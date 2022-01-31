Arabian Centers unit to establish $14.7m microlender

You are here

(Supplied)
  • The new unit will leverage the latest technology to offer microfinance solutions and products across 23 centers in 11 Saudi cities
RIYADH: A unit owned by Saudi retail operator Arabian Centres is establishing a digital consumer microfinance company.

According to a bourse filing, FAS Labs Limited Co. has obtained preliminary approval from the central bank to create the SR55 million ($14.65 million) company called FAS Finance. 

The new unit will leverage the latest technology to offer microfinance solutions and products across 23 centers in 11 Saudi cities, parent company Arabian Centers said. 

It can only start providing financial services once full incorporation is complete, the operator added.  

The Shariah-compliant company will be fully owned by FAS Labs and regulated by the Finance Companies Control Law and its implementing regulations.

The move comes as Arabian Centres aims diversify its income sources and enhance profitability.

FAS Labs, equally owned by Arabian Centres and Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair, has been recently established to manage joint digital projects for the retail giants.

Shell begins trading under simpler, single-line share structure

Shell begins trading under simpler, single-line share structure
  • Its London-listed shares were up nearly 1 percent in early trade
Shell began trading with a single line of shares on Monday after the British oil major confirmed the assimilation of its A and B shares over the weekend as part of plans to simplify its two-tier structure.


The group, which ditched “Royal Dutch” from its name earlier this month after moving its headquarters to Britain from the Netherlands, said its shares would start their dealings on the Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.


“The assimilation has not altered the total number of shares held by any shareholder or ADSs (American Depositary Shares) held by any ADS holder,” Shell said in its statement.


Its London-listed shares were up nearly 1 percent in early trade.


The oil company had floated plans of a simpler share structure in November and relocated its head office to London from The Hague, pushed away by Dutch taxes and climate pressure faced in court as the energy giant shifts from oil and gas.


Shell, which held its first board meeting in London on Dec. 31, introduced the two-class share structure in 2005 after a previous corporate overhaul.

Ryanair slashes losses but omicron hit winter bookings

Ryanair slashes losses but omicron hit winter bookings
  • Its net loss guidance stayed at between 250 million and 450 million euros
Ryanair slashed losses in the final quarter of 2021 but the emergence of the omicron variant cut into the normally busy winter holiday travel season, the no-frills airline said Monday.


Chief executive Michael O’Leary said the reporting period started well, with strong bookings as there was “less confusion” about the British government’s “absurd ‘traffic light system’” to rank Covid risks from countries.
Britain is a key market for the airline based in neighboring Ireland and which flies throughout Europe.


Bookings continued to improve in November but “the sudden emergence of the omicron variant” and “the media hysteria it generated” forced European governments to reimpose travel restrictions toward the end of the quarter, O’Leary said.


The measures in the runup to Christmas “significantly weakened peak” Christmas and New Year bookings and fares, he said.


Net losses stood at 96 million euros ($107 million) in the company’s third quarter, a third of the figure for the same period in 2020.


Ryanair said its full-year traffic forecast was unchanged at “just under 100 million passengers.”


Its net loss guidance stayed at between 250 million and 450 million euros.


“This outturn is hugely sensitive to any further positive or negative Covid news flow and so we would caution all shareholders to expect further Covid disruptions,” O’Leary warned.


The UK government in December reimposed stricter travel rules — including mandatory pre-arrival tests and self-isolation until travelers had tested negative — after a surge in cases due to omicron.


However, the travel measures are being eased, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson argued they were having a “limited impact” while imposing “significant costs” on the industry.


The government will scrap compulsory Covid tests from February 11 for fully jabbed arrivals and quarantine for unvaccinated travelers.


Currently, fully vaccinated arrivals are required to take a lateral flow test within two days, while those not jabbed must self-isolate for 10 days and take several tests before and after travel.


British rival EasyJet last week said it had slashed losses by half in the final three months of 2021.

Germany to axe energy bills levy amid costs increase: NRG matters

Germany to axe energy bills levy amid costs increase: NRG matters
RIYADH: There is a rocky road ahead for the energy sector in Europe due to political instability and soaring energy costs. In contrast, a promising future is on the horizon for Asia as investments continue to flow in.

Looking at the bigger picture:

  • Germany will get rid of a levy on electricity bills used to finance the expansion of renewables, known as EEG surcharge, in the second half of 2022 to alleviate the pain of rising energy prices on households, Reuters reported.
  •  The head of NATO has advised Europe to diversify its energy supplies, Reuters reported. This comes as the UK has cautioned that Russia — the continent’s largest supplier — might cut flows amid Ukraine invasion.
  • Global demand for natural gas is expected to grow by only 0.9 percent this year as opposed to the 4.7 percent experienced last year, Bloomberg reported citing, the International Energy Agency. This forecast has been made as the energy crisis in Europe is forcing consumers in the continent to opt for coal to curb the rallying energy costs, thus reducing the demand for natural gas in the process.

