Spain’s Mecalux eyes $2.2bn valuation in April IPO, Cinco Dias says

Spanish storage management company Mecalux is planning to list its shares in Madrid in an operation that would value the whole company at 2 billion euros ($2.23 billion), newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Monday, citing unidentified financial sources.



Shareholders of privately held Mecalux, which was previously publicly held until 2010, would float about 30 percent of the company’s shares in April, Cinco Dias reported.



Companies offering and organizing storage have become a crucial part of global supply chains with the boom in e-commerce.

Mecalux operates in several countries in Europe and Latin America and in the US.



A Mecalux spokesperson didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.



Santander, BBVA, Caixabank, BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs are advising Mecalux, Cinco Dias said.



Caixabank declined to comment. The other banks did not respond to requests for comment.