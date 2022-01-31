You are here

'We can't underestimate Japan's strength': Saudi coach Renard ahead of World Cup qualifier

‘We can’t underestimate Japan’s strength’: Saudi coach Renard ahead of World Cup qualifier
Saudi Arabia national team coach Herve Renard has vowed not to underestimate Japan. (FILE/AFP)
Khaldon Azhari

‘We can’t underestimate Japan’s strength’: Saudi coach Renard ahead of World Cup qualifier

‘We can’t underestimate Japan’s strength’: Saudi coach Renard ahead of World Cup qualifier
  • Win for Saudi team would secure qualification for 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: Saudi Arabia national team coach Herve Renard has vowed not to underestimate Japan when the nations clash in Tuesday night’s crucial World Cup qualifier in Saitama, despite the home side’s occasional troubles during the campaign.

Saudi Arabia leads qualifying Group B for this year’s World Cup in Qatar with 19 points from seven games, four points ahead of Japan and five ahead of Australia. Oman lies fourth with seven points, while China with five points are unlikely to qualify even for a play-off in third spot, and Vietnam are out of the running with no points. Only the top two can qualify automatically.

A win for the Saudis will secure a spot at Qatar 2022 with two matches left to play.

Saudi Arabia beat Japan 1-0 in their previous encounter in October, a result that put Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu under considerable pressure. But Renard pointed out that Japan should not be taken lightly.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday in Tokyo, Renard said: “Japan ranks second in Asia in the FIFA rankings, and we have great respect for them. Japan is a very strong team, and it made the knockout tournament at the 2018 World Cup. The current situation may not reflect Japan’s true power. With that in mind, we must prepare for tomorrow’s game. It’s going to be a big game.”

On the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has recently hit Japan hard, he added: “Fortunately, there is no problem with the team. We’ve taken great precautions to protect ourselves against infection. The coronavirus problem is not only in Tokyo, but everywhere in the world.

“We are very lucky to be able to play in such a situation, especially this important game. It’s a shame that we can’t see anything in Tokyo this time, but we’d like to come back when things get better.”

Meanwhile, Moriyasu, who has been criticized after a poor qualifying campaign, predicted his team would face considerable “pressure” from their Saudi rivals.

He said: “I think Saudi Arabia is a very aggressive team that can put pressure on us. They defend solidly and have good variety in attack, so we have to try and outplay them in this area.

“Saudi Arabia’s players are highly capable, and they are good individually and in link-up play, so we have to be aware of that.”

Saudi Arabia take giant step towards 2022 World Cup with tense win over Oman

Saudi sports federation set for 2nd annual lifestyle conference in Riyadh

Saudi sports federation set for 2nd annual lifestyle conference in Riyadh
Arab News

Saudi sports federation set for 2nd annual lifestyle conference in Riyadh

Saudi sports federation set for 2nd annual lifestyle conference in Riyadh
  • Industry experts to host talks, workshops, activations, workout classes at ‘State of Wellness’ gathering from Feb. 10-11
Arab News

The Saudi Sports for All Federation is to host a two-day wellness conference in Riyadh focused on the importance of exercise, creativity, and mental wellbeing.

The Lifestyle Enhancement Conference, due to take place at the King Abdullah Financial District from Feb. 10 to 11, will build on the inaugural event in 2019 and be centered around the theme, “The State of Wellness.”

Based on the main pillars of food and nutrition, exercise, injury prevention, and mind-body connection, industry experts will give a series of talks, alongside workshops, activations, and workout classes, all structured to provide a comprehensive healthy living guide to every member of society, no matter their age, gender, background, or ability.

Discussions will also take place about the key trends, new technologies, and consumer shifts shaping the industry. As well as promoting active lifestyles and driving conversations about health and fitness, several sessions will emphasize the importance of a healthy state of mind and its impact on people’s overall wellbeing.

SFA president, Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud, said: “We are excited to stage the Lifestyle Enhancement Conference in Riyadh this February, and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone from all walks of life to the event.

“This year, we are taking the approach of holistic health and wellness; all around healthy living will be part of the agenda through our program of discussions, workshops, and on-ground activations.

