World's largest sovereign wealth fund chief cautions low returns amid lingering inflation

World’s largest sovereign wealth fund chief cautions low returns amid lingering inflation
Nicolai Tangen (Getty)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

World’s largest sovereign wealth fund chief cautions low returns amid lingering inflation

World’s largest sovereign wealth fund chief cautions low returns amid lingering inflation
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The head of the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund has warned that rising inflation will hit investors’ returns for years.

Nicolai Tangen, CEO of Norway’s $1.3 trillion oil fund, believes that increased prices across a number of sectors are here to stay, even when the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic fades.

His comments come as consumer inflation prices in large industrial economies are running at their highest level for over 20 years, with the US seeing price growth hit 7 percent in December as opposed to the 0.1 percent experienced in May 2020.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Tangen said: “We will have much tougher times ahead . . . with extremely low interest rates and a very high stock market, and with increasing — and in some places, accelerating — inflation, we could see a long period of time with low returns.”

Global investment management firm, AQR Capital Management projected that a typical portfolio of 60 percent stocks and 40 percent bonds will generate returns of just 2 percent annually over the next few years as opposed to the average 5 percent received over the past 10 years or so.

That said, despite recording a 14.5 percent increase in terms of returns last year, the oil fund might hit low returns soon.

 

 

Topics: Inflation Norway wealth fund

Spain's Mecalux eyes $2.2bn valuation in April IPO, Cinco Dias says

Spain’s Mecalux eyes $2.2bn valuation in April IPO, Cinco Dias says
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Spain’s Mecalux eyes $2.2bn valuation in April IPO, Cinco Dias says

Spain’s Mecalux eyes $2.2bn valuation in April IPO, Cinco Dias says
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Spanish storage management company Mecalux is planning to list its shares in Madrid in an operation that would value the whole company at 2 billion euros ($2.23 billion), newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Monday, citing unidentified financial sources.


Shareholders of privately held Mecalux, which was previously publicly held until 2010, would float about 30 percent of the company’s shares in April, Cinco Dias reported.


Companies offering and organizing storage have become a crucial part of global supply chains with the boom in e-commerce.

Mecalux operates in several countries in Europe and Latin America and in the US.


A Mecalux spokesperson didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.


Santander, BBVA, Caixabank, BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs are advising Mecalux, Cinco Dias said.


Caixabank declined to comment. The other banks did not respond to requests for comment.

Topics: economy Spain IPO Europe

US Blackstone raises $11bn for second Asia fund round

US Blackstone raises $11bn for second Asia fund round
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 6 min 16 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

US Blackstone raises $11bn for second Asia fund round

US Blackstone raises $11bn for second Asia fund round
Updated 6 min 16 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: American alternative investment management corporation Blackstone Inc. has raised $11 billion worth of capital to acquire firms residing in Asia as part of its second private equity fund for the region.

This figure represents a 300 percent increase when compared to the first pool of investments raised back in 2018, Bloomberg reported. 

This comes despite inflation risks and geopolitical tensions.

Unlike the first funding round which was heavily India focused, the second round will cover a combination of investments across Asia-Pacific, Bloomberg reported, citing Amit Dixit, the Asia head of private equity.

Enticed by steady returns, geographical diversification, and a focus on environment and social governance, roughly all investors who participated in the first funding round joined the second one as well.

The investment will tackle various industries across Asia such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, healthcare, artificial intelligence, and many more.

Headquartered in New York, Blackstone has invested an accumulated $20 billion in the continent since 2018.

Topics: economy blackstone Investment Asia

Arabian Centers unit to establish $14.7m microlender

Arabian Centers unit to establish $14.7m microlender
Updated 14 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Arabian Centers unit to establish $14.7m microlender

Arabian Centers unit to establish $14.7m microlender
  • The new unit will leverage the latest technology to offer microfinance solutions and products across 23 centers in 11 Saudi cities
Updated 14 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A unit owned by Saudi retail operator Arabian Centres is establishing a digital consumer microfinance company.