Through a micro lens: 

  • American alternative investment management corporation Blackstone Inc. has raised $11 billion worth of capital to acquire firms residing in Asia as part of its second private equity fund for the region, Bloomberg reported. The investment tackles various industries in the continent such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, and many more.

 

TASI nears 15-year high; oil at multi-year peak on tight supply: Opening bell

TASI nears 15-year high; oil at multi-year peak on tight supply: Opening bell
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index started the trading day slightly higher as earnings announcements continued to kick in and the energy market rose for another day amid concerns over tight supplies.

As of 10:30 a.m. Saudi time, TASI was up 0.2 percent to 12,282 points, nearing a 15-year record high, while the parallel market Nomu edged 0.12 percent lower to reach 25,462 points.

In energy trading, Brent crude oil rose to over a seven-year peak of $91.3 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI crude oil neared $88 per barrel.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank inched up by 0.3 percent, and Alinma Bank was up 1 percent amid trading of almost 2.2 million shares.

Oil giant Aramco also recorded slight gains as the trading session kicked off, further contributing to the rise.

Shares in Saudi retailers Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair and Arabian Centres were up 1.1 and 0.44 percent, respectively.

Both companies had earlier announced that their subsidiary, FAB Labs, will establish a SR55 million ($14.65 million) microfinance unit.

Information technology firm Arab Sea Information Systems led the fallers in early trading, down 0.5 percent.

Oil hovers near 7-year highs, headed for best month since Feb 2021

Oil hovers near 7-year highs, headed for best month since Feb 2021
  • They were headed for about 17 percent gains this month, the most since February 2021
Oil rose more than 1 percent on Monday to the near 7-year highs hit in the previous session, while supply concerns and political tension in Eastern Europe and the Middle East put prices on track for their biggest monthly gain in almost a year.


Brent crude rose $1.28, or 1.4 percent, to $91.31 a barrel at 0721 GMT, after adding 69 cents on Friday.

The front-month contract for March delivery expires later in the day.


The most-active Brent contract, for April delivery, was trading at $89.62, up $1.1 or 1.2 percent.


US West Texas Intermediate crude added $1.14, or 1.3 percent, to $87.96 a barrel, having gained 21 cents on Friday.


The benchmarks recorded their highest levels since October 2014 on Friday, $91.70 and $88.84, respectively, and their sixth straight weekly gain.

They were headed for about 17 percent gains this month, the most since February 2021.


“Underlying anxiety about global supply shortages, coupled with ongoing geopolitical risks, have caused the market to start the week on a strong note,” said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co. Ltd.


“With an expectation that OPEC+ will keep the existing policy of gradual increase of production, oil prices will likely stay on a bullish sentiment this week,” he said, predicting Brent to remain above $90 and WTI to head toward $90.


Major producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, have raised their output target each month since August by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) as they unwind record production cuts made in 2020.


But they have failed to meet their production targets as some members have struggled with capacity constraints.


At its Feb. 2 meeting, OPEC+ is likely to stick with a planned rise in its oil output target for March, several OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

OVERHEATING


Oil prices are showing signs of overheating as traders anticipate a severe shortage of petroleum this year, Reuters columnist John Kemp said, noting that inventories were already low and there was little global spare capacity to raise production in the short term.


According to ANZ Research, with the market in deficit and inventories low, “supply constraints will likely induce a sizeable risk premium” as travel picks up after coronavirus curbs.


“Traffic in Europe is rebounding as the omicron case numbers decline. In the US, gasoline demand is only 4 percent below 2019 levels, which is a better outcome than expected in November,” it said in a note.


Tensions between Russia and the West have also underpinned crude prices. Russia, the world’s second-largest oil producer, and the West have been at loggerheads over Ukraine, fanning fears that energy supplies to Europe could be disrupted.


The head of NATO said on Sunday that Europe needed to diversify its energy supplies as Britain warned it was “highly likely” that Russia was looking to invade Ukraine.


The market is on alert over the Middle East situation too after the United Arab Emirates said it had intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi as the Gulf state hosted Israel’s President Isaac Herzog in a first such visit.


Meanwhile, more than 1,400 US flights were canceled on Sunday after northeastern states were walloped a day earlier by a deadly winter storm that prompted several states to declare emergencies. 