“More people across Saudi are enjoying an increasingly active lifestyle, helping to improve the nation’s wellbeing, both in body and mind. This conference not only honors this tremendous effort, but it also helps to build even greater momentum; giving individuals, communities, and organizations even more information, guidance, and motivation to live an active and healthy life,” he added.

Admission to the event will be free of charge, with registration taking place online at www.lec-ksa.com. To ensure inclusivity, translators will be available during the gathering.

Gulf Cooperation Council consumers have become increasingly more health-conscious, according to a 2020 report by market research company Frost and Sullivan. It forecast that Saudi Arabia and the UAE health and wellness market would reach $14.56 billion by the end of the year, at a compound annual growth rate of 10.9 percent.

The growth has been driven by organizations such as the SFA, which has led people to develop and maintain active lifestyles wherever they are on their fitness journey.

With support from the Saudi Ministry of Sport and a raft of local and international partners, the federation has been mandated by Vision 2030’s Quality of Life program to increase the proportion of people in the Kingdom exercising at least once a week to 40 percent by 2030. To do so, it has launched a series of programs, initiatives, and events to inspire and motivate people throughout the country to live fitter, healthier lives.

Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar big winners at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar big winners at WWE Royal Rumble 2022
Arab News

Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar big winners at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar big winners at WWE Royal Rumble 2022
  • Bobby Lashley took advantage of Lesnar’s busy evening to reclaim WWE Championship as 2 heavyweights went head-to-head
Arab News

Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar have emerged as the big winners from Sunday night’s Royal Rumble as 30 names from across the female and male rosters took to the ring at The Dome in St Louis, Missouri.

A shock return for one of the biggest names in the world of sport saw Rousey claim victory after landing the final strike to Charlotte Flair and cap off her return to WWE.

With other title belts on the line on the night, Bobby Lashley took advantage of Lesnar’s busy evening — and a surprise attack from Roman Reigns — to reclaim the WWE Championship as the two heavyweights went blow for blow in a monumental evening.

Despite his small victory in seeing rival Lesnar lose his title, it was a mixed night for Reigns as he was earlier disqualified from his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch retained her Raw Women’s Championship following a gutsy battle with challenger Doudrop, as The Man continued her rule at the top of the Raw roster.

The family drama between Edge and his partner Beth Phoenix against The Miz and Maryse was finally put to bed as The Grit Couple defeated their rivals following a well-timed Glam Slam.

Saudi Arabia seek win over Japan that will confirm qualification to 2022 World Cup finals

Saudi Arabia seek win over Japan that will confirm qualification to 2022 World Cup finals
Abdulelah Batobarh

Saudi Arabia seek win over Japan that will confirm qualification to 2022 World Cup finals

Saudi Arabia seek win over Japan that will confirm qualification to 2022 World Cup finals
  • Three points at Saitama Stadium on Tuesday will leave Australia, Japan and Oman fighting over Group B’s automatic and play-off spots for Qatar 2022
Abdulelah Batobarh

JEDDAH: For Saudi Arabia, qualification to the 2022 World Cup finals edges ever so closer. A win over Japan at Saitama Stadium tomorrow, in fact, will confirm a sixth appearance at football’s biggest stage and a second in a row.

Billed as the toughest group out of the two in Asia, Group B of the Asian World Cup qualifiers continues to provide intrigue as it heads into its final three rounds of fixtures.

Thursday’s matches saw no change in the standings for the four top teams, as Saudi Arabia continued leading the group with its 1-0 victory over Oman who stayed in fourth place — whereas second-placed Japan recorded a 2-0 win over China and third-placed Australia easily dispatched Vietnam 4-0.

The results mean Saudi Arabia sit comfortably atop of the group with a four-point gap over Japan who they face in their next outing. A win for the Green Falcons would ensure progression, while other outcomes could go a long way to deciding who joins Iran as the second Asian team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Saudi Arabia managing to grind out a narrow victory against a resilient Omani team has meant that they relieved some of the pressure heading into Tuesday’s fixture, as they guaranteed that regardless of the outcome, Japan would unable to leapfrog them in the table on the day.

On the other hand, Japan who keep having to look over their shoulder as Australia sit one point away from them in the table, could be out of the guaranteed qualifying spots if they fail to outdo Australia’s result on Tuesday. Japan will look to use their home advantage to even the score with Saudi Arabia who they lost to three months ago in Jeddah.