According to a bourse filing, FAS Labs Limited Co. has obtained preliminary approval from the central bank to create the SR55 million ($14.65 million) company called FAS Finance. 

The new unit will leverage the latest technology to offer microfinance solutions and products across 23 centers in 11 Saudi cities, parent company Arabian Centers said. 

It can only start providing financial services once full incorporation is complete, the operator added.  

The Shariah-compliant company will be fully owned by FAS Labs and regulated by the Finance Companies Control Law and its implementing regulations.

The move comes as Arabian Centres aims diversify its income sources and enhance profitability.

FAS Labs, equally owned by Arabian Centres and Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair, has been recently established to manage joint digital projects for the retail giants.

Topics: Arabian Centers Finance

Shell begins trading under simpler, single-line share structure

Shell begins trading under simpler, single-line share structure
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 33 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

Shell begins trading under simpler, single-line share structure

Shell begins trading under simpler, single-line share structure
  • Its London-listed shares were up nearly 1 percent in early trade
Updated 33 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

Shell began trading with a single line of shares on Monday after the British oil major confirmed the assimilation of its A and B shares over the weekend as part of plans to simplify its two-tier structure.


The group, which ditched “Royal Dutch” from its name earlier this month after moving its headquarters to Britain from the Netherlands, said its shares would start their dealings on the Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.


“The assimilation has not altered the total number of shares held by any shareholder or ADSs (American Depositary Shares) held by any ADS holder,” Shell said in its statement.


Its London-listed shares were up nearly 1 percent in early trade.


The oil company had floated plans of a simpler share structure in November and relocated its head office to London from The Hague, pushed away by Dutch taxes and climate pressure faced in court as the energy giant shifts from oil and gas.


Shell, which held its first board meeting in London on Dec. 31, introduced the two-class share structure in 2005 after a previous corporate overhaul.

Topics: ecxonomy Oil Shell United Kingdom OPEC

Ryanair slashes losses but omicron hit winter bookings

Ryanair slashes losses but omicron hit winter bookings
Getty Images
Updated 57 min 12 sec ago
AFP

Ryanair slashes losses but omicron hit winter bookings

Ryanair slashes losses but omicron hit winter bookings
  • Its net loss guidance stayed at between 250 million and 450 million euros
Updated 57 min 12 sec ago
AFP

Ryanair slashed losses in the final quarter of 2021 but the emergence of the omicron variant cut into the normally busy winter holiday travel season, the no-frills airline said Monday.


Chief executive Michael O’Leary said the reporting period started well, with strong bookings as there was “less confusion” about the British government’s “absurd ‘traffic light system’” to rank Covid risks from countries.
Britain is a key market for the airline based in neighboring Ireland and which flies throughout Europe.


Bookings continued to improve in November but “the sudden emergence of the omicron variant” and “the media hysteria it generated” forced European governments to reimpose travel restrictions toward the end of the quarter, O’Leary said.


The measures in the runup to Christmas “significantly weakened peak” Christmas and New Year bookings and fares, he said.


Net losses stood at 96 million euros ($107 million) in the company’s third quarter, a third of the figure for the same period in 2020.


Ryanair said its full-year traffic forecast was unchanged at “just under 100 million passengers.”


Its net loss guidance stayed at between 250 million and 450 million euros.


“This outturn is hugely sensitive to any further positive or negative Covid news flow and so we would caution all shareholders to expect further Covid disruptions,” O’Leary warned.


The UK government in December reimposed stricter travel rules — including mandatory pre-arrival tests and self-isolation until travelers had tested negative — after a surge in cases due to omicron.


However, the travel measures are being eased, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson argued they were having a “limited impact” while imposing “significant costs” on the industry.


The government will scrap compulsory Covid tests from February 11 for fully jabbed arrivals and quarantine for unvaccinated travelers.


Currently, fully vaccinated arrivals are required to take a lateral flow test within two days, while those not jabbed must self-isolate for 10 days and take several tests before and after travel.


British rival EasyJet last week said it had slashed losses by half in the final three months of 2021.

Topics: economy aviation Ryanair airline industry omicron variant earnings

