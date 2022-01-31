RIYADH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Alsheikh, speaker of the Shoura Council, is scheduled on Wednesday to begin an official visit to Jordan following an official invitation from Jordanian Senate President Faisal Al-Fayez.
Al-Alsheikh is expected to meet with several senior officials in Jordan. The speaker of the Shoura Council will hold a session of official talks with Al-Fayez and meet with Jordanian Lower House Speaker Abdulkarim Al-Dughmi to discuss the distinguished relations between the two countries.
The talks aim to serve joint interests, boost aspects of cooperation, parliamentary action and coordination between the Shoura Council, Jordanian Senate and Lower House, and enhance the work of joint parliamentary friendship committees.
It comes as part of deep-rooted Saudi-Jordanian relations that have grown under the support and care of the leaderships of both countries. Earlier in January, the Saudi and Jordanian foreign ministers condemned attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi militia against the Kingdom.
Saudi Shoura Council speaker to visit Jordan
https://arab.news/5s95c
Saudi Shoura Council speaker to visit Jordan
- The talks aim to serve joint interests, boost aspects of cooperation, parliamentary action and coordination between the Shoura Council, Jordanian Senate and Lower House, and enhance the work of joint parliamentary friendship committees
RIYADH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Alsheikh, speaker of the Shoura Council, is scheduled on Wednesday to begin an official visit to Jordan following an official invitation from Jordanian Senate President Faisal Al-Fayez.