billion and SR18.8 billion respectively, showed the data posted on the website of the bank known as SAMA.

In December M3 monetary aggregate grew by SR159.6 billion from the same month a year ago to SR2.31 trillion.

M3 monetary aggregate increased by 7.4 percent from SR2.15 trillion in December last year.

Over the same period the share of demand deposits in total M3 money supply fell slightly to 58.9 percent while the respective share of time and savings deposits edged up a little to 21.5 percent.

This resulted from a faster rate of growth in time and savings deposits which increased 3.95 percent from November compared to 1.67 percent growth in demand deposits.

Strong investor interest in latest Saudi IPOs, CMA nods new listing

Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Some of the Kingdom’s latest initial public offerings have received bids that exceeded the offered shares during the book-building period, amid plans to debut on the Saudi stock exchange.

Dammam-based Gas Arabian Services set its final offer price at SR90 ($24) per share as it aims to list on the parallel market Nomu, according to a bourse filing.

The book-building for qualified investors was finalized with a coverage of 47.58 times the total shares offered during the period, which ended on Jan. 27.

FALCOM Financial Services, in its capacity as the book-runner of the offer, will finalize the required procedures with the Saudi Exchange to determine the final listing date.

Scientific and Medical Equipment House, or SMEH, which seeks to list on the main index TASI, has also announced its final offer price at SR52 – the top end of the proposed range.

The participating entities' book-building was led by Alistithmar Capital, which announced that the offering was covered approximately 65 times.

As for individual investors’ subscription, it will start on Jan. 31 and run through Feb. 3, with a maximum of 600,000 shares eligible for subscription, representing 10 percent of the total offer.

The decision to list came as the company aims to strengthen its position in the Kingdom’s operations, maintenance, and healthcare sector, SMEH’s chairman, Basel bin Saud Al Arifi, said in a statement earlier this month.

Further to the wave of IPOs in the Kingdom, the Saudi stock market regulator, or CMA, has approved the listing of Saudi Part Center Co.'s shares on Nomu.

Established in 1988, Riyadh’s Saudi Part Center is a subsidiary of AlKhorayef Group, operating under the machinery systems division.

Sadr Logistics Co. purchases land worth $7m

Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Sadr Logistics Co. has purchased a plot of land in the Industrial Gate City of Riyadh for a total of SR27 million ($7.2 million), under the supervision of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones.

Warehousing facilities to provide warehousing services to customers will be built on the land to further increase the revenues and profits that are earned through the logistics sector.

Established in 1994, Sadr Logistics specializes in manufacturing metal shelving systems, storage, handling, racking, automation, and processing solutions for various industries throughout the world.

Dubai leads Arab region with $4.35bn FDI

Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: During the first 9 months of 2021, Dubai ranked first in the Arab world and third globally in attracting foreign direct investment with projects with an accumulated worth of 16 billion dirhams ($4.35 billion), Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohamed said in a tweet.

This comes as the city continues to consolidate its global position as a leading investment destination, according to the Crown Prince.

The number of investment projects in the city reached 378.

The total declared value of foreign investment capital in Dubai amounted to 15.9 billion dirhams.

The city was ranked third globally in terms of capital payments for new investment.

Dubai also secured third place worldwide in terms of the number of new investments.

“We are proud of our distinguished relationship with all partners from the private sector from around the world and we continue to work to create new opportunities for all,” the Crown Prince emphasized.

KSA's 'accelerating' digital shift sparks investment overhaul

Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

  • Survey reveals ripple effect as IT decision-makers focus on emerging technologies
  • 77 percent to invest in AI/machine learning and predictive analytics in 2022 and beyond
Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 90 percent of Saudi Arabia’s government IT decision-makers agree that the global pandemic has accelerated their digital transformation over the past year, according to a YouGov survey launched today by global technology company SAP in the run-up to LEAP22, the tech forum attracting leaders from around the world on Feb. 1-3, 2022.

“The Kingdom is in a large-scale phase of digital transformation, especially in the public sector, and we are proud to partner with some of the most strategic projects leading with our innovation business software solutions,” said Ahmed Al-Faifi, senior vice president and general manager, Middle East North, SAP.

“Thanks to initiatives such as Saudi Vision 2030, smart cities and among others NEOM and the Red Sea project, the Kingdom is on the path to becoming a technology hub leading with innovations in the cloud.”

In terms of the top three priority areas for Saudi government organizations’ digital investment in 2022 and beyond, 67 percent said human capital management, 61 percent said enterprise resource planning, 56 percent said core solutions, 41 percent said customer experience, 41 percent said predictive analytics, and 34 percent said procurement.

With emerging technologies continuing to develop and mature, many of the Kingdom’s government and public sector organizations are at the forefront of adopting innovative solutions.

Among the top three emerging technologies that the respondents said their organizations will prioritize in 2022 and beyond are: Artificial intelligence and machine learning (77 percent), the Internet of Things (65 percent), cloud (51 percent), predictive analytics (38 percent), robotic process automation (36 percent), and blockchain (35 percent).

“The Kingdom’s national strategy for data and AI is already seeing a ripple effect, with 77 percent of government IT decision-makers prioritizing artificial intelligence and machine learning for the next year to optimize operations, talent development and citizen experiences,” said Al-Faifi.

“As Saudi Arabia begins to emerge from the pandemic, it is playing an important role in creating a platform for diversified entrepreneurship in emerging sectors. With SAP’s knowledge exchange programs, the youth skills and talent are constantly developing, creating a new generation of leaders.”

