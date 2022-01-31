You are here

Lebanon President Aoun promises central bank audit will provide accountability

This picture taken on May 20, 2020 shows a view of the fortified entrance of the Banque du Liban, Lebanon’s central bank, in the capital Beirut. (AFP)
This picture taken on May 20, 2020 shows a view of the fortified entrance of the Banque du Liban, Lebanon’s central bank, in the capital Beirut. (AFP)
Reuters

  • The central bank says audit company A&M must start its work and make sure the data provided is correct
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun promised on Monday that an audit into the country’s central bank crucial for financial rescue would hold the organization accountable, despite efforts to limit the probe.
The audit is a condition for Lebanon to secure foreign aid to help it recover from a financial meltdown the World Bank described as one of the world’s sharpest ever economic depressions.
Earlier this month, the staff union of Lebanon’s central bank said it did not want personal data handed over to the restructuring consultancy Alvarez and Marsal (A&M), which could further hamper attempts to carry out the audit.
Aoun is monitoring attempts to overcome “artificial obstacles” discouraging the company from carrying out a forensic audit, his media office said in a statement.
The statement added the presidency hopes that there is not “something to hide in the accounts of the bank.”
Aoun criticized what he called the “deliberate procrastination” by the central bank in handing over the complete data required by A&M.
The central bank issued a statement on Monday responding to the president’s criticisms, saying it provided A&M with all the required data “in a manner that doesn’t conflict with the law and international standards.”
The central bank said it stresses A&M should start its work and make sure itself that the data provided is correct.
Central bank governor Riad Salameh, who denies any wrongdoing during almost three decades leading the central bank, is being probed in Lebanon and at least four European countries, with his role under close scrutiny since Lebanon’s economic collapse in 2019.
“The Lebanese people have the right to know how the gap in the central bank’s accounts arose and grew. Private banks stumbled, depositors’ money was wasted, and a lifetime was robbed,” the president added.
The gap refers to a portion of losses in Lebanon’s financial sector attributable to the central bank.
The governor has support from several top politicians and stayed in his post even as the economy has been crushed by huge debts, the currency has collapsed and many Lebanese have been driven into poverty.
Aoun “promises the people that accountability is coming,” the statement said.

Topics: Lebanon Lebanon Central Bank Michel Aoun Alvarez and Marsal (A&M) Riad Salameh Banque Du Liban (BDL)

Cash-rich 'solutions by stc' is driving Saudi Arabia’s digital future

Cash-rich 'solutions by stc' is driving Saudi Arabia’s digital future
Cash-rich 'solutions by stc' is driving Saudi Arabia's digital future

Cash-rich 'solutions by stc' is driving Saudi Arabia’s digital future
RIYADH: As the world embraces the most tech-savvy era, Riyadh-based solutions by stc has managed to make digitalization more relevant in Saudi Arabia.

Worth over SR24 billion ($6.4 billion), the company leverages modern techniques to enrich its portfolio with innovative products and services, aimed at revolutionizing traditional businesses.

The company known as 'solutions by stc' took a leap last year when it struck a stellar initial public offering on Saudi Arabia’s main stock index TASI.

It has seen strong interest from investors regionally and globally, after raising SR3.6 billion in an IPO, which the company’s CEO Omar Al-Noamani said would position the company as a top digital enabler in the region.

Investor bids in the IPO surpassed the offered shares by 130 times, attracting more orders than oil giant Saudi Aramco’s offering, Bloomberg reported.

The dividend policy, which is yet to be announced, will depend on performance evaluation and growth rates, Al-Noamani earlier told CNBC Arabia in an interview.

Since its stock market debut, solutions by stc has closed in on major milestones.

Shares have soared 22 percent since then, to reach SR202 on Jan. 27, 2022.

It posted more than a 14 percent increase in profits in the first nine months of 2021, compared to a year earlier, up to SR718 million, and revenues hit SR5.76 billion in the same period.

The company has also secured several contracts worth millions of riyals. One of many is a SR201 million deal with Saudi Telecom Co. to build a data center in NEOM’s Telco Park’s digital platform.

On a broader scale, Saudi Arabia’s information and communications technology sector has a strong prospect for growth. It hit a volume of SR33.8 billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach SR53.1 billion by 2025, according to stc.