The last few outings between the two sides have been tight affairs, four matches split with two wins a piece with all matches ending with a one goal difference.

The clear losers of last Thursday’s round of matches were Oman, who despite a promising display could not convert their chances against Saudi, failing to close the gap on third-placed Australia who, as things stand, hold the playoff spot in Group B. Currently seven points adrift of third place, Oman have dug themselves into a hole that may prove too deep to climb out off.

Oman face Australia on Tuesday in a crucial match with nothing but a win needed to keep their hopes alive. If they fail to win then the gap will increase to 10 points and they will mathematically be ruled out of the race for third. Whoever finishes third faces a tough path to the World Cup, having to participate in a play-off against whoever finishes third in Group A of the Asian Qualifiers. The winner of that play-off will eventually play a decider against a South American team who is yet to be determined as they too are playing out their remaining fixtures.

Australia will look to avoid this route as a win over Oman will allow the country to control its fate going into the last two rounds of fixtures where they will face Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Tuesday’s fixtures will go a long way in determining who will finish in the top three spots of Group B, and in what order.

A victory for Saudi Arabia will confirm their position as one of Asia’s footballing giants.

The recent resurgence in the national team — having qualified for France 2018 — correlates with the resurgence of Saudi club football as Al-Hilal have won two of the last three editions of the AFC Champions League. Australia and Japan, meanwhile, will continue their quest for automatic qualification whereas Oman look to stay in contention for third.

John Duerden

5 things we learned from Egypt’s 2-1 win over Morocco in Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals

5 things we learned from Egypt’s 2-1 win over Morocco in Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals
  • Mohamed Salah finally hits the heights with a goal and an assist to put the Pharaohs within two wins of glory
John Duerden

 

Egypt overcame Morocco 2-1 in an incident-filled Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal that went to extra time and now face a last-four clash with hosts Cameroon. Here are five things that Arab News learnt.

1. Salah came alive and made the difference

In the end Mohamed Salah, who had been quiet in the previous games, made the difference with a goal and a top-class assist to help grab the win. It was quite a turnaround.

The sight in the first half of Salah, the team’s best player and one of the best finishers in world football, taking the set pieces was a depressing one. It brought back memories  of Harry Kane taking the corners during England’s doomed Euro 2016 campaign. 

And, then, there was Salah, early in the second half, pouncing on a loose ball inside the six-yard box, and given far too much space, levelling for Egypt. It was a reminder of his poaching qualities.

In extra time, the Liverpool star was released down the right and found himself in a one-on-one situation with Nayef Aguerd — and there was only going to be one winner. Salah skipped into the area, found Trezeguet at the far post, and the Aston Villa man made no mistake.

 

2. Ziyech may be back soon

Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic is a fiery character who does things his way. In truth, the tournament was a disappointment for Morocco. This is a team that had what it takes to go all the way. While they eased through the group stage and came from behind to beat Malawi in the second round, it was not a memorable campaign, and the football was more functional than flowing.

Halilhodzic’s decision to leave out Hakim Ziyech, citing a supposed lack of commitment, was a huge call. As we have said before, the success of the call depended on whether Morocco went all the way, or close to it. But with the Atlas Lions crashing out in a narrow defeat to Egypt, the absence of Ziyech will be seen as huge.

World Cup qualification ends in March, and it may well be that Halilhodzic is shown the door sooner rather than later. If so, we may see Ziyech in his national team’s colors before long. 

 

3. It was the start Egypt did not want but the neutrals did

With Achraf Hakimi in great form, the nerves in the Egyptian defense were obvious when he began to run down the right side. That was evident inside the first few minutes when the Paris Saint-Germain star was brought down by Ayman Ashraf. The referee did not give the penalty initially, but there was little doubt after watching the replay that it was a spot kick.

For the neutral, it was a welcome development, with the theory that an early goal would force Egypt to come out and play more. Yet those who expected an open game were disappointed, at least in the first half. The run from Hakimi was the only moment of genuine class in the early exchange, and neither side able to build momentum or produce any fluidity. Egypt slowly started to get the upper hand, however.