Amid a sectoral boom, the Kingdom was ranked first among 140 nations for its digital competitiveness in 2020.

It beat France, China, and Indonesia to claim the top spot among the G20 member states, after being named “Top Digital Riser”, a statement by Saudi Press Agency revealed.

The local ICT industry represents a key driver of Vision 2030 blueprint for economic and social reform, as it helps Saudi diversify away from oil and brings it closer to becoming the future digital hub.

The Riyadh-based solutions by stc, formally known as Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co., represents the internet services arm of the Kingdom’s largest telecom operator, Saudi Telecom Co.

It is 79 percent owned by stc and holds a market share of 13 percent in the local ICT sector, according to its website.

Saudi Telecom Co. owns and manages a tech venture capital fund that empowers entrepreneurs across the GCC, wider MENA region, and Turkey to set up technology businesses.

Headquartered in Riyadh, STC Ventures, or STV, marked the Middle East’s largest venture capital fund when it was established with a size of $500 million.

Topics: LEAP22

Saudi Arabia attracts $2bn investments in cloud computing in the past two years

Saudi Arabia attracts $2bn investments in cloud computing in the past two years
Saudi Arabia attracts $2bn investments in cloud computing in the past two years

Saudi Arabia attracts $2bn investments in cloud computing in the past two years
  • Saudi Arabia attracted more than SR7.5 billion ($2 billion) of investments in cloud computing during the past two years
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia attracted more than SR7.5 billion ($2 billion) of investments in cloud computing during the past two years, Deputy Minister for Technology Development at the Ministry of Communication, Nawaf D. Al-Hoshan told Asharq on Monday.

Saudi Arabia's government implemented several initiatives to attract more foreign investments and encourage non Saudi companies including startups to invest in the Kingdom. Tax and investment incentives were some of these measures, he said.

Many international companies announced plans to move their headquarters to Riyadh for investment opportunities. The names of these companies will be announced during LEAP 2022, Al-Hoshan added.

Saudi Arabia launched the National Development Technology Program, or NTDP, with an estimated budget of SR2.5 billion. The program is the largest governmental program, to support startups, entrepreneurships, and investors in the information technology sector.

Topics: #LEAP22

Naqua plans to boost fishing haul to 250,000 tons a year by 2030

Naqua plans to boost fishing haul to 250,000 tons a year by 2030
Naqua plans to boost fishing haul to 250,000 tons a year by 2030

Naqua plans to boost fishing haul to 250,000 tons a year by 2030
  • Naqua, Saudi Arabia’s largest agriculture company, plans to farm and catch 250,000 tons of fish a year by 2030.
Riyadh: Naqua, Saudi Arabia’s largest agriculture company, plans to farm and catch 250,000 tons of fish a year by 2030.

“That is our responsibility to increase or achieve the government’s target, which is 250,000 by 2030,” Naqua’s Khalid Al-Ballaa, told Arab News in an interview.

“We have high ambitions to achieve this goal,” he added.

Naqua currently produces 60,000 tons of fish a year, and exports to 32 countries around the world.

To hit its new target, Naqua plans to expand its production in new types of fish such as tilapia and other products, in addition to its mainstays of shrimp and barramundi, Al-Ballaa said at SIMEC on Sunday.

Naqua faces challenges in fish farming since it is less popular than other types of livestock and takes longer to rear.

“Growing it is also a challenge because for example our main fish barramundi we grow for a year and a half, but a chicken can be reared within 30 days” Al-Ballaa added.

Topics: SIMEC

Edu-tech startup trains young Saudis in robotics

Edu-tech startup trains young Saudis in robotics
Edu-tech startup trains young Saudis in robotics

Edu-tech startup trains young Saudis in robotics
  • Computer scientist Mohammed Alsolami, 35, is on a mission to provide just that with his startup company Robotics LLC
RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia weans itself off a dependence on oil in favor of a more diversified and innovative economy and culture, there is a need for one asset above all: knowledge.

Specifically, knowledge of the STEM subjects of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics, and their practical application in daily life.

Computer scientist Mohammed Alsolami, 35, is on a mission to provide just that with his startup company Robotics LLC.

Alsolami founded Robotics in 2014 in the US state of Maryland, where he was conducting doctoral research into the use of Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things for crowd control, having already gained no less than three master’s degrees from multiple US institutions.

In 2019 he registered a sister company with the same name in Riyadh.

Alsolami is something of an ideas machine. He developed a wrist-worn device which guides an individual through crowded spaces, keeping them in contact with their friends and family while warning of over-congested areas — useful in Makkah during the Hajj season. He also created an ‘agri-tech’ sensor which provides home-growers and farmers with essential data as to when plants and crops need to be irrigated. 

However, Alsolami’s present commercial focus is on the training of young people, aged eight to 22, in the construction and manipulation of robots. 

His training programs, 12 days in duration, were first launched in Makkah with face-to-face classes of no more than 15 students, using curriculum licensed from Woz U — the tech training institute established by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak — and other academic sources. All his courses are translated into Arabic, making them accessible to any young Saudi.

In 2020 Alsolami’s enterprise was hit by the COVID 19 epidemic, bringing live training sessions to a sudden halt. But this turned out to be a blessing in disguise as he was able to launch his classes online and achieve much more rapid growth, with both trainers and trainees located across the Kingdom. 

Robotics shifted its HQ to Riyadh and presently operates with nine full-time staff along with some forty freelance trainers. The company has delivered over 400 courses to both individual and institutional clients, the latter including the Kingdom’s Royal Commission schools. 

Alsolami and his team are now working hard to make the courses fully automated. “The whole operation should be online by April of this year”, he told Arab News. “Clients will be able to select, pay for and take their course via an online dashboard, the only human contact being with the actual trainer, who will also be online.”

While grounding youngsters in AI and IoT, Alsolami’s courses develop important life skills such as teamwork and leadership — because building and programming a robot, for example to throw a ball, is normally a collaborative activity. 

Because of Covid restrictions, trainees currently work individually, but hopefully once the epidemic has passed, they can form groups in a physical location to build a single, more ambitious robot and enter local and international robotics competitions as a team.

Currently delivering courses to about one thousand trainees per annum, Robotics has turnover of about SR1 million ($270,000). Revenue comes from two sources: course fees — SR1,000 per head — and the online sale of robotics kits, with the hardware currently being sourced from China.

“We’re now looking for pre-seed investment of about $1 million. That will help us to develop the online dashboard, build up our operation to 20,000 clients annually by mid-2025, and to produce our own robotics kits here in the Kingdom and on a much larger scale.”  

Alsolami is confident of achieving this. Most parents he surveyed share his belief that educating young people in amateur robotics will help prepare them for the Kingdom’s future ‘smart’ economy.

“Education always pays the best interest”, Alsolami says. “And with Vision 2030, we at Robotics are focused on building the capacity and supporting the talent of our leaders of tomorrow. This is our KPI and our vision. And this is how we hope to serve our country and serve the world.”

Topics: LEAP22 Start-up of the Week

PIF-owned SALIC wheat imports jump almost sixfold in 2021

PIF-owned SALIC wheat imports jump almost sixfold in 2021
PIF-owned SALIC wheat imports jump almost sixfold in 2021

PIF-owned SALIC wheat imports jump almost sixfold in 2021
RIYADH: Wheat imports into Saudi Arabia by Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co. increased by almost sixfold in 2021 in line with the Kingdom’s food security plan.

The firm, also known as SALIC, brought in 355,000 tons of wheat from Ukraine, Canada, and Australia in 2021, equivalent to 10 percent of the country’s needs.

This is a jump from the total of 60,000 tons of wheat it shipped from Ukraine in 2020, as the firm increased its network of suppliers.

SALIC, wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, was created by Royal Decree in 2012 to secure a food supply for Saudis and stabilize prices through a network of national, regional, and international partnerships. 

SALIC’s Vice President of Corporate Communication Mubarak Al-Dujain told Arab News: “The main step for the company is more investments to achieve the food security strategy.”

The firm’s food plan includes private sector involvement through partnerships and joint local investments, Al-Dujain said. The aim is also to introduce modern technologies to this sector and establish joint ventures with global industry leaders.

The company invests in a total of 11 food products, four in Saudi Arabia and seven are overseas, Brazil, Canada, Ukraine and Australia.

Topics: SIMEC