 

4. Egypt deserved the win against a disappointing Morocco

That early goal seemed to suck the energy out of Morocco and, following the penalty, they struggled to create clear chances and became more concerned about protecting what they had rather than trying to go for more.

Being behind changed Egypt and they came out for the start of the second half in a very different mood. The energy and approach were on a higher level as the seven-time champions started troubling the Moroccan defense, who were sitting too deep and asking for trouble. When the equalizer arrived after 53 minutes, it did not come as a surprise. 

Morocco slowly got back into the match, but their performance was summed up by their free kick in the final seconds of extra time. It was on the right side, just outside the penalty area, and the goalkeeper had come up in that familiar act of desperation. Yet instead of launching the ball into the area, there was an inexplicable pass back, a loss of possession and an Egyptian break on an open goal that somehow did not result in a third goal. 

 

5. Despite goalkeeping issues, Egypt have the defense to go all the way

With just two goals conceded in 510 minutes of football, Egypt have the defense to take them to the final and beyond. If Carlos Queiroz knows anything, he knows how to organize a backline.

The potential spanner in the works is a big one, however, as the team is going through goalkeepers at an alarming rate and have a number of other injuries, too.

The usual number one, Mohamed El Shenawy, had to go off in the win over Ivory Coast and replacement Mohamed Abou Gabal, also known as Gabaski, came in and pulled off a great save in the shootout.

Then the number two got injured, though not before he pulled off another great save to push a header on to the bar, and had to go off against Morocco late in the game.

In came the third choice, Mohamed Sobhy, to make his first-ever international appearance. Goalkeepers help win titles and if Sobhy starts on Thursday, Cameroon are going to look forward to testing him.

Majed Al-Sorour hails Saudi International's 'immense impact' on Kingdom's golfing growth

Majed Al-Sorour hails Saudi International’s ‘immense impact’ on Kingdom’s golfing growth
EUAN REEDIE

Majed Al-Sorour hails Saudi International’s ‘immense impact’ on Kingdom’s golfing growth

Majed Al-Sorour hails Saudi International’s ‘immense impact’ on Kingdom’s golfing growth
  • Golf Saudi CEO and Saudi Golf Federation deputy chairman says the star-studded event’s Asian Tour inclusion is vital to its future success
EUAN REEDIE

LONDON: The Golf Saudi CEO and Saudi Golf Federation Deputy Chairman Majed Al-Sorour looks ahead excitedly to the fourth annual tournament in an exclusive Q and A with Arab News

The PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers returns to the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club at King Abdullah Economic City on Feb. 3-6, after growing each year since the inaugural event back in 2019. What will make this year different?

This is now our fourth event and, following three hugely successful hostings as part of the European Tour, the 2022 PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers will be the tournament’s first as an official event on the Asian Tour. This comes following the recent announcement of a 10-year partnership between the Asian Tour and the PIF Saudi International powered by Softbank Investment Advisers — an incredibly exciting new dawn for the tournament that will see us welcome not only the best golfers from across Europe and North America, but now Asia too, cementing a field of 126 truly world-class golfers. 

Why were the Saudi International organizers so keen to partner with the Asian Tour?

It has been fantastic to welcome so many of the world’s biggest names to our event since 2019, and we have been pleased with how the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers has progressed in the past three years. Our new partnership with the Asian Tour will be vital to the tournament’s future success due to the undeniable importance and potential of Asia’s position in world golf.

Players, sponsors, and fans will benefit from this relationship in a variety of ways. For the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers, the partnership has allowed us to once again elevate our field and tournament prize money, which rises from $3.5 million to $5 million. Most importantly, we are looking forward to collaborating with major circuits to help create a more inclusive game for all qualified professional golfers alongside passionate individuals who are eager to learn more about golf, as we do see this as a promising first step in that direction.

One of the main goals of the Saudi International is to inspire more Saudis into taking up golf. As we head into the fourth event, how has the game grown in the Kingdom over the past four years?

That is absolutely the goal of not only the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers, but also the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF — and our Aramco Team Series events — too. And it is safe to say that the impact of these events has been immense on golf in Saudi Arabia. We have seen consistent year-on-year growth in the number of men, women and children playing golf within the Kingdom, including more than 1,200 female golfers who have signed up to learn to play in just the last year alone, following the launch of Golf Saudi’s Ladies First Club free golf initiative.

We see our major tournaments as huge moments of inspiration for the people of Saudi Arabia, but we also see them inspired by the work being done on the ground level year-round by the likes of Golf Saudi’s Mass Participation Program, which ahead of the 2022 PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers has been visiting schools Kingdom-wide as part of a trophy tour to further excite the next generation of Saudi golfers. These youngsters don’t have to look far for inspiration, with the likes of Othman Almulla — Saudi Arabia’s first professional golfer — plus Faisal Salhab, recent winner of both the Saudi Open and Pan Arab Championship in Egypt, and Saud Al-Sharif, who won the Jordan Open last year — our two shining light amateurs, who have both won big amateur events recently, including the Saudi Open — doing our country proud on an international stage.

Together, these all help us pursue our own targets under the wider ambition of Vision 2030, including having 3.5 million Saudis try golf for the first time by then; cementing 29,000 new regular Saudi golfers; engaging 135,000 children actively with golf; certifying 900 new physical educators to deliver our schools’ golf program in 320 different schools; and creating 2,300 jobs within Saudi Arabia’s golf industry.

In 2020, directly following the second Saudi International, Golf Saudi hosted the Golf Saudi Summit, a major corporate event that attracted international companies such as the GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf, Atlas Turf and the Club Managers Association of Europe, who have since developed programs that contribute to the development of golf in Saudi.

This year’s Saudi International will boast its strongest field to date. What do you think attracts the majority of these world-class players to the tournament in Jeddah?

The future we are building here is focused on the next generation. Many of these global superstars find that an easy concept to get on board with and throw their weight behind supporting. These world-class golfers participate in the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers as a means of helping the game grow in new territories, like here in the Kingdom, as they are passionate about the game’s future. They also know the many benefits that come from playing golf and seek to inspire the younger generation to become more involved in a sport that provides so many physical and mental benefits — and is a game you can play for life.

It’s no secret that a number of the highest-ranked tour pros coming to play the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers are paid an appearance fee — just as they are at many other tour events around the world — and being elite athletes, they thrive off playing against the best in the world. We have one of the strongest fields in golf outside the majors this year, so from a professional standpoint for many of them it makes sense to play here.

Motives are also, I believe, altruistic — there is a genuine desire to see the game flourish in non-traditional markets. We are a big believer that growing golf will help the nation and people of Saudi Arabia in the future, and there’s no doubt that these events are the catalysts for increasing participation in Saudi.

Finally, we take pride in our world-class hospitality and from feedback we’ve received, we firmly believe the golfers who’ve played in Saudi have had an experience of playing an event that cuts above their usual week-to-week.

By now, we can tell golf truly is growing in Saudi Arabia. As the CEO of Golf Saudi and the deputy chairman of the Saudi Golf Federation, what does this mean to you?

It means we are heading on the right track. The scale, breadth and success of the initiatives, tournaments and events we have introduced in recent years show that more and more Saudis are engaging with golf every day. In the past year alone, we’ve taken Saudi-led events as far afield as New York, London and Spain, drawing a raft of major-winning male and female golf stars to each, all to rave reviews from the players and fans. As a country and in line with the goals of Vision 2030, we remain as ambitious as ever in continuing to develop and grow golf in the Kingdom. We have more members than ever before, more on-course Saudi success than we’ve ever had, more courses, more coaches, more kids picking up clubs: These are all very positive signs. While we continue to look ahead, we can take the odd moment to look back at what we’ve achieved to date and be very proud of that.

What else can we look forward to at this year’s tournament?

Everything that makes the Saudi International the perfect day out will return this year, in a safe, COVID-controlled environment. That includes our superstar-packed field, which will feature the likes of two-time tournament champion Dustin Johnson, 2020-winner Graeme McDowell, and major-winners Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson and Shane Lowry.

As well as up-close spectator spots for all the live action, ticket-holders can come and soak up the unspoiled views off the Red Sea coast, where they can enjoy a coffee or mocktail in what is maybe the Kingdom’s most picturesque coffee spot. There will also be food trucks, live have-a-go fun games, challenges and entertainment for all the family, and VIP hospitality for all those looking for an extra-special day.

